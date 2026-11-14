My reading of the past century is that powerful people and institutions have a bad habit.

When their covert attempts at total control fail and turn shameful, the modus operandi of these MTHFRs is to just rename it and keep on going. For example, “Biopower” is the new name that the first Homeland Security Chief Michael Chertoff gave to his more recent “patriot acts.” Chertoff was the architect and lead author of The Patriot Act, basis of the “Biosecurity” State we just watched getting implemented in real-time — the public vivisection of national sovereignty, informed consent, and the Treaty of Westphalia all at once.

This week’s air traffic control and Microsoft outages are the newest case study. This time the narrative is aimed at sovereign AI, open source compute, and the availability of the research tools that keep exposing their crimes.

Imagine that…

The term fusion warrant describes a single emergency narrative that authorizes simultaneous invasion of speech, bodies, and technology.

This week’s Microsoft 365 outage and nationwide FAA ground stop (three days after the agency expanded its new AI air-traffic system despite bipartisan warnings) are the latest case study in the third realm—control of compute and research tools.

Bill Gates, speaking on CBS in September, openly described how a major cyber attack would make people accept strict AI rules: “we have to suffer a few of the negatives before we’ll respond as fully as we should.” CBS previewed his statement in September, and released the full interview on November 9th, just three days before the events Gates had “predicted.”

The same week, the FBI issued a bulletin highlighting cheap Chinese models with weak guardrails, while European leaders used the Microsoft failure to push harder AI regulation—exactly the sequence needed to justify licensing who may use the most capable models. Expect the same pressure in America, and fight back against national and global restrictions on the rights of free people to use these tools to expose powerful people and corrupt institutions.

Independent researchers who use these tools to read VAERS reports, patents, FOIA responses, and public records are the ones most easily written out of access; the companies that already own the models actually try to argue with a straight face that the models are too dangerous for anyone else.

The Gates Foundation joint venture with Anthropic is the now all too familiar pattern: earn trust with food aid, farm tools, or “public health,” then spend it on population management, vaccines, and liability shields. The names change; the permission to manage other people’s bodies, speech, and technology does not.

Bad Habits…Changed Names

I can’t believe I fell for it for so long. I mean… my private suspicions caught on years ago, but we all should have been so much more active and vocal on this issue.

This crisis makes the Holocaust look like a clinical trial.

So tell me, who has been the most infuriating meddler in all of these domains? Who has been trying to rule them all while pretending to just be your friendly neighborhood philanthropist who dresses like Mr. Rogers?

The answer of course is Bill Gates (and the Deep State.) They remind me somehow of one of the villains on Josie and the Pussycats, a cartoon I used to love watching on Saturday mornings. As with the Scooby Doo crew, this hipster band led by a sexy, guitar-playing lead singer-songwriter redhead always manages to have a good time while unveiling villains. They effortlessly handle law enforcement for the either totally absent or in-on-it authorities in the most unconventional and hilarious ways.

And yes, Gates has definitely become a cartoon villain. He’s just another patsy really, an autistic victim of his own vaccines. It’s hard to be satisfied with going after such a pathetic villain. But the Powers and Principalities he represents are no joke. When the teeth in his head bite down on you, the marks in your skin read red and bloody: Rockefeller and DARPA, In-Q-Tel and the Atlantic Council, the Council on Foreign Relations, Rothschild, and Epstein.

How, and why does a free country grant villains like Gates and Rockefeller permission to take away our new LIGHT SAIBERS, fusion of the first and second amendment?

Gates gave his own answer in September, on CBS, when he described to Tony Dokoupil how people will come to accept strict rules for artificial intelligence.

“One thing that’s clear is if you have a big cyber attack that caused a lot of problems, then people will say, OK, they were right. The people who are talking about that were right. So it may be that we have to suffer a few of the negatives before we’ll respond as fully as we should.” Bill Gates, CBS, September

Mr. Dokoupil said that could mean a catastrophe. “That’s fair,” Mr. Gates replied.

“OK, they were right,” hunh. Don’t think so. As Bobby Kennedy recently said, we’ll fight you til Hell freezes over and then we’ll fight you on the ice. And then release the Kraken.



Seriously. We’ve seen this kind of talk before…when it comes to vaccines. Controversial clips of Bill’s strange obsession with genetically modified mRNA needles plunging into children’s arms appear eerily proximal to his original interest in reducing the world population. The unfortunate reality is that his record is clear: population control is the actual overriding interest. Informed consent is an afterthought; it’s something he figures out how to put on the package insert. Immunity for the manufacturer and intellectual property rights are primary concerns at his “philanthropy.”

