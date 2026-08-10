Mother's Arms

Mother's Arms

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
Aug 10

Leland - We met briefly at a Food Freedom conference at Churchtown. I am printing this out for a deeper read, and I am sending to some old friends.

With a 28 year old vaccine injured son with Autism, on one side, and an Infectious Disease M.D. Father (long gone) on the other side, I relate to the crossroads journey that you are on. Different crossroads, yes, but what is next?

Genuine thanks, and as a back-finally-Christian, we really need to stop killing and damaging people for money. Peace.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Leland Lehrman and others
Platinum Starship's avatar
Platinum Starship
8d

My father warned me about Rockfeller. I remember one day he said out of no where….. did you know Rockfeller built the Winrock Mall in Albuquerque? Right before COVID started he handed me a small antique pill box with New Jersey written on the back, and he said “good luck.” He died during COVID.

Reply
Share
8 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Leland Lehrman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture