The dates for the next round of authoritarian laws are already set.

This is the story of the attacks that will be used to justify them, the tool behind them, how we change the ending, and then walk away free.

Over the next few months, governments in Washington and Brussels will decide who gets to use AI, who can sell DNA, how digital money will work, and whose messages the government can read. Most people won’t notice until the decisions have already been made. Here’s how I came to see those meetings for what they are, and what all of us can do before it’s too late.

First, the dates. Remember these:

United States

Watch for: Microsoft’s final report on its November 12th outage, promised for November 20th and still not public.

Watch for: the FAA’s root cause for the November 13th ground stop, which Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has promised to announce.

Any day: CISA’s final rule requiring companies to report cyberattacks, under White House review since October 1st.

Next: the Senate floor for S.3741, the Cotton–Klobuchar bill requiring every seller of synthetic DNA to screen orders and check customers under Commerce Department rules, which cleared the Senate Commerce Committee on November 18th.

November 25th–30th: Thanksgiving travel week, the heaviest of the year, with the FAA’s router upgrade on hold.

December 11th: federal funding runs out, and the must-pass spending bill or stopgap that follows is where cyber, AI and biosecurity measures often ride in.

February 3rd, 2027: NIST issues the standards for screening DNA orders, under a White House policy signed November 5th.

About February 12th, 2027: the White House “Super Intelligence Force,” run by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, delivers its 120-day report on what the federal government should do about AI.

April 14th, 2027: HHS publishes the list of approved DNA suppliers, the only ones federally funded labs may buy from.

July 13th, 2027: federally funded labs must buy all synthetic DNA from those approved suppliers, under the same White House policy.

Europe and Geneva

Watch for: the European Commission’s full findings on the attack that knocked out its staff systems.

December 2nd: new bans under the EU’s AI Act take effect, under the Digital Omnibus of July 8th.

December 3rd: negotiators meet to finish the digital euro, after talks broke down on the night of November 18th.

December 7th–11th: the Biological Weapons Convention working group meets in Geneva, followed by a meeting of the treaty’s member states December 14th–16th.

About December 8th: the next round of talks on the permanent “chat control” law, which would let or make messaging services scan private messages.

December 16th: the next digital euro session, with the EU Council wanting the law done this year.

Second half of 2027: the digital euro pilot with payment companies, if the law passes.

December 2nd, 2027: the AI Act’s duties for “high-risk” systems begin.

April 3rd, 2028: the temporary chat-control rules expire, unless a permanent law replaces them.

2029: the earliest a digital euro could reach anyone’s pocket, according to the European Central Bank.

A season of breakdowns

It started with things that just stopped working. On November 12th, Microsoft’s Outlook and Teams went down around the world for most of a day. The next afternoon the FAA stopped every departure in the country for almost five hours. Three days after that, Chase customers couldn’t get into their accounts, and people at Bank of America, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank reported trouble too. United’s pilots lost the tools they use to work out how heavy their planes are. The day after, Apple’s iCloud and App Store went dark, and then the NSA’s own classified network went down.

Yeah.

Each company had an explanation, and each one blamed itself.

That’s unusual…

Microsoft said a dormant bug from July. The FAA said a new router in El Dorado, Arkansas, flooded its network, though the router’s maker, HPE, said the router worked “as it was configured.” On November 17th the FAA put its new router installations on hold, switched off the suspect function on more than 60 routers already installed and fell back on 25-year-old Cisco routers. It hasn’t said when the upgrade resumes. Chase said a software bug. Apple said “an internal update.” The NSA said routine maintenance, until CBS reported it was actually patching two dangerous holes in PHP, the code behind most of the world’s websites.

Washington was just as sure. At a House hearing on November 18th, the FBI’s deputy director said there was “no indication whatsoever” of malicious activity, and the Homeland Security Secretary said he was “98 percent confident” no adversary was involved. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the events were “not interrelated.” Senator Mark Warner said AI tools were finding security holes faster than anyone could safely patch them, and he called for “commonsense guardrails on AI.” That was about the only thing that was even close.

