A detailed, fully sourced analysis of the most significant health freedom accountability event since the testimonies of Jim Erdman and Anthony Fauci. If you haven’t see it, here it is:

I know there are other readings, I am still against the war, and still aware of the limitations of these four men. But they are taking major steps on the domestic policy firing line, and are all now facing substantial personal risk. They deserve our support while the opening exists. We will get to the remaining issues in good time. Don’t let previous disappointment sabotage this opportunity to advance. Add to the force, body and soul. What’s happening on these issues this week is detailed throughout the below with a forward looking reivew at the end. Also, don’t forget, David Morens will be sentenced in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thursday, and the People (Ivan Raiklin) vs. the Terry Adirim (CIA, DOW) moves forward on Friday, November 13th in Alexandria, Virginia. Be there.

In the spring of 2020, the home of the brave surrendered without a shot fired. In Washington the Metro ran with a handful of riders in masks, the lunch counters on K Street closed, and nobody walked the Mall. In New York the billboards of Times Square stayed lit over an intersection with almost no one in it. Public gatherings were banned.

It was not only Washington and New York that were quarantined and curfewed by the New Normies. It was the whole world.

African tribes were so freaked out they came on foot from deep in the bush to perform traditional warrior dances in full regalia in the streets. They weren’t staying inside, ok?



No one was going to stop them with those spears out, and they gave the rest of the people courage. Videos of small and large acts of defiance circulated like spiritual gold on every channel that hadn’t been banned yet. Maori tribesmen in New Zealand danced wild ritual magic words and moves at Parliament in front of the worlds’ cameras. In America, the wild seed of modern life did much the same thing, with megaphones, musicians, rap artists, and the whole gamut of motley refugees from dictatorships all over the world.

Itodatruth declared COVID the point of no return, and he was right:

Then, the legendary Cat McGuire, bless her soul, got a permit for a rally in Times Square, and a man stepped up onto a wooden box.

It was Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

I was standing right there when he got on that box, as one of the organizers. Instagram deleted his account in February 2021. He was the most famous censored voice in America, and he was standing on a box. What a difference five years makes.

Washington, DC, May 13th 2026

The hearing room of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Chairman Rand Paul had subpoenaed the witness, and the witness had taken the oath. James E. Erdman III was a Senior Operations Officer at the Central Intelligence Agency. He told the committee what he had seen happen on COVID Origins. Eight of ten CIA analysts who reviewed the origin of the pandemic leaned toward a laboratory leak. Six of seven technical experts did too. Then someone changed the draft at 1:53 AM. The track changes did not say who. Management rewrote the conclusion to say the origin might never be known “precisely.” 29, 30

James Erdman III

Senator Rand Paul, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which subpoenaed Erdman. US Senate Photography Office, Public domain

First it was a man on a box, then a man under oath.

Now, in the first week of November, 2026, it’s a man in a podcast studio.

Calley Means had run the White House’s health agenda as a senior adviser until he resigned around October 22nd. Susie Wiles, the chief of staff, left her office that same week. Means sat across from Joe Rogan and spilled the beans. He actually told him what it costs to reach the people who set the agenda. “If you hire Ballard, you get a meeting with Susie and you can get things done,” he said. To rig the system, he said, “pay Ballard, pay Continental, Susie’s daughter, pay Checkmate, Chris LaCivita’s son.”31, 32

The cat is out of the bag, and it will never be going back in. I hand wrote and edited the key parts of this article, while the research details benefit from digital assistants whose writing is not perfect, but at least we now have the details.

I still haven’t watched the whole interview, but I knew we needed the data behind every claim that Calley made. So I went through every name he dropped and every scenario requiring accountability. And that was a lot. I’m still pulling it all together at 4:34 AM Monday morning.

The paper trail starts with the money. Continental Strategy reported $1.8 million in income in 2024 and $27.6 million in 2025. It had promoted a new director on 8 November 2024, the day after President Trump named her mother his chief of staff. The director is Katie Wiles.13, 14 Checkmate Government Relations opened a Washington office a month later. It reported $70,000 in the last quarter of 2024 and $22.5 million in 2025, and its lobbyist Chris LaCivita Jr. is the son of the man who ran Trump’s 2024 campaign alongside Wiles.15, 16 Ballard Partners, where Wiles worked as a lobbyist after 2017, reported $98.1 million in the first three quarters of 2026, more than any other firm in the country.17, 18

The revenue figures hold up when checked against authoritative data sources. So do the client lists and the glyphosate order.

The outcomes are public. A federal order now offers glyphosate makers Defense Production Act immunity from damages claims. The Supreme Court ruled 7 to 2 for Monsanto in a case the government urged it to take. FDA authorized the first fruit-flavored e-cigarettes. A definition of ultra-processed food has been sitting at the White House budget office since 3 August, and David Kessler’s petition on sugar has waited at FDA since August 2025.25, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37

Let’s see if we can change all that.

Vaccines

Vinay Prasad, who refused Moderna’s flu vaccine application on 10 February 2026. Wikimedia Commons, Public domain

Vaccines are different from every other product in this piece. A person who says a covered vaccine injured them goes first to a federal compensation program that Congress created in 1986 and pays for with an excise tax on vaccines. A second protection, the PREP Act, gives the makers of medical countermeasures immunity from liability during declared public health emergencies.90 Both are written into federal law, and both can only be changed by Congress. That is why the makers keep lobbyists working on them in every quarter, and why a decision about one company’s flu vaccine at FDA cannot be read apart from them.

Means told Rogan three things about the vaccine fights. FDA required Pfizer to run a new safety study when it reapproved the COVID vaccine, and dropped the requirement after Makary was pushed out. FDA rejected Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine and then approved it through what he called a “sham advisory committee.” Both, in his account, were decided by the same people and the same money that decided glyphosate and vapes.31

The lobbyists

Start with the lobbying reports, because they show the field in which the decisions were made. Moderna pays Avenue Solutions. In its reports for the first two quarters of 2026 the firm listed “Issues related to FDA’s delay in reviewing Moderna’s flu vaccine.”91, 92 The report for the third quarter, filed on 20 October, lists “FDA’s approval of Moderna’s flu vaccine” in the same place. FDA approved the vaccine on 5 August.93 The line about the flu vaccine is one item among several. Every one of Avenue’s seven reports for Moderna since the first quarter of 2025 also lists “Issues related to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP),” and every report since the third quarter of 2025 lists “vaccine safety and approval.”93

Pfizer’s lobbying firm Miller Strategies listed the goal “Oppose IRA, PREP Act and vaccine liability” in every quarterly report from the fourth quarter of 2024 through the first quarter of 2026.94, 95 Miller is one of five registrants that list vaccine injury or liability work for Pfizer in 2025 and 2026. The others are Pfizer’s own in-house lobbyists, who list “VICP Reform and Excise Tax,” and the outside firms Todd Strategy Group, Marshall & Popp, and Williams and Jensen. Across the five, Pfizer’s reports carry 30 filings on the subject. The White House Office appears as an office contacted in three of them, in Pfizer’s own report for the first quarter of 2025 and in Todd Strategy’s reports for the second and third quarters.96 Pfizer is also on the client list of Tony Fabrizio’s polling firm, the man Means says every White House policy decision passes through.

Pfizer is not alone. The same subject appears in 104 quarterly reports filed since the start of 2025 by eight vaccine makers and trade groups. Merck has 20 of them across four registrants, Sanofi 28 across four, Moderna 7, and the drug industry’s trade group PhRMA 4, filed by Covington & Burling, which lists “draft legislation relating to potential improvements the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.” GSK’s report for the second quarter of 2026 lists “Smucker’s VICP bill.” The biotechnology trade group BIO lists the program in 11 reports, and the White House Office is an office contacted on five of them.97, 98, 99

There is a bill. H.R. 9672, the Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2026, appears in the third quarter reports of BIO, the biotechnology industry’s trade group, and of the American Association for Justice, the trial lawyers’ group, which usually stands on the other side of liability questions from the drug industry. BIO also lists a Senate discussion draft called the Vaccine Injury Protection Act.100 The same industry that is waiting on FDA for its products is working on the law that sets what happens to it when someone says a product hurt them.

Blackstone enters here from a different direction. Blackstone Life Sciences agreed in March 2024 to fund up to $750 million of Moderna’s flu program for milestone payments and royalties.86 It is an investment firm, not a drugmaker, and its money is in the product FDA refused on 10 February and accepted eight days later. Checkmate registered to lobby for Blackstone on 20 March 2026, a month after that reversal and three months before the advisory committee met, and reported $350,000 in income from the client in the first three quarters of the year.85 Checkmate is the firm that hired Chris LaCivita Jr. and lists the White House Office as a contact on 76 of his 107 clients.

Moderna and Blackstone, whose life sciences arm funds its flu vaccine program. Logos, linked to their sources: Moderna: Public domain. Blackstone: Public domain.

Pfizer, whose lobbying firm Miller Strategies lists the goal “oppose IRA, PREP Act and vaccine liability.” Pfizer, Team, Public domain

Pfizer’s study

When Means says FDA required a new Pfizer study, the document is the agency’s 25 August 2025 memo on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. It lists a placebo-controlled study of adults 50 to 64 with no risk conditions and a target of at least 6,000 participants. The study was a post-marketing commitment that Makary put in place in 2025 for all approved COVID vaccines. BioPharma Dive gives the expected size of the full trial as 25,500 participants, measuring safety, immune response and prevention of COVID cases.101

Pfizer and BioNTech stopped it themselves. Enrollment closed on 6 March 2026, and a letter to the trial’s investigators dated 30 March said Pfizer would stop surveillance for COVID illness among all participants after 3 April. The companies confirmed the halt on 1 April after Reuters reported it. “We intend to stop the study due to slow enrollment and therefore the inability to generate relevant post-marketing data,” a Pfizer spokesperson said.101, 102 A contract research executive told Reuters the rules, which excluded anyone with a chronic condition such as high blood pressure or diabetes, caused more than 80 percent of willing volunteers to fail prescreening.102, 103 The companies have not said how many people enrolled. The halt came about six weeks before Makary resigned on 12 May, so FDA did not drop the requirement after he left, as Means said. The sponsor ended the study first.

The placebo-controlled safety study FDA asked for in healthy adults 50 to 64 was not finished. Pfizer’s own lobbyists, over the same months, were working on the compensation program and on liability.

Moderna’s flu vaccine

Vinay Prasad, who runs FDA’s biologics center, refused to accept Moderna’s flu vaccine application on 10 February 2026. FDA reversed the refusal about 18 February, while Makary still ran the agency. An advisory committee voted 9 to 0 on 18 June, and its minutes record that no member received a conflict-of-interest waiver. FDA approved the vaccine, MFLUSIVA, on 5 August for adults 50 and over.104, 105

Means told CBS the committee was assembled by FDA’s head of vaccines. David Kaslow directs FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review after about six years leading vaccine research at Merck, and he presented to the committee.106, 105 The agency’s biologics center now answers to Karim Mikhail, who spent more than two decades at Merck and then ran the drugmaker Amarin.107 Merck is a vaccine maker. It has lobbyists on the compensation program through four registrants, and its former executives now sit at the two levels of FDA that decide vaccine applications. A U.S. health official told CBS that no special committee was assembled and that FDA has no evidence of collusion.

