Documents out. Packets in. Stories that run. Rules that change. Products that heal. Market moves that make the difference.

The election is finally over and we can see the outline of the new reality. It is actually a bit more like reality now. What we had before was too much pretend, too much hiding, and too many excuses. It’s better now in some ways. The scales fall from the eyes. The gloves come off. The street gets ready to rumble.

A CEO friend of mine kicked my ass all day online and then called me with the recipe for success: you want to fix the problem? Do it yourself. I’ll tell you who he is one day if he agrees.

He sees through politics with the eye of the street, and Wall Street. He’s bored and infuriated by MAHA’s posturing and excuses for Trump Administration failures and lack of delivery. The street does not wait for people to figure out how to rebrand and re-message. Failure means you’re done, you’re not in charge anymore, you get replaced, you have to adapt.

We have to deliver.

This is America after all, it’s the free market.



People will remember if you actually bring them something good. There’s no need to sell it really, and no need for a policy. Just do the work for your family, your friends, your neighbors, the people.

I’m still stuck on the need for accountability and justice. I can’t let these m0therfu34ers get away with the COVID scam and everything they did to us all. I can’t just let them run their genocidal eugenics program in the guise of public health right out in the open. That’s why I created the map of the syndicate, from Malthus and Dalton to Rothschild, Rockefeller, Epstein, and Gates. Check it out, because now it’s got heat on it.

But for all that, I am integrating the CEO’s method, even pivoting. It’s more like the don’t get mad, get even way. As he says, if you win in the private sector, you don’t have to beg the politicians to do the right thing. They will come asking you what to do. Hell, that’s how Rothschild and Rockefeller conquered in the first place.

Accountability is actually a product. And if we are talking about accountability for those guys — and even for their patsies — there will always be a market.

Open Accountability

Most of us only know the waiting-room version of accountability.

You write an article, call your Congressman, file a records request. You get a case number or a business card, check your views and stats. You wait. You wait again. Years pass. The people who wrote the hospital rules, moved the money, and got legal protection go on with their lives. You are still staring at a status page or a phone number.

A private citizen cannot arrest anyone. A complaint dropped into a silent government mailbox almost never becomes a case. Politics stalls before injured people get a courtroom, before the next emergency gets different rules, and before families get tools that actually restore health. Capital markets still price the same companies as if the public record did not exist.

We have to change all that.

What are we going to do about it? These are some new ideas. We are stating the method, and giving any reader a job — let’s do the research where money and disclosure meet the dockets.

The initiative is called Open Accountability.

The thesis is simple. Ordinary people move power when three things come together: documents held outside the institution that wants them forgotten, an office that can compel handed a packet it can act on, and a public event that forces attention. That pattern runs from Athens’ end-of-term money audits through Clarkson’s abolition evidence, Ida Tarbell’s Standard Oil trust busting, the tobacco archive and Master Settlement, FOIA, and Brazil’s clean-slate election law. Handcuffs on the most insulated people are rare. Resignations, open archives, compensation, findings of fact, and rewritten rules are common wins. We plan for the common wins.

Open Accountability turns that thesis into five civic and commercial lanes — plus a capital-research track we call market moves that make the difference: activist-style research ideas that factor dated accountability documents (a complaint, a court production order, an Other Transaction award, a liability shield) and ask whether markets and boards have priced the sunlight. Live events get tracked at openaccountability.pages.dev/tracker.



Where to go online: open openaccountability.pages.dev/doors. That page gives you three simple choices — get help, look up the record, or take an action. Need care or a peer network today? Use Open Care. Want to ask who said what, on what date, with the source attached? Use the archive on openaccountability.pages.dev. Want hearing dates, filing deadlines, and a short list of next steps you can actually do? Use the tracker. One set of real documents feeds all three. Is there a resource I’m missing, send it in to lelandatwork@fund-balance.com .

Here’s a Classic Case, Acronyms Unpacked: GHIC and PREP

You will see these two acronyms in the work. Here they are without the alphabet soup — and with the history that makes GHIC especially interesting.

GHIC is about the money. Its story starts with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates, that marriage made in hell.

