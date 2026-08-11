Mother's Arms

Mother's Arms

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Coleen Teverini's avatar
Coleen Teverini
6d

Leland, this is a really thoughtful breakdown. I used to think we could all agree on some things. And I am routinely disabused of this sentiment. But LOOK at this! We should ALL be able to agree that pregnant women are off limits for experimentation. It’s in our nature to believe this. Outrage should be universal. The protective arms of humanity should be locked together. Heartfelt thanks for all you are doing. 🙏🏼

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Ivan Fraser's avatar
Ivan Fraser
7d

Thank you Leland. I did struggle with the pregnancy data in early 2021, and considered I had misinterpreted it. Pregnancy issues were inevitable, and the early papers appeared to translate into hard evidence. It was captured and repeated as such.

However, I suspect there was quite a lot of misdirection deliberately playing with popular interpretations, amplified by commentators at the time. This was one that I think I fell for at the time of writing my 1st paper on the debacle - but the fears were real and justified. I later addressed it when I revised it for my then new venture into Substack.

As one who was working on the frontline and mandated to take the jab but refused, I tend to have a slightly different perspective than some who observed it from the 'outside'.

So good to see you working so hard with the MAHA and related community.

All power to your elbow.

https://ivanfraser.substack.com/p/covid-truths-essay-1

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