What the sequence shows

Four things happened in the same year. FDA asked Pfizer for placebo-controlled data and Pfizer ended the study. FDA refused Moderna’s flu vaccine and reversed itself in eight days, with Blackstone’s $750 million in the program and Checkmate, the firm that employs Chris LaCivita Jr., registered for Blackstone a month later. A committee approved the vaccine 9 to 0 under a director from Merck. And the makers, through five registrants at Pfizer, four at Merck, four at Sanofi and one at Moderna, lobbied in every quarter on the law that decides who pays when a vaccine injures someone. The lobbying reports show what the companies were working on in every quarter in which those decisions were made.

Glyphosate: the order, the brief and the farm bill

The room

Means told Rogan about a meeting in Washington. He gave no date. The order it concerned appeared the next day, which the record puts at 18 February 2026.

He had been called in. Walker Barrett, the Ice Queen’s champion, laid an executive order on the table and asked him to review it. “He said this is final. It’s national security. It’s coming out tomorrow.” Barrett told him Kennedy should not call the President. Means said Susie Wiles then phoned Kennedy’s office herself to say “We’re not discussing this,” and the order appeared the next day.31

Means said the military had no stake in it. Military leaders, he said, see no national security case for glyphosate on American farms. He named the person who drove the order with Wiles: Courtney Knupp of the National Security Council.31

The order and Bayer’s lobbying

The President signed Executive Order 14387 on 18 February 2026. Its title is “Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides.” Section 3 invokes section 707 of the Defense Production Act, which bars damages claims against anyone acting to comply with an order issued under the Act. Section 2(d) bars any order that endangers a producer’s “corporate viability.”25, 33

Bayer’s own lobbying reports show the subject had been in play for more than a year before the signing. In the second quarter of 2024 they list work on “designating phosphate as a critical mineral.”108 From the third quarter of 2025 through the first quarter of 2026 they list work on “the inclusion of glyphosate on the critical minerals list,” with the White House Office, the Office of Management and Budget, the Interior Department and the U.S. Geological Survey among the offices contacted.109, 110, 111 From the fourth quarter of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026 a consultant working under Akin Gump lists “glyphosate liability protection in legislation,” with the Senate as the contact.27, 28, 69

On 7 November 2025 the Interior Department said in the Federal Register that the Agriculture Department had recommended adding phosphate to the critical minerals list.112 Fifteen weeks later the President signed the order. In 2025 Bayer had spent $9.2 million lobbying in-house and $3.2 million more through 15 outside firms.113, 69

Two of the houses on Bayer’s list of lobbyists are firms Wiles worked for. Ballard Partners has been paid $660,000 by Bayer since the last quarter of 2024.114 Mercury Public Affairs registered for Bayer on 30 September 2025, with Bryan Lanza and John Lonergan as its lobbyists.115 Wiles co-chaired Mercury from 2022 to 2024.45, 44

Bayer and Akin Gump, the firm whose consultant lists glyphosate liability protection. Logos, linked to their sources: Bayer: Public domain. Akin Gump: Public domain.

The farm bill and the Supreme Court

Four efforts to protect Bayer from glyphosate lawsuits ran in these months. Means said the first began in state legislatures, where even “deep red very agriculture states” balked, and moved to the farm bill.31 Bayer’s reports list the farm bill language by number: “Section 10205, Uniformity of Pesticide Labeling Requirements” in H.R. 7567.116, 117 The House stripped that language on 30 April 2026 by a vote of 280 to 142.118 The executive order had already issued, and the Supreme Court ruled eight weeks later.

The case is Monsanto Co. v. Durnell. The Court invited the Solicitor General to give the government’s view on 30 June 2025. The Solicitor General’s brief of 1 December 2025 urged the Court to take the case. The Court agreed on 16 January 2026, and Sarah Harris argued for the United States on 27 April. On 25 June 2026 the Court ruled 7 to 2 for Monsanto.34, 119 Means told Rogan the Court “wouldn’t have taken” the case without the administration’s brief. The docket shows the Court asked for the government’s view first, and the government’s answer favored Bayer.

Harris is a former Williams & Connolly partner. U.S. Right to Know reports that Williams & Connolly represented Bayer and Monsanto in Roundup and PCB cases, and that two other lawyers on the government’s briefs came from Jones Day and from Williams & Connolly.120 Bayer’s own counsel at the Court is Paul Clement.34

Means also said a court threw out EPA’s last glyphosate review because Bayer ghostwrote research and bribed EPA officials. The Ninth Circuit vacated the health portion of EPA’s glyphosate decision in 2022, and its opinion makes no finding of ghostwriting or bribery.121 The ghostwriting is documented elsewhere. Monsanto emails unsealed in 2017 show company employees ghostwriting research, and a journal retracted a 2000 safety review of glyphosate in November 2025.122

Courtney Knupp

Courtney Knupp, United Soybean Board chief executive from 1 October 2026. USDAgov, Public domain

She was director of global supply chain at the National Security Council, an Agriculture Department political appointee on detail there. On 21 July 2026 the United Soybean Board named her its chief executive starting 1 October. She stayed in government into early September and, according to the board, recused herself from soybean matters.123, 124

On 23 April the Campaign Legal Center filed an ethics complaint against Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins with the department’s inspector general.125 Kennedy publicly backed the order and told E&E News that he knew of it in advance.126

The people

Means told Rogan that this White House has the most centralized control of any in American history, and that all of it ran through the former chief of staff’s office. “No policy decision gets done without her office giving it the okay,” he said. Cabinet secretaries, in his telling, spend their meetings working out how to win favor with Wiles. He named her deputies as James Blair, Walker Barrett and Richard Walters.31

Walker Barrett

Mike Waltz, the national security adviser Barrett followed to the National Security Council. HumDrum931, CC BY-SA 4.0

Walker Barrett is the man Means says put the glyphosate order down in front of him.

Barrett spent twelve years on the House side. His disclosure lists federal employment there from September 2012 to January 2025.26 The Institute for Global Affairs, which profiled the National Security Council staff, traces his résumé through the offices of Representatives Jeff Denham of California, where he was legislative director, and Tom Rice of South Carolina, where he rose from legislative assistant to director, with a stop as an assistant on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. He then served as deputy chief of staff to Representative Mike Waltz, and from 2023 to 2025 as a professional staff member of the House Armed Services Committee.38

Waltz became President Trump’s national security adviser, and Barrett followed him. Politico reported in January 2025 that Barrett would take the National Security Council’s top defense post, and by April his title was Senior Director for Defense.39, 40 In April Gerald Connolly, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, wrote to him that Barrett “was reportedly one of the participants” in the Signal group chat “Houthi PC small group,” where officials discussed plans for a military strike on Yemen. Connolly asked him to sit for a transcribed interview on 15 April.40

In December 2025 Barrett moved from the National Security Council to the West Wing as Assistant to the President for Policy. His disclosure, signed 13 August 2026, lists no outside income and no outside positions. It lists a spouse who works at the software company Grammarly, Salesforce stock worth $100,001 to $250,000, and index funds. It lists no Bayer, no pesticide company, no lobbying firm.26

Means described him in three phrases. “Suz’s person.” A “junior guy, but extremely powerful.” And Wiles’s “neighbor in Florida.”31 The glyphosate order is titled “Promoting the National Defense,” and Barrett’s job before the West Wing was the national security staff, whose assigned subject is defense. He had held the policy post for two months when the President signed the order on 18 February 2026.25, 26

Means said Barrett came into the room and put the order on the table. “He said this is final. It’s national security. It’s coming out tomorrow.” Barrett told him that Kennedy should not call the President.31, 41

The foreign-agent filings place Barrett in two meetings. Continental Strategy’s report for its Republika Srpska client lists Walker Barrett on 3 May and again on 7 June 2026.22 Those meetings are in the Republika Srpska section below.

Barrett is not a deputy chief of staff and not a Senate-confirmed official. He is an Assistant to the President for Policy who came to the West Wing from the National Security Council after twelve years on the House side.26, 38

Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles, chief of staff from 20 January 2025 to 6 November 2026. The White House, Public domain

Washington calls Susie Wiles the Ice Queen. She was chief of staff from 20 January 2025 to 6 November 2026. President Trump announced that Stephen Miller would replace her on Monday 9 November and that she would move to his political operation.3, 42

Her private income ended on 31 December 2024, twenty days before she took office. She registered as a federal lobbyist in November 2017, and Public Citizen counted 41 lobbying clients from 2017 to 2024, nearly all through Ballard Partners.43 Her ethics form, signed 20 May 2025, reports $4,380,178 in business income from her consulting firm Right Coast Strategies and a $401,722 salary from MSGDMNSM Ventures XXV, an affiliate of Mercury Public Affairs, the lobbying firm she co-chaired from February 2022.44, 45 On 31 December 2024 Right Coast ceased all operations, she ended her employment with the Mercury affiliate, and she sold her ownership interest back to it for $1.44 Her 2026 annual report, signed 13 August 2026, lists Right Coast as inactive since that date.46

Mercury Public Affairs, the lobbying firm Wiles co-chaired from February 2022. Mercury Public Affairs, logo shown to identify the firm

Swisher International, the tobacco company, appears on the 2025 form as a client whose fees reached her through the Mercury affiliate. That money stopped with her employment on 31 December 2024.44 Swisher now pays lobbying fees to Continental Strategy, where her daughter is a partner: $300,000 a year.47

James Blair

James Blair served as deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs. His disclosure reports $600,000 in pay from his firm Rapid Loop Consulting, $1,978,278 in owner distributions, a gain of $1 million to $5 million on the sale of the business, and U.S. Sugar Corporation as a source of income.48 Campaigns and political committees paid Rapid Loop $2,497,617 in 191 payments from 2020 to 2026.49 In April 2026 Trump announced a leave so that Blair could run the midterm operation.50

When Means’s claims appeared, Blair answered on X: “Again not true.” He accused Means of running a “smear campaign.”6, 5, 41

Richard Walters

Logo of FGS Global, where Walters was a partner from March 2025. FGS Global, Public domain

Richard Walters was the Republican National Committee’s finance director and chief of staff from 2013 to 2022, then executive director of the Trump-Vance inaugural committee, a partner at the consulting firm FGS Global from March 2025, and a White House deputy chief of staff from June 2026. Axios reported on 8 November that he is leaving as Miller takes over.51, 52, 53, 54

Tony Fabrizio

Tony Fabrizio has polled for Trump since 2016.55 His firm’s client page lists Pfizer, PhRMA, the drug industry’s trade group, Philip Morris and R.J. Reynolds on every one of sixteen archived copies from January 2018 to January 2026.56 Federal election filings for 2010 through 2026 show $46.87 million paid to his firms, including $14.83 million from the Republican National Committee and $8.55 million from MAGA Inc., a political committee that supports Trump.57

Means says Fabrizio decides what moves. “Every single policy issue goes through him,” he said, “because he tells the team whether it’s politically appropriate to do or not.” Every Cabinet secretary, Means said, is trying to get on his good side. He said Wiles told a Cabinet meeting that Fabrizio “is smarter than anyone in this room. Listen to him.” And he said Fabrizio put a block on any study of vaccines, a direct White House order, until the President lifted it.31

Chris LaCivita

Chris LaCivita co-managed Trump’s 2024 campaign, and his firm Advancing Strategies LLC received $8.22 million from 2009 to 2026.58 His son Chris LaCivita Jr. lobbies at Checkmate.59, 60 His daughter Victoria works in White House communications. The Senate lobbying disclosure database lists no lobbyist named Victoria LaCivita on any quarterly report or registration filed from 1999 through the third quarter of 2026.61

The lobbying firms

Means gave Rogan a sentence with five things in it. “Pay Ballard, pay Continental, Susie’s daughter, pay Checkmate, Chris LaCivita’s son.” Three of the five are firms, and each firm has a public record that begins on a date. This section follows them in the order he named them.