In 2011, Epstein was already pitching Bill Gates on how to raise more capital for global health. An external review the Gates Foundation later published says Epstein recommended that Gates consider a donor-advised fund to pool wealthy donors for global public health — the foundation’s core mission — and that foundation staff met with Epstein repeatedly on that concept from 2011 into 2014, about thirty meetings in all, even after staff raised the risk of associating with a man already convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor. The review is on the foundation’s own site: WilmerHale summary (July 2026). AP and The Guardian covered the same findings. In his June 2026 House Oversight statement, Gates himself said Epstein claimed he could raise billions for global health from people for whom he provided tax and estate services.

Epstein was not a distant gossip item. He was in the room pitching the capital architecture — more money for vaccines and global health, pooled through Gates’s world — while Gates’s science adviser Boris Nikolic ran point. Reporting on the released files describes Epstein emailing JPMorgan’s Jes Staley in July 2011 about a proposal that would get Gates “more money for vaccines,” with Nikolic copied, and JPMorgan developing a related “Project Molecule” pitch that summer for a perpetual fund tied to pandemic preparedness and vaccine promotion. By September 2013, JPMorgan and the Gates Foundation had launched the Global Health Investment Fund in public — BioCentury reported about $94 million committed, with big pharma names in the room.

GHIC’s own history page admits it all on the institutional side: “In 2012, the Gates Foundation sponsored the creation of GHIC and the launch of its initial fund, the Global Health Investment Fund, with the support of JP Morgan Chase.” The model was blended finance — venture-style investing for global-health products, with public and philanthropic loss protection. Germany’s KfW and other governments and companies joined as stakeholders. The first fund became the template. The corporation stayed.

Then the same vehicle climbed up to U.S. sovereign scale. In 2021 GHIC partnered with BARDA Ventures — the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s venture arm — for mission-aligned equity investments in “health security.” HHS describes that partnership on its BARDA Ventures page. GHIC describes the Global Health Security Fund on its site. The federal award that funds the structure appears on USAspending as Other Transaction 75A50121C00020, with about $270 million obligated. In May 2026 GHIC announced a Global Health Security Fund launch with hundreds of millions in commitments, still built on the BARDA partnership.

The arc in one breath: Epstein pitches Gates a way to pull more private capital into global health and vaccines → Gates Foundation sponsors GHIC and the Global Health Investment Fund with JPMorgan → that same corporation later partners with the U.S. government for pandemic-era health-security investing → hundreds of millions of public dollars sit in a vehicle whose full agreement text is still not in public.

That is why GHIC is a living Open Accountability target. We are just following a documented money path from Epstein’s fundraising pitch into Gates’s sponsored vehicle into a BARDA Other Transaction. What we still lack in public are the real contract terms, the oversight minutes, the conflict of interest statements, and the portfolio sunlight. Flexible contracting can be legal. Opacity about that much public money is the accountability problem. We ask for the paper. Then we hand clean packets to offices that can force an answer.

PREP is about the shield.

In 2005 Congress passed the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. It lets the Health Secretary declare that makers, distributors, and many providers of certain emergency products cannot be sued for ordinary claims. Courts must dismiss covered cases. The one path into court is proving willful misconduct — so under PREP we can compel corporate accountability by building counsel-ready packets that document knowing disregard of risk, filing them through that exception (or through CICP when that is the only door), and fighting in public to shrink the shield so ordinary claims can reach a jury again. ASPR shows us how to do it on its PREP Act page and in its FAQ. The COVID declaration was extended more than once. Some coverage runs years past the end of the emergency.

If injured people cannot reach a courtroom, records and press hit a wall. Bills such as the LIABLE Act (H.R. 1432) put that shield on the table. Support it, improve it, or write a better one. Money without sunlight, and a shield without a debate, are how the next emergency inherits the last one’s failures.

The fifth lane

Accountability digs up what went wrong. It does not, by itself, put a better clinic, test, therapy, or data tool in a family’s hands.

That CEO I told you about? He has been hammering a related point that belongs inside this initiative.