Even though Gates used one of his typical hypothetical boogeyman scenarios to illustrate his rationale for taking your research tools and investigative power, his recent high-profile CBS interview now reads like a threat your grumpy parents might have leveled at you when they thought it was time for you to go to bed.

Thursday and Friday of last week supplied just the kind of events he might have asked Jeffrey Epstein and his pandemic preparedness operations team to model out in lockstep with the Rockefeller Foundation in Event Room 101. The fact that his own company was involved is not exactly surprising now is it? While we’re in room 101, let’s review our history lessons now, shall we?

A hundred years ago the name was eugenics, the idea that some lives should be encouraged and others discouraged, as if people were livestock. When that word became shameful, the same offices and money that foisted eugenics on us all learned to say planned parenthood, then population control and conservation, family planning, women’s empowerment, pandemic preparedness, and public health. The labels shifted to hide the objective. But the permission they grant themselves to manage other people’s bodies, speech, and technology remained in full force, if sometimes hidden in the experimental bush of a developing nation.

I call the modern form a fusion warrant.

A warrant, in ordinary life, is a of course the document that lets a law enforcement officer enter a domain that must otherwise remain private under both common law and the Constitution. Probable cause must be established for the 4th Amendment to be upheld. The fusion warrant is a single emergency narrative that justifies publicly invading three domains at once: your thoughts, your body and your technology.

And not just yours. Everyone’s…

The Third Realm of the Fusion Warrant

In the first realm of the fusion warrant, a bad opinion is treated like a germ and re-education camps are the cure. In the second, lockdowns, vaccine passports, shots and liability shields manage bodies like a butcher until the emergency is over, and keep the machinery oiled and ready for the next one. In the third realm, code, inboxes, radios, social media and A.I. models carry the signals intelligence of the modern public square.

This week’s events targeted the third realm, where the companies that already own the models now say the models are too dangerous for anyone else to own them. How convenient. What they are actually telling us they are going to do is grant themselves a monopoly on compute force.

That first realm actually has a documented template more recent than 1984. In 2019, leaked Chinese government papers showed Xinjiang officials telling the families of detained Uyghurs that their relatives’ thinking had been infected by a “virus” and had to be cured before they could return home. The language was not new. Human Rights Watch had already traced it to a 2017 Communist Youth League speech promising to cure “ideological diseases” in the region’s political education camps.

The second realm of vaccines and viruses is all too familiar after COVID.

This essay is about the third realm, and the domestication and quarantine of a technology that is now making real-time law enforcement on behalf of popular sovereignty and moral conscience available to all citizens with access to the internet.

Beneath the Wheels

Last Thursday, November 12th, I headed into New York City to watch Emily Kaplan handily win her debate on Unmuted about the merits of health freedom and the dangers of vaccines. As the wheels of the train went clickety clack, Microsoft’s email and office software failed across government offices, courts and hospitals. On Friday, at 2 p.m., the F.B.I. posted a bulletin saying A.I. attackers favor cheap Chinese models with few safeguards. China, China, China… At 3:54 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration halted every departing flight in the country after radio failures at its air-traffic centers. Three days earlier, it had expanded a new A.I.-assisted system to all 22 of them. I was like, here we go, everyone. All hands on deck.

Remember the two exhibits of the title? Exhibit A for AI and B for Bill Gates we’ll call them.

Both are from the third realm. Enter stage right, the American A.I. that runs all of air traffic control synced to a predictable failure that had been flagged every which way and Sunday before it happened. Then enter stage left: a Chinese A.I. that the F.B.I. named as the Axis of Evil’s intruder tool of choice right after a total Microsoft 365 shutdown across all government and corporate servers. And it hardly matters if the AI did anything at all or not.

Mark my words, the case for licensing A.I. will use both exhibits, whatever investigators find. On Day 1, European Oligarch Puppets like Macron and Von der Leyen, the ones with the most direct responsibility for COVID crimes and Nuremberg Code Violations in Europe were already lathering up the prostitute press with hyperbolic, self-serving, and sanctimonious excuses for ratcheting up the tyranny.

Please sir, may I have some more? The rest of this piece documents details with the help of the most amazing popular sovereignty, Lone Ranger law enforcement, and investigative journalism tool ever created. It’s language is clipped and sparing, but the research it can accomplish in real-time makes every man woman and young aspiring detective into an unlimited vector of public accountability. I’ll call it the Tarbell affect. You know like tar, feathers and church bells? Not kidding, though I’m also naming it after the amazing Ida Tarbell, nemesis of the Rockefellers through all time. Look at this lovely lady will you:



What the permit would do

The rule that “The Case for Licensing AIs” is likely to produce would decide who may put questions to the most capable models. Government agencies, licensed laboratories, and the companies that already own them are likely to get what they want. But they are all too likely to leave out independent researchers who use the same tools to read vaccine-injury reports, patents and Freedom of Information Act responses. No such rule exists. What follows is a forecast, and the last figure below marks where the record ends and inference begins.

