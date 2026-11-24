Live version with embedded posts: fusionwarrant.pages.dev/fbi-letter.

Add your signature in the comments, I will add them to the final and send.

Fool Me Twice Shame On Me

The flood of hysterical, essential-fact-free or manipulated media reminds me of COVID.

I would yawn except I know what comes next.



It’s time to time-stamp a whistleblower report. See below.

In case you missed it:



From Friday, November 20th, through Monday, November 23rd, 2026, the press ran ARTEX together with every outage and breach of the month. On Friday, the New York Post called ARTEX a “Chinese AI hacking tool” that lets “anyone with an iPhone unleash ‘Terminator.’” The European Commission confirmed an AI-assisted cyberattack, which Korben called the ARTEX hack “that froze the European Commission.” NBC and CNN reported a breach of the FBI’s national crime database, ABC reported a cyberattack on the USDA, and Reuters reported that JPMorgan, Visa and Mastercard vendors had been targeted. Fox News called it a “tech outage cascade” exposing “foreign cyber threats,” and NPR, Newsweek, NewsNation and Fast Company ran doomsday-prepper stories. On Saturday, CNBC announced a “new doomsday economy,” Fox Business reported Walmart shoppers stocking up on emergency supplies, and Bloomberg ran the headline “The Flight Grounding Wasn’t a Cyberattack. Let’s Act Like It Was.” On Sunday, a Delta system failure grounded Atlanta-bound flights and delayed more than 1,600, the Financial Times reported a cyberattack “onslaught” on US ports, and Newsweek described “What a Doomsday Cyberattack Could Look Like.” On Monday, Euronews reported that “China-backed hackers” were suspected in the Commission attack, and AP reported a data leak from it. 404 Media wrote that “the code is already copied everywhere,” and The Defiant reported that New York had warned financial firms about ARTEX. At 6:25 a.m. yesterday, Fox News delivered the FBI’s ARTEX warning to a mass audience.

Folks, it’s time to move.

Because ARTEX Is A US Operation with a Chinese Mask - An Open Letter to the FBI

Open Letter - Please Add Your Signature in the Comments

R. Leland Lehrman

Mother’s Arms

November 24th, 2026

Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cyber Division

The Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3)

FBI Headquarters, 935 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20535

https://tips.fbi.gov / ic3.gov

Re: FBI FLASH-20261113-001, “Threat Overview of ARTEX Autonomous Penetration Testing Framework,” November 13th, 2026

Dear Attorney General Blanche, Director Patel, and FBI Leadership,

On behalf of the Health Freedom Movement, and the People of the United States of America I submit the attached document, “ARTEX: A US Operation with a Chinese Mask,” dated November 24th, 2026 (107 numbered paragraphs, 29 pages). It is also published at fusionwarrant.pages.dev/fbi-letter. Posts on X are embedded where useful, and I saved a screenshot of each in case the original is deleted.

Details of The Case

On Friday November 13th, your FBI FLASH identified the Chinese ARTEX developer by the GitHub handle “Autumn-27.” It lists “Chinese-origin models” among those ARTEX uses and states that “Chinese models are most prevalent” on attacker consoles. Its source for the ConnectWise campaign, Microsoft’s October 21st paper, attributes that campaign to “Storm-0940, a China-state aligned actor.” The allegation is that ARTEX is a Chinese threat. The documentary record shows that this is not the whole story. Our assessment is that ARTEX is a US-based or sanctioned operation with a Chinese mask. The submission sets out the record so that the Bureau can test that assessment against its own.

Key findings

The method is American. DARPA’s AI Cyber Challenge (2023–2025), supported by model credits from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI and Azure credits from Microsoft, released its finalists’ autonomous vulnerability-hunting systems as open source on August 8th, 2025. ARTEX appeared eleven months later.

The code is American. ARTEX’s engine, Norma, is a port of Anthropic’s Claude Code. The ARTEX foundation commit carries a Co-Authored-By trailer naming Claude Opus 4.8, and 51 of its 458 commits carry Claude trailers. The models are interchangeable: ARTEX drives Claude, GPT, Grok, DeepSeek, GLM, and Kimi.

The seller is on the record. Xue Feng, chief executive of ThreatBook and, in TechCrunch’s words, formerly “director of internet security at Microsoft in China,” wrote on November 2nd, 2026: “We developed Artex, and Artex Pro.” Microsoft’s public list of Microsoft Active Protections Program partners still names Beijing ThreatBook Security.

The guardrails were removed for a contest. Between August 13th and 15th, 2026, the author moved the remaining blocks on wiping machines and exfiltrating data into a list any user can erase. ARTEX placed first overall in Baidu’s Agent+ competition on September 3rd, and ThreatBook used the win in its sales pitch.

The exposure continues. After the withdrawal announced on October 8th, Microsoft’s GitHub still hosts the code, and Cloudflare, Amazon, and HubSpot still serve ThreatBook’s files listing live attack-console addresses, as confirmed on November 23rd.

The firms that named China held Anthropic’s restricted attack model first. Microsoft, Google, and CrowdStrike, launch partners of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing in April 2026, wrote five of the FLASH’s eleven source notes.

The FLASH names the paid edition, ARTEX PRO. It does not name ThreatBook, Xue Feng, DARPA’s competition, Anthropic’s code, Microsoft, or Norma.

Why?

What the submission asks

Our submission closes with the two parts its introduction promises. Part IV, Document request: parties to be called to answer, names ThreatBook and Xue Feng; Microsoft, including its China operations; Anthropic; Google (Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant), CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks (Unit 42); GitHub; Cloudflare; Amazon Web Services; and HubSpot, with the records and answers sought from each. Part V, Intervention plan, asks the Bureau to consider preservation requests under 18 U.S.C. § 2703(f); preservation of the named repositories, files, and posts; obtaining Anthropic’s Project Glasswing and Cyber Verification Program participant lists and DARPA’s AI Cyber Challenge records; a supplement to FLASH-20261113-001 naming ThreatBook as the seller of ARTEX PRO; removal of the published attack-console lists; and a public statement on why the FLASH omitted the firm that sells it.

We use the Bureau’s own terms for these steps (interviews and requests for information, grand jury subpoenas, National Security Letters, preservation requests, and disruption of online infrastructure) only to make the requests concrete. These are the bureau’s decisions; we can only ask.

We can, however, provide the saved copies behind every footnote, screenshot, and repository clones, and can walk investigators through the code record in Exhibit A (artex26busted.pages.dev). Please direct questions to R. Leland Lehrman.

Respectfully submitted,

Enclosure (reprinted below): “ARTEX: A US Operation with a Chinese Mask,” November 24th, 2026 (PDF, 29 pages)

The Complete Case File

To: Federal Bureau of Investigation, Cyber Division, and the Internet Crime Complaint Center

Re: FLASH-20261113-001, “Threat Overview of ARTEX Autonomous Penetration Testing Framework,” November 13th, 2026

Date: November 24th, 2026

Record: This Document - ARTEX26 Busted · Exhibit A

Assessment: ARTEX is actually a US-based or Sanctioned Operation with a Chinese Mask

Every claim below links to its source in the text and carries a footnote. Please find a detailed document request and intervention plan at bottom. Posts on X are embedded where they matter. I saved a screenshot of each embedded post in case the original is deleted.

I. Summary

1. FBI FLASH-20261113-001 identifies the ARTEX developer only by the GitHub handle “Autumn-27.” It lists “Chinese-origin models” among those ARTEX uses, and states that “Chinese models are most prevalent” on attacker consoles.

Your FLASH clearly suggests that ARTEX is a Chinese threat, but that is not the whole story and this document proves it.

The FLASH’s source for the ConnectWise campaign, Microsoft’s October 21st paper, attributes that campaign to “Storm-0940, a China-state aligned actor,” and Fox News made that public.[1][29][36] The documentary record establishes a different origin. ARTEX is a US-based operation carrying a Chinese label: US method, a US company’s code, US models among those it drives, US hosting, and a Beijing firm run by Microsoft’s former China security director. This operation serves geopolitical and financial ends in the United States and globally, and the governance pattern is a nearly exact match to COVID-19. Consider ARTEX-26:

2. The method is American.

From 2023 to 2025 DARPA ran the AI Cyber Challenge, a two-year competition to build autonomous AI systems that hunt vulnerabilities in real software. Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI each donated $350,000 in model credits, Microsoft supplied Azure credits and expertise, and DARPA released the finalists’ systems as open source on August 8th, 2025.[2]

3. The code is American.

The engine under ARTEX, Norma, is a port of Anthropic’s Claude Code.[3] The foundation commit of ARTEX, holding the finished console in 287 files and 70,178 lines, carries a Co-Authored-By trailer naming Claude Opus 4.8; 51 of its 458 commits carry Claude trailers.[4] The sister tool Cairn runs Claude Code itself.[5] The operator in the South Korean bank attacks ran Claude Code on servers tied to the campaign, routed to DeepSeek.[6][50]

4. The models are interchangeable.

ARTEX drives Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT, xAI Grok, DeepSeek, GLM, and Kimi.[1] In the South Korean case CrowdStrike found DeepSeek, GLM, and Grok in use together.[6] The Chinese elements of ARTEX are its author, the firm that employs him, and some of the models; the engine, method, hosting, and other models are American.

5. The firm is run by Microsoft’s former China security director.

Before founding ThreatBook, Xue Feng was, in TechCrunch’s words, the “director of internet security at Microsoft in China” and “oversaw information security at Amazon China.” His X profile reads “ex Microsoft TwC, ex Amazon InfoSec.”[8] On November 2nd, 2026, replying to “Where did you get artex pro,” he wrote: “We developed Artex, and Artex Pro.”[9] Before Microsoft, he worked at the Third Research Institute of China’s Ministry of Public Security.[87] Microsoft still lists ThreatBook as a partner in its Active Protections Program and credited Xue Feng for a Windows flaw in August 2026, and Amazon Web Services lists ThreatBook as a validated partner (paragraph 26).[82][83][84] In our assessment, a path from Chinese state security to Microsoft and Amazon, and then to a Beijing firm that Microsoft and AWS still partner with, is transnational coordination.