The record is a form. Every quarter a lobbying firm files a report with the Secretary of the Senate. It names the client, the fee, the issue in the lobbyist’s own words, the government offices the lobbyist called, and the people who made the calls.62 In the frame this piece borrows, the firms are houses and a house’s client list is its coat of arms. The clients below are drawn that way, each logo linked to the company’s own home page.

In 2024 the three houses reported $21.2 million in lobbying income between them. In 2025 they reported $138.3 million. Through the third quarter of 2026 they have reported $170.4 million.63 The administration took office in January 2025.

Ballard Partners

Ballard Partners, $98.1 million in lobbying income through the third quarter of 2026, the largest in Washington. Ballard Partners, logo shown to identify the firm

Ballard Partners reported $19.4 million in 2024, $88.2 million in 2025 and $98.1 million through the third quarter of 2026. OpenSecrets counts 399 clients.63, 18 Its founder, Brian Ballard, is a top fund-raiser for Trump, the New York Times reported.64 Susie Wiles lobbied for the firm after 2017. She registered as a federal lobbyist in November 2017, and Public Citizen counted 41 clients for her from then through 2024.43

Bayer is the first client on the shield. Bayer U.S. paid Ballard $660,000 from the last quarter of 2024 through the third quarter of 2026. Brian Ballard and Daniel McFaul, a former chief of staff to Representatives Jeff Miller and Matt Gaetz, talk for Bayer to “Members of Congress, staff, and the Administration” about “crop protection tools.” From the first quarter of 2025 the White House Office appears among the offices contacted.65, 66, 67, 68, 69

Reynolds American is the second. It pays Ballard through RAI Services Company: $140,000 a quarter in 2025 and $550,000 across the first three quarters of 2026.70 Rich Haselwood, who had been an in-house lobbyist at Reynolds before joining Ballard this year, is named on the account for the first time in the report for the second quarter of 2026, the quarter that holds the 2 May lunch described in the vapes section.64, 21

U.S. Sugar Corporation has paid Ballard $120,000 a quarter since 2019. Merck pays $80,000 a quarter and Novo Nordisk $120,000.71, 72, 73

The arms of Ballard Partners: Bayer, Reynolds American, U.S. Sugar, Merck and Novo Nordisk. Logos, linked to their sources: Bayer: Public domain. Reynolds American: Public domain. U.S. Sugar: logo shown to identify the company. Merck: Public domain. Novo Nordisk: logo shown to identify the company.

In July 2026 Amaryllis Fox Kennedy joined the firm to co-lead its emerging technology and AI practice, Bloomberg Government reported. She is a recent Trump administration official and the daughter-in-law of Secretary Kennedy.74

Continental Strategy

Continental Strategy, $35.7 million in the first three quarters of 2026. Continental Strategy, logo shown to identify the firm

Continental Strategy reported $105,000 in 2021, $401,000 in 2022 and $885,000 in 2023. It reported $1.8 million in 2024, $27.6 million in 2025 and $35.7 million through the third quarter of 2026, from 215 clients in all.75 Its president and founder is Carlos Trujillo, a former Florida state representative who served as President Trump’s ambassador to the Organization of American States.76

On 8 November 2024, the day after Trump named Susie Wiles his chief of staff, Continental announced that her daughter, Katie Wiles, had been promoted to director, with lobbying and business development added to her communications work.14 The Senate lobbying database lists no lobbyist named Wiles on any Continental registration or quarterly report, and the firm says she does not lobby the federal government.77

Swisher pays Continental $300,000 a year to lobby on “tobacco regulation,” with the Executive Office of the President and HHS among its contacts. The same company appears in Susie Wiles’s own disclosures as a source of income.47, 78, 44 The American Beverage Association paid Continental $180,000 in 2025.79

The arms of Continental Strategy: Swisher and the American Beverage Association. Logos, linked to their sources: Swisher: logo shown to identify the firm. American Beverage Association: CC BY-SA 4.0 (by Kroweaba).

A spokesperson for Continental, speaking for Katie Wiles, told CBS that Means’s claims are “inaccurate and baseless.”2 Continental also holds contracts with foreign governments. Those are in the section on Republika Srpska below.

Checkmate Government Relations

Checkmate began as a Winston-Salem, North Carolina, firm with more than eighty state and local clients. Its managing partner, Charles “Ches” McDowell, advised the state Senate leader Phil Berger, and his brother Addison McDowell took North Carolina’s sixth district seat in Congress in January 2025. On 4 December 2024 the firm opened an office in Washington and named Chris LaCivita Jr. its public affairs director.16 He was in his early twenties, a 2022 graduate of Virginia Tech, who had worked nearly two years as a digital marketing specialist at Safari Club International.60

The firm reported $70,000 in the last quarter of 2024. It reported $22.5 million in 2025 and $36.6 million through the third quarter of 2026, from 169 clients.63, 80 LaCivita Jr. is named on the 2025 reports of 77 clients and the 2026 reports of 107. The White House Office is listed as a contact on 49 of the first group and 76 of the second.59 His father, Chris LaCivita, ran Trump’s 2024 campaign alongside Wiles. Jackson Hines, a nephew of Secretary Kennedy, is listed on the firm’s team page as a public affairs advisor.60

Juul registered as a client on 2 April 2025 and paid $200,000 that year for work with FDA and the White House. Philip Morris International’s U.S. services company registered on 17 April 2025.81, 82, 83 Eli Lilly paid $400,000 in 2025.84 Blackstone is a client too. Blackstone Life Sciences agreed in March 2024 to fund up to $750 million of Moderna’s flu vaccine program.85, 86 Stop Gas Station Heroin LLC, a kratom group, paid $900,000 through the third quarter of 2026.87, 88

The arms of Checkmate Government Relations: Juul, Philip Morris International, Eli Lilly, Blackstone and Stop Gas Station Heroin. Logos, linked to their sources: Juul: Public domain. Philip Morris International: Public domain. Eli Lilly: Public domain. Blackstone: Public domain. Stop Gas Station Heroin: logo shown to identify the group.

Checkmate’s foreign-agent registration, number 7534, was filed on 5 February 2025. The firm’s supplemental statement of 30 September 2025 lists February 2025 texts and calls to Wiles, Blair and others for the Canadian premiers.89

The White House Office column

Line 17 of the form is the offices contacted. In these reports the White House Office appears on Bayer’s work at Ballard from the first quarter of 2025, on 49 of the 77 clients LaCivita Jr. is named on for 2025 and 76 of the 107 for 2026, on Ballard’s Reynolds work from the second quarter of 2026, and on the kratom group’s work at Checkmate from the fourth quarter of 2025.67, 59, 21, 87 The form does not say which office in the White House, on what date, or who answered. Those records are the White House’s own calendars and visitor logs.

Republika Srpska

The charge Means made about Republika Srpska is the plainest in the interview. He said Wiles approved her two top deputies collecting “hundreds of thousands of dollars” from a foreign government.31

The fees

The reporting on those fees names James Blair and Chris LaCivita. The New York Times reported that each received hundreds of thousands of dollars, routed through a Washington law firm, for advising the government of Republika Srpska on voting issues before its 4 October election.23, 24 Balkan Insight, relaying the Times, names the firm as Boies Schiller Flexner.23 The New York Post reported more than $100,000 each, donated to Trump’s planned presidential library in Miami on 22 October, and Blair said, “we donated our full fee.”127, 128 On 7 October Trump wrote that the two “do not work for me, other than as outside consultants” and that he would “terminate them, immediately” if they had a conflict.24

The contracts

The Bosnian Serb entity is led by Milorad Dodik, whom a court barred from the presidency for six years. The United States lifted its sanctions on Dodik in 2025, and Semafor counts at least $9 million in lobbying contracts the entity has signed since Trump’s inauguration.129 Foreign-agent filings record the contracts and the payments. Continental Strategy’s engagement letter, dated 3 February 2026, sets a fee of $35,000 a month for twelve months.130 CRB Global LLC, run by Ryan Coyne, Barry Bennett and Caroline Wren, received $100,000 on 7 April and $100,000 on 5 May from the entity’s Ministry for European Integration.131 RRB Strategies, the firm of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, received $700,000 on 29 October 2025, and Michael Flynn consulted for it from August to October 2025.132

The meetings

Foreign agents must report their meetings with U.S. officials for a foreign client, in filings every six months, and the filings are public. Continental’s report for the six months ending 31 August 2026, filed 30 September, lists five meetings for its Republika Srpska client. Two were with Walker Barrett, the Ice Queen’s man from the glyphosate room, on 3 May and 7 June. One was with Jarrod Agen of the National Energy Dominance Council on 22 June. Two were with Richard Walters on 15 July and 5 August.22

Semafor reported that Continental helped organize the advisers’ Balkans travel and that a White House official said Continental partner Alex Garcia arranged a meeting between Susie Wiles and a Serbian official from the region.129 Continental told Semafor that Garcia was its only employee in the region on Election Day and its only employee lobbying the U.S. government for the client.129 The New York Times reported that Katie Wiles visited the region in August on a separate client’s business, and Continental says she played no part in the September White House meeting.133

No foreign-agent filing names Blair or LaCivita, and Boies Schiller Flexner does not appear on the register of active foreign agents.134

Vapes and tobacco

Means told Rogan that flavored vapes became the top health priority in the White House, that Blair pushed it, that Marty Makary stood in the way, and that after Makary left Heidi Overton wrote the policy that relaxed the standard.31 The spring record is a calendar of twelve days, and it fits on one page.

Thursday 30 April to Tuesday 12 May

Thursday 30 April. RAI Services Company, a Reynolds American affiliate, gives $5 million to MAGA Inc., the super PAC that backs Trump. The Federal Election Commission has the gift on that date.135 It is the fourth gift from the company to the committee since February 2025, after $1 million each on 5 February, 30 June and 29 December, and it brings the total to $8 million.135, 136

Saturday 2 May. Trump has lunch at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida. At the table are a top Reynolds executive, two lobbyists who represent Reynolds and two executives from Altria. They tell the President they are unhappy with how FDA regulates the industry. Trump stops the conversation and calls Makary, the FDA commissioner, who does not answer. He calls Kennedy, Makary’s boss at HHS, and Mehmet Oz, who runs Medicare and Medicaid, and complains to both about FDA’s treatment of e-cigarettes. Three people briefed on the lunch told the New York Times.136

Tuesday 5 May. FDA authorizes the first non-menthol, non-tobacco e-cigarettes, Glas mango and blueberry pods. The Daily Beast reported that Trump had rebuked Makary over the pace.137

Friday 8 May. FDA issues guidance that deprioritizes enforcement against unauthorized products with pending applications. The tobacco center’s own staff learned of it the night before, the Associated Press reported.35, 138

Tuesday 12 May. The commissioner Means said resisted leaves the field, twelve days after the donation. Bloomberg and the wires say he resigned. Trump has declined to say whether he fired him.139, 140

Makary has since told CBS what he says happened. “Big tobacco exploited their connections to administration and HHS officials to put repeated pressure on me to approve fruit-flavored vapes that appeal to children,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it.”2 Public-health groups sued FDA on 14 July in federal court in Maryland, and Altria’s NJOY and Helix moved to join the case on 6 October.141

The houses and their clients

Each house wears its clients, and the vape fight has three of them on its shield. Ballard Partners lobbies for Reynolds through RAI Services Company: $140,000 a quarter in 2025 and $550,000 across the first three quarters of 2026.70 Continental Strategy lobbies for Swisher.142 Checkmate registered for Juul Labs on 2 April 2025 and for Philip Morris International’s U.S. services company on 17 April 2025.81, 83

The vape fight on the shields: Reynolds American, Altria, Juul and Philip Morris International. Logos, linked to their sources: Reynolds American: Public domain. Altria: Public domain. Juul: Public domain. Philip Morris International: Public domain.