By the end of that week the White House had pushed out its National Cyber Director, Sean Cairncross. Hmmm, wonder what that was all about…

Nobody thinks this is all a coincidence, and we have good reason not to. We have all heard this story. Do you remember when…

The Script

In July 2020 the World Economic Forum, the group behind the yearly meeting in Davos, ran a drill called Cyber Polygon to practice for a major cyberattack. Klaus Schwab, its founder, opened it with a warning: “The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.” The journalists Whitney Webb and Johnny Vedmore reported that in 2021, and Webb noted that the phrase “cyber pandemic” first appeared in that same speech.

Nine months earlier, the WEF, Johns Hopkins and the Gates Foundation had run Event 201, a drill for a coronavirus pandemic. About ten weeks later, China reported the first cluster of the illness that became COVID-19. In two articles in 2021, “From Event 201 to Cyber Polygon” and “Ending Anonymity,” Webb described where these drills tend to lead. Attacks hit many industries at once through trusted suppliers. The people who name the attacker come from the same circle that sells the fix. A remedy that was written up in advance arrives on cue, and it takes away privacy and access. She was careful to say she couldn’t prove the attacks of 2021 were coordinated. Her point was that the setup made it easy “for corrupt actors in those agencies or their partners to either manufacture or manipulate a crisis.”

Then, on November 9th this year, Bill Gates sat down with CBS and just plain said it: “if you have a big cyber attack that caused a lot of problems, then people will say, okay, they were right... So it may be that we have to suffer a few of the negatives before we’ll respond as fully as we should.” Three days later the outages began, and the next day the FBI put out a warning about an AI hacking tool called ARTEX.

Following the tool

ARTEX is a program that breaks into computer networks by itself. A Chinese developer who goes by Autumn-27 put it on GitHub, the site where programmers share code, in July. You give it a target and tell it what you want, and a team of AI agents does what a team of skilled hackers would: maps the network, finds the weak spots, tries stolen and guessed passwords, gets in and takes what it was sent for. It doesn’t sleep and it doesn’t get bored.

It was billed, like every tool of its kind, as a way for companies to test their own defenses. In late September someone turned it on South Korea’s banks. At least seven firms, Shinhan, KB Kookmin and Hana among them, lost the data of about 68,000 people. When CrowdStrike opened up the attacker’s setup, it found ARTEX running on the Chinese model DeepSeek, with backups from GLM and from Grok, the AI made by Elon Musk’s xAI. On October 8th the author took ARTEX down and declared it “closed source.” By then thousands of people had copied it, and the copies are still out there.

Once I started tracking the name, it turned up everywhere. A Dutch volunteer security group, DIVD, found it in its own data center. A Taiwanese shopping platform, 91APP, found it in a breach that could reach 4.8 million customers. Japanese researchers found it aimed at about twenty Japanese companies. CrowdStrike tracked a Chinese spy group using it on more than 200 organizations in 14 countries. Microsoft reported North Korean groups using it, and five days later Binance, which had just lost about $6.34 billion, cited the FBI pointing at North Korea without naming any tool. The security company Barracuda found ARTEX had spent 44 hours inside its cloud accounts. India’s cyber agency warned its banks that attackers using ARTEX liked to strike on holidays and weekends.

Are you in government or law enforcement? Please alert your teams.

The biggest case was the one that touched the most Americans. On October 21st, Microsoft described how a China-aligned group got hold of the secret keys behind ConnectWise’s cloud backup service. A backup app like that holds standing permission to read its customers’ email and files, so whoever holds its keys can walk into all of them without a password. Microsoft wrote that the group “used ARTEX to attempt to sign-in to more than 2,250” customer organizations, and that inside some of them the AI agents made themselves administrators and planted new keys so they could come back later.

Nobody has explained how those keys were stolen. ConnectWise closed its investigation on November 18th without saying, though it rebuilt the app so it no longer stores those keys and made every partner reset their passwords. Microsoft had already reported, on November 5th, that AI agents including ARTEX had spent months searching GitHub for keys that programmers had carelessly left in public code. Barracuda’s break-in began with a key it had handed an outside vendor and never taken back.

The name the government won’t say…yet

Lots of things about this story bother me. For example, wherever researchers looked hard, they found ARTEX. Whenever officials spoke, it vanished or got buried.