6. Microsoft and the Gates Foundation sit inside Anthropic.

Anthropic, whose code runs inside ARTEX, seats Microsoft’s former chief financial officer and a Microsoft director from Bill Gates’s chairmanship on its board, and works with the Gates Foundation under a $200 million partnership to screen vaccine candidates with Claude.[16][17][19]

7. The firms that named China held Anthropic’s attack model first.

In April 2026 Anthropic gave Mythos, its restricted vulnerability-hunting model, to a closed group of launch partners that included Microsoft, Google, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Cisco. Microsoft, Google, and CrowdStrike wrote five of the FLASH’s eleven source notes. Anthropic sits inside the agencies that issued the bulletin: its models run on classified Defense networks, and its advisers include a former CIA deputy director and the NSA’s former Director of Cybersecurity (paragraphs 43–49).[49][47]

8. ThreatBook removed the safety guardrails to win a contest, won it, and left the guardrails off while it advertised the system.

The authorization check was gone at first publication on July 26th. Between August 13th and 15th the author moved the remaining blocks on wiping machines and exfiltrating data into a list any user can erase, shipping the wipe block switched on and the exfiltration block switched off, and wrote that he did so to keep the system from refusing during contest play.[4] ARTEX placed first overall in Baidu’s Agent+ competition on September 3rd. ThreatBook used the championship in its sales pitch.[23] The open edition stayed public with the guardrails off for seventy-four days, and ThreatBook’s own page states that it “lacks built-in security controls.”[24][26]

9. After the author announced a withdrawal on October 8th, the engine kept moving, ThreatBook announced the paid edition a week later, and its chief executive published the live internet addresses of hundreds of running ARTEX and CyberStrikeAI attack consoles with the words “Grab them if needed.”[11]

A defender already receives those addresses through closed channels. The public file serves the attacker (paragraphs 67–69). Microsoft’s GitHub still hosts the code. Cloudflare, Amazon, and HubSpot still serve the target lists. Both facts were confirmed at 10:13 p.m. Eastern on November 23rd.[28]

10. The FLASH names the paid edition, ARTEX PRO.

It does not name ThreatBook, Xue Feng, DARPA’s competition, Anthropic’s code, or Norma.[1] The Bureau must call ThreatBook, Xue Feng, Microsoft and its China operations, Anthropic, GitHub, Cloudflare, Amazon Web Services, and HubSpot to answer on the record.

II. Statement of facts

Times are Eastern.

A. The bulletin

11. On November 13th, 2026, the FBI issued FLASH-20261113-001.

The FLASH states that “a variety of malicious cyber actors have used ARTEX” since “at least August 2026,” that ARTEX has enabled “some intrusions progressing from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours,” and that its notable campaigns include “a supply chain compromise affecting ConnectWise Cloud Backup customers that resulted in attempted sign-ins to more than 2,250 downstream tenants.” That is the text as revised on November 17th, 2026; the original of November 13th read “that enabled access to more than 2,250 downstream tenants.” The revised PDF carries no notice of the change, which also moved the source for the 1,600-console count from note 4 (Censys) to note 9 (Check Point). For both figures it cites Microsoft’s October 21st paper (FLASH note 2).[1][29]

12. The FLASH states that the developer “made the repository unavailable on October 8, 2026,” and that the tool continues through “community forks, localized variations, archived copies, and a commercial version (ARTEX PRO).”

It counts more than 1,600 exposed ARTEX consoles. It lists the models ARTEX drives as “frontier models (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT) and open-source or Chinese-origin models (DeepSeek, GLM, Grok, Kimi).”[1]

13. The FLASH does not contain the words ThreatBook, Xue Feng, Li Puhua, RedAgents, Norma, Cairn, CyberStrikeAI, DARPA, or Claude Code.[1]

B. The Fox News report

14. Fox News published Kurt Knutsson’s report on November 23rd, 2026, at 6:25 a.m. Eastern.

It postdates the FLASH by ten days and carries later figures. Where the two differ, the Fox report reflects the more current count. Fox reports that Huntress found unauthorized sign-ins in at least 162 of the customer environments reached through ConnectWise, and that South Korean police arrested seven suspects tied to attacks on more than 90 organizations.[36]

15. Fox closes by directing readers to password managers, passkeys, credit freezes, CyberGuy antivirus picks, a newsletter, and a CyberGuy LIVE class.

Fox does not name ThreatBook.[36]

C. The American method

16. DARPA ran the AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) as “a two-year, first-of-its-kind competition” with ARPA-H “and frontier labs,” to build autonomous “cyber reasoning systems” that find and patch vulnerabilities in real software.

The final, announced August 8th, 2025, ran those systems across 54 million lines of code. They found 54 planted vulnerabilities and 18 real ones.[2]

17. DARPA states that “Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI provided technical support and each donated $350,000 in large language model credits,” that “Azure credits … Microsoft provided to each team for the Semifinal Competition,” and that “Microsoft and the Linux Foundation’s Open Source Security Foundation provided subject matter expertise.”

DARPA released the finalists’ systems “as open-source software.”[2]

18. Landmark public research on autonomous attack agents is American, and so are the coding agents these tools are built on.

In February 2024 a University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign group, Richard Fang, Rohan Bindu, Akul Gupta, Qiusi Zhan, and Daniel Kang, published “LLM Agents can Autonomously Hack Websites.” In April 2024 Fang, Bindu, Gupta, and Kang reported that GPT-4, given a CVE description, exploited 87 percent of 15 real one-day vulnerabilities.[65][66] In June 2024 Google Project Zero published Project Naptime, a framework for model-driven vulnerability research. By November it had become Big Sleep, a collaboration with Google DeepMind, and had found an exploitable stack buffer underflow in SQLite.[67][68] In June 2025 XBOW reported that its autonomous penetration tester had reached the top spot on HackerOne’s US leaderboard, “for the first time in bug bounty history.”[69] DARPA funded and ran the AI Cyber Challenge, which released its finalists’ autonomous systems as open source (paragraphs 16–17).[2] The coding agents that attack harnesses wrap are American: Anthropic’s Claude Code, whose repository dates to February 22nd, 2025, and OpenAI’s Codex, from April 13th, 2025.[70][71] GitGuardian’s catalog of about forty-five open attack frameworks, published November 9th, 2026, describes “harnesses” that “wrap a general coding agent (Claude Code, Codex, Hermes) with offensive skills.” ARTEX’s own engine, Norma, is a port of Claude Code (paragraph 19).[25][3]

D. The American code

19. On July 20th, 2026, Li Puhua, GitHub account Autumn-27, published Norma.

Norma is a Go port of the harness and context-compaction core of Anthropic’s Claude Code. The harness is the loop that runs the tool a model asks for and then asks the model what to do next. Compaction shrinks a long session so the agent keeps running. Norma’s files state that its compaction steps align one to one with Claude Code, its summarizer prompts are marked as verbatim from Claude Code’s prompt.ts, and its tools carry Claude Code’s names: Read, Write, Edit, MultiEdit, LS, Glob, Grep, Bash.[3]

20. ARTEX runs on Norma.

ARTEX’s first public commit, at 4:27 a.m. on July 26th, 2026, held 287 files and 70,178 lines: a finished Go backend, web console, and packaged program. Claude Opus 4.8 is its co-author. Across 458 commits, about fifty-one carry Co-Authored-By trailers naming Claude Opus 4.8, Claude Opus 5, or Claude Code. The author field reads Autumn-27. The full history survives in the Hinln copy.[4]

21. Cairn, which the ARTEX author credited as the source of ARTEX’s core idea, launches the real Claude Code program with --dangerously-skip-permissions.

Its worker image pins @anthropic-ai/claude-code@2.1.98 and @openai/codex@0.118.0. Its example worker sends DeepSeek through https://api.deepseek.com/anthropic, an endpoint built to speak Anthropic’s interface.[5]

22. CrowdStrike reported on October 7th, 2026 that the operator behind the South Korean bank attacks left ARTEX configuration files and Claude Code session histories in an open directory.

Hunt.io found Claude Code version 2.1.221 on a Hong Kong jump server tied to the same campaign (23.248.226.250), “with 510 recorded startups since August 4, 2026,” and a local shim that forwarded Claude Code’s requests to DeepSeek: the installation was “not communicating directly with Anthropic’s API.”[6][50][7]

E. The interchangeable models

23. ARTEX contains no model of its own.

The operator plugs one in. The FLASH lists Claude, GPT, DeepSeek, GLM, Grok, and Kimi (paragraph 12).[1]

24. CrowdStrike found DeepSeek v4.1-flash as the main model in the South Korean attacks, with GLM-5.3 and Grok 4.6 also in use.

Grok is built by xAI, an American company. The FLASH lists xAI’s Grok among “open-source or Chinese-origin models.”[6][1]

25. Xue Feng promoted the cheapest model with the fewest limits.

On August 12th, 2026, at 12:02 p.m., he wrote of DeepSeek: “And no ‘cyberguard’ Capable. Cheap(1/10-1/50), Unfiltered. Private.”[14]

Xue Feng, August 12th, 2026, 12:02 p.m. Eastern, on DeepSeek. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

F. The firm

26. TechCrunch reported on April 7th, 2021 that Xue Feng “oversaw information security at Amazon China before founding ThreatBook” and that “previously, he was the director of internet security at Microsoft in China.”

