Mother's Arms

Mother’s Arms

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Christian Sweningsen's avatar
Christian Sweningsen
2h

With all due respect I don't understand why this is being distributed. It must be meaningful to someone, but its meaningfulness is not at all clear.

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1 reply by Leland Lehrman
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