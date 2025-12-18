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Behold the Ghost of Systems Past
A Forensic Crypto-History Discovery System
Aug 15
•
Leland Lehrman
The Return of Informed Consent - Bobby Goes to Geneva
The Opportunity of the Century
Aug 13
•
Leland Lehrman
5
3
1
Survey Says? The Verdict Is In
America Has Spoken: 71% call the FDA’s handling of COVID vaccine safety data a “serious scandal”
Aug 13
•
Leland Lehrman
3
7
1
The Data Free Twilight Zone...Was Pregnancy
Alert - This is the Emergency Broadcasting System - Pregnant women & the men who protect them. Please report to your family, your friends, your doctor…
Aug 11
•
Leland Lehrman
22
7
8
Actually, They Wrote It Down Twice
Public Health Crypto-History from 1960 To The Present
Aug 10
•
Leland Lehrman
31
15
8
The Banality of Evil or Eugenics... Either Way, This Is What We Are Going To Do.
OK?
Aug 4
•
Leland Lehrman
6
2
June 2026
In the Long Shadow of Eugenics
The Greatest Moral Crisis of the 20th Century, Revisited
Jun 10
•
Leland Lehrman
10
1
6
February 2026
The Whirlpool - Of Principles and Polls, Purim and the Past
The Giant Vortex that is the War with Iran
Feb 28
•
Leland Lehrman
2
4
2
January 2026
Hold the Line...For Love, Truth, & Freedom
One Lantern. From Within. Beware Division or Be Conquered.
Jan 11
•
Leland Lehrman
11
6
4
December 2025
Huge MAHA Win
“Big Pharma’s puppet, the American Academy of Pediatrics, just lost federal funding thanks to HHS.”
Dec 18, 2025
•
Leland Lehrman
7
2
4
August 2025
MAHA in Action - What you can do…Now.
Dear MAHA Friends,
Aug 28, 2025
•
Leland Lehrman
4
1
July 2025
MAHA Call to Action
4pm Wednesday, July 23
Jul 23, 2025
•
Leland Lehrman
1
© 2026 Leland Lehrman
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