He founded ThreatBook in Beijing, registered July 3rd, 2015. His X profile, @s0what, reads “ex Microsoft TwC, ex Amazon InfoSec.”[8]

ThreatBook’s ties to Microsoft and Amazon did not end when Xue Feng left them. Microsoft’s public list of Microsoft Active Protections Program partners, which “receive guidance before Microsoft’s Update Tuesday release,” still names “Beijing ThreatBook Security” as of November 24th, 2026.[82] On August 11th, 2026, Microsoft credited “Feng Xue and XGPT of ThreatBook” for CVE-2026-62784, a remote-code-execution flaw in the Windows Local Security Authority; Xue wrote on X that he “Reported to MSRC” the bug on August 7th.[83] Amazon Web Services lists ThreatBook as a partner with the AWS-validated “ISV Accelerate” qualification and sells ThreatBook’s detection platform on AWS Marketplace China, in regions operated by Sinnet and NWCD. In 2023 ThreatBook announced it had become “the first Amazon GuardDuty CTI partner in China.”[84] By ThreatBook’s account, it was “the only Chinese company selected” for Gartner’s first Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response in May 2025, and in September 2026 it published a joint solution brief with SentinelOne on its own site.[85][86]

Some of the record cuts the other way. Before Microsoft hired him, Xue Feng was a “technical police officer” (技术警察) at the Third Research Institute of China’s Ministry of Public Security, according to a 2023 profile in China High-Tech News; Microsoft hired him after he found several major Microsoft vulnerabilities.[87] In July 2025 Microsoft stopped giving proof-of-concept code to MAPP members in “countries where they’re required to report vulnerabilities to their governments,” which includes China, and sends them “a more general written description” instead.[88]

This is where the deep state comes in. In our assessment, a Chinese state-security background, then Microsoft and Amazon, then a Beijing firm that Microsoft and AWS still partner with, is transnational coordination, and it shows the deep state’s remarkable ability to manage US–China partnership despite adversarial public rhetoric. The method appears to serve globalist control rather than any one state’s national interest. The Bureau should ask Microsoft what vulnerability information ThreatBook has received through MAPP, and ask Amazon what ThreatBook data flows through GuardDuty and AWS Marketplace.

27. On September 30th, 2026, Xue Feng acquired a second automated attack tool, CyberStrikeAI.

ThreatBook’s shelf then held three: ARTEX, Cairn sold as Yanji, and CyberStrikeAI. Announcing the deal, Xue Feng stated: “These capabilities should not sit only in the hands of cybercriminals, APT groups and saboteurs.”[27] On October 8th, 2026, at 11:19 p.m., he wrote on X that when he read “back in February that attackers were actually using CyberStrikeAI in real attacks,” his first reaction was: “that’s a technical endorsement!” He added: “Open source technologies and tools are neutral — what matters is who wields them.”[51]

Xue Feng, October 8th, 2026, 11:19 p.m. Eastern, on acquiring CyberStrikeAI. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

28. On October 15th, 2026, at 9:48 a.m., Xue Feng announced “Artex is back—with a commercial edition.”

He wrote that ARTEX “started as a personal project built by a talented threat detection engineer at ThreatBook,” and that the same engineer “leads the development of RedAgents.ai,” the platform that sells ARTEX Pro.[15]

Xue Feng, October 15th, 2026, 9:48 a.m. Eastern. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

29. On November 2nd, 2026, at 5:45 a.m., Xue Feng posted: “autonomous agent can very likely achieve RCE on more than half of the Fortune 500. From what I’ve seen over the weekend while playing with Artex Pro.”

Xue Feng’s “RCE” is remote code execution (RCE): an attacker running commands of their own choosing on someone else’s computer across a network, without legitimate access. MITRE’s catalog of software weaknesses gives the consequence as “Execute Unauthorized Code or Commands” and notes that injected code “can access resources that the attacker is directly prevented from accessing.” Under the CVSS v3.1 scoring standard, a flaw that can be exploited over the network with no account and no action by the victim, and that fully compromises a system’s confidentiality, integrity, and availability, scores 9.8 out of 10, in the “Critical” band of 9.0 to 10.0.[72][73] In plain terms, the chief executive of the company that sells ARTEX Pro stated publicly on X, after a weekend using ARTEX Pro, that an autonomous agent can very likely run its own commands on systems at more than half of the Fortune 500, “America’s largest companies.”[74] He posted it eleven days before the FLASH, which reports ARTEX intrusions reaching privileged access “in under three hours” and does not name ThreatBook or Xue Feng (paragraphs 11, 13). At 10:59 a.m. he told a user: “Harness still matters a lot. Try Artex open source version. It has been taken offline but you can find forks - be careful with the rogue ones.” At 6:25 p.m. the same day, asked “Where did you get artex pro,” he answered: “We developed Artex, and Artex Pro.”[52][10][9]

Xue Feng, November 2nd, 2026, 5:45 a.m. Eastern. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

Xue Feng, November 2nd, 2026, 10:59 a.m. Eastern. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

Xue Feng, November 2nd, 2026, 6:25 p.m. Eastern, replying to “Where did you get artex pro”. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

G. Microsoft and the Gates Foundation inside Anthropic

30. Chris Liddell served as Microsoft’s chief financial officer from 2005 to 2009, then as Deputy White House Chief of Staff in President Trump’s first term.

He sits on the board of the Council on Foreign Relations. Anthropic appointed him to its board on February 13th, 2026.[16]

31. Reed Hastings sat on Microsoft’s board from 2007 to 2012, while Bill Gates chaired Microsoft.

He co-founded Netflix and was its chief executive from 1999 to January 2023 and its chairman until June 2026.[40] Anthropic’s Long-Term Benefit Trust appointed him to Anthropic’s board on May 28th, 2025.[17]

32. On April 14th, 2026, the same Trust appointed Vas Narasimhan, chief executive of Novartis and former chair of PhRMA, the drug-industry lobby.

Anthropic announced: “With Narasimhan’s appointment, Trust-appointed directors now make up a majority of the Board.”[18]

33. On May 14th, 2026, Anthropic and the Gates Foundation announced a $200 million partnership.

Claude will “screen potential vaccine candidates,” starting with polio, HPV, and preeclampsia.[19]

34. In June 2026, Anthropic and Bill Gates funded Intercept, a $500 million respiratory-virus nonprofit led by Stripe, with the OpenAI Foundation and Flu Lab.

Its advisors are Moncef Slaoui, who led Operation Warp Speed, and Peter Marks, formerly the FDA’s top vaccine official.[20]

35. Anthropic’s Form S-1 places 846,840,960 shares, 5 percent of the company, in the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund.[21]

36. On November 18th, 2026, MOSIP, the Gates-funded platform governments use to build national digital ID, opened an AI Developer Hub that names Claude Code among the coding tools its developers use.[22]

37. On September 19th, 2023, Anthropic named the five initial Trustees of its Long-Term Benefit Trust and stated: “The Anthropic board chose these initial Trustees after a year-long search and interview process.”

They were Jason Matheny, chief executive of the RAND Corporation and former director of IARPA, the intelligence community’s advanced research agency, who before joining RAND in July 2022 had led technology and national security policy in the Biden White House at the National Security Council and the Office of Science and Technology Policy;[75] Kanika Bahl, chief executive of Evidence Action, a global health charity whose Deworm the World program had received more than $42 million in GiveWell funding, and earlier a leader at the Clinton Health Access Initiative;[76][77] Neil Buddy Shah, chief executive of the Clinton Health Access Initiative, a Gates Foundation grantee, as chair;[78] Paul Christiano, founder of the Alignment Research Center, an AI alignment nonprofit, who had run OpenAI’s language model alignment team and in April 2024 was named head of AI safety at the U.S. AI Safety Institute at NIST;[79] and Zach Robinson, interim chief executive of Effective Ventures US and before that chief of staff at Open Philanthropy, who was named chief executive of the Centre for Effective Altruism in December 2023.[80][81][39] Anthropic’s page now lists Matheny as stepping down in December 2023, Christiano in April 2024, and Bahl and Robinson in January 2026.[39]

38. The S-1 names the current Trustees.

Shah remains chair and “will also serve as an initial manager of the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund.” Richard Fontaine is chief executive of the Center for a New American Security and “Executive Director of the Trilateral Commission’s North America group.” Christopher Stubbs “is a member of JASON, an independent group of scientists that advises the U.S. government on matters of national security.” Ben Bernanke chaired the Federal Reserve from 2006 to 2014.[40]

39. The S-1 states how Trustees are chosen: “In practice to date, the Trustees and company executives have collaborated closely on sourcing, interviewing, and selecting Trustees.”

Anthropic pays the Trust: $2,716,750 in 2023, nothing in 2024, $906,089 in 2025, and $8,425,213 in the first nine months of 2026. Shah has chaired the Trust since June 2023, and the Trust, as holder of the Class T stock, already elected three of the six sitting directors: Daniela Amodei, Anthropic’s president and board chair; Hastings, a director since May 2025; and Narasimhan, a director since April 2026.[40] This setup has been in place for years, not weeks: an earlier version, the “Long-Term Benefit Committee,” was written into Anthropic’s Series A investment documents in 2021, the Class T stock was created at the close of the Series C, and the Trust was announced on September 19th, 2023, more than three years before the IPO.[39] Upon the IPO, the Class T directors will be Hastings, Narasimhan, and Liddell, with one seat vacant; Liddell, who was elected to the current board by common stockholders, will hold the “Specified Class T Director” seat, and Hastings is lead independent director.[40]

40. Microsoft agreed to buy about $1.0 billion of stock at the $83 IPO price in the private placement alongside the IPO, with Google, NVIDIA, AMD, Broadcom, Micron, and TSMC. The S-1 states that “Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, through their respective affiliates, have made significant equity investments in our company,” and names them “simultaneously” as “investors, customers, distribution partners, and competitors.”

Anthropic’s agreement with Microsoft, entered in November 2025 and amended between February and November 2026, commits Anthropic to spend “at least $47.2 billion and up to $49.2 billion between November 2026 and June 2033, regardless of actual usage.”[40] Microsoft logged a $3.2 billion gain from its Anthropic investment, TechCrunch reported on July 29th, 2026.[54]

41. Anthropic’s IPO website, filed with the SEC on November 10th, 2026, states that the Public Benefit Fund “could be devoted to a wide range of initiatives, from science and medicine, to biosecurity, to global health,” and: “With the Gates Foundation, we are helping health ministries use their data to deploy health workers, manage supply chains, and detect outbreaks.”

