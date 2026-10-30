Let’s go.



ACCOUNTABILITY | INTEGRITY | REFORM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Stephanie Weidle: stephanie@fedsforfreedom.org

FEDS FOR FREEDOM PRESS CONFERENCE ANNOUNCED

Alexandria, VA—Feds For Freedom is hosting a press conference on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 9 am outside of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The press conference will conclude prior to the 10 am hearing of the Motion for Summary Judgement in Terry Adirim, M.D. v. U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, et al.

Feds For Freedom is supporting the defense in this lawsuit in pursuit of its mission to hold the government accountable.

Terry Adirim, M.D., served as Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs in 2021. In that role, she signed a memorandum asserting that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization was interchangeable with the fully FDA-approved Comirnaty vaccine.

Military officials subsequently relied on this memorandum to implement the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, under which service members who declined vaccination faced separation from the service. The legal basis of the memorandum has been challenged.

Dr. Adirim later filed a personal defamation lawsuit. The case proceeded to discovery in August 2026 and is the subject of a motion for summary judgment hearing October 30. She is the first Department of Defense official to be questioned under oath regarding her role in the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The press conference will feature individuals who were harmed as a result of the military’s implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The press and public are invited to join us at 401 Courthouse Square, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Friday.

ABOUT FEDS FOR FREEDOM

Feds For Freedom is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to preventing government overreach, safeguarding bodily autonomy, and holding bad actors in government accountable. Originally called Feds For Medical Freedom, Feds For Freedom has led legal challenges to defend the constitutional rights of hundreds of thousands of federal employees and contractors since its founding in 2021. Learn more at www.fedsforfreedom.org.