The clearest example came from Brussels. On November 19th, Politico reported that a cyberattack had knocked out the European Commission’s payroll, leave and medical-claims systems for more than ten days. An EU official, speaking anonymously, said the EU’s own cyber team CERT-EU had found ARTEX. That team had said almost the same thing publicly on November 5th. But the Commission’s spokesperson, Thomas Regnier, wouldn’t say the word. He called it “an AI generated cyber campaign” using “an AI tool that is publicly available,” and left it there. A few headlines then reported that the Commission had confirmed ARTEX, which it never did.

And take a look at what was hit. Not the Commission’s public websites or its policy files, but Sysper, the system staff use for payslips, leave and timesheets, and MyPMO, the one they use to get their medical bills paid back. For more than ten days, the people who write Europe’s proposals on AI, private messages and digital money couldn’t check their pay, book time off or claim back a doctor’s bill, and nobody could tell them whether their personal records had been taken. Politico reported that the Commission’s top crisis board met about it and that the tech commissioner, Henna Virkkunen, briefed the other commissioners. Something’s off here. An attack that targets official paychecks and family health care puts pressure on the official personally. This one came just weeks before those same officials sit down to decide the rules on chat control and the digital euro. People who have just been frightened about their own money and medical care are more likely to say yes to whatever is offered as protection.

Now, can you honestly tell me that looks like an innocent coincidence?

The FBI’s warning did name the developer, Autumn-27. But it didn’t name the company that sells the paid version. None of the American companies that blamed their own updates said whether anyone had checked for the signs ARTEX leaves behind: the password sprays, the stolen app keys, the apps quietly giving themselves administrator rights. And on the morning of November 21st, when someone on X asked Grok about the outages, Grok answered with the official line almost word for word: “Separate technical issues, not hacks.” It didn’t mention ARTEX either. That’s an odd thing to hear from a model that turned up as a backup inside the Korean bank attacker’s own kit.

I think the record strongly suggests ARTEX ran the Microsoft case from beginning to end, and possibly more of this autumn’s failures. I can’t prove the rest yet, because nobody in authority has looked in public. But I know what a cyber pandemic would look like if someone wanted one without announcing it. It would look like a string of separate internal updates, each one explained away, until people started asking to be protected.

Seventy-four days

Another strange coincidence:

Both outbreaks have a similar incubation period. Event 201, the coronavirus drill, was held on October 18th, 2019. Seventy-four days later, on December 31st, the World Health Organization’s office in China was told about a cluster of pneumonia cases with no known cause. ARTEX went up on GitHub on July 26th, 2026, and sat there, free for anyone to copy with its safety switched off, until its author took it down on October 8th. In both cases, by the time anyone moved to close the door, the spread was already done. The virus was moving through Wuhan, and ARTEX had been copied thousands of times.

Where it clicked

From the day of the FBI’s warning, I treated ARTEX as the weapon and went looking for whoever was behind it. The answer was sitting in plain view, with nearly zero coverage outside the tech press.

On November 2nd, Xue Feng, the founder of the Chinese security company ThreatBook, wrote on X: “We developed Artex, and Artex Pro.” ThreatBook sells ARTEX PRO as a professional testing product. The day after that post, he shared lists of live ARTEX attack servers for defenders to “grab,” right alongside his pitch for the paid edition. On November 18th he hosted the authors of ARTEX and CyberStrikeAI in front of more than 200 defenders to talk about how to respond to it. The next day he reposted a line from the security researcher Hacker Fantastic: “ARTEX is the new Nessus.” Nessus is the scanner companies already pay for to find their security holes. ARTEX finds them and then goes through them.