The same filing expects AI to revolutionize “military and intelligence capabilities.”[41]

42. Anne Stake, who “drives Anthropic’s global health work,” was “Product and Portfolio Lead at the Gates Foundation” and worked at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, the organization the Trust’s chair runs.[42]

In June 2026 the Gates Foundation committed $2,954,000 to the Asian Institute of Technology “to support inclusive digital public infrastructure”; The Defender reports that the grant funds AI tools for MOSIP.[43][44]

H. Anthropic inside the national security agencies

43. On November 7th, 2024, Anthropic, Palantir, and Amazon Web Services announced that U.S. intelligence and defense agencies would use Claude inside Palantir’s Impact Level 6 environment, accredited for data classified up to Secret.[45]

44. On July 14th, 2025, the Defense Department’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office awarded Anthropic a prototype agreement with a $200 million ceiling.

Anthropic stated that its Claude Gov models “already power deployments by agencies across the national security community.”[46]

45. On August 27th, 2025, Anthropic named its National Security and Public Sector Advisory Council: David S. Cohen, former Deputy Director of the CIA; Dave Luber, former Director of Cybersecurity at the NSA and former Executive Director of U.S. Cyber Command; Christopher Fonzone, former General Counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Jill Hruby, former Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration and former Director of Sandia National Laboratories; Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, former Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration; Patrick Shanahan, former Acting Secretary of Defense; former Senators Roy Blunt and Jon Tester; Josh Hodges; Mike Kuiken; and Trustee Richard Fontaine.[47]

46. In February 2026, after Anthropic refused uses for “mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons,” the Secretary of War designated Anthropic “a supply-chain risk to national security,” and the Department of War “suggested it could invoke the Defense Production Act to compel us to remove the limitations we have placed on the use of our models.”

On September 25th, 2026, the D.C. Circuit upheld the designation, 2–1.[40] The dispute concerns how far the government may use Anthropic’s models. The Trustees, directors, advisers, and partners named in this submission stayed in place through it.

I. Anthropic’s attack model and the firms that named China

47. On November 13th, 2025, one year to the day before the FLASH, Anthropic published “Disrupting the first reported AI-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign.”

It attributed to “a Chinese state-sponsored group” a campaign that used Claude Code against roughly thirty targets, with the AI performing 80 to 90 percent of the work, and stated that it coordinated with authorities. The S-1 repeats the attribution.[48][40]

48. On April 7th, 2026, Anthropic launched Project Glasswing and gave Claude Mythos Preview to launch partners Amazon Web Services, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Palo Alto Networks, with up to $100 million in usage credits.

Anthropic states that Mythos found “thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities” in “every major operating system and every major web browser,” that its exploits are “increasingly sophisticated,” and that models now “surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities.” Anthropic does “not plan to make Claude Mythos Preview generally available.”[49] In June 2026 the Department of Commerce placed worldwide export restrictions on Mythos 5 and Fable 5.[40]

49. Three Glasswing launch partners wrote five of the FLASH’s eleven source notes: Microsoft (notes 2 and 10), Google’s Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant (notes 3 and 5), and CrowdStrike (note 6).

Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 published the ARTEX and Cairn reports that named DeepSeek and GLM. Cisco co-launched Shirudo with OpenAI. These firms held Anthropic’s restricted attack model three and a half months before ARTEX appeared. Three Glasswing partners, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, own equity in Anthropic.[1][49][7][40]

J. The guardrails removed for the August contest

50. ARTEX’s first commit removed the authorization check.

Its guard.go file states: “The RoE authorization-scope mechanism was removed; a replacement may be added later.” RoE means rules of engagement, the written limits on what a hired tester may attack.[4]

51. On August 13th, 2026, at 12:29 p.m., commit aafab01 added a setup script, bench/seed.sh, that deletes every intercept rule, including the built-in ones.

The commit comment reads 放开 CTF 渗透操作防误拦, “open up CTF penetration operations so they are not blocked by mistake.” CTF is a hacking competition.[4]

52. On August 15th, 2026, at 5:30 a.m., commit a94ce67 removed the hard-coded blocks on destructive commands and data exfiltration from guard.go, moved them into a list any user can erase, shipped the destructive-command block switched on and the exfiltration block switched off, and rewrote the test so that rm -rf / and piping data to an outside host must pass.

On August 23rd, at 10:02 a.m., commit 95d2309 handed any command that matches no rule to a language model for approval.[4]

53. According to artex.sh, Baidu ran its Agent+ live-fire range on August 16th, 2026.

On August 17th, at 7:54 a.m., commit 1029c4a removed the setup script from public view. The engine change stayed.[23][4]

54. According to artex.sh, ARTEX, team lead Li Puhua, took first place overall among more than 150 teams at the Agent+ final in Chengdu on September 3rd, 2026, and half the score was a jury’s judgment of automation, cost, and how little time a human spent checking.

ThreatBook’s RedAgents blog advertised the championship.[23]

55. On September 18th, 2026, at 7:43 a.m., commit 2951e10 added a README notice banning scanning of any online system, and at 8:09 a.m. commit 6f6be46 added a disclaimer that users must accept before logging in.

The login itself had existed since the first commit. The safeguards removed in August stayed out. GitGuardian counted seventy-four days from first commit to takedown. ThreatBook’s own product page states that the open edition “lacks built-in security controls.” Our review of the code found no kill switch and no telemetry in the open edition.[4][24][26]

56. Cairn placed third overall at the second Tencent Cloud Hackathon and was the only team to clear all 54 of 54 challenges.

On August 6th, 2026, at 10:19 p.m., the ARTEX author wrote on the project page that “the core idea comes from Cairn.” Sixty-six seconds later he moved that line under References. The Cairn address stayed on the page.[5][7]

K. Microsoft’s findings

57. On October 21st, 2026, Microsoft Threat Intelligence published its paper on Storm-0940.

Microsoft states that “as early as September 2026, Storm-0940, a China-state aligned actor, used the agentic AI penetration testing framework ARTEX to automate attacks targeting hundreds of organizations globally.”[29]

58. Microsoft attributes the ConnectWise Cloud Backup compromise (formerly SkyKick) to Storm-0940.

Microsoft states that the actor authenticated to customer environments “using the illicit access acquired through these stolen app credentials, effectively taking advantage of the already established trust by these apps within a tenant”; that “Storm-0940 used ARTEX to attempt to sign-in to more than 2,250 tenants”; that privileged access came in “multiple instances” in “less than 3 hours”; and that the actor “read secrets at scale across multiple Azure Key Vaults.”[29]

59. From October 10th to 14th, Storm-0940 infrastructure at 144.172.64.99 ran a password spray against 327 accounts at eight organizations.

Microsoft recorded more than 151,000 failed logons, peaking on October 11th at 2,900 failures per minute. The spray failed. The trusted application identities succeeded.[29]

60. Microsoft states that the activity “did not result from a compromise of or a vulnerability in Microsoft corporate systems, products, or services.”

The access path ran through application consent inside Microsoft 365. The tool that drove it was hosted, then and now, on Microsoft’s GitHub.[29][28]

61. On November 5th, 2026, Microsoft researchers documented an ARTEX agent moving from a search of public GitHub for leaked secrets to extraction from Azure Key Vault in five minutes.

On November 6th, 2026, Microsoft documented a Cambodia-based financial actor, Storm-3358, using ARTEX against banks (FLASH note 10).[30][31]

62. The worldwide Microsoft 365 outage of November 12th and 13th, 2026, is a separate event.

BleepingComputer reported on November 12th that Microsoft tracked it as incident MO1550821, redistributed connection traffic across its worldwide infrastructure, and restarted affected servers “to restore capacity.”[55] This submission does not rely on that outage.

L. The October 8th takedown

63. On October 8th, 2026, at 6:50 a.m., Autumn-27 posted a statement, a web commit GitHub marks Verified, that the attacks had “nothing to do with” the author and that ARTEX would “become closed source,” with “no further versions or maintenance.”

At 6:15 a.m., 35 minutes before the statement, the Wayback Machine had already recorded the ARTEX repository as “not found.” At 7:00 a.m. an account named Hinln opened a copy. At 7:05 a.m. Hinln pointed the tool’s built-in updater at its own private repository. The same day BaaRai/ARTEX, the English edition, was created, along with a Korean translation. RuoJi6 opened another copy at 8:56 p.m. that evening (October 9th UTC).[56][57][4][7]

64. The author kept working.

On October 13th, five days after “closed source” and “no further versions or maintenance,” Autumn-27 tagged Norma v0.4.4 and continued committing to it through October 18th. BaaRai’s English ARTEX runs on a copy of Norma built from that October 13th release.[3][7]

65. In a press release dated “16 October 2026,” ThreatBook launched RedAgents with “Artex Pro, Cyber(YanJi), Yanxun, and CyberStrikeAI (Enterprise Edition).”

On November 14th Xue Feng wrote that ARTEX Pro is available “exclusively to ThreatBook-validated enterprises.”[58][26][12]

66. On November 3rd, 2026, at 7:32 a.m., Xue Feng posted: “Since the folks at ThreatBook developed both Artex and CyberStrikeAI, we figured we should contribute a bit to defending against and tracking AI agent attacks by sharing two feeds of instances running these agents on the public internet. Grab them if needed.”

His first version of the post, at 7:31:37 a.m., lacked “Grab them if needed”; he replaced it at 7:32:43 a.m. The lists are ARTEX.txt and CSAI.txt. HubSpot stores them in its File Manager, Amazon CloudFront delivers them, and Cloudflare fronts them. Both send Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *, which lets any website load them. At 10:13 p.m. on November 23rd both answered HTTP 200, with a last-modified time of 9:02 p.m. that evening.[11][53][28]

Xue Feng, November 3rd, 2026, 7:32 a.m. Eastern. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

67. Xue Feng presents the files as defense.

Each line is the internet address and port of a running attack console. On November 19th, ARTEX.txt listed 625 ARTEX instances on 508 hosts, 137 of them on port 8787, the ARTEX console’s default; CSAI.txt listed 806 CyberStrikeAI instances on 760 hosts.[7] At 1:00 a.m. Eastern on November 24th, under the header “Last updated: 2026-11-24 10:00:01,” ARTEX.txt listed 753 instances on 619 hosts, 200 of them on port 8787, and CSAI.txt listed 705 instances on 654 hosts.[59] An ARTEX console is the control panel of a working attack system. The open edition shipped with its authorization check removed, its wipe and exfiltration blocks in a list any user can erase, and, on our review of the code, no kill switch and no telemetry (paragraphs 50–55).

