Russell Brand is now the most important political prisoner in the English speaking world

An Open Letter to Russell Brand’s Lawyers

Dear Sirs and Dames,

Your client Russell Brand is not in prison because the British state discovered a sudden interest in the safety of women. The UK is globally infamous for the official coverup of thousands of young women raped by grooming gangs who were then sheltered from justice by London.

No, Russell is in prison because he told millions of people the truth that the British government and powerful figures like Bill Gates and Pfizer violated and continue to violate the Nuremberg Code and international laws on informed consent.

That’s why the government needed him gone, and the story of his prosecution makes his setup patently obvious.

Any defense of Russell that does not use this context to his benefit will struggle to win. The case is political and, like the January 6th political prisoners, Russell is likely to stay in jail until a political change sweeps the UK. The defense in this case should aim to support and provoke that change. Russell’s trial is a test of the government’s legitimacy during COVID, the lack of which can only be exposed if we press the deeper truths.

Look at the motives and timeline in the cited brief below. What am I missing?

Dame Caroline Dinenage spent the pandemic as the minister for Online Harms.

She was the minister for the speech law.

She’s married to a senior military information warfare officer.

She chaired the controversial Commons subcommittee on Online Harms and Disinformation.

On September 12th, 2023 she stood in the House for that law’s return.

Four days later a public broadcaster whose coverage is steered by Parliament put a years-long sexual file on Russell.

The UK now leads the free world in the number of arrests for social media posts.

The police had no formal reports on Russell. Instead they recruited journalists, in a replay of the Julian Assange setup.

Dinenage then wrote the platforms, including an American company, and asked them to join YouTube in cutting his income and asked whether Elon Musk had personally intervened. There were still no charges. Nineteen months later the Crown Prosecution Service charged Brand and said the file had come from that broadcast. A judge has now given him ten years and six months, and in the first paragraph of the remarks credited the same broadcast with bringing the complainants forward.

This is a scandal. The government is actually trying to take credit for a legal breach of ethics for which it would ordinarily have to apologize.

It’s a manufactured case. It was built to solve a political problem for the Establishment, not the people.

The problem was that Russell was telling the truth about government crimes against humanity.

Lawyer Ian Winter KC already told Mr Justice Bennathan that Channel 4, Hardcash Productions, and the Sunday Times had poisoned the well. The judge let the trial go on. What follows is an exploration into the nature of that poison and the depth of the well.

Who needed him silent? What had he been saying? Who made the film? Who wrote the letters? And how was the rape file assembled from an empty police blotter?

Here in the United States we are actively monitoring this case and preparing to file it with the Department Of State’s Human Rights Desk. I will be asking the State Department to request a formal meeting with the British Ambassador.

How can we be helpful?

Here’s what I think is necessary going forward. We lost the media argument. Bennathan ruled that an impartial jury could be found, and the Court of Appeal will likely not revisit that. So let’s use the argument the trial never made:

Three days after Channel 4 aired its film, with no complaint on file and no charge, the chair of a Commons committee wrote to X, Rumble and TikTok and asked them to cut off Russell Brand’s income. The same Dame Caroline Dinenage had spent the pandemic answering to Parliament for the Counter Disinformation Unit, and she told the House that the platforms had agreed that “no user or company should directly profit” from COVID misinformation. She put that same word, profit, to the platforms in her letters about your client. That is the state moving against a man before any court spoke, and you can show it from her own letters and her own answers to Parliament. Put the CPS’s words beside it: the charges followed “the broadcast.” Put the judge’s words beside both: the broadcast “empowered” the women to come forward. Then ask the Court of Appeal the question your jury never heard. Why do these complaints exist?

The publicity complaint asked the court to ignore his rough press treatment.

An abuse-of-process complaint puts the state on trial for how their case was made. Make political speech your core argument, and make them answer it. The brief below adds citations.

If BCL or Cloth Fair Chambers are no longer on the case, please give this to whoever is and please let me know who is now on point.

Robin Hood is back in jail. What are we going to do about it?

Yours faithfully,

Leland

November 16th, 2026

R. Leland Lehrman

641 Harlemville Road

Hillsdale, NY 12529 USA

lelandatwork@fund-balance.com

+1-519-291-2269

Signal and Telegram

Notice of appeal against conviction is due December 3rd, 2026. The notice against sentence is due December 7th.

Why they needed Russell Brand silenced

The Nuremberg Code is not a metaphor. Principle one is voluntary, informed consent.[1] A person cannot give informed consent to a medical procedure if the state hides the risks, punishes the asking of questions, and makes the job, the travel, and the ordinary life of the unvaccinated into a punishment. That is what the British government did. It locked down the country. It pushed an experimental product on a healthy population without the informed consent the Code requires. It treated dissent as a policing problem. It ran a Counter Disinformation Unit inside the culture department, with privileged access to the platforms,[2] and it put soldiers from the Army’s 77th Brigade onto the domestic information war.[3] Journalists, members of Parliament, and scientists who questioned lockdowns, vaccine passports, and the vaccination of children were logged.[4] The Daily Telegraph reported on September 1st, 2023 that the UK intelligence community had been inside that unit since 2019.[5]

Those are crimes against the person and crimes against the peace of a free people. They are the same species of offence the Nuremberg tribunal named when it said that medical experiments without informed consent are a crime against humanity.[6] Britain did not put people on tables in a camp. It put a nation under a medical order, denied it the information required for informed consent, and used the law and the platforms to punish anyone who said so.