What follows from regulating depends on whom the rule binds. One kind governs deployers, the agencies and companies that put A.I. into traffic, power and borders. The E.U.’s high-risk rules work this way, and so would a ban naming a single model. Neither, as written today, shuts a parent out of a public injury database.

The other kind is a permit over compute: a license that decides who may put questions to a model at all. The question would not be only who may fly a jet or run a hospital, but who may ask a language model about a patent, a vaccine-injury table, a Freedom of Information Act letter or an F.B.I. bulletin.

The people most easily written out are those with no letterhead: a parent reading the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the public database of reported injuries; a clerk reading a bulletin the afternoon it lands; an independent researcher who will not wait for a ministry to say what a document means. They have no lobbyist and no charter. Their claim is an old American one, that a citizen may inspect the public record without a press pass, and these tools are how they keep up with a record far larger than any office’s willingness to explain it.

Exhibit A: The A.I.

The sky

The F.A.A. runs 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers, the facilities that talk to pilots between cities. Chicago, Kansas City, Boston and Washington are among them.

Their new computer system is called SMART, for Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories. A private company, Air Space Intelligence, holds an $875 million, 12-year contract to build it and the data backbone beneath it. The pitch is that software can watch flight paths, schedules and weather at once and help human controllers plan.

In an Oct. 9 letter, more than two dozen House members, among them Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, April McClain Delaney and Don Beyer, asked the agency to pause SMART at three Washington-area airports until it showed the safety testing, training and oversight. The letter warned that the system could “hallucinate safety-critical information,” meaning produce a confident wrong answer, and said controllers had little input. In a classroom, a wrong answer is an embarrassment. In a room that talks to airplanes, it is a different kind of problem.

The agency did not pause. On Nov. 10, it expanded SMART to all 22 centers. Three days later, at 3:54 p.m. Eastern, its Command Center ordered a national ground stop, which means no plane takes off until the agency says so. It cited extraordinary circumstances and safety. The New York Post, citing an unnamed source, reported that the cause might have been a software upgrade. The F.A.A. would not link the stop to SMART, and the vendor denied any connection. The Los Angeles Times, Scientific American and Mashable each put the October letter near the top of their stories.

The sequence itself makes the point. A letter asks for a pause, the agency expands the system, and three days later the country cannot take off. SMART need not have caused the failure for that order of events to persuade.

The bulletin

At 2 p.m. on Friday, the F.B.I.’s cyber branch posted a FLASH, a notice telling companies what to look for on their own networks. This one concerned ARTEX, an open attack framework: published code that turns a language model, the kind of tool that can write a poem or read a patent, into an intruder working at machine speed. A person used to try doors one at a time. The kit lets the model try them as fast as it can think.

The bulletin said attackers mostly run Chinese-origin models, and that DeepSeek Flash dominates because it is capable, cheap and short on guardrails, the trained refusals meant to keep a model from helping with a break-in. It restated an October campaign against more than 2,000 organizations’ Microsoft 365 accounts. It did not mention Friday’s radios or Thursday’s outage. DeepSeek products had been ordered out of federal civilian systems on Oct. 20.

A foreign name often does the work in arguments like this. A free country is asked to treat open tools as a foreign weapon, and to accept a lock that would be harder to sell without one. The bulletin supplies the name in its own account: Chinese models most prevalent, no observable guardrails. But a lock, if one is written, will not stop at a Chinese company. It will reach the whole class of cheap, open, unlicensed tools that independent researchers actually use.

The outage no one blamed on A.I.

On Thursday, Microsoft’s email service failed in the morning and the rest of Microsoft 365 followed after lunch. Microsoft blamed a faulty network-capacity upgrade, not an attack and not A.I. Congressional staff lost their mail. Courts sought deadline extensions. Pennsylvania’s state systems were dark for about 18 hours and Michigan’s for about 24. Hospitals and universities were hit, here and overseas.

Europe absorbed it at once. On Friday, with Outlook still down, European Union leaders held their first leaders-level A.I. summit, in Dublin. Geoffrey Hinton told them runaway A.I. needed global rules. Ursula von der Leyen said the moment made a strong case for Europe to regulate. Emmanuel Macron said independence cannot be outsourced. Aura Salla said government contracts must support European technology. Politico Europe wrote that the outage had renewed calls to detox from American tech.