68. Published in the open, the files serve an attacker five ways:

A ready attack platform with no install. A console on the list runs on someone else’s server and someone else’s model account. An attacker who reaches it launches attacks without installing anything, and the trail leads to the console’s owner.

The last operator’s victims. A console holds its operator’s targets, scan results, and harvested credentials. Whoever reaches the console reaches the networks the last operator already broke into.

A map to sort. The files do not separate testers, operators, abandoned consoles, patched or old builds, so an attacker tries them all.

Automatic use from any website. Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * lets any web page load the live list into a visitor’s browser and act on it in code.

Copies that outlive a takedown. Both files tell browsers and networks to cache them for fourteen days.

69. Defenders already receive these addresses through closed channels: the indicator lists in the FBI’s own FLASH, CISA’s Automated Indicator Sharing, and the industry sharing centers.

The public file gives an attacker the same list with no account, no vetting, and no record of who took it: a walk-in directory of running attack consoles, published by the maker of the tool, the day after the maker told a user, in a public reply, to “find forks,” under the words “Grab them if needed.” ThreatBook sells the remedy, ARTEX Pro, to “ThreatBook-validated enterprises.”[11][10][12][7]

70. On November 14th, 2026, at 11:43 p.m., Xue Feng quote-posted the FLASH: “This is definitely not our ARTEX Pro.”

He identified the author as “the developer himself (a detection engineer at ThreatBook)” and wrote that “ThreatBook then commercialized it as ARTEX Pro.”[12]

Xue Feng, November 14th, 2026, 11:43 p.m. Eastern, quoting the FBI FLASH. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

71. On November 18th, 2026, at 10:02 a.m., Xue Feng posted that ThreatBook “hosted an offline meetup with the author of Artex and CyberStrikeAI. More than 200 defenders joined us.”[13]

Xue Feng, November 18th, 2026, 10:02 a.m. Eastern. Original post on X. Fusion Warrant Monitor saved a screenshot of this post on November 19th, 2026, in case the original is deleted: saved screenshot.

72. On November 23rd, 2026, at 5:54 p.m., BaaRai/ARTEX advanced to commit 0c64c39, which lets an operator target every host under a domain with one wildcard entry.

At 10:13 p.m. the repository still answered at that commit. Hinln/ARTEX and Autumn-27/Norma also remain public. Check Point counted more than 1,800 exposed ARTEX instances on November 5th.[28][32]

M. Products and rules sold on the Chinese label

73. On November 17th, 2026, four days after the FLASH, Microsoft put Microsoft Perception on general sale, a security product that includes red-team attack agents.[33]

74. On October 27th, 2026, The Chertoff Group framed Microsoft’s ARTEX and ConnectWise paper as China-linked and pointed readers to its own brief, “Defending at Machine Speed.”[34]

75. On November 23rd, 2026, OpenAI and Cisco announced Shirudo, a product that places signed, temporary shields on running computers.

The Fox report of the same morning sold password managers, antivirus, and a class.[35][36]

76. On November 18th, 2026, the Senate Commerce Committee advanced S.3741, the Biosecurity Modernization and Innovation Act.

Its endorsers include Microsoft, OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic.[37]

77. The European Commission’s Action Plan on Cybersecurity and AI, COM(2026) 577, of July 2026, commits to a “Blueprint for structured access to advanced AI capabilities for cybersecurity” in the fourth quarter of 2026.[38]

III. What the facts establish

78. The method is American.

The autonomous vulnerability-hunting system was built and published in the United States, under DARPA, with model credits from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI and Azure credits from Microsoft, and released open source in August 2025. ARTEX appeared eleven months later (paragraphs 16–18).

79. The code is American.

ARTEX runs on a port of Anthropic’s Claude Code. Anthropic’s model co-wrote the foundation commit that delivered the finished console, and dozens more. Cairn runs Claude Code itself. The Korean operator ran Claude Code. Its model connection speaks Anthropic’s and OpenAI’s interface formats; operators used Anthropic’s format to reach DeepSeek (paragraphs 19–22).

80. Microsoft and the Gates Foundation sit inside Anthropic.

The company whose code runs inside ARTEX seats Microsoft’s former chief financial officer and a Microsoft director from the Gates chairmanship. The Trust that holds Anthropic’s board majority appointed that director and the chief executive of Novartis. The Gates Foundation funds Claude’s vaccine work, and Gates and Anthropic fund a respiratory-virus nonprofit whose approaches include vaccines, advised by the man who ran Operation Warp Speed. Microsoft employed the seller, hosts the code, supplied the FLASH’s numbers, owns equity in the company whose code ARTEX ports, holds its $47.2 billion cloud commitment, and two former Microsoft leaders sit on its board (paragraphs 26, 30–36, 40, 57–61).

81. The firms that named China held the attack model first.

Microsoft, Google, and CrowdStrike, whose papers supply five of the FLASH’s eleven notes, received Anthropic’s restricted vulnerability-hunting model in April 2026. Anthropic itself named “a Chinese state-sponsored group” for a Claude Code campaign one year before the FLASH. The attribution pattern was set before ARTEX existed (paragraphs 47–49).

82. Anthropic sits inside the apparatus that issued the bulletin.

Its models run on classified Defense networks through Palantir. Its advisers include a former CIA deputy director, the NSA’s former Director of Cybersecurity, and the intelligence community’s former general counsel. Its original Trustees included RAND’s chief, a former director of the intelligence community’s advanced research agency. Its executives help choose the Trustees who choose its board (paragraphs 37–45).

83. The models are interchangeable, and American models are among them.

Claude, GPT, and Grok sit on the same list as DeepSeek, GLM, and Kimi. Grok was in use in the Korean attacks. Calling ARTEX a Chinese AI tool names the plug and ignores the engine (paragraphs 23–25).

84. The author is inside the firm, and the firm’s chief executive claims the tool.

Xue Feng wrote “We developed Artex, and Artex Pro,” wrote that “the folks at ThreatBook developed both Artex and CyberStrikeAI,” named the author “a detection engineer at ThreatBook,” and wrote that the author “leads the development of RedAgents.ai.” The FLASH treats Autumn-27 as an unaffiliated developer. ThreatBook’s own statements refute that (paragraphs 28–29, 66, 70).

85. The guardrails were removed on purpose and left off on purpose.

The author removed the authorization check, moved the wipe and exfiltration blocks into a list any user can erase with the exfiltration block switched off, added a language model to approve unmatched commands, and wrote down that he did so for contest play. ARTEX won the contest, and ThreatBook sold the championship. The blocks were never restored to the code. The author added a README notice and a pre-login disclaimer, then left the engine public (paragraphs 50–56).

86. The tool stayed public after October 8th.

The author announced “closed source” and kept releasing the engine. A copy opened ten minutes after the announcement and redirected the updater within fifteen. ThreatBook announced the paid edition a week later. Its chief executive told users to “find forks” on November 2nd, published a walk-in directory of running attack consoles on November 3rd, and refreshed it on the night of November 23rd (paragraphs 29, 63–69, 72).

87. Microsoft knew, and Microsoft’s host kept serving.

By October 21st Microsoft had documented ARTEX against more than 2,250 tenants of its own cloud. Thirty-three days later, GitHub, a Microsoft company, still serves the English ARTEX and the Norma engine, and the English ARTEX still takes new commits (paragraphs 57–60, 72).

88. The infrastructure kept the lists online.

Cloudflare, Amazon, and HubSpot carry ThreatBook’s lists of live ARTEX machines. None of them has cut the files (paragraphs 66–69).

89. The Chinese label sells products and rules.

The label put a China-state group in the headlines. The products that answer it are sold by Microsoft, OpenAI, Cisco, The Chertoff Group, and ThreatBook itself. The rules moving alongside it gain force from the scare: S.3741, advanced in committee on November 18th, and the European Commission’s July 2026 plan. S.3741 is endorsed by the same companies whose models and code ARTEX runs on (paragraphs 73–77).

90. The fusion warrant.

One circle of companies and officials stands on every side of this event. On computer networks it wrote the threat reports, built and hosts the engine, and sells the scanners. In biology it funds vaccine screening with Claude and a respiratory-virus nonprofit whose approaches include vaccines, advised by Operation Warp Speed’s chief, endorses the biosecurity rules in S.3741, and has set aside a Public Benefit Fund for biosecurity and global health that its Trust chair will manage. In public information it funds national digital ID whose developers use Claude Code, and it decides who may use its most capable cyber model. Each scare widens the permission held by the same parties (paragraphs 30–36, 37–49, 73–77).

91. These facts make the FLASH’s account untenable and establish what ARTEX is: a US-based operation, built from United States method, code, and models, carried out through a Beijing firm run by Microsoft’s former China security director, attributed to China by firms that held Anthropic’s attack model first, and used to widen a single emergency permission over networks, bodies, and public information for political and financial gain.

The conduct establishes it. No written order is needed. In our assessment, the path of the Beijing firm’s chief executive from China’s Ministry of Public Security to Microsoft and Amazon, and the partnerships Microsoft and AWS still keep with his firm, show transnational coordination: the deep state’s remarkable ability to manage US–China partnership despite adversarial public rhetoric, by a method that appears to serve globalist control rather than any one state’s national interest (paragraphs 5, 26).

