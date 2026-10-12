NY Statewide Zoom on the Election

And the Crucial Choices we must make

Thursday, Oct. 15, 8 pm

Register Here

The election on November 3 is crucial to the future of medical freedom in this country.

Control of the US House and Senate are up for grabs. Single digit changes in both the US Senate and US House of Representatives will determine who is in control of Congress. Some polls have the New York governor's election as too close to call.

A NY State Senate election a few years ago was decided by 20 votes, an Assembly election was decided by 10. Dozens of elections in New York have been decided by two or three hundred votes.

Don’t believe that your vote does not matter. Your vote does matter.

For many years, medical freedom was not a partisan issue. We had friends and enemies in both parties (more enemies than friends on either side of the aisle.) But that has changed fundamental medical reform and protection of medical freedom is now a highly polarized political issue.

Join us for a New York-wide zoom with

Mary Holland, Esq., John Gilmore, Michael Kane, Rita Palma, Bobbie Anne Cox, Esq., Jimmy Wagner, Esq., & Kozi Wellness

Thursday, 8 pm,

Register Here

Join the Autism Action Network email list HERE

Follow the Autism Action Network on X/Twitter @AutismActionNet

NY Health Freedom News Roundup

See Sayer Ji’s PA measles series for the relevant context:

https://read.sayerji.com/t/measles

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a statewide “disaster emergency” on October 5, 2026 (Executive Order No. 65), over a measles outbreak. It runs through November 4 and is the most recent major state-level action on vaccines and public health powers.

What the order does

Expands who can administer the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine to include pharmacists (including to children as young as 2), paramedics, advanced EMS providers, and midwives (under certain conditions).

Allows nurses (not just physicians) to order diagnostic testing for suspected measles.

Requires all MMR vaccinations to be reported to the state immunization registry (NYSIIS) or NYC registry within 72 hours. It temporarily suspends the usual requirement for adult consent to report the vaccination (vaccination itself still requires patient or guardian consent).

Suspends some procurement rules so the state can move faster on supplies and contracts.

Hochul framed it as preventing serious illness or death from a “vaccine-preventable disease.” As of early October, New York had reported 108 measles cases in 2026 (7 in NYC, 101 elsewhere), with 92 since mid-July concentrated in under-immunized rural communities across 18 counties. Neighboring Pennsylvania was reporting roughly 1,000 cases and several deaths in its largest outbreak in decades. Local health departments had already given more than 1,000 MMR doses in rural areas since mid-July. The order does not create a new statewide vaccine mandate, lockdown, or travel restriction.

Broader context: resisting federal changes

This fits a pattern of New York pushing back against Trump administration/RFK Jr. changes to federal vaccine policy:

In May 2026, Hochul signed two bills that decouple New York from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Insurers must cover vaccines recommended by the state health commissioner (using generally accepted medical standards and input from groups like the AAP), and references to ACIP were removed from laws on school requirements, newborn schedules, pharmacist authority, and Medicaid. Pharmacists gained clearer authority to give COVID shots to children 2–18. Officials described this as protecting access against an “anti-science” federal approach.

New York’s school vaccine requirements for the 2026-27 year remain strict (age-appropriate shots for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, DTaP/Tdap, varicella, hep B, etc.). The only exemption is medical; the religious exemption was repealed in 2019 and has not been restored. State officials have said federal executive orders reducing childhood recommendations or promoting spacing do not change New York’s schedule or school rules.

On the same day as the measles emergency order, Attorney General Letitia James announced New York was joining a multistate lawsuit challenging the federal decision to move several vaccines (including for rotavirus, meningococcal disease, hep A/B, flu, COVID, and RSV) out of the universal childhood recommendation category.

Health Commissioner James McDonald has emphasized that New York will continue following its own evidence-based approach and has urged people to check vaccination status. Officials note that many of the current measles cases are in adults (outside school-entry rules) and that two-thirds of recent cases have been adults, with a significant hospitalization rate.

From a health-freedom standpoint, the emergency order is mainly about expanded access, testing, and tracking rather than new forced mandates. Critics have described it as seizing emergency powers and increasing surveillance of vaccination status. New York continues to maintain one of the stricter school immunization regimes in the country while actively opposing federal moves to reduce recommendations. There is no indication in the recent reporting of new mask rules, COVID-specific clampdowns, or broad lockdowns tied to this measles action.