Russell Brand said so.

Here are the violated laws he pointed to. Where was the Crown Prosecution Service then?

Unfortunately, he was their product first.

BBC Radio 2. Channel 4. Big Brother’s Big Mouth. Hollywood. They made him famous as a sexual clown and sold that persona for years. Then he left the tent and took the audience with him. He talked, every day, to millions, about vaccine mandates as an assault on the body and on informed consent, about Pfizer’s profits, about Albert Bourla calling questioners criminals, about the World Health Organization writing YouTube’s rules while taking money from the American government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, about Gates saying out of his own mouth that the shots do not stop infection and do not last, about the money Gates made on BioNTech.[7] May 7th, 2021: Vaccine Gold Rush. September 16th, 2021: mandates. June 9th, 2022: Pfizer at Davos. October 15th, 2022: YouTube struck him for saying Pfizer had not tested transmission. January and February 2023: the Twitter Files, the White House asking Facebook to remove “often true content,” Fauci and Gates and the profit.

A working-class, left-coded, funny, spiritual man with 11.3 million people on X[8] and 6.6 million on YouTube,[9] inside British jurisdiction, naming the crime against informed consent. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an American problem. Brand was a British one. They already owned his sexual past. They had sold it. They did not need to invent his sins. They needed to compromise him with them.

Dame Caroline Dinenage was the officer in charge.

After she sets up Britain’s Censorship laws, Dinenage was promoted to Dame. That’s how you know this is political. In America, we call it failing upwards. Here’s the timeline:

January 2018 to February 2020: Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care. February 13th, 2020 to September 2021: Minister of State for Digital and Culture, the minister for Online Harms, with the Online Safety Bill in her hands through the whole of the medical order.[10] The Counter Disinformation Unit sat in that department. She answered Parliament for it.[11] 2022: made a Dame as the MP first responsible for that Bill.[12] May 2023: elected Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee.[13] From May 17th, 2023 to May 30th, 2024 she also chaired its subcommittee on Online Harms and Disinformation.[14]

Her husband is Mark Lancaster, Baron Lancaster of Kimbolton. GOV.UK states, in his own biography: “He is married to Caroline Dinenage.”[15] He has been reported as deputy commander of the 77th Brigade, the Army’s information-warfare formation, from 2018 to July 2020.[16] He held senior reserve posts through 2023. The household is health ministry, online harms, soldiers on the domestic information war, and the committee that cut Brand’s money.

On September 12th, 2023, four days before the film aired, she stood for the Online Safety Bill’s return. She called the regulator world class. She said the Bill would clear illegal content from the internet.[17] Then the film dropped. Then she wrote the platforms.

The people who made the film

The Sunday Times has now told us who they were, in their own celebration of the verdict.[18]

Rosamund Urwin, now chief news correspondent of the Sunday Times, began speaking to comedy and television sources in January 2019. Charlotte Wace of The Times later took the American years. Paul Morgan-Bentley, head of investigations, is named on the paper’s own account of the joint work. Ben Taylor, editor of the Sunday Times, stood over Urwin after the verdict. The Times says the investigation took four years and that in autumn 2022 Channel 4’s Dispatches formally began collaborating with the Sunday Times.[18] Channel 4’s own later review says development of the programme was formally commissioned in December 2019.[19] That is the same month the medical order was about to swallow the country, and the same years Brand was using the audience Channel 4 had given him to name the order and the destruction of informed consent.

The film was made by Hardcash Productions for Channel 4 Dispatches. Hardcash says so on its own site.[20] Ian Winter KC named Hardcash in written submissions. He called the programme a work of fiction. He told the judge that the anonymised women on screen were depicted by actors. He said the conduct of Channel 4, Hardcash, and the Sunday Times in publishing anonymous allegations was unlawful and criminal.[21]

Channel 4 is publicly owned. Its remit is set by Parliament. This was not a private scoop. It was a public corporation, a Times investigation begun in 2019, a production company, and a years-long build, dropped in the week the Online Safety Bill came back and the minister for the speech law wrote the platforms.

The week they spent the file

Saturday, September 16th, 2023. Channel 4 airs Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches. Four anonymous women. Actors on screen for the anonymous parts, as Winter told the court.[24]

Sunday, September 17th. Channel 4 News, Anja Popp:

“There have been no formal reports to the police in connection with the allegations against Russell Brand, although in the last hour Scotland Yard said they would be speaking again to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure any victims of crime they had spoken to, were aware of how to report any criminal allegations to police.”[25]

Read that again. The Metropolitan Police had no formal reports. They went back to Rosamund Urwin’s paper and to Channel 4 so the people those journalists had already used could be walked into a criminal complaint.