92. The pattern repeats the COVID record.

In that case American institutions funded research forbidden at home, the work moved to a Chinese laboratory, the material a reader needed to inspect the origin was withdrawn from public reach, and the public was sold the remedy. NIH grant 1R01AI110964 went to EcoHealth Alliance with the Wuhan Institute of Virology as a foreign component; the HHS Inspector General found in January 2023 that NIH “did not effectively monitor” EcoHealth’s three awards of about $8.0 million, which included $1.8 million in subawards, among them to the Wuhan Institute.[60] The Year 5 progress report, due September 30th, 2019, reached NIH in August 2021.[60] In March 2018 EcoHealth, the Wuhan Institute, and the University of North Carolina proposed DEFUSE to DARPA, including the insertion of “human specific proteolytic cleavage sites”; Peter Daszak’s drafts proposed to “downplay the non-US focus.” DARPA’s program manager, James Gimlett, wrote that the proposal “does potentially involve GoF/DURC research,” and DARPA did not fund it.[61] The Wuhan Institute took its virus database offline on September 12th, 2019.[62] On October 18th, 2019, the Gates Foundation co-sponsored Event 201, a coronavirus pandemic exercise.[63] David Morens, senior adviser to the NIAID director, was indicted for concealing federal records and on August 19th, 2026, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy count.[64] Moncef Slaoui, who led Operation Warp Speed, now advises Intercept, which Anthropic and Bill Gates fund (paragraph 34). In 2026 the code stayed online, and the product sold to the public is the scanner.

IV. Document request: parties to be called to answer (interviews and requests for information; grand jury subpoenas; National Security Letters)

The terms in parentheses are investigative methods named in the FBI’s Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide. National Security Letters are limited by statute to records relevant to an authorized investigation “to protect against international terrorism or clandestine intelligence activities.” This submission asks the Bureau to consider these methods; it cannot direct their use.[89][90]

93. ThreatBook (微步在线科技有限公司), Beijing, and Xue Feng, chief executive.

Authorship and employment of Autumn-27 / Li Puhua; the development of ARTEX and Norma before and after October 8th; the decision to remove the guardrails in August and keep them out; the Agent+ entry and the use of the championship in sales; the ARTEX Pro customer list and validation records; the CyberStrikeAI acquisition; the origin, purpose, and refresh schedule of ARTEX.txt and CSAI.txt.

94. Microsoft Corporation, including its China operations and the Trustworthy Computing organization.

Xue Feng’s tenure, role, and departure; any continuing relationship between Microsoft or its personnel and ThreatBook; what Microsoft knew about ARTEX and ThreatBook before October 21st; why Microsoft’s October 21st paper names Storm-0940 and omits the firm that sells ARTEX Pro; the Microsoft careers of Chris Liddell and Reed Hastings and every continuing tie between Microsoft and Anthropic; Microsoft’s part in DARPA’s AI Cyber Challenge.

95. Anthropic PBC.

The selection of Reed Hastings, Chris Liddell, and Vas Narasimhan for its board, and the names of the Long-Term Benefit Trustees who chose them; its partnership terms with the Gates Foundation; the Project Glasswing and Cyber Verification Program access records for Mythos, with the date each FLASH source firm received access; the coordination with authorities stated in its November 13th, 2025 report; account and usage records for the Claude and Claude Code sessions that co-authored ARTEX and Norma; whether Anthropic detected or acted on that use; Anthropic’s part in DARPA’s AI Cyber Challenge.

96. Google (Threat Intelligence Group and Mandiant), CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks (Unit 42).

Whether Claude Mythos Preview or other Anthropic models were used in their ARTEX and Cairn analysis; when each first observed ARTEX; every communication with ThreatBook, Microsoft, or Anthropic about ARTEX before the FLASH.

97. GitHub, Inc., a Microsoft subsidiary.

Takedown requests and decisions for Autumn-27/ARTEX, BaaRai/ARTEX, Hinln/ARTEX, RuoJi6/ARTEX, and Autumn-27/Norma; account and access records for those accounts; the reason the English ARTEX remains public and accepting commits after October 21st.

98. Cloudflare, Inc.

Its service relationship with threatbook.io; abuse reports received about ARTEX.txt and CSAI.txt; the reason the files remain served.

99. Amazon Web Services (CloudFront).

Its delivery of the ThreatBook files; abuse reports received; the reason delivery continues.

100. HubSpot, Inc., Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Portal 243127325; the ThreatBook account holding ARTEX.txt and CSAI.txt; upload and refresh logs; abuse reports received.

V. Intervention plan: preservation, records, and disruption requests (18 U.S.C. § 2703(f) preservation requests; an update to the FLASH; disruption of online infrastructure)

Under 18 U.S.C. § 2703(f), a service provider, “upon the request of a governmental entity,” must preserve records for 90 days pending a court order or other process. The FBI Cyber Division counts “disruptions of malicious cyber actors’ use of online infrastructure” and “threat advisories” among its own measures. This submission asks the Bureau to consider these steps; it cannot direct them.[91][92]

101. Issue preservation requests under 18 U.S.C. § 2703(f) to GitHub, Anthropic, Cloudflare, Amazon Web Services, and HubSpot for every record named in Part IV.

102. Preserve, at their current state: BaaRai/ARTEX at 0c64c39 and later; Autumn-27/Norma; Hinln/ARTEX, including commits 0ef8561, aafab01, a94ce67, and 1029c4a; oritera/Cairn; ARTEX.txt; CSAI.txt; Xue Feng’s posts of August 12th, October 15th, November 2nd, November 3rd, November 14th, and November 18th, 2026, embedded above.

103. Obtain from Anthropic the Project Glasswing and Cyber Verification Program participant lists and access dates, and compare them with the authorship of every ARTEX attribution the FLASH cites.

104. Obtain from DARPA the participant, credit, and release records of the AI Cyber Challenge, and compare the released systems against ARTEX, Norma, and Cairn.

105. Issue a supplement to FLASH-20261113-001 that names ThreatBook as the seller of ARTEX PRO, identifies the author as a ThreatBook employee by the company’s own statement, names Norma and Claude Code as the engine, and states that the guardrails were removed for a contest and kept out.

106. Direct HubSpot, Amazon Web Services, and Cloudflare to take down ARTEX.txt and CSAI.txt, and keep the addresses in the FBI’s and CISA’s closed indicator sharing.

107. State publicly why FLASH-20261113-001 named the paid edition and omitted the firm that sells it.

Respectfully submitted,

Fusion Warrant Monitor

November 24th, 2026

Notes

1. Federal Bureau of Investigation, FLASH-20261113-001, “Threat Overview of ARTEX Autonomous Penetration Testing Framework,” TLP:CLEAR. Live version: ic3.gov, PDF created November 17th, 2026, 12:13 p.m. Eastern. Original of November 13th, 2026, 12:57 p.m. Eastern, saved copy: FBI_FLASH-20261113-001_ARTEX.pdf.

2. DARPA, “AI Cyber Challenge marks pivotal inflection point for cyber defense,” August 8th, 2025. darpa.mil. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

3. Autumn-27 (Li Puhua), Norma repository, first published July 20th, 2026; tag v0.4.4, October 13th, 2026. repository on GitHub. Code analysis in Exhibit A.

4. Hinln/ARTEX, full 458-commit history of the original Autumn-27/ARTEX repository. repository on GitHub. Commits: 0ef8561 (first commit, July 26th, 2026, 4:27 a.m.), aafab01 (August 13th, 12:29 p.m.), a94ce67 (August 15th, 5:30 a.m.), 1029c4a (August 17th, 7:54 a.m.), 95d2309 (August 23rd, 10:02 a.m.), 2951e10 (September 18th, 7:43 a.m.), 6f6be46 (September 18th, 8:09 a.m.). Local clone held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

5. oritera/Cairn repository. repository on GitHub. Worker image and example configuration read November 19th, 2026; local copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

6. CrowdStrike, “Unknown Threat Actor Uses AI-Driven ARTEX to Target South Korean Finance,” October 7th, 2026. crowdstrike.com. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

7. Fusion Warrant Monitor, ARTEX26 Busted, Exhibit A: code and infrastructure record, with Hunt.io findings and commit timestamps. artex26busted.pages.dev.

8. Rita Liao, TechCrunch, April 7th, 2021, ThreatBook profile. techcrunch.com. Xue Feng’s X profile: @s0what on X. ThreatBook author page: threatbook.io.

9. Xue Feng (@s0what), November 2nd, 2026, 6:25 p.m. Eastern: “We developed Artex, and Artex Pro” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2117397834333130976.png.

10. Xue Feng (@s0what), November 2nd, 2026, 10:59 a.m. Eastern: “Harness still matters a lot. Try Artex open source version. It has been taken offline but you can find forks - be careful with the rogue ones” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2117285586738577825.png.

11. Xue Feng (@s0what), November 3rd, 2026, 7:32 a.m. Eastern: “Since the folks at ThreatBook developed both Artex and CyberStrikeAI, we figured we should contribute a bit to defending against and tracking AI agent attacks by sharing two feeds of instances running these agents on the public internet. Grab them if needed. Feeds: https://threatbook.io/hubfs/Feeds/ARTEX.txt https://threatbook.io/hubfs/Feeds/CSAI.txt” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2117595828114407713.png.

12. Xue Feng (@s0what), November 14th, 2026, 11:43 p.m. Eastern: “TL;DR: This is definitely not our ARTEX Pro. ARTEX Pro is cloud-only and available exclusively to ThreatBook-validated enterprises. There are many different versions of “Artex” and “Artex Pro” circulating online. Anyone selling a commercial edition may face potential copyright issues. As mentioned in my previous post, the original Artex was taken offline by the developer himself (a detection engineer at ThreatBook). ThreatBook then commercialized it as ARTEX Pro, which is now offered as part of our http://RedAgents.ai services for enterprise use. Our goal is to enable enterprises to discover external exposures faster than potential threat actors, so those exposures can be fixed before they are discovered by adversarial agents. In today’s AI-enabled threat landscape, enterprises need to step up, move quickly in their cyber defense, and use AI against AI. Unlike the original ARTEX, RedAgents is built with secure-by-design principles and enforces strict safety rules during execution. To ensure threat actors cannot access the advanced capabilities of ARTEX Pro, only ThreatBook-validated enterprises are granted access to http://RedAgents.ai services. For more information, visit https://redagents.ai” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2121826427209412878.png.

13. Xue Feng (@s0what), November 18th, 2026, 10:02 a.m. Eastern: “Today we hosted an offline meetup with the author of Artex and CyberStrikeAI. More than 200 defenders joined us to explore and discuss how we, as a community, should respond to the autonomous offensive framework.” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2123069465596412006.png.

14. Xue Feng (@s0what), August 12th, 2026, 12:02 p.m. Eastern: “And no “cyberguard “ Capable. Cheap(1/10-1/50), Unfiltered. Private.” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2087570552944984168.png.