Politics is broken enough, in his view, that the private sector has to lead where government fails — by building and delivering health products and services that solve the problems the healthcare mess created. He runs a real company in analytics and critical-infrastructure data. His public record includes work on COVID-era data and testing platforms and advocacy on small-business and healthcare-cost issues through the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.

I am featuring him and his perspective on purpose.

Open Accountability is not a FOIA club. It is a call to builders: invent, fund, and ship care pathways, diagnostics, recovery services, and honest data tools that serve people the captured system left behind.

Civic lanes force sunlight and better rules.

The commercial lane fills the gap when politics stalls.

If you build, invest, or operate in that space — or you want to partner with people who do — say so in the comments. We will introduce builders to each other the same way we match records people with packet people.

Market moves that make the difference

FOIA and the media change the record. Products change care.

Capital changes incentives — when you start from a dated and vetted public document that forces boards, funds, and counsel to price what the paper says.

Here is Open Accountability’s starter menu of activist-fund recommendations. Each one sits on a primary document you can open. Read the PDF. Then decide whether the move is disclosure pressure, board engagement, a 13D path, a short research note, or a short on whoever loses when sunlight hits. Do your own homework.

Pfizer (PFE) — multi-state AG floor. Florida’s Attorney General sued Pfizer and Albert Bourla over COVID-era safety marketing. Primary: Florida OAG v. Pfizer complaint (PDF). Move: pressure disclosure and litigation-contingency language against what the complaint actually alleges; watch Texas/Kansas parallels; engage boards and AGs who already filed.

Moderna (MRNA) — court-ordered record production. PHMPT’s FOIA suits forced FDA to release Moderna (and Pfizer) EUA files on a court schedule — millions of pages now public. Primary: PHMPT Moderna documents archive (see also the N.D. Tex. production orders summarized in the fee briefing). Move: compare the company’s public safety narrative to what the produced files show; demand board-level accounting for gaps.

BioNTech (BNTX) — EU procurement / Pfizergate sunlight. The EU General Court annulled the Commission’s refusal to release von der Leyen–Bourla texts from the Pfizer/BioNTech deal talks. Primary: Curia press release / judgment T-36/23 (PDF). Move: transparency and reputational risk on the listed BioNTech–Pfizer partnership until contract terms and messages are in public.

Gilead (GILD) — early antiviral / lab-adjacent FOIA trail. DOE FOIA emails published by U.S. Right to Know put Gilead scientists on early draft author lines for the molnupiravir (EIDD-1931) paper path and show NIAID expecting a Baric-lab Wuhan infectious clone at BEI in March 2020. Primary: USRTK FOI archive — DOE batch #7 (11.4.26). Move: force a clean corporate narrative against the page-cited emails; use the same file for debarment and oversight packets.

GHIC / BARDA stack — public-paymaster concentration. Taxpayers put ~$270M into GHIC via Other Transaction 75A50121C00020 (primary). GHIC is not a retail ticker. Move: FOIA the agreement text; map which listed contractors, LPs, and partners sit in the same preparedness stack; reprice them when the text lands.

PREP Act — sector rule that reprices everyone. Covered-countermeasure immunity still runs for years under the COVID declaration. Primary: ASPR PREP Act page; reform bill on the table: H.R. 1432 (LIABLE Act). Move: treat shield duration as a sector assumption — long real healthcare firms that survive ordinary liability, short the ones that only work because courts must dismiss.

If you work capital, compliance, or shareholder advocacy: pick one floor, open the primary document, and tell us which recommendation you want thickened into a counsel-ready packet.

We help you build the file.

You make the market move.

Your job — pick one lane this week

Choose the easier or harder task. Reply with one line: Lane __ · A or B · done by (date). Or just reach out with questions or ways to support the initiative.

Lane 1 — Records (get the paper out)

A · Easier. File one records request at FOIA.gov, or under your state’s open-records law. Name the office and the dates. Write down the case number and when an answer is due. Put that date on your calendar. A sharp example: ask ASPR/BARDA for the agreement and conflict files tied to award 75A50121C00020.