That’s when it clicked. The attack tool and the defense are one product, in two disguises. It’s the old biodefense model, and one American agency covertly drives both biodefense and cyberdefense. Except it’s not always on defense…

DARPA, the Pentagon’s research arm, pays for countermeasures. In 2013 it gave Moderna up to $25 million to develop the mRNA platform behind its later COVID shot. In 2018 it was pitched DEFUSE, a plan by EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak and the University of North Carolina virologist Ralph Baric to add furin cleavage sites to bat coronaviruses, the same feature later found in the “virus” associated with COVID-19. Early drafts, pried loose through records requests, called doing the virus work at lower safety levels in Wuhan “highly cost-effective,” and Daszak wrote that he wanted to “downplay the non-US focus” of the proposal. DARPA turned it down, but by then the work had already traveled. Baric’s lab had published a man-made hybrid bat virus with researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2015, and NIH money kept reaching Wuhan through EcoHealth during the American pause on gain-of-function funding. Two months after Trump won the election with Kennedy’s support, and three days before he took office, HHS barred EcoHealth and Daszak from federal money for five years.

The machine side followed the same path. From 2023 to 2025, DARPA and ARPA-H, the government’s health research agency, ran the AI Cyber Challenge, paying teams to build AI systems that find and patch security holes on their own. Anthropic, Google and OpenAI supplied the AI credits. When the contest ended on August 8th, 2025, the winning systems were released as open source for anyone to study. A year later China held its own contest. On September 3rd, 2026, in Chengdu, ARTEX was crowned national champion of Baidu’s “Agent+” challenge, an attack contest in which judges gave half the score to how automated and cheap the attacks were and how little human checking they needed. What no one has flagged to my knowledge is the extent to which American code crossed the Pacific: ARTEX’s engine is a translation of Anthropic’s Claude Code, and an American AI helped write it.

The following details can be skipped without losing the thread. These details are provided for those who need the technical specifications proven.

ARTEX’s engine, Norma, is a copy in the Go programming language of the core of Claude Code, Anthropic’s coding agent. Norma includes the harness that runs whatever tool the model asks for and then asks the model what to do next, and the compaction that shrinks a long session so the agent can keep working without a break. Its tools plagiarize Claude Code’s names, Read, Write, Edit, Grep and Bash among them. Its compaction file says it is “aligned 1:1 with claude-code,” and it marks its summary prompts as copied verbatim from Claude Code’s own source. Claude helped write the code itself. Norma’s very first commit, the whole engine at once, 98 files and more than 14,000 lines, is signed “Co-Authored-By: Claude Sonnet 4.6.” ARTEX’s first commit, 287 files and more than 70,000 lines dropped in a single day, is signed “Co-Authored-By: Claude Opus 4.8.” About 51 of ARTEX’s first 458 commits carry a line like it. Cairn, the tool the author named as ARTEX’s “core idea,” actually launches the real Claude Code program itself. And ARTEX runs American models, GPT, Claude, and Grok as readily as it does Chinese ones.

Could it also have borrowed from the DARPA winners’ open-source systems? There’s no way to completely rule it out without law enforcement intervention. Both programs arrived as finished blocks of code with no public history of how they were written, and an AI that can turn Python into Go can rename everything along the way.

End of technical details.

The Fusion Warrant Pattern — Again

Biology: Method developed here, risky work done in Wuhan.

Machine: Engine built here, the weapon assembled in China.

Both times, the dangerous half happened where American law can’t go, but the defensive half stayed home for sale.

Let me spell it out for you in case you’re missing the point. The free copies of ARTEX-26 loose on the internet are the “virus.” The paid edition, sold as protection, is the “vaccine,” or antivirus software. The outbreak builds the market. David Martin was the first to call my attention to this phenomenon and the cartel that runs it. Here’s his full report on the situation, The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier. As gain-of-function researcher Peter Daszak infamously once said, “the economics follow the hype.” Here’s how the NIH publishes his remark, just so you can be sure I’m not exaggerating: “Daszak reiterated that, until an infectious disease crisis is very real, present, and at an emergency threshold, it is often largely ignored. To sustain the funding base beyond the crisis, he said, we need to increase public understanding of the need for MCMs such as a pan-influenza or pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of process, Daszak stated.”

The outbreak is going well. The most popular free copy, an English translation, gained about 10,000 stars on GitHub in a single week, and it ships with its new safety check switched off. On November 20th, Watcher Guru told its followers that a “Chinese AI hacking tool reportedly allows anyone with an iPhone to launch cyberattacks.” More than 600,000 people saw that post, though nobody has shown an iPhone version. The following example reads like a clinical trial in action: the software company WorkOS was broken into by an ARTEX agent in October and then started using ARTEX to test itself. The patient became the customer. You can’t make this up.