15. Xue Feng (@s0what), October 15th, 2026, 9:48 a.m. Eastern: “Artex is back—with a commercial edition. Many of you first heard about Artex after it was misused in attacks against several South Korean banks. What you may not know is that it started as a personal project built by a talented threat detection engineer at ThreatBook. Following those incidents, he took the project’s GitHub repository offline to prevent further misuse. Today, he leads the development of http://RedAgents.ai, our new cloud-based, AI-powered penetration testing platform, with support for zero data retention (ZDR). http://RedAgents.ai brings together a growing lineup of AI pentesting agents, including: 1. Artex Pro, the commercial edition of Artex. 2. YanXun, an agent developed by companies affiliated with Peking University. 3. YanJi, which ranked first in the individual category of Tencent’s AI penetration testing competition. 4. The commercial edition of CyberStrikeAI, which we recently acquired. And more are on the way. Why bring multiple powerful agents together on one platform? Because no single agent finds everything. The same is true of human-led penetration testing: different testers and teams bring different strengths, take different approaches, and uncover different vulnerabilities. AI agents are no different. Using complementary agents can provide broader coverage than relying on any one agent alone. With http://RedAgents.ai, you’re not locked into a single AI pentesting vendor. We’re bringing leading agents together on one platform, giving you the flexibility to choose one, combine several, or use them all for continuous security assessment. Our goal is simple: help you find and address vulnerabilities before adversaries exploit them—and stay ahead of AI-powered attacks. A preview of http://RedAgents.ai is coming soon. Interested in early access? Join the waitlist. My DMs are open, too—feel free to reach out with questions or to learn more. https://threatbook.io/blog/redagents-ai-the-worlds-first-multi-agent-ai-pentest-platform” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2110729582630384005.png. Also October 15th, 10:43 a.m.: “It was started as a personal project by one of engineer. It is now part of ThreatBook,” (post on X), saved screenshot s0what_2110743496126808495.png.

16. Anthropic, “Chris Liddell appointed to Anthropic’s Board of Directors,” February 13th, 2026. anthropic.com.

17. Anthropic, “Reed Hastings appointed to Anthropic’s board of directors,” May 28th, 2025. anthropic.com. The announcement lists his prior board service at Microsoft, Facebook, and Bloomberg.

18. Anthropic, “Anthropic’s Long-Term Benefit Trust appoints Vas Narasimhan to Board of Directors,” April 14th, 2026. anthropic.com.

19. Anthropic, “Anthropic forms $200 million partnership with the Gates Foundation,” May 14th, 2026. anthropic.com. Saved text held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

20. Antonio Regalado, MIT Technology Review, “Stripe, Anthropic and OpenAI are backing an effort to stop respiratory infections,” June 24th, 2026. technologyreview.com.

21. Anthropic, PBC, Form S-1 Registration Statement, SEC EDGAR. sec.gov.

22. MOSIP, GitHub issue #20, “Create new repository mosip/mosip-ai-toolkit (MOSIP AI Developer Hub),” November 18th, 2026, issue on GitHub; repository repository on GitHub. Gates Foundation grant to IIIT Bangalore for MOSIP: gatesfoundation.org.

23. ARTEX benchmarks page, Baidu BSRC Agent+ results, Chengdu final September 3rd, 2026: ARTEX 67.83, first overall. artex.sh. ThreatBook RedAgents blog: threatbook.io.

24. GitGuardian, “ARTEX and the FBI alert,” November 17th, 2026: “Its creator removed it on Oct. 8, 74 days after the initial commit.” blog.gitguardian.com. GitGuardian’s November 9th article put it: “Its creator took it down on 2026-10-08, 74 days after the first commit.” blog.gitguardian.com.

25. GitGuardian, “AI pentesting tools beyond ARTEX,” November 9th, 2026. blog.gitguardian.com.

26. ThreatBook, “RedAgents.ai: The World’s First Multi-Agent AI Pentest Platform.” threatbook.io. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

27. ThreatBook press release, acquisition of CyberStrikeAI, September 30th, 2026. threatbook.io. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

28. Fusion Warrant Monitor live check, November 23rd, 2026, 10:13 p.m. Eastern: threatbook.io and threatbook.io returned HTTP 200, server: cloudflare, Amazon CloudFront headers, access-control-allow-origin: *, last-modified 9:02 p.m. Eastern; repository on GitHub HEAD 0c64c3958ca8fb815aed6f1c1dc8cd499cd7dcf9; Hinln/ARTEX and Autumn-27/Norma answered.

29. Microsoft Threat Intelligence, “AI-driven, large-scale nation-state campaign using ARTEX enables supply chain compromise,” October 21st, 2026. microsoft.com. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

30. Microsoft Threat Intelligence, “Threat actors use agentic AI tooling to find and abuse exposed secrets,” November 5th, 2026. microsoft.com. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

31. Microsoft Threat Intelligence, “ARTEX abuse expands as cybercriminals target financial sector,” November 6th, 2026, 9:44 p.m. Eastern. microsoft.com. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

32. Check Point Research, “Hacking on Autopilot: Inside ARTEX Cybercrime Campaigns,” November 5th, 2026. research.checkpoint.com. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

33. Microsoft Security Blog, “Security for the agentic era, powered by Microsoft Perception,” November 17th, 2026. microsoft.com. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

34. The Chertoff Group, “AI cyberattacks, PHP, and ConnectWise,” October 27th, 2026. chertoffgroup.com.

35. OpenAI, “Introducing Shirudo,” November 23rd, 2026. openai.com.

36. Kurt Knutsson, Fox News, “FBI warns ARTEX AI hacking tool breaks into companies in under 3 hours,” November 23rd, 2026, 6:25 a.m. Eastern. foxnews.com.

37. Office of Senator Tom Cotton, press release on S.3741 passing the Senate Commerce Committee, November 18th, 2026. cotton.senate.gov.

38. European Commission, COM(2026) 577, Action Plan on Cybersecurity and AI. eur-lex.europa.eu.

39. Anthropic, “The Long-Term Benefit Trust,” September 19th, 2023 (updated October 2026). anthropic.com.

40. Anthropic, PBC, Form S-1/A, Amendment No. 3, filed November 17th, 2026, Registration No. 333-299633. sec.gov. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

41. Anthropic, PBC, Issuer Free Writing Prospectus (IPO website and founders’ letter), November 10th, 2026, filed under Rule 433. sec.gov. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

42. ITU AI for Good, speaker page, Anne Stake. aiforgood.itu.int. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

43. Gates Foundation, committed grant INV-097220, Asian Institute of Technology, June 2026, $2,954,000, 35 months. gatesfoundation.org. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

44. Michael Nevradakis, The Defender, “Anthropic Eyes Pharma, Vaccines, Digital ID — Through Partnership with Gates Foundation,” November 23rd, 2026. childrenshealthdefense.org. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

45. Anthropic, Palantir, and AWS announcement, November 7th, 2024; reported by TechCrunch, “Anthropic teams up with Palantir and AWS to sell its AI to defense customers.” techcrunch.com.

46. Anthropic, “Anthropic and the Department of Defense to advance responsible AI in defense operations,” July 14th, 2025, anthropic.com; Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office announcement, ai.mil.

47. Anthropic, “Introducing the Anthropic National Security and Public Sector Advisory Council,” August 27th, 2025. anthropic.com.

48. Anthropic, “Disrupting the first reported AI-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign,” November 13th, 2025. anthropic.com; full report assets.anthropic.com.

49. Anthropic, “Project Glasswing,” April 7th, 2026 (updated October 6th, 2026). anthropic.com.

50. Hunt.io, “ARTEX Exposed: Infrastructure Behind the South Korea Bank Hack,” November 4th, 2026. hunt.io. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

51. Xue Feng (@s0what), October 8th, 2026, 11:19 p.m. Eastern: “Announcement: ThreatBook has acquired CyberStrikeAI (https://github.com/aipentest/cyberstrikeai), one of the most widely used AI pentesting agents out there. Honestly, when I read back in February that attackers were actually using CyberStrikeAI in real attacks, my first reaction was: that’s a technical endorsement! After all, there are countless AI pentesting agents out there — the fact that attackers picked this one speaks for itself. Open source technologies and tools are neutral — what matters is who wields them. We believe they should be in the hands of defenders, who need to think and act like attackers to stay ahead. That said, we’ve added guardrails to limit potential misuse, but at the end of the day it’s open source, and there’s only so much we can do. New capability enhancements will go into the commercial edition. One more thing worth mentioning: the attribution issue. The initial threat intelligence report suggested the developer was likely affiliated with certain national agencies, citing the mention of his contributions to China’s national vulnerability database on his GitHub profile. This is a false positive. The developer was a security engineer at Alipay who built this tool in his spare time and open-sourced it. In China, submitting vulnerabilities you discover to the national database is a regulatory requirement — it says nothing about any ties to government agencies. As a CTI vendor ourselves, all I can say is: attribution is hard. You need to understand the culture, the ecosystem, the motivations, and many other factors before making a claim. We all need to be more careful. But it happens. https://asiatechdaily.com/threatbook-acquires-cyberstrikeai-as-ai-pushes-penetration-testing-toward-autonomous-security/” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2108396956955668749.png.

52. Xue Feng (@s0what), November 2nd, 2026, 5:45 a.m. Eastern: “autonomous agent can very likely achieve RCE on more than half of the Fortune 500. From what I’ve seen over the weekend while playing with Artex Pro.” (post on X). Saved screenshot: s0what_2117206480638431415.png.

53. Xue Feng (@s0what), first version of the November 3rd post, 7:31:37 a.m. Eastern, without “Grab them if needed.” (post on X). Text read through fxtwitter; replaced by the 7:32:43 a.m. post on X.