Trump nominated Overton as FDA commissioner on 19 August 2026. At her 24 September hearing she defended flavored vapes for adult smokers. Her disclosures list America First Policy Institute pay and student debt, and no tobacco, pharmaceutical or food holdings.143, 144

Heidi Overton, nominated FDA commissioner on 19 August 2026. The White House, Public domain

Who was at the table on 2 May

The Times names them. “It was attended by Jeff Raborn, a top executive at Reynolds, and Phil Park and Todd Walker of Altria, according to the people familiar with the meeting. Also attending were Brian Ballard and Rich Haselwood, lobbyists for the firm Ballard Partners, which represents Reynolds and helped marshal a sophisticated and expensive influence campaign that culminated in the new vaping guidance. Mr. Ballard is a top fund-raiser for Mr. Trump. Mr. Haselwood had been an in-house lobbyist at Reynolds before joining Ballard Partners this year.”64

Ballard’s lobbying reports for Reynolds show what the firm told the government it was doing. In 2025 they list FDA, HHS, the House and the Senate as the offices contacted. The report for the first quarter of 2026, filed 17 April, lists the House.66, 145, 146 The report for the second quarter, filed 16 July and covering 2 May, lists the White House Office along with CMS, FDA, HHS, the House and the Senate, and names Richard Haselwood as a lobbyist on the account for the first time.21 The third quarter report lists the White House Office again.147 The form asks which offices were contacted. It does not ask for dates or for the names of the officials.

The second quarter report describes the work as “a harm reduction approach to tobacco regulation by the Food and Drug Administration.” The words “enforcement of illicit nicotine products” first appear in the third quarter.21, 147

Ballard’s statement

On Sunday 8 November, after the Face the Nation broadcast, Ballard Partners released a written statement from Brian Ballard on the firm’s letterhead. It begins by saying Ballard does not ordinarily respond to commentary about the firm and makes an exception because Means “has made specific claims about Ballard Partners that are false.” It makes two denials.

On flavored vapes: “No one at Ballard Partners advocated to Susie Wiles or anyone on the White House staff for the authorization of fruit-flavored vapes.” The firm’s work with White House staff on the issue, the statement says, “has been against illegal, unregulated vapes from China, some of which have been found laced with fentanyl.”

On glyphosate: “No one at Ballard Partners lobbied or communicated with Susie Wiles or anyone in the West Wing, including her Deputy Chiefs of Staff, regarding the Administration’s executive order on glyphosate.”

On access, the statement says the firm’s dealings with Wiles as chief of staff “have been limited and have been the exception, not the rule,” and that for most of its clients the work does not involve the White House.9, 8

Means answered that night that Ballard lobbied West Wing officials on flavored vapes on 2 May, and posted the Times paragraph above.148, 64 Ballard replied that the 2 May meeting “was a meeting with POTUS, not with Susie Wiles or White House staff.”12, 8 On Face the Nation Means had said Brian Ballard “was at that meeting” and that Wiles “set up a lot of meetings with Brian Ballard.”2

The two sides agree on the lunch. Brian Ballard and Haselwood sat with the President at his golf club on 2 May. They disagree on what Ballard did in the White House afterward, and the one document that speaks to it is Ballard’s own second quarter report, which lists the White House Office as a contact on the Reynolds account.21

Blair

James Blair is the champion Means named for the vape fight. He told CBS he never promoted flavored vaping. “I was tasked with driving FDA to make its process for approving or denying nicotine delivery device applications work the way current federal law dictates it works,” he said, “which is that applicants get a yes or no answer on approval in six months.” He said Means “is intentionally misrepresenting my role and my responsibility because he opposes the issue entirely.”2 The answer Blair gave Means directly is in the aftermath section below.

Kratom

The compound is 7-hydroxymitragynine, 7-OH, concentrated from the kratom leaf and sold in gas stations. It acts like an opioid. Means told Rogan that Marty Makary, then the FDA commissioner, set a tight limit on it, and that under pressure from the West Wing the limit was relaxed twentyfold.31

The federal record runs in three steps. FDA recommended scheduling 7-OH on 29 July 2025. On 6 July 2026 the Drug Enforcement Administration proposed a limit of 0.050 percent. On 14 October it withdrew that notice and proposed a new one on the recommendation of the Department of Health and Human Services. Under the new notice a product falls into Schedule I, the strictest federal category for controlled substances, only if it contains more than 1 milligram per gram, or if the weight of mitragynine divided by the weight of 7-OH comes out below 100.149, 150

The two tests compare with July’s figure differently. The concentration limit of 1 milligram per gram is 0.1 percent, double the 0.050 percent in July. The ratio test lets 7-OH reach 1 percent of the mitragynine in a product, twenty times the July figure measured against mitragynine. No notice states a twentyfold change. The New York Times reported that the new limits permit levels 25 to 500 times those now sold.151 Both notices came after Makary left. The earliest date for a temporary scheduling order is 13 November.150

Checkmate Government Relations opened its kratom account on 15 August 2025, when it registered to lobby for Stop Gas Station Heroin LLC. The client’s reports show $150,000 for the third quarter of 2025, $300,000 for the fourth, and $150,000 for each of the first three quarters of 2026, $900,000 in all. The four reports from the fourth quarter of 2025 on list the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, the House, the Senate and the White House Office as offices contacted.152 The group is funded by Jerry Ross of Botanic Tonics, who, the Times reported, met Vice President Vance privately with a Checkmate lobbyist.88

Food policy

Means said food companies, with Susie Wiles’s help, delayed the definition of ultra-processed food, David Kessler’s petition and the school meal rule. He said Wiles told him the White House needed sugar money for the midterms: “I need the money from the sugar people to win the midterms.”31

The market answered on the day Means left. He resigned on Thursday 22 October. That day five packaged-food companies, General Mills, Campbell’s, Conagra, Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods, rose an average of 8.3 percent, close to what the stock market returns in a typical year. Across all thirteen food and beverage companies in the table the average gain was 4.9 percent. The S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent the same day.153 A move of that size against a falling market is a reaction to news about the company or its industry, and the news that day was the departure of the White House adviser who had been pressing for the ultra-processed food definition and the school meal rule.

The same figures as a list:

Flowers Foods (FLO): +10.50%, from $5.81 to $6.42

Campbell’s (CPB): +8.69%, from $19.56 to $21.26

General Mills (GIS): +8.01%, from $32.57 to $35.18

Conagra (CAG): +7.34%, from $14.04 to $15.07

Kraft Heinz (KHC): +6.77%, from $23.50 to $25.09

Post Holdings (POST): +5.05%, from $78.06 to $82.00

Hershey (HSY): +4.67%, from $167.81 to $175.64

Mondelez (MDLZ): +3.91%, from $62.74 to $65.19

PepsiCo (PEP): +3.07%, from $134.70 to $138.83

Coca-Cola (KO): +2.87%, from $92.68 to $95.34

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP): +2.09%, from $34.47 to $35.19

Monster Beverage (MNST): +1.44%, from $46.63 to $47.30

Utz Brands (UTZ): -0.14%, from $14.31 to $14.29

Average of the 13: +4.94%

Average of General Mills, Campbell’s, Conagra, Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods: +8.26%

S&P 500 (SPY fund): -1.18%, from $773.09 to $763.96

On 3 August 2026 FDA and HHS sent a white paper proposing a definition of ultra-processed food to the White House budget office. It has not been released. The office lists 32 meetings on it, requested by trade groups and public-health groups. On 10 August Bloomberg reported that chief executives had pushed the White House to delay it.36

The companies Means named spend heavily on their own lobbyists. In 2025 Coca-Cola reported $5.02 million in lobbying expenses, PepsiCo $4.43 million and Mondelez $0.95 million, each filing for itself rather than through a firm.154, 155, 156

The food companies: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Mondelez and U.S. Sugar. Logos, linked to their sources: Coca-Cola: Public domain. PepsiCo: Public domain. Mondelez: Public domain. U.S. Sugar: logo shown to identify the company.

David Kessler, the former FDA commissioner, petitioned FDA on 6 August 2025 to investigate sugar and refined carbohydrates. On 9 February 2026 FDA answered that it had reached no decision.37 Kennedy told 60 Minutes, “We will act on David Kessler’s petition.” Marion Nestle and the Washington Post reported that a reply letter from Kennedy was held up at the White House.157

Sugar sits on both sides of the Ice Queen’s table. James Blair’s financial disclosure lists U.S. Sugar as a source of his income.48 Ballard Partners has lobbied for U.S. Sugar Corporation at $120,000 a quarter in every quarterly report from the first quarter of 2018 through the third quarter of 2026.158

No school meals rule has been published. On 22 June a federal judge blocked five state limits on buying soda with food stamps, and 23 states hold waivers from the Agriculture Department for those limits.159

Where Means was wrong

Four of his statements do not match the documents. FDA reversed Vinay Prasad’s refusal on Moderna while Makary was still commissioner. Pfizer paused its own study before Makary resigned. DEA’s 0.050 percent limit on 7-OH appeared eight weeks after Makary left, in a notice HHS later replaced. Twenty-three states hold food stamp waivers for soda limits, where Means said about 30.