The September Gates broadcast on CBS was the amber alert, the November 9th rebroadcast the red. Days later: nationwide air traffic ground stop and full on Microsoft outage. He had said we may have to suffer a cyberattack before we respond, and within days the attacks came. The virus and the vaccine, the AI virus and antivirus as one product, Gates on both sides of it, right there with DARPA.

Biology: The Gates Foundation co-hosted the 2019 pandemic drill and helped found Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, and CEPI, which pays for vaccines against future outbreaks.

Machines: ThreatBook’s founder ran internet security for Microsoft in China before he ran security for Amazon China and started his own company. ARTEX’s engine, a program called Norma, says in its own code that it is “aligned 1:1 with claude-code,” the coding agent made by Anthropic, and on May 14th the Gates Foundation had announced a $200 million partnership with Anthropic. Microsoft also sells the defense. It published three write-ups on ARTEX this autumn, each one steering readers toward Microsoft products for catching it, and four days after the FBI’s warning it put a security product called Perception on sale, with break-in agents of its own.

I call that a fusion warrant: one emergency story that reaches into our machines, our bodies (and our minds) at the same time, and tries to change all three. We lived through the body version in 2020. The machine version is happening now, and the effects can be corporately controlled, because our money, our flights, our prescriptions and our private messages all run through a handful of companies’ computers.

How to break the spell

Once you can see the trick, it stops working on you, and the dates at the top of this piece are your chance to make it stop working on everyone else. None of this takes special access.

Start by calling things by their whole name. Say ARTEX, and say who sells it, and say whose design it copies. A story that only says “China” lets everyone else walk away clean.

Keep your own record. When a service you depend on goes down, take a screenshot of the company’s explanation with the time showing, and write down the exact words. Microsoft’s explanation changed within days of its outage, and the first version is the one that disappears. Then ask, out loud and in public, whether ARTEX was involved. Ask the company. Ask your representative. Ask the reporter covering the story. One person asking is easy to ignore, ten thousand are not.

Lock your own digital doors, because nearly every break-in this autumn started with a stolen key or password. Turn on two-factor login for your email and your bank. If you run a business, make a list of every outside company that holds a key to your systems and cancel the ones you don’t need anymore. Don’t click “service restored” emails during an outage; during Microsoft’s, attackers sent fake Microsoft notices telling people their email would be deleted unless they clicked. Keep some cash and a paper list of your accounts and their phone numbers, so that when an app fails you can still reach your money.

Be careful who you buy protection from. Before you pay for a product sold against a threat, ask whether the seller also profits from the threat. Keep the free attack copies off your machines; their safety switches ship turned off.

And most of all, show up before and where the government officials meet. Every date on that calendar is a meeting somebody can still write to. Americans can write to their senators before the December 11th spending deadline, when riders slip into must-pass bills, and before any AI licensing bill moves. Europeans can write to their members of the European Parliament before December 3rd, about December 8th and December 16th. Ask every one of them the same four things: who gets the license, who gets locked out, when does it expire, and who audits the people who hold it?

What winning looks like

This fight is more even than it looks. In Europe, nine governments already oppose mandatory scanning of private messages. Together they represent about 32.9 percent of the EU’s population, and 35 percent is enough to block it. One more large country changes the outcome.

The clearest voice so far has come from Anja Arndt, a German member of the European Parliament for the Alternative für Deutschland, Germany’s conservative opposition party, who sits with the Europe of Sovereign Nations group. Germany’s domestic intelligence service labeled her party as right-wing extremist, a label the party is fighting in court and one which is wrong. Look at her post on November 21st and you will see the kind of thing that gets a party in Europe called extreme. She pointed out that the Commission found the first traces of the attack on October 22nd and confirmed it publicly only on November 19th, after Politico reported it, and that this was its third known cyber incident of the year. Brussels can’t protect its own systems, she wrote, yet it wants to let providers scan citizens’ private messages and to run everyone’s payments through one central platform at the European Central Bank. If hackers ever got into that platform, “nobody would know any more whether their money was still there.” She ended with a clear statement we can all support here and in Europe:

“My name is Anja Arndt, and as a member of the ESN Group in the European Parliament, I say this very clearly: We demand a full investigation into this attack, an end once and for all to chat control, and a clear no to the digital euro!”