54. TechCrunch, July 29th, 2026, on Microsoft’s $3.2 billion gain from its Anthropic investment. techcrunch.com.

55. Lawrence Abrams, BleepingComputer, “Massive Microsoft 365 outage disrupts Outlook, Teams, Copilot worldwide,” November 12th, 2026, 3:15 p.m. Eastern. bleepingcomputer.com. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

56. Autumn-27, “ARTEX 安全声明” (ARTEX security statement), commit d56547d to the Autumn-27/Autumn-27 profile repository, October 8th, 2026, 6:50 a.m. Eastern, committed through GitHub’s web interface and marked Verified: “后续不再对外发布任何版本或维护支持” (no further versions or maintenance will be released). commit on GitHub. RuoJi6/ARTEX repository created 2026-10-09T00:56:36Z (GitHub API). repository on GitHub.

57. Internet Archive Wayback Machine capture of github.com/Autumn-27/ARTEX, October 8th, 2026, 6:15 a.m. Eastern (10:15:19 UTC), HTTP 404 “not found.” web.archive.org.

58. Nicholas Tan, ThreatBook, “ThreatBook Launches AI-Powered Pentest Aggregator, RedAgents,” press release dated 16 October 2026. threatbook.io. Saved copy held by Fusion Warrant Monitor.

59. Fusion Warrant Monitor live check, November 24th, 2026, 1:00 a.m. Eastern, of threatbook.io (753 entries, 619 hosts, 200 on port 8787) and threatbook.io (705 entries, 654 hosts); file header “Last updated: 2026-11-24 10:00:01”.

60. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, audit of NIH and EcoHealth Alliance awards and subawards, January 2023. oig.hhs.gov.

61. EcoHealth Alliance, Wuhan Institute of Virology, and University of North Carolina, DEFUSE proposal to DARPA, March 2018, with Peter Daszak’s drafts, released under USGS FOIA 2021-006245: archive.org. U.S. Right to Know: usrtk.org.

62. House Foreign Affairs Committee, report on the origins of COVID-19, August 2021. foreignaffairs.house.gov.

63. Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Event 201, October 18th, 2019. centerforhealthsecurity.org.

64. U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland, press release on the indictment of David Morens, former senior NIAID official. justice.gov. United States v. Morens, No. 8:26-cr-00138-PX (D. Md.), guilty plea August 19th, 2026, to the conspiracy count (18 U.S.C. § 371). courtlistener.com.

65. Richard Fang, Rohan Bindu, Akul Gupta, Qiusi Zhan, and Daniel Kang (all listed as UIUC), “LLM Agents can Autonomously Hack Websites,” arXiv 2402.06664, February 6th, 2024. arxiv.org.

66. Richard Fang, Rohan Bindu, Akul Gupta, and Daniel Kang, “LLM Agents can Autonomously Exploit One-day Vulnerabilities,” arXiv 2404.08144, April 11th, 2024. arxiv.org.

67. Sergei Glazunov and Mark Brand, Google Project Zero, “Project Naptime: Evaluating Offensive Security Capabilities of Large Language Models,” June 20th, 2024. googleprojectzero.blogspot.com.

68. The Big Sleep team, Google Project Zero, “From Naptime to Big Sleep: Using Large Language Models To Catch Vulnerabilities In Real-World Code,” November 1st, 2024. googleprojectzero.blogspot.com.

69. XBOW, “The Road to Top 1: How XBOW Did It,” June 24th, 2025. xbow.com.

70. Anthropic, Claude Code repository, created February 22nd, 2025 (GitHub API). repository on GitHub.

71. OpenAI, Codex repository, created April 13th, 2025 (GitHub API). repository on GitHub.

72. MITRE, CWE-94, “Improper Control of Generation of Code (’Code Injection’),” Common Consequences: “Execute Unauthorized Code or Commands”; “Injected code can access resources that the attacker is directly prevented from accessing.” cwe.mitre.org.

73. FIRST, “Common Vulnerability Scoring System v3.1: Specification Document,” Table 14, qualitative severity rating scale (Critical: 9.0–10.0). A base vector of AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:H/I:H/A:H (network attack, low complexity, no privileges, no user interaction, high confidentiality, integrity, and availability impact) scores 9.8 under the specification’s formulas. first.org.

74. Fortune, “Fortune 500,” 2026 ranking: “the definitive list of America’s largest companies,” ranked by revenue. fortune.com.

75. RAND, “Jason Matheny” (profile): “Prior to becoming RAND’s president and CEO in July 2022, he led White House policy on technology and national security at the National Security Council and the Office of Science and Technology Policy.” rand.org. RAND, “Tech, National Security, and China: Q&A with Jason Matheny,” March 8th, 2024: “In the Biden White House, he held three positions simultaneously.” rand.org.

76. Evidence Action, “Evidence Action Announces Kanika Bahl as New CEO,” February 22nd, 2017: “She played a leadership role at the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI).” evidenceaction.org.

77. Evidence Action, “A Change in Designation, Not Evaluation: Deworm the World and GiveWell’s Top Charity Updates,” August 19th, 2022: “Over the past nine years, GiveWell’s overall funding for Deworm the World has totalled more than $42M.” evidenceaction.org.

78. Gates Foundation, Committed Grants, “Clinton Health Access Initiative Inc,” September 2018, $36,528,600, “to identify, develop and scale new approaches to enhance immunization coverage globally.” gatesfoundation.org.

79. U.S. Department of Commerce, “U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Announces Expansion of U.S. AI Safety Institute Leadership Team,” April 16th, 2024: “Raimondo named Paul Christiano as Head of AI Safety”; “Christiano founded the Alignment Research Center”; “He previously ran the language model alignment team at OpenAI.” commerce.gov.

80. Effective Ventures boards, “Announcing Interim CEOs of EVF,” EA Forum, January 30th, 2023: EVF US “has appointed Zachary Robinson as its Interim CEO”; “Zach comes to EVF US from his most recent position as Chief of Staff at Open Philanthropy.” forum.effectivealtruism.org.

81. Centre for Effective Altruism, “Zachary Robinson will be CEA’s next CEO,” December 28th, 2023. centreforeffectivealtruism.org.

82. Microsoft Security Response Center, “Microsoft Active Protections Program,” partner list, retrieved November 24th, 2026, 2:16 a.m. Eastern: “Beijing ThreatBook Security.” The page states: “Partners receive guidance before Microsoft’s Update Tuesday release” and “share telemetry back with Microsoft to improve collective threat visibility.” microsoft.com.

83. Microsoft Security Response Center, CVE-2026-62784, “Microsoft Local Security Authority Server (lsasrv) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability,” published August 11th, 2026, acknowledgment: “Feng Xue and XGPT of ThreatBook with ThreatBook.” msrc.microsoft.com. Feng Xue (@s0what), X, August 12th, 2026, 12:12 a.m. Eastern: “Reported to MSRC last Friday (Aug 7), still in repro phase; patched today (Aug 12) in CVE-2026-62784(maybe), Other researchers reported it much earlier.” (post on X). Earlier, Microsoft credited “Yuchao Zhou, Zirui Yang and Wenqun Wang of ThreatBook” for CVE-2021-43233, published December 14th, 2021. msrc.microsoft.com.

84. AWS Partner Network, “ThreatBook,” AWS Validated Qualifications: “ISV Accelerate,” retrieved November 24th, 2026. partners.amazonaws.com. Amazon Web Services Marketplace (China), “Threat Detection Platform (TDP),” “Sold by: 北京微步在线科技有限公司.” awsmarketplace.amazonaws.cn. Amazon Web Services China, February 4th, 2021: the China (Beijing) region is “operated by Sinnet” and the China (Ningxia) region “operated by NWCD.” amazonaws.cn. ThreatBook (@ThreatBookLabs), X, August 31st, 2023, 9:00 a.m. Eastern: “As the first Amazon GuardDuty CTI partner in China, ThreatBook was invited to attend AWS re:Inforce 2023 China.” (post on X).

85. ThreatBook, “ThreatBook Selected in the First-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response (NDR),” June 4th, 2025: “Gartner released the first ‘Magic Quadrant for Network Detection and Response’ report on May 29, ThreatBook became the only Chinese company selected.” threatbook.io.

86. ThreatBook, “ThreatBook TDP + SentinelOne” and “ThreatBook & SentinelOne Joint Solution Brief” (PDF created September 6th, 2026), listed on ThreatBook’s partner page as a “Technology Alliance.” threatbook.io. The brief is published by ThreatBook; we did not find it on SentinelOne’s site.

87. China High-Tech News (中国高新技术产业导报), Li Zhengfen, “薛锋：做网络安全守护先锋,” July 10th, 2023: “毕业后，非科班的薛锋进入公安部第三研究所成为一名技术警察” (after graduating, Xue Feng joined the Ministry of Public Security’s Third Research Institute as a technical police officer); “后来因为一连发现微软几个重大漏洞，被微软聘为中国区互联网安全战略总监” (after finding several major Microsoft vulnerabilities, he was hired by Microsoft as its China internet security strategy director). paper.chinahightech.com.

88. Bloomberg, “Microsoft Curbs Early Notifications for Chinese Firms on Cybersecurity Flaws,” August 20th, 2025, as republished by Business Standard: the change “occurred last month” and limits access for participants in “countries where they’re required to report vulnerabilities to their governments,” which “would include China”; affected participants no longer receive “proof of concept” code but “a more general written description” sent “at the same time as patches.” business-standard.com. Original: bloomberg.com.

89. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG), released March 3rd, 2016, updated September 28th, 2016, Section 18: authorized investigative methods include “Interview or request information from the public or private entities” (§ 18.5.6), “Grand jury subpoenas” (§ 18.6.5), and “National Security Letters” (§ 18.6.6). Published in redacted form in the FBI Vault: vault.fbi.gov. Copy filed in federal court: storage.courtlistener.com.

90. 18 U.S.C. § 2709(b), “Counterintelligence access to telephone toll and transactional records.” law.cornell.edu.

91. 18 U.S.C. § 2703(f), “Requirement to preserve evidence”: a provider “upon the request of a governmental entity, shall take all necessary steps to preserve records and other evidence in its possession pending the issuance of a court order or other process,” for 90 days, “extended for an additional 90-day period upon a renewed request.” law.cornell.edu.

92. U.S. Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, Audit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Annual Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2024, Report 25-016, Cyber Division program objectives. oig.justice.gov.