Two of his descriptions of people differ from the record. Makary resigned, according to Bloomberg and the wire services. Wiles’s disclosed clients and Public Citizen’s count of her lobbying clients include a tobacco company, a fertilizer producer, a clinical laboratory and a hospital operator. They do not include a drug manufacturer or a pesticide manufacturer.139, 43, 44, 46

On Face the Nation he said Continental Strategy’s revenue went from $0 to $30 million. The lobbying reports show $1.8 million in 2024, the year before the jump.160 Richard Walters is not a lobbyist. The reports FGS Global filed for the pesticide trade group CropLife America name one lobbyist, Thomas Mills.161

After the interview and Face the Nation

The Rogan episode went out on Friday, 6 November. That day was Susie Wiles’s last as chief of staff, and President Trump named Stephen Miller the 33rd chief of staff, effective Monday 9 November.3, 1

The White House did not answer the allegations. Spokeswoman Allison Schuster said the MAHA coalition “has found a champion in President Trump.”162 An unnamed White House official told the Daily Caller that Wiles had been “an essential leader” of the MAHA effort.163 James Blair told the Washington Post that MAHA “wasn’t a top issue to the vast majority of voters in this election.”162 Kennedy thanked Wiles for her leadership.162, 163, 164

Saturday 7 November

On Saturday Means made what he called a formal request. He wanted Susie Wiles and James Blair to stop texting and calling him. If anything he had said was wrong, he wrote, they should send the correction in writing and he would apologize. “If you want to file a lawsuit and get into discovery of whether it’s provably true that Ballard and Continental had an undue influence on the White House policy process, do it.”4, 5

Blair answered within the hour. He had called Means the night before and got no answer, he said. Means messaged him the next morning, and Blair told him he would consider suing if Means defamed him, then stopped answering privately. “Calley, your poor me act is tiring and embarrassing for a grown man who launched a smear campaign,” he wrote. “I’ve been called worse things by better people than you. And I haven’t even gotten started.”6, 5

That day he also posted a message about what comes next. “There’s a revolution happening in the Trump administration right now,” Means wrote. “I am shocked about who I am hearing from - senior leaders throughout the government who are ready to take off the shackles and get BIG things done for the American people - which is what @StephenM and @POTUS want.” Some of Trump’s and Kennedy’s strongest campaign promises, he wrote, “deal with institutional reform that democrats ran on too - not innately partisan issues.” He ended: “Don’t let the media talk us down. We can get BIG things done in the next year - and Americans want that.”165

Stephen Miller, who takes the chief of staff’s office on Monday 9 November. Means called his appointment “a very good sign for America” and wrote that Miller and the President want “BIG things done for the American people.” The White House, Public domain

Sunday 8 November, before the broadcast

On Sunday morning Means published a request that Wiles, Ballard Partners, Continental Strategy “and other relevant parties” preserve their records, after the suggestion that Wiles and Blair might sue. The request lists seven categories:

communications between Wiles, Ballard Partners and their representatives about lobbying access, meetings, policy decisions and corporate clients;

communications among Bayer, Monsanto, Ballard Partners and White House officials about glyphosate, the national security executive order and the Supreme Court litigation;

communications about sugar-industry political contributions and fundraising commitments, and how they related to nutrition policy;

communications among Fabrizio, food-industry representatives and White House officials about MAHA, school nutrition standards and the federal definition of ultra-processed food;

drafts, correspondence and notes of Walker Barrett, Heidi Overton and others about the glyphosate order and the Bayer litigation, including Kennedy’s involvement;

lobbying agreements, invoices, payment records, calendars, visitor logs and communications about corporate efforts to influence those decisions, including Continental’s;

communications about his allegations and any contemplated legal action.

It covers email, text, Signal, WhatsApp, encrypted and disappearing messages, attachments and drafts. “I welcome a full and transparent examination of the facts,” he wrote.7, 8

Ballard answered that afternoon with the written statement from Brian Ballard that appears in the vapes section above.9, 8 A spokesperson for Wiles told Axios that Means’s accusations are “outrageous, defamatory, and provably false,” and that Wiles “will not allow these lies to go unanswered.”11 Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed Means’s claims against Wiles.10

Two days after the episode, on Sunday 8 November, Means sat down with Margaret Brennan for CBS’s Face the Nation. A portion aired, and CBS published the full transcript afterward with its own notes in brackets.2 Fabrizio and Continental answered CBS after the broadcast. Ballard, Kennedy, HHS, FDA and Miller had not answered by then.2

Brennan opened with the question the Rogan interview had left open. Trump had announced that Wiles was gone, she said, and the departure came with a Republican loss in the midterms. Was it Means’s intention to get her removed? “Yes,” he said. “I think President Trump has been subverted by people that are beholden to special interests and not what President Trump ran on, and what voters voted for.”2

The Ice Queen’s cohort

Brennan asked who “they” were. Means named Wiles and her cohort: Richard Walters, Walker Barrett and James Blair, “a very close knit crew, who explicitly catered to special interests against the will of the voters.” Walters, he said, “was the de facto chief of staff when Susie was getting cancer treatment.” Means said he does not think Trump knew some of his advisers were taking money from the industries the campaign ran against. Brennan asked whether the money was direct. “Directly, of course,” he said.2

CBS added two notes at that point. Walters told the network he submitted his resignation on Friday. Wiles told it that Trump “did more for MAHA than any president before or likely any president in the future.”2

Brennan asked whether the Rogan interview was a factor in Wiles’s departure. “I have no idea,” Means said. He called Trump’s choice of Miller “a very good sign for America” and said Miller had made a pitch “to get away from the Ballard, which is Susie’s lobbying group, controlled policy process and towards an America First policy process.” Means said Miller “understands the corporate capture of our political system,” particularly in health care, “better than any, I would say, government official, that I’ve ever seen,” and that Miller wants to go hard against special interests. Miller had said in a recent speech, Means recalled, that the heart of MAHA is that Americans are “the only primate humans that deal with pediatric cancer and rampant cancer rates.” Means said he can say “with certainty” that Kennedy, Miller and Trump want to get big things done on these issues.2

Brennan read Kennedy’s line that Miller is “the strongest MAHA supporter in the administration. It’s time to unleash the Kraken.” Means took it as an opening for both parties. He said Miller, Trump and Kennedy want the same things Elizabeth Warren and Abdul El-Sayed are running on, drug prices, labels on ultra-processed food and more disclosure at FDA, and that Miller and Kennedy would meet Democrats and Republicans “who aren’t beholden to special interests like John Thune.” Brennan pointed out that Miller designed the mass deportation policy and that Democrats are already calling for him to be fired. Means said immigration is not his issue and that Miller has cut the border numbers. CBS says it asked Miller for comment and he had not answered by broadcast.2

Fabrizio

Means said every Cabinet secretary was working out how to persuade Tony Fabrizio, because any policy “went through Tony Fabrizio for a political check.” He said Fabrizio was in the White House every week. Brennan noted that Fabrizio runs an outside polling firm that the White House relies on. Means said that firm was paid by Pfizer or Pepsi, and that on the ultra-processed food definition, a policy with 90 percent support, Fabrizio said “the juice isn’t worth the squeeze” and advised against it while being paid by Pepsi. Brennan asked whether Means thinks all of Fabrizio’s polling is compromised. “I’m just stating facts,” he said.2

After the broadcast Fabrizio gave CBS a statement: “Anyone with web access and a couple spare minutes could find ample evidence that Calley Means’ allegations that I am in the pocket of Big Pharma is not only ridiculous, but demonstrably false.” He said he has encouraged Republicans in Congress to campaign on the MFN issue, the most-favored-nation drug pricing policy, which “would harm Big Pharma’s bottom line.”2

“Pay Susie’s daughter”

Brennan asked what he meant on Rogan by paying Wiles’s daughter to get something done. “Everyone knows, including you, that this is how it works,” Means said. Continental’s revenue “didn’t go from $0 to $30 million a year by accident,” and Ballard, where Wiles worked, “became the highest revenue generating lobbying firm in the history of human civilization.”2

Continental’s lobbying reports put its income at $1.8 million in 2024 and $27.6 million in 2025.160, 166 CBS put the 2025 figure at $27.3 million. LegiStorm told CBS that Ballard brought in nearly $82 million last year, the highest single-year total for any firm in its data. Ballard had not answered CBS’s request for comment.2

A Continental spokesperson, speaking for Katie Wiles, told CBS that Means’s claims are “inaccurate and baseless.” The firm has “never met with Mr Means,” the spokesperson said, and has “never lobbied for glyphosate, Monsantos (SIC), Bayer, vapes, Kratom, or similar policies.” The Senate lobbying database lists Swisher, a tobacco manufacturer, as a Continental client for “tobacco regulation.”2, 167, 168

Republika Srpska

Means said Katie Wiles was seen in Republika Srpska, “and then magically, leaders from that country have a meeting with Susie, and get a pass.” He said Blair and Chris LaCivita were collecting “hundreds of thousands of dollars” while they ran the midterm strategy, “selling out President Trump for foreign money.” They did not tell Trump, he said. “They told Susie, my understanding is, they had to have, right? And she clearly okayed it.”2

CBS reported three answers. Wiles said she had no advance knowledge of Blair’s trip. Blair said he did not tell her in advance. Walters said a third party told Wiles about LaCivita’s trip in advance. The Continental spokesperson called the allegation about Katie Wiles and the Srpska election false.2

Vapes, kratom and the golf lunch

Means said that as Wiles left, “her deputies were still relentlessly pushing HHS to find a pathway for fruit-flavored vapes.” He said Blair “was relentless on helping the fruit-flavored vape industry” and never once called him in to ask how to get more healthy food to children. Blair told CBS: “I didn’t promote flavored vaping specifically at all. I was tasked with driving FDA to make its process for approving or denying nicotine delivery device applications work the way current federal law dictates it works, which is that applicants get a yes or no answer on approval in six months.” He said Means “is intentionally misrepresenting my role and my responsibility because he opposes the issue entirely.”2

Makary spoke to CBS in his own words. “Big tobacco exploited their connections to administration and HHS officials to put repeated pressure on me to approve fruit-flavored vapes that appeal to children,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it. The Kratom/7-OH lobby ran the same playbook to undermine my efforts to make this new ‘gas station heroin’ illegal.” Means said Makary set a low limit on 7-OH, was pushed out, and the limit was raised twentyfold.2

Brennan raised the $5 million that Reynolds American’s RAI Services gave MAGA Inc. a week before the vape policy. CBS’s note dates the gift to 30 April 2026, from Federal Election Commission data. MAGA Inc.’s report for May shows the receipt: $5,000,000 from RAI Services Company on 30 April 2026.135 Means said that donation was “a big reason” Wiles’s team argued for the policy, then corrected the scope of what he heard: not specifically on vapes, but on sugar, where “it was direct conversation about how we need the sugar industry’s money for the midterms.” Ballard, he said, will “help you donate to the right place, and then that’s more of a reason to do things.”2

Brennan put the New York Times report that tobacco lobbyists lunched with Trump at his Florida golf club, after which he phoned Kennedy. “I don’t know,” Means said. “Brian Ballard was at that meeting, and I know that Susie set up a lot of meetings with Brian Ballard to get a talking point that the president supports something.” Wiles told CBS she had nothing to do with that meeting. Means said Trump did not know, that staff would flag an issue for him, he would say something in a short conversation, and they “would jam it down, saying it’s a presidential priority.” Asked if the staff treated Trump like a baby, he said they “would block access and information to him all the time.”2

Overton, food and glyphosate

Kennedy has endorsed Heidi Overton for FDA commissioner. Means said she “was the biggest block to MAHA policies I encountered in the government,” a “stone wall” on healthy food and psychedelics who “mindlessly, in my opinion, did whatever Susie told her to do.” He said Makary was her mentor and that she told Makary and Means in a meeting that she could not help Makary if he did not approve an mRNA flu vaccine. After Makary left, he said, she “drove the creation of the relaxed vaping strategy.” He said she “does not have the character or integrity” to be commissioner. A spokesman for Overton told CBS that “two former FDA commissioners think otherwise.”2

On the ultra-processed food definition, Means said he met every food industry lobbyist and that the American Heart Association, the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics supported it. USDA and the rest of the White House signed off through the interagency process. Then, days before the announcement, lobbyists from Coca-Cola and Mondelez told him in meetings that they did not have contributions to make to the definition but did not want it done, and that they would call Wiles’s office. “It was pulled by Susie’s office.”2

On glyphosate, he said Overton led the process, working with the Justice Department, to write the brief urging the Supreme Court to take the case that gives Bayer protection from lawsuits, “without the consultation of Secretary Kennedy and without consulting President Trump.” A senior White House official told CBS the solicitor general wrote the brief at the Court’s request and that Overton weighed in only at the final stage, with changes to “tone.” CBS noted that the administration argued the same position Monsanto took. Means also said an earlier EPA review of glyphosate “was thrown out because Bayer ghost wrote research and bribed EPA officials,” and added, “This is documented.” He said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins talk to Kennedy regularly and “have been working really hard with Bobby to try to fix this.”2

