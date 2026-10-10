Don't Get Into Fights. Don't Get Conquered.

It was such a mistake.

1913: The Federal Reserve system locked us into the European Banking System.

1914: We started selling weapons to both sides, but the British blockade turned that into a supply line for…the British. How we got convinced that was cool I really don’t know.

There was a massive antiwar movement then, and some went to jail for it. Now I see why.

Whatever you think of the European World Wars, which have been going on now for so many centuries, the sight of the once beautiful nation of Germany so clearly still occupied cast a shadow over my soul today …not because I don’t understand the propaganda version of why it was necessary, but because I worry that it will one day happen to us, the way things are going.

Stand at the Brandenburg gate one day. Look across into East Germany. What do you see? The American Embassy on one side of the gate and the French embassy on the other. Walk a few blocks into West Germany and what do you see? The Russian war memorial.

Even if you despise Germany, even if you have no idea about all of the ways in which it was set up by the British, the Americans, and the international bankers; the feeling is of looking upon a wounded dog, a prisoner in chains, and it makes me wince. The proud overseers are hard to respect…

Today the German people marched against the war with Russia, again. They ended their march at the Brandenburg gate. It was the same place where a million people had gathered to protest the lockdowns during Covid.

I was hoping I would feel happy to be there. And I was. But I was disgusted by what I saw because the occupation has not improved the lives of Germans.

I have heard that the CIA monitors the education system of Germany rigorously. And I don't doubt it.

But there is an irony there; for it is well known that American industrialists copied the Prussian education system in order to create more “productive” workers for their system.

The combination of communism and western mind control capitalism has nearly destroyed this nation.

But then that's true of the United States as well. The Capitalist-Communist International is the right way to understand our predicament. They pretend to fight each other while secretly absorbing everything into their all-encompassing dialectic.

And I must say it again: more and more I feel it was America's biggest mistake to align with European Central bankers, and to involve ourselves in World War I.

That’s why I am here today, praying they don't drag us into another war with Russia…again.

And guess what? The same German lawyers and doctors with whom I am now here working - those who seek to restore the Nuremberg protocol of informed consent as the worldwide ethical standard for health and politics - they are the people willing to march against the war with Russia.

Go figure.

I’m in.

🇺🇸❤️🇩🇪