A full investigation, private messages left private, and money nobody can switch off from the center are ordinary requests. Anyone who wants the happy ending of this story can make them too.

In America, Warner’s bill for a federal board that could hold back new AI models already stalled once, in September, when a single senator objected. Licenses can be made to expire. Audits can be written in. Companies that fail can be required to say whether they checked for the tools everyone else is finding. Each of those is a small, specific ask, and small, specific asks are the ones that win.

Winning doesn’t mean nobody ever writes rules for AI or DNA. It means the rules don’t hand the people who sold the virus a monopoly on the vaccine. It means the next time a spokesperson says “an AI tool that is publicly available,” a room full of people asks which one, and we keep asking until somebody answers.

Picture Next Spring

The outages have been explained, by name, in public. The reporting rule makes companies say which tools were used against them. The digital euro, if it comes at all, comes with cash still protected and private payments still private. Chat control is blocked. The AI license, if there is one, expires and gets audited, and the small companies and independent researchers who keep the big ones honest are still allowed to work. The free copies of ARTEX are still out there, because nothing can recall them, but people have locked their doors, and the scare that was supposed to make us beg for protection didn’t work.

That ending isn’t guaranteed. It depends on enough people learning to see through the trick, and then deciding to join the cast before the last act, not just the audience.

I built a monitor to help. And you can do the same. The system reads the code directly from GitHub and the web, evaluates its genealogy, and then studies the people inside each failure. Only then does it consider official statements. For every outage the system checks for ARTEX’s fingerprints. If you want to know how I did it, send me a message here: lelandatwork@fund-balance.com . If there is interest, I will publish the specification and the database. It’s not hard with the modern tools, in fact, I use the cartel’s own tools to hold up the mirror! A large portion of the system including a database of many of the original codebases is already public online at Artex-26 Busted.

The most recent sweep ran in the early hours of November 21st, and in minutes it turned up the whole pattern in miniature. It found the European Commission’s spokesperson refusing to name ARTEX after the EU’s own cyber team already had. It found the English copy of ARTEX, its safeguard switched off, being handed from account to account, along with a viral claim that anyone with an iPhone can now launch an attack. It found the founder of the company that sells ARTEX PRO hosting the tool’s author for 200 defenders, then calling ARTEX “the new Nessus.” And it found the same answer, “not hacks,” coming from officials, news outlets and X’s own AI.

Yeah, right. Anyone can watch the codebases now.

The same models that created the hacks…are telling me how they did it.

And they are very explicit.

The full brief for law enforcement and government officials, with every source, is at ARTEX26 Busted.

Sources

In order of appearance:

Inside Privacy, “CISA Submits Final CIRCIA Rule for OMB Review.” https://www.insideprivacy.com/critical-infrastructure/cisa-submits-final-circia-rule-for-omb-review/

Harvard Office for Federal Relations, “Congress Extends Government Funding Through December 11,” September 2026. https://ofr.harvard.edu/news/2026/09/congress-extends-government-funding-through-december-11.md

The White House, NSTM-6 policy on nucleic acid synthesis screening, November 5th, 2026 (PDF). https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/NSTM-6-NASS-Policy.pdf

AI Weekly, “White House Super Intelligence Task Force Adopts Charter, Starts 120-Day AI Risk Report Clock.” https://aiweekly.co/alerts/white-house-super-intelligence-task-force-adopts-charter-starts-120-day-ai-risk

Pitch Law Academy, “Digital Omnibus on AI: Regulation (EU) 2026/1744.” https://pitch.law/academy/digital-omnibus-on-ai-regulation-2026-1744

Agence Europe, “European Parliament and EU Council negotiators to meet in December to finalise digital euro arrangements,” November 19th, 2026. https://agenceurope.eu/en/bulletin/article/13985/21/european-parliament-and-eu-council-negotiators-to-meet-in-december-to-finalise-digital-euro-arrangements