Vaccines

Means said FDA sent back a study on Moderna’s mRNA vaccine that showed deaths in the study group and a “paltry absolute benefit.” After the interview he confirmed to CBS that he meant the Moderna mRNA flu vaccine, not the COVID vaccine. Blackstone, which invested in the drug, “pounded calls,” he said, and Overton was directed to reach into FDA after Makary left and reverse the decision. He said David Kaslow, the FDA’s head of vaccines and a former head of vaccines at Merck, then “put together an advisory committee of his friends” that approved a vaccine FDA had thought was not safe and effective. FDA did not respond to CBS. A U.S. health official told CBS that any deaths in a study are in the public record linked to the approval document, that the advisory committee discussed the issue openly in June, that no special committee was assembled, and that FDA has no evidence of collusion.2

Brennan cited CBS exit polls: 58 percent of voters said Trump administration policies have made Americans’ health and well-being worse, and 47 percent said they have made vaccine access for children worse. She asked whether the focus on vaccines had crowded out food. Means said Kennedy spends 90 percent of his time on issues every American would be proud of, and that he himself has been attacked by people in the MAHA community because vaccines are not his main issue. He said there is “a growing crisis of trust” in the medical advice Americans get after COVID. Brennan noted that Annie Andrews, a pediatrician who won a seat, had promised to impeach Kennedy. Means said Kennedy would be happy to answer questions on vaccines.2

Truemed and the MAHA conference

Brennan asked about the conflict-of-interest allegations from congressional Democrats: that Means held $25 million to $50 million in stock in Truemed through November 2025, after he had moved from special government employee to a permanent White House job. Means said he started the company to move medical spending to exercise and healthy food, and “fully divested that company when I decided to go in full time.” He called Representative Auchincloss “a troll,” said what he had said was defamatory, and said he is “probably going to issue a legal notice to him.”2

The questions predate the interview by seventeen months. The Associated Press reported on 10 June 2025 that Means kept his Truemed interests as a special government employee, a status with lighter disclosure than a Senate-confirmed appointee.169 On 17 June 2025 Auchincloss wrote to the boards of Truemed and Main Street Health about the conflicts, and noted that special government employees were not required to recuse or obtain waivers.170 On 31 October 2025 Auchincloss and Senator Adam Schiff wrote again, asking for answers about Means’s stakes in Truemed while he helped shape MAHA policy. Their letter notes that Kennedy gave no assurances when asked on 24 June 2025.171

On the MAHA conference in Washington, which had Walmart and UnitedHealthcare among its corporate supporters and companies with peptide interests, Means said “I didn’t love the optics” and that it was not his event. “Supplement companies aren’t making Ballard Partners the highest revenue generating firm in the world,” he said. He compared a conference that took some money to “a $6 trillion health care system” he called systematically rigged.2

Kennedy and Congress

Brennan noted that Kennedy had thanked Wiles after she left and said nothing like what Means was saying. Means said he had not told Kennedy he would go public, that Kennedy is “a man of high integrity,” and that “if he went to war with Susie over the past two years, he wouldn’t be in that job. You know she’s ruthless.” He said he had taken “hundreds of calls from lawmakers and senior administration officials thanking me.” CBS says Kennedy and HHS staff had not responded by broadcast.2

Asked about Democratic hearings and subpoenas, Means said it would be “a massive mistake and part of a psyop” for Democrats to treat Trump’s removal from office as the only issue. He said the corruption he describes is bipartisan and has run for decades, and that “lobbying firms run by Senator Schumer’s former staffers are filling up their coffers.” He said it would be “crazy” for Congress to go after Kennedy, who he called the most popular public official in America.2

Former officials who lobby for these industries

Means said that 19 of the 20 people he worked with at HHS would be lobbyists for the industries they regulate the day after they leave. He did not name them. Lobbying reports show how often the move happens, because a report has to list every lobbyist who held a government job in the previous two decades that the law treats as “covered,” with the job.172 We matched the lobbyists on 2025 and 2026 reports for the companies and trade groups named in this story, among them Bayer, CropLife, Pfizer, Merck, PhRMA, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Altria, Reynolds, Juul, Philip Morris, Swisher, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Mondelez, Kraft Heinz and the sugar and beverage trade groups. 50 lobbyists at 37 firms list a prior post at the White House, HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH, the Medicare agency, the Agriculture Department, EPA or the White House budget office.

The pattern shows in individual careers. Alexandra Dunn lists a prior job as an EPA assistant administrator for chemical safety and pollution prevention and now files for CropLife America, the pesticide industry’s trade group. Ninio Fetalvo lists a prior job as deputy communications director at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and now lobbies for the American Kratom Association through Michael Best Strategies. Anthony Campau lists a prior job as chief of staff at the White House budget office’s regulatory review office and now lobbies for the U.S. Beet Sugar Association. Robert Wood lists a prior job as chief of staff to the HHS secretary and now lobbies through BGR Government Affairs for Pfizer, PhRMA, PepsiCo and the American Beverage Association. Mary Beal lists prior jobs as acting chief of staff to the Agriculture Department’s deputy secretary and senior adviser to the secretary, and now lobbies for Coca-Cola. Raissa Downs and Jennifer Young list prior jobs as HHS assistant secretaries for legislation and now lobby for AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk and PhRMA.172

The 25 who work for the most of these clients appear below, with the prior jobs they listed at those agencies.

Raissa Downs — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Prin. Dep. Asst. Sec for Leg.-HHS; Prin. Dep. Asst. Sec. for Leg. - HHS; Dep. Asst. Sec. for Leg. - HHS; Firm: Tarplin, Downs & Young, LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: AbbVie; Eli Lilly; Gilead; Merck; Novo Nordisk; PhRMA; and 1 more

Nicholas Uehlecke — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Senior Advisor, Dept. of Health and Human Services; Firm: Todd Strategy Group; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Bayer; Eli Lilly; GSK; Johnson & Johnson; Merck; Novo Nordisk; and 1 more

Jennifer Young — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Asst. Sec. for Leg. - HHS; Dep. Asst. Sec. for Leg. - HHS; Asst. Sec. for Leg.- HHS; Dep. Asst. Sec for Leg. - HHS; Firm: Tarplin, Downs & Young, LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: AbbVie; Eli Lilly; Gilead; Merck; Novo Nordisk; PhRMA; and 1 more

Raghav Aggarwal — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Health Insurance Specialist, CMS; Social Science Research Analyst, CMS; Firm: BGR Government Affairs; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Bayer; GSK; PepsiCo; Pfizer; PhRMA

Frederick Vaughan — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Associate Director, The White House; Confidential Asst., Office of Management & Budget; Writer, The White House; Firm: Checkmate Government Relations; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Eli Lilly; GSK; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi; Syngenta

Robert Wood — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Chief of Staff to HHS Secretary; Firm: BGR Government Affairs; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: American Beverage Association; GSK; PepsiCo; Pfizer; PhRMA

Michael Hayes — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Deputy Director, Office of Public Engagement, The White House; Director, National Security Council, The White House; Firm: Empire Consulting Group; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Altria; Coca-Cola; Gilead; PhRMA

Kellie Adesina — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Sr Counselor USDA OGC; Firm: BGR Government Affairs; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: American Beverage Association; Kraft Heinz; PepsiCo

Kenneth Barbic — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Asst Secretary for Congressional Relations, USDA (18-21); Dep Asst U.S. Trade Representative for Congressional Affairs, USTR (07-09); Firm: Invariant LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: American Beverage Association; Bayer; Kraft Heinz

Martin Delgado — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Budget Analysis, USDA APHIS; Firm: S-3 Group; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Consumer Brands Association; Mondelez; Swisher

Ashley Gunn — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Special Asst to the President, Senior Director, White House Office of Cabinet Affairs.; Firm: Miller Strategies, LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Altria; Gilead; PhRMA

Natalie Mcintyre — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: OMB Deputy Associate Director, Legislative Affairs; ONDCP Senior Policy Advisor and White House Liaison; Firm: Miller Strategies, LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Altria; Corteva; PhRMA

Taylor Sexton — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness & Response, HHS; Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Legislation, HHS; Firm: Todd Strategy Group; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Gilead; Merck; Pfizer

Michael Burley — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Regional Administrator, White House Liaison, Deputy White House Liaison at U.S. Dept. of Housing & Urban Development; Deputy Assistant to the President, Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel at White House EOP; Firm: Rubin, Turnbull & Associates; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Juul; PhRMA

Greg D’Angelo — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: White House Office of Management and Budget, Associate Director of Health Programs; Firm: The Nickles Group, LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Merck; Novo Nordisk

Marvin Figueroa — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Dir. of Off. of Inter. Affairs and Ext. Affairs, HHS; Intern, White House; Firm: BGR Government Affairs; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Pfizer; Rai

James Johnson — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Exec. Asst. to Senior Advisor to President for Policy, White House; Confidential Asst., Office of Management & Budget; Firm: Checkmate Government Relations; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Eli Lilly; Syngenta

Sara Morse — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the Department of Health and Human Services; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Legislation at the Department of Health and Human Services; Firm: Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: AbbVie; Eli Lilly

Samuel Scales — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Senior Advisor, USTR (2025); Deputy Assistant, USTR (2019-2020); Firm: The Duberstein Group Inc.; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Gilead; Pfizer

Mary Beal — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Acting Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary,USDA; Senior Advisor to the Secretary,USDA; Firm: Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid, LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Coca-Cola

Alexa Branson — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Special Asst. - White House, EOP, Offc. of Public Liaison; Deputy Assoc. Director - White House, EOP, Offc. of Pres. Personnel; Firm: Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Of America; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: PhRMA

Henry Bridgforth — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: U.S. Department of Agriculture; U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA); Firm: Corteva LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Corteva LLC

Anthony Campau — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Chief of Staff and Counselor, Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Executive Office of the President (EOP); Transition Staff, OMB/OIRA; Firm: Clark Hill Public Strategies LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: U.S. Beet Sugar Association

Ryan Canfield — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: Deputy to the Associate Director for Legislative Affairs, Office of Management & Budget; Firm: Guidepoststrategies, LLC; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: Rai

Alexandra Dunn — Prior jobs listed at those agencies: -US EPA Assistant Administrator, Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention; Firm: CropLife America; Clients in this story, 2025 to 2026: CropLife America

What we are asking for

Means gave leads. Each one below names the record that would settle it.

The Srpska fees. Boies Schiller Flexner’s engagement letter, a ruling from the Justice Department’s foreign-agent unit on whether the firm acted as an agent, and the library foundation’s records of the 22 October gift.

Who drafted Executive Order 14387. Drafts, transmittals and meeting records at the Agriculture Department, the Environmental Protection Agency, the White House budget office and the Interior Department, and Courtney Knupp’s recusal memo. Requests 01, 02, 10 and 11 are drafted. 173

Who steered the Solicitor General’s brief. White House and Justice Department communications on the brief, and any ethics screens for Sarah Harris and the other lawyers on it. Request 03 is drafted.

Who wrote the 8 May vape guidance. FDA’s drafting history and the tobacco center staff’s objections. Request 04 is drafted.