The same day Channel 4 announced an internal investigation. It published a Metropolitan Police mailbox for complainants and invited more stories to Dispatches@Channel4.co.uk.[26]

Tuesday, September 19th. YouTube cuts his income under a “creator responsibility policy.” No charge.[27] The same day Dame Caroline writes Dr Theo Bertram at TikTok: confirm whether Brand monetises, including videos relating to the accusations. TikTok replies that he has never been in the Creator Fund.[28]

Wednesday, September 20th. She writes Linda Yaccarino at X Corp. Will X join YouTube in suspending his ability to earn money. Has Elon Musk personally intervened in any decision on his status. She quotes Musk: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”[29] She writes Chris Pavlovski at Rumble the same ask.[30] She wrote Meta the same day; Meta replied on September 29th.[31] There is still no charge.

Thursday, September 21st. Pavlovski calls the letter extremely disturbing. He says it is deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK Parliament would attempt to control who may speak on a platform or earn a living from doing so, and that singling out an individual and demanding his ban is even more disturbing given the absence of any connection between the allegations and his content on Rumble.[32]

Monday, September 25th. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, Met Central Specialist Crime: several allegations received following the media reports; anyone who believes they may have been a victim, no matter how long ago, should come forward.[33]

April 4th, 2025. First charges. Nineteen months. Jaswant Narwal, CPS:

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4, Sunday Times and Times investigation in September 2023.”[35]

December 23rd, 2025. Lionel Idan, CPS, adds a 2009 rape and a 2009 sexual assault, two more women. Those later charges become two of the four counts the jury convicted. The nine-year rape term sits on a count that did not exist until twenty-seven months after Dinenage’s letters.[36]

November 5th, 2026. Jury: guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults; not guilty of two rapes and one attempted indecent assault. Remanded. David Roberts, CPS:

“The women did not report the offences to police at the time. ... The broadcast of a television programme about Brand in September 2023 prompted them, independently and for their own reasons, to come forward.”

“Given the time that has passed, the evidence available in this case was limited.”[37]

The prosecutors in court were Riel Karmy-Jones KC, Suki Dhadda, and Katie Bacon.[38] They told the jury a pattern story because, as the CPS then admitted in writing, the evidence was limited.

November 9th, 2026. Mr Justice Joel Bennathan. Ten years six months. Paragraph 1: the 2023 documentary and Times articles “empowered a number of women to come forward.” Paragraph 5: “I disregard the allegations in the documentary.” Paragraph 16: “I accept there is no sound evidential basis for me to conclude you pose a risk for the future.”[39]

They needed the film to create the case. They disowned the film as evidence. They locked him anyway. They found no future danger. His wife and children are in that sentence with him.

This is how a state fixes a speech problem. It does not answer the Nuremberg point on informed consent. It does not debate Gates or Pfizer or consent. It uses an old sexual file, fills a police book from a journalist’s list, cuts the man’s money from a committee chair’s desk, waits, charges, and calls the result justice.

What we can do now

The notice of appeal against conviction is due December 3rd, 2026. Against sentence, December 7th. Criminal Appeal Act 1968, section 18. Criminal Procedure Rules 39.2.[40]

We ran prejudicial publicity. Now we run state conflict of interest, abuse of process, and prosecutorial ethics violations.

The letters are not a culture-committee enquiry. They are an Online Harms instrument written by the minister for the speech law, four days after she pushed that law, against the man who was using a mass audience to name the medical order and the destruction of informed consent. Abuse of process. A state-created prosecution.

Here’s what we need:

The Met began with no formal reports and went to Urwin’s paper and to Channel 4. Demand every contact between Met officers and Sunday Times, Times, Channel 4, and Hardcash journalists and producers from the first of September 2023. Demand the September 17th instruction. Demand unused material on how each of the four convicted counts’ complainants first reached police. Demand every fee, reconstruction contract, appearance payment, and later book or newspaper deal in that chain. Winter already put the actors on the record. Get the contracts.

The CPS and the judge have both written that the broadcast created the complainants. Put Narwal’s April 4th, 2025 sentence, Roberts’s November 5th, 2026 sentence, and Bennathan paragraph 1 on one page. That page is the origin of the case, in the state’s own words.

Add Rumble’s letter and Pavlovski’s refusal. So do Dinenage’s offices, in order: Health, Online Harms, Dame for the speech law, Chair of Online Harms and Disinformation, the letters of September 19th and 20th. So does Lancaster’s marriage, on GOV.UK. So do Urwin, Wace, Morgan-Bentley, Hardcash, Mahon, Cheshire, Compton, Furphy, Narwal, Idan, Roberts, Karmy-Jones.

I will send the original PDFs of the X letter, the Rumble letter, and the sentencing remarks on request. They are already on the committee and judiciary sites.

Whatever you do, remember this:



A man told the truth about a medical order imposed without informed consent, in violation of the Nuremberg Code. The British state answered with a rape trial. That is the case.

Robin Hood is back in jail.

What are we going to do about it?

Endnotes