B · Harder. Save and share a document you already have a right to hold — an agency letter, a production you received, or a nonprofit’s Form 990 from the IRS search page. Keep a copy offline. Put a dated copy somewhere public and lasting if you may publish it.

Lane 2 — Legal packets (feed someone who can compel)

Busy lawyers need one clear claim, the document that proves it, and one ask their office can grant.

A · Easier. Write a one-page packet. One sentence on what the document shows. Link or attach the source. Name why that office has the job. State one concrete ask. Have a second person check every fact. If you name a person as wrongdoer, talk to a lawyer before you send it.

B · Harder. Deliver that page — through counsel when it accuses a named person — to a state attorney general, an inspector general with the documents attached, a licensing board, or a congressional office with an open file. Keep proof of sending. Offer a written right of reply.

Special door. If you saw fraud with federal money from the inside, with original job records, talk to a False Claims Act lawyer before you post. That path can move real money. It can also get you fired. Counsel first.

Lane 3 — Press packets (make the story easy to run)

A · Easier. Share one story that rests on a real document — a court filing, a FOIA release, a spending page. Put the source link in the post. Write three sentences a skeptical friend can check in five minutes. Send it to five people outside your usual circle, including one local reporter tip line.

B · Harder. Build a press packet: one-sentence claim, primary document, three dates, two people to call, and the ask. Send it to a reporter who covers courts, health, or local government. Follow up once. Then stop.

Lane 4 — Rules and culture (stop chasing every person forever)

A · Easier. Bring one primary document into a room you already belong in — church class, parent group, union hall, professional meeting. Read from the page. Ask one question the room can answer from the text.

B · Harder. Push one concrete rule change. Call or write your member of Congress with one ask and one document attached. Good asks: let injured people get a courtroom (PREP reform); keep emergency purchasing messages on file and in the record; make advisory panels publish financial ties and require step aside when those ties touch the product under review. Give the rules teeth.

Lane 5 — Build (products and services that solve the mess)

This is my friend’s lane, named for the work he does and for companies like his which treat data and infrastructure as tools for real-world survival, not slogans.

A · Easier. Name one concrete gap the healthcare mess left in your life or your town — testing you trust, recovery care, injury navigation, clean outcome data, a clinic that will still see the vaccine-injured. Write it in five sentences. Post it or send it to someone who builds. Demand products, not just posts.

B · Harder. If you build, fund, or operate: ship or fund one offering that fills that gap. If you do not: introduce a builder to a customer, a clinician to a founder, or a patient cohort to a service that already works. Private leadership here is not a substitute for sunlight and rule change. But families still need it when politics stalls.

How the factory fits together

I designed this system to work as an integrated accountability and health engine.

Records workers pull paper into the light. Legal-packet workers make compel-bodies’ jobs easy. Press-packet workers make publishers’ jobs easy. Rules-and-culture workers change what is normal and what the next statute forbids. Builders put care and tools in people’s hands when the state will not. Capital researchers ask whether markets and boards have priced the dated public floor — market moves that make the difference.

One person can work one shift. A hundred people on different shifts beat one exhausted hero. History is brutal on lone fronts. It is kinder to groups that share documents, use counsel when names are accused, escalate on a public clock, build what politics fails to deliver, and refuse to let capital pretend the docket is invisible.

What winning looks like

A thicker public record. Usable packets in real offices. Stories that cite primary pages. Legislators asked for a named rule. Products and services that nourish, heal, and shorten suffering. Capital research that starts from a complaint or an Other Transaction instead of a rumor. Tip-level criminal convictions of the most insulated people remain rare, but we can sometimes do them under the False Claims Act.

Do the other work anyway. The common wins still change who can stay, what children inherit as the public record, whether injured people get a day in court, whether a better clinic exists while we wait, and whether money still prices silence as free.

The waiting room is optional.

Open Accountability is open.

Start

Reply or comment:

Lane __ · Choice A or B · done by (date)

Want a partner in the same lane? Say so. Want an introduction in the build lane — including to people around Power Analytics’ thesis of private leadership in health products and services? Say so…

— Leland