The vaccine poll. Whether a drug company paid for it, and who ordered vaccine work halted for a year, which Means said Wiles and Fabrizio did. A Fabrizio memo of 3 December 2025 reports public attitudes on vaccines, and MAHA Action commissioned a related survey that October. 174, 175 Fabrizio’s engagement records and HHS and White House communications would show who paid. Requests 05, 06 and 09 are drafted.

The packages held for midterm money. White House budget office clearance records on the ultra-processed food definition, the Kessler petition and the school meal rule. Requests 07, 08 and 10 are drafted. Means called the Mondelez lobbyist who spoke to him “Mark Pilot”; line 18 of Mondelez’s quarterly reports names the company’s lobbyists. 156

Wiles and Netanyahu. Means said she took money from Netanyahu. A contract, a lobbying report or a foreign-agent filing would show it. IBTimes UK has published a commentary on the ties. 176

Blair and the vaping industry. Means said he had heard Blair takes vaping money. A payer would appear in a financial disclosure, a campaign finance file or a lobbying or foreign-agent report.

Overton and Wiles on psychedelics. Means said they blocked psychedelics until Trump intervened. The Wall Street Journal reported that Overton helped expedite the April executive order. 177 Request 12 is drafted.

Access for hire. White House calendars and visitor logs, which the public cannot see. Checkmate’s 2026 reports name Chris LaCivita Jr. as a lobbyist for 107 clients and list the White House Office as an office contacted on 76 of them.178

The week of 9 November

Stephen Miller takes the chief of staff’s office on Monday morning. The woman he replaces, Susie Wiles, held it from 20 January 2025, and a former senior adviser, Calley Means, has told Joe Rogan and CBS that she and her deputies sold access to the industries the MAHA movement was built to fight.1, 2 What follows is where every person and firm in this piece stands as the week opens, what the filings show, and what comes next.

Three days

Friday 6 November. The Rogan episode comes out. Trump names Miller chief of staff, effective Monday, and Wiles’s last day is the same day.3, 1 Richard Walters tells CBS he submitted his resignation that day.2

Saturday 7 November. Means writes to Wiles and Blair asking them to stop contacting him by text and call, and dares either to sue and take the case into discovery on Ballard and Continental.4, 5 Blair answers within the hour. He says he called Means the night before and got no answer, that Means messaged him the next morning, and that he told Means he would consider suing if defamed. “Calley, your poor me act is tiring and embarrassing for a grown man who launched a smear campaign,” he writes.6, 5

Sunday 8 November. Means publishes a request that Wiles, Ballard Partners, Continental Strategy and others preserve every record and message touching his allegations, down to Signal and disappearing messages.7, 8 Ballard issues a written statement from Brian Ballard denying that the firm lobbied Wiles or White House staff on flavored vapes or the glyphosate order.9, 8 Means sits for Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation and says he meant to get Wiles removed. Tony Fabrizio sends CBS a statement after the broadcast.2 Attorney General Todd Blanche dismisses Means’s claims.10

Where each party stands

Susie Wiles. A spokesperson told Axios that Means’s accusations are “outrageous, defamatory, and provably false.” Wiles told CBS that Trump “did more for MAHA than any president before or likely any president in the future.” 11, 2

Stephen Miller. CBS asked him for comment before the broadcast and he had not answered when it aired. 2

Richard Walters. Resigned Friday, he told CBS. Means says he ran the White House while Wiles was in cancer treatment. 2

James Blair. Denies Means’s account. Told CBS he did not promote flavored vaping and that Means “is intentionally misrepresenting my role.” 2

Ballard Partners. Says its work with the White House on vapes has been against illegal imports, that no one at the firm lobbied the West Wing on the glyphosate order, and that its dealings with Wiles were “the exception, not the rule.” 9, 8 Says the 2 May meeting Means cites was with the President. 12, 8

Continental Strategy. Through a spokesperson for Katie Wiles, calls Means’s claims “inaccurate and baseless.” 2

Tony Fabrizio. Called the Big Pharma charge “ridiculous” and “demonstrably false.” 2

Heidi Overton. Her FDA nomination still awaits a vote in the Senate health committee. Her spokesman told CBS that “two former FDA commissioners think otherwise” than Means.2

What the filings show

Continental Strategy reported $1.8 million in lobbying income in 2024, $27.6 million in 2025 and $35.7 million in the first three quarters of 2026.13 On 8 November 2024, the day after Trump named her mother his chief of staff, Continental promoted Katie Wiles to director.14

Checkmate Government Relations reported $70,000 in the last quarter of 2024, $22.5 million in 2025 and $36.6 million in the first three quarters of 2026. Its lobbyist Chris LaCivita Jr. is the son of the man who ran Trump’s 2024 campaign alongside Wiles.15, 16

Ballard Partners, where Wiles lobbied after 2017, reported $88.2 million in 2025 and $98.1 million in the first three quarters of 2026, the largest lobbying income in Washington.17, 18

On 30 April 2026 RAI Services Company, a Reynolds American affiliate, gave MAGA Inc. $5 million. The company has given it $8 million since February 2025.19 Two days after the gift, a Reynolds executive, two Reynolds lobbyists and two Altria executives had lunch with Trump at his golf club in Jupiter, Florida, and Trump phoned Makary, then Kennedy and Oz, to complain about FDA’s regulation of e-cigarettes.20 Ballard’s lobbying report for Reynolds covering that quarter lists the White House Office as a contact for the first time.21

Continental’s foreign-agent filing for the government of Republika Srpska lists five meetings with White House officials: two with Walker Barrett on 3 May and 7 June, one with Jarrod Agen on 22 June, and two with Richard Walters on 15 July and 5 August.22 The New York Times reported that Blair and LaCivita each received hundreds of thousands of dollars to advise the same government.23, 24

President Trump signed the glyphosate executive order on 18 February 2026.25, 26 From the fourth quarter of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026 a consultant working under Akin Gump lists “glyphosate liability protection in legislation” in Bayer’s lobbying reports.27, 28

This week

The Senate health committee has yet to vote on Overton, and RAPS reported that it would not before 9 November. Wiles or Blair may sue; Blair has said he would consider it. Means has asked for a written correction of any error and says he will make it. The records that would settle the disputed points, which White House office Ballard contacted on Reynolds’s work, who attended the Jupiter lunch beyond the five named, and what Wiles knew of the Srpska fees, sit in White House calendars, visitor logs and the preserved communications Means asked for. The last sections of this piece list the records to ask for and the filings anyone can pull today.

What you can do with this

Four of the decisions in this story are still open, and each has a public door.

Kratom. DEA’s notice of 14 October opens a comment period on docket DEA-1570, whatever your view of 7-OH. 150

Sugar and refined carbohydrates. David Kessler’s petition is open at regulations.gov, docket FDA-2025-P-3071, where anyone can read the filings and comment. 37

The FDA commissioner. Heidi Overton’s nomination awaits a vote in the Senate health committee, which RAPS reported would not come before 9 November. Your senators’ offices take calls on how they will vote.

Your own records request. Anyone can file a Freedom of Information request. The twelve drafts in this pack are written to be adapted, and foia.gov lists every agency’s portal.173

How to check a lobbyist or a firm yourself

Every number in this piece comes from a public database. The lobbying figures come from the Senate’s Lobbying Disclosure Act database at lda.gov, the campaign money from the Federal Election Commission, the foreign-agent contracts from the Justice Department. None needs an account.

Lobbying reports at lda.gov

Go to lda.gov and open Search Filings. Enter the registrant, the firm or the company lobbying for itself, in the registrant field. Or enter the client in the client field, or a lobbyist’s name. Set the filing year and the filing period (first, second, third or fourth quarter). Open a result. Its print view is a plain page at https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/<filing id>/print/ . Read the form by line number. Line 12 is income, the fee a lobbying firm reports for that client in the quarter. Line 13 is expenses, what a company or association reports for lobbying for itself. Line 16 is the specific lobbying issues, in the lobbyist’s own words, on one page for each issue area. Line 17 lists the House, the Senate and the federal agencies contacted, and the White House Office when it was one of them. Line 18 names the lobbyists, with a covered-position note for anyone who held a federal job in the previous twenty years. To total a year, add the four quarterly reports for that registrant and client. When an amendment replaces a report, use the latest amendment and skip the original. Registration pages carry no income and stay out of the sum. For a firm’s yearly income, add every client’s four quarters.

The same data is available as a feed at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ . Filter with registrant_id= , filing_year= , filing_period= and client_name= . The registrant= filter is ignored, so a query that uses it returns every firm. Each record carries income or expenses , the filing type and the date received.

Registrant ids used in this piece:

Ballard Partners: 401104288

Continental Strategy, LLC: 401106285

Checkmate Government Relations: 401109039

FGS Global (US) LLC: 86196

The Coca-Cola Company: 9751

PepsiCo, Inc.: 31202

Mondelez Global, LLC: 401003839

Check figures to try the method on. Continental Strategy reported $1,804,936 in income across 2024 and about $27.6 million across 2025. Checkmate reported $70,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, its only report that year, and $22.5 million across 2025. Ballard Partners reported $98.1 million for the first three quarters of 2026.160, 166, 179, 180 For one client, try Ballard and U.S. Sugar Corporation: $120,000 in each quarter.158

Campaign money at fec.gov

Go to fec.gov/data/receipts. Under Recipient committee, search the committee name. MAGA Inc. is committee C00892471. Under Contributor name, enter the donor, for example RAI Services. Set the date range and a minimum amount. Each row gives the date, the amount, the report it was filed on and a link to the filing image, the page of the committee’s report that carries the entry. For money going out, use fec.gov/data/disbursements the same way, searching the recipient’s name. Payments to consulting firms appear there under the committee that paid them.

The feed is https://api.open.fec.gov/v1/schedules/schedule_a/ for receipts and .../schedule_b/ for disbursements, with the parameters contributor_name , committee_id , min_amount and two_year_transaction_period . A free key is available at api.data.gov, and DEMO_KEY works at a low rate limit.135

Other records

Foreign governments. The Justice Department’s foreign-agent register holds each agent’s contracts, payments and, in each six-month report, the meetings the agent held with U.S. officials. Search by registration number; Continental Strategy is 7545. 22

What officials own and earn. The White House posts senior staff financial disclosures at whitehouse.gov/disclosures. 26

Totals by firm. OpenSecrets summarizes lobbying income firm by firm. 18

Rules under review. The White House budget office’s reginfo.gov logs who met with it about a pending rule.36

Reference tables: the three firms year by year

Each figure is the income a firm reported in its quarterly lobbying reports, counting the latest version of each client’s report for each quarter. 2026 covers the quarters filed so far.172

Ballard Partners — Year: 2021; Clients reporting: 155; Income reported: $17.55 million

Ballard Partners — Year: 2022; Clients reporting: 137; Income reported: $17.81 million

Ballard Partners — Year: 2023; Clients reporting: 128; Income reported: $17.52 million

Ballard Partners — Year: 2024; Clients reporting: 174; Income reported: $19.34 million

Ballard Partners — Year: 2025; Clients reporting: 352; Income reported: $88.12 million

Ballard Partners — Year: 2026; Clients reporting: 410; Income reported: $98.14 million

Continental Strategy — Year: 2021; Clients reporting: 1; Income reported: $105,000

Continental Strategy — Year: 2022; Clients reporting: 3; Income reported: $401,000

Continental Strategy — Year: 2023; Clients reporting: 4; Income reported: $885,000

Continental Strategy — Year: 2024; Clients reporting: 28; Income reported: $1.80 million

Continental Strategy — Year: 2025; Clients reporting: 131; Income reported: $27.62 million

Continental Strategy — Year: 2026; Clients reporting: 188; Income reported: $35.71 million

Checkmate Government Relations — Year: 2024; Clients reporting: 1; Income reported: $70,000

Checkmate Government Relations — Year: 2025; Clients reporting: 91; Income reported: $22.51 million

Checkmate Government Relations — Year: 2026; Clients reporting: 160; Income reported: $36.55 million

Ballard Partners: clients in health, drugs, tobacco, food and agriculture.