The E.U.’s A.I. Act is already law, with bans on the worst uses and rules for general-purpose models. Its heavy obligations for high-risk systems in critical infrastructure were pushed to Dec. 2, 2027. Dublin is a political overlay on that: more, faster, European.

Why the cause hardly matters

Nobody yet knows what failed, and the argument does not wait for an answer. Secretary Duffy says old switches and routers were overloaded by inconsistent data. Air Space Intelligence says the ground stop was not based on SMART. Secretary Mullin says there is zero evidence of a cyberattack or a super-intelligence attack, and the investigation is open.

Take each outcome in turn. If SMART caused the radio failures, the lesson is that our A.I. is dangerous. If it did not, the lesson is that the sky is fragile. If DeepSeek had nothing to do with Thursday’s outage, the bulletin still says Chinese models have no observable guardrails. In every case the conclusion is the same: regulate. The investigation can land anywhere, and the exhibits are already on the table.

Thirty-one minutes on the radio

Airplanes talk to the ground by radio, and some of those frequencies can be heard on a scanner or in a public archive like LiveATC. On Friday, someone sat with the recordings and wrote down the voices. They are not a lab report on SMART. They are the sky talking to itself before Washington spoke to the country.

At 3:23 p.m. Eastern, American 2720 told Kansas City Center that Chicago Center had just gone “ATC Zero,” the term for a facility that cannot provide air-traffic control. There was no word on when it would return.

At 3:40, on a second Kansas City sector, American 2767 asked whether the problem was only Chicago. Southwest 3020 asked whether the trouble with frequencies was now nationwide. Someone asked whether everything going into Chicago Center was affected, and the reply on that frequency was: everything going anywhere. Those were questions and a guess on an open channel, not a finding that every radio in America had died. They show crews already asking how far the failure ran.

At 3:51, Kansas City told JetBlue 1578 to stay out of ATC Zero airspace. At 3:54, the minute of the national stop, it told United 1989 that it was one sector from Chicago airspace and ordered it to hold, which means circle and wait.

The people on those frequencies had a Chicago failure in their ears for 31 minutes before the agency stopped the country. The official clock was late, and a story about what had failed had time to form.

The weekend before the Gates interview, the Ditchley Foundation held a gathering on frontier A.I. at Dumfries House in Scotland. Ditchley has put British and American decision-makers in private rooms since 1958. King Charles hosted. Anthropic, OpenAI, Nvidia and DeepMind attended. They spoke of dignity, flourishing and stewardship, and worked on a draft charter of shared principles.

A draft is advice, not a statute. But the shape is familiar: a king, a closed weekend, the frontier labs, soft words and no public gallery.

Exhibit B: Bill Gates

On Oct. 11, Mr. Gates wrote that A.I. should be regulated the way planes, cars and medicines are. Friday’s first exhibit was an air-traffic system. That same day, on “Meet the Press,” he described one audio interface good enough for a patient, a farmer or a student, with required safeguards, law enforcement and politicians in the discussion, and self-regulation not enough.

I read that interface as an access layer. A helper that sits between a sick person, a harvest and a classroom is where an independent researcher would be asked for a license. Mr. Gates described a helper. He did not sign a licensing regime that afternoon, and none exists. But if the pipe has required safeguards, someone writes them. The guest list at Dumfries House is my guess at who gets consulted, and the health-freedom desk my guess at who does not.

On May 14, the Gates Foundation and Anthropic announced a four-year program worth about $200 million: farm advice in a farmer’s own language, and the screening of vaccine candidates, starting with polio, in the same package. Farm tools photograph well. Vaccines are the medical payload in the same envelope. I read the method as an old one: earn trust with the harvest, spend it on the body. That is a large claim for two sentences, and the full file is its own essay.

What to watch

I use these tools the way a clerk uses a lamp. I read a bulletin the afternoon it lands. I read patents, and the vaccine-injury tables, incomplete but still the lamp we have, and the answers to Freedom of Information Act letters. The record is large and the offices are slow, and the models are how a citizen investigator keeps up. The people who already have the models are now saying they are too dangerous for everyone else.

There is a test for whether that is a safety argument or something else. It’s called the 1776 Test. Take the famous names off the page: the King, Ditchley, Mr. Gates. If a lock on independent researchers’ tools is still proposed on the strength of SMART and FLASH Bulletins, that bulletin and a dark government inbox, then the names were never what drove it. Mr. Gates is the cartoon; the Powers and Principalities he represents are no joke. This country began as a way out of distant, polite management of speech and conscience. Erase the names. Is the regulation of AI still a cause celebre? If not the names are advertising and manufactured consent.