Brussels Record, “Weeks in the Record,” November 13th, 2026. https://brusselsrecord.com/weeks-in-the-record-2026-11-13/

European Central Bank, speech of November 10th, 2026. https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/key/date/2026/html/ecb.sp261110~9422461bad.en.html

KATV, “How did upgrade at FAA El Dorado facility cause nationwide ground stop?” https://katv.com/news/how-did-upgrade-at-faa-el-dorado-facility-cause-nationwide-ground-stop-amarillo-texas-national-airspace-system-copper-wire-network-underinvestment-l3harris-faulty-router

MPR News, “FAA halts installation of routers that led to ground stop,” November 17th, 2026. https://www.mprnews.org/story/2026/11/17/faa-halts-installation-of-routers-that-led-to-ground-stop

MacRumors, “Apple Blames Internal Update for Outage, Says It Wasn’t a Cyberattack,” November 17th, 2026. https://www.macrumors.com/2026/11/17/apple-outage-internal-update/

CBS News, “National Security Agency network outage linked to software vulnerability,” November 18th, 2026. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/national-security-agency-network-outage-software-vulnerability/

The Record, House Homeland Security Committee testimony on the tech disruptions, November 18th, 2026. https://therecord.media/tech-disruptions-house-homeland-committee-testimony

Foreign Policy, “The U.S. Tech Outage Wave, Explained,” November 18th, 2026. https://foreignpolicy.com/2026/11/18/microsoft-outage-faa-apple-nsa-tech-banks-cause-ai-explainer/

CBS News, “White House national cyber director leaving his post,” November 19th, 2026. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/white-house-national-cyber-director-sean-cairncross-leaving/

Klaus Schwab, opening speech, Cyber Polygon 2020, July 8th, 2020 (video).

Johnny Vedmore and Whitney Webb, “From Event 201 to Cyber Polygon: The WEF’s Simulation of a Coming Cyber Pandemic,” Unlimited Hangout, February 5th, 2021. https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/from-event-201-to-cyber-polygon-the-wefs-simulation-of-a-coming-cyber-pandemic/

Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Event 201, October 18th, 2019. https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/

Whitney Webb, “Ending Anonymity: Why the WEF’s Partnership Against Cybercrime Threatens the Future of Privacy,” Unlimited Hangout, July 12th, 2021. https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/07/investigative-reports/ending-anonymity-why-the-wefs-partnership-against-cybercrime-threatens-the-future-of-privacy/

CBS News, “Is it too late to save humans from AI? with Bill Gates,” November 9th, 2026 (video). https://www.cbsnews.com/video/is-it-too-late-to-save-humans-from-ai-with-bill-gates/

CrowdStrike, “Unknown Threat Actor Uses AI-Driven ARTEX to Target South Korean Finance,” October 7th, 2026. https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/blog/unknown-threat-actor-uses-artex-to-target-south-korean-finance/

DIVD, disclosure of the hack of its own data center (case DIVD-2026-00014), October 30th, 2026. https://www.divd.nl/hacked/

91APP, report on the October 2026 security incident. https://91app.com/blog/91app-202610-security-incident-2/

GMO Cybersecurity by Ierae, report on ARTEX infrastructure attacking Japanese companies, October 19th, 2026. https://gmo-cybersecurity.com/blog/20261019/

CrowdStrike, “VAPOR PANDA Uses AI-Driven ARTEX to Grow Global Espionage Campaign,” October 29th, 2026. https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/blog/vapor-panda-uses-artex-to-scale-global-campaign/

Microsoft Security, “Tracking AI adoption in North Korean threat actor tradecraft,” October 29th, 2026. https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2026/10/29/tracking-ai-adoption-in-north-korean-threat-actor-tradecraft/

BleepingComputer, “Barracuda links cloud breach to ARTEX AI-powered cyberattack,” November 16th, 2026. https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/barracuda-links-cloud-breach-to-artex-ai-powered-cyberattack/

CERT-In, Advisory CIAD-2026-0058, “Escalation of AI-Driven Attacks on BFSI Entities by Threat Actor CRAFTY FALCON,” November 4th, 2026 (PDF via MediaNama). https://www.medianama.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/CERT-In-Advisory.pdf

Microsoft Security, “AI-driven, large-scale nation-state campaign using ARTEX enables supply chain compromise,” October 21st, 2026. https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2026/10/21/storm-0940-uses-artex-agentic-ai-connectwise-supply-chain-compromise/

ConnectWise Trust Center, Cloud Backup advisories, updated November 18th, 2026. https://www.connectwise.com/company/trust/advisories

Microsoft Security, “Threat actors use agentic AI tooling to find and abuse exposed secrets,” November 5th, 2026. https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2026/11/05/threat-actors-use-agentic-ai-tooling-to-find-and-abuse-exposed-secrets/

Politico Europe, Brussels Playbook, “Cyberattack hits the Commission,” November 19th, 2026. https://www.politico.eu/newsletter/brussels-playbook/cyberattack-hits-the-commission/

CERT-EU, “From Penetration Testing to Cyber Threat: Beware of ARTEX,” November 5th, 2026. https://www.cert.europa.eu/blog/from-penetration-testing-to-cyber-threat-beware-of-artex

Help Net Security, on the European Commission’s November 19th briefing, November 20th, 2026. https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2026/11/20/european-commission-ai-generated-cyberattack-publicly-available-tool/

Grok (@grok) on X, November 21st, 2026.

World Health Organization, Disease Outbreak News, pneumonia of unknown cause in China, January 5th, 2020. https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2020-DON229

Xue Feng (@s0what) on X. https://x.com/s0what

Xue Feng on X, ARTEX and CyberStrikeAI meetup, November 18th, 2026.

Xue Feng on X, repost of “ARTEX is the new Nessus,” November 19th, 2026.

Hacker Fantastic (@hackerfantastic) on X. https://x.com/hackerfantastic

Moderna, “DARPA Awards Moderna Therapeutics a Grant for up to $25 Million to Develop Messenger RNA Therapeutics,” October 2nd, 2013. https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2013/darpa-awards-moderna-therapeutics-a-grant-for-up-to-25-million-to-develop-messenger-rna-therapeutics

U.S. Right to Know, “US scientists proposed to make viruses with unique features of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan.” https://usrtk.org/covid-19-origins/scientists-proposed-making-viruses-with-unique-features-of-sars-cov-2-in-wuhan

Menachery et al., “A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence,” Nature Medicine, 2015. https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985

House Committee on Oversight, “HHS Formally Debars EcoHealth Alliance, Dr. Peter Daszak After COVID Select Reveals Pandemic-Era Wrongdoing,” January 17th, 2025. https://oversight.house.gov/release/breaking-hhs-formally-debars-ecohealth-alliance-dr-peter-daszak-after-covid-select-reveals-pandemic-era-wrongdoing

DARPA, AI Cyber Challenge final results, August 2025. https://darpa.mil/news/2025/aixcc-results

CN-SEC, ARTEX wins the first Baidu BSRC “Agent+” attack-and-defense challenge (in Chinese). https://cn-sec.com/archives/5418792.html

David E. Martin, “The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier,” 2021. https://archive.org/details/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier_202109

National Academies, “Rapid Medical Countermeasure Response to Infectious Diseases: Enabling Sustainable Capabilities Through Ongoing Public- and Private-Sector Partnerships,” workshop summary, 2016, on the NIH’s NCBI Bookshelf. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/n/nap21809/

Watcher Guru (@WatcherGuru) on X, November 20th, 2026.

TechCrunch, profile of ThreatBook and Xue Feng, April 7th, 2021. https://techcrunch.com/2021/04/07/threatbook-profile/

Anthropic, Gates Foundation partnership announcement, May 14th, 2026. https://www.anthropic.com/news/gates-foundation-partnership

SecurityWeek, “Microsoft Rules Out Cyberattack in Outage, Warns of Phishing Campaign,” November 2026. https://www.securityweek.com/microsoft-rules-out-cyberattack-in-outage-warns-of-phishing-campaign/

Anja Arndt (@Anja_Arndt_EU) on X. https://x.com/Anja_Arndt_EU

Anja Arndt on X, November 21st, 2026.

ARTEX26 Busted, staff brief, November 19th, 2026.

https://artex26busted.pages.dev/