Rai Services Company (Fka- Raisc) — 2025: $560,000; 2026 so far: $550,000

UnitedHealthcare — 2025: $600,000; 2026 so far: $450,000

Mhp Food Trading — 2025: $560,000; 2026 so far: $450,000

Rio Biopharmaceuticals — 2025: $400,000; 2026 so far: $450,000

U.S. Sugar — 2025: $480,000; 2026 so far: $360,000

Novo Nordisk — 2025: $280,000; 2026 so far: $360,000

Bayer — 2025: $360,000; 2026 so far: $270,000

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals — 2025: $80,000; 2026 so far: $360,000

Merck — 2025: $160,000; 2026 so far: $240,000

Ferring Pharmaceuticals — 2025: $70,000; 2026 so far: $330,000

Lupin Pharmaceuticals — 2025: $320,000

Continental Strategy: clients in health, drugs, tobacco, food and agriculture.

Centene — 2025: $420,000; 2026 so far: $315,000

CVS Health — 2025: $365,000; 2026 so far: $315,000

PCMA — 2025: $300,000; 2026 so far: $270,000

DaVita — 2025: $270,000; 2026 so far: $270,000

Swisher — 2025: $300,000; 2026 so far: $225,000

GoodRx — 2025: $226,452; 2026 so far: $270,000

Elevance Health — 2025: $225,000; 2026 so far: $225,000

Nrx Pharmaceuticals — 2025: $115,323; 2026 so far: $225,000

Hims & Hers — 2025: $317,000

Bia Foods — 2026 so far: $270,000

American Sugar Refineries — 2025: $120,000; 2026 so far: $90,000

American Beverage Association — 2025: $180,000

Checkmate Government Relations: clients in health, drugs, tobacco, food and agriculture.

Stop Gas Station Heroin — 2025: $450,000; 2026 so far: $450,000

Phibro Animal Health — 2025: $450,000; 2026 so far: $450,000

Eli Lilly — 2025: $400,000; 2026 so far: $360,000

Novo Nordisk — 2025: $360,000; 2026 so far: $270,000

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — 2025: $300,000; 2026 so far: $270,000

Syngenta — 2025: $240,000; 2026 so far: $280,000

Sanofi — 2025: $300,000; 2026 so far: $210,000

GSK — 2025: $180,000; 2026 so far: $180,000

Blackstone Administrative Services Partnership L.P — 2026 so far: $350,000

Lake Erie Tobacco — 2026 so far: $300,000

AbbVie — 2026 so far: $270,000

Juul — 2025: $200,000; 2026 so far: $60,000

Sources

White House, 6 November 2026, President Trump names Stephen Miller 33rd White House Chief of Staff. https://www.whitehouse.gov/releases/2026/11/president-trump-names-stephen-miller-as-33rd-white-house-chief-of-staff/ CBS News, 8 November 2026, Face the Nation, full transcript of Calley Means interview with Margaret Brennan. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/calley-means-health-and-human-services-face-the-nation-transcript-11-08-2026/ CNBC, 6 November 2026, Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff and moves Susie Wiles to the political operation. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/06/trump-stephen-miller-wiles-chief-of-staff.html Calley Means on X, 7 November 2026, request that Wiles and Blair stop contacting him.

Raw Story, 8 November 2026, Susie Wiles accused of harassing ex-Trump insider after his Joe Rogan sit-down. https://www.rawstory.com/calley-means-susie-wiles/ James Blair on X, 7 November 2026, post on the calls and the threat to sue.

Calley Means on X, 8 November 2026, public preservation request.

The Hill, 8 November 2026, Calley Means demands record preservation amid Susie Wiles corruption claims. https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/6206661-calley-means-susie-wiles-records/ Ballard Partners on X, 8 November 2026, statement from Brian Ballard.

Axios, 8 November 2026, Todd Blanche dismisses Calley Means claims against Susie Wiles in Trump feud . https://www.axios.com/2026/11/08/todd-blanche-calley-means-susie-wiles-maha-allegations Calley Means on X, 9 November 2026, post on Wiles and Blair with Axios excerpt.

Ballard Partners on X, 9 November 2026, reply on the 2 May meeting.

Lobbying income reported by Continental Strategy, LLC (Senate registrant ID 401106285) on form LD-2 quarterly reports, line 12. To reproduce the totals, take every client’s report for each quarter of the year, use the latest filing for a quarter when an amendment replaces the original, skip registration pages because they carry no income, and add the amounts. 2024: first quarter $127,500, second $292,499, third $398,708, fourth $986,229, total $1,804,936. 2025: first quarter $3,591,150, second $6,500,934, third $8,377,969, fourth $9,176,650, total $27,646,703 by this count; the yearly-income footnote counts $27,621,864, a difference of $24,839, under 0.1 percent. 2026 through the third quarter: $10,640,028, $11,850,864, $13,215,868, total $35,706,760. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open each result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401106285 and filing_year, and ignores a registrant name filter. The link is one example from the set, Continental’s second quarter 2026 report for Telekom Srbija. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/f9b63889-98b3-485f-bad6-2f21b211a9a6/print/ Florida Politics, Continental Strategy promotes Katie Wiles as firm expands in D.C., 8 November 2024. https://floridapolitics.com/archives/706761-continental-strategy-promotes-katie-wiles-as-firm-expands-in-d-c Lobbying income reported by Checkmate Government Relations (Senate registrant ID 401109039) on form LD-2 quarterly reports, line 12. To reproduce the totals, take every client’s report for each quarter of the year, use the latest filing for a quarter when an amendment replaces the original, skip registration pages because they carry no income, and add the amounts. Fourth quarter 2024: $70,000. 2025: first quarter $910,000, second $4,460,000, third $7,230,000, fourth $9,912,500, total $22,512,500. 2026 through the third quarter: $10,970,000, $12,310,000, $13,270,000, total $36,550,000. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open each result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401109039 and filing_year, and ignores a registrant name filter. The link is one example from the set, Checkmate’s first quarter 2026 report for Innovairrs & Co.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/2201942a-6e5a-4639-bac9-d3668fe0dc0d/print/ North State Journal, December 2024, Checkmate opens D.C. office. https://nsjonline.com/article/2024/12/lobbying-group-checkmate-opens-dc-office/ Lobbying income reported by Ballard Partners (Senate registrant ID 401104288) on form LD-2 quarterly reports, line 12. Filers round income to the nearest $10,000. To reproduce the totals, take every client’s report for each quarter of the year, use the latest filing for a quarter when an amendment replaces the original, skip registration pages because they carry no income, and add the amounts. 2025: first quarter $13,930,000, second $20,600,000, third $25,010,000, fourth $28,610,000, total $88,150,000. 2026 through the third quarter: $30,270,000, $32,980,000, $34,890,000, total $98,140,000. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open each result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401104288 and filing_year, and ignores a registrant name filter. The link is one example from the set, Ballard’s fourth quarter 2025 report for Balkan Energy DMCC. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/9f06da93-b0c3-4027-a194-b6f585391c7b/print/ OpenSecrets, Ballard Partners, 2026. https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/firms/ballard-partners?firm_id=166105 Federal Election Commission, Schedule A receipts, RAI Services Company to MAGA Inc., filing image 202605209870174577 (30 April 2026), queried through the FEC API 8 November 2026. https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202605209870174577 New York Times, 20 May 2026, Kenneth P. Vogel and Christina Jewett, “A $5 Million Donation From Big Tobacco Preceded F.D.A. Vape Decision”. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/20/us/politics/donation-big-tobacco-vaping.html Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 16 July 2026 by Ballard Partners for the client RAI Services Company (formerly RAISC), second quarter 2026. In the filing, line 17, “House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies,” lists the offices contacted, and line 18 lists the lobbyists. Line 17 here lists CMS, FDA, HHS, the House, the Senate and the White House Office, and line 18 includes Richard Haselwood. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/e9348592-f256-4f69-a341-8eba2f442b43/print/ FARA registration 7545, Continental Strategy supplemental statement filed 30 September 2026 (period to 31 August 2026). https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7545-Supplemental-Statement-20260930-4.pdf Balkan Insight, 21 October 2026, Trump associates attended rally for Bosnian Serb nationalist party. https://balkaninsight.com/2026/10/21/trump-associates-attended-rally-for-bosnian-serb-nationalist-party/bi/ AFP via Noovo, 7 October 2026, Trump asks two associates who reportedly worked for Republika Srpska authorities to account. https://www.noovo.info/nouvelles/international/article/trump-demande-des-comptes-a-deux-proches-qui-auraient-travaille-pour-les-autorites-de-republika-srpska/ Executive Order 14387, Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides, 91 FR 8703, Doc. 2026-03628, 23 February 2026. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2026-02-23/html/2026-03628.htm White House disclosures index, including the 2026 Annual Report to Congress on White House Staff (July 2026). https://www.whitehouse.gov/disclosures/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 24 February 2026 by Lynn Tjeerdsma Consulting for the client Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld on behalf of Bayer Corporation, fourth quarter 2025. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area AGR (Agriculture); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/a7d1bf4f-8d71-4216-802a-fc51c6c53dee/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 4 November 2026 by Lynn Tjeerdsma Consulting for the client Akin, Gump, Strauss, Hauer & Feld on behalf of Bayer Corporation, third quarter 2026. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area AGR (Agriculture); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/839b6efd-52ac-4c6c-b522-680b20f0101d/print/ Letter from Sens. Paul and Johnson to CIA Director Ratcliffe, 14 May 2026, with the written testimony of James E. Erdman III, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/letter-and-testimomy.pdf Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, hearing “Whistleblower Testimony on the COVID Coverup,” 13 May 2026. https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/whistleblower-testimony-on-the-covid-coverup/ Joe Rogan Experience #2578, Calley Means, YouTube, released about 6 November 2026.

Daily Caller, 22 October 2026, Calley Means resigns from the White House. https://dailycaller.com/2026/10/22/calley-means-maha-rfk-jr-resigns-white-house/ 50 U.S.C. 4557, Defense Production Act section 707. https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/4557 Supreme Court docket, Monsanto Co. v. Durnell, No. 24-1068. https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docketfiles/html/public/24-1068.html FDA, enforcement priorities for unauthorized ENDS and nicotine pouch products, 8 May 2026. https://www.fda.gov/tobacco-products/ctp-newsroom/fda-issues-guidance-enforcement-priorities-unauthorized-ends-and-nicotine-pouch-products Bloomberg, 10 August 2026, CEOs pushed the White House to delay the ultra-processed food definition. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-08-10/ceos-pushed-white-house-to-delay-ultra-processed-food-definition David Kessler, citizen petition FDA-2025-P-3071, 6 August 2025. https://downloads.regulations.gov/FDA-2025-P-3071-0001/attachment_2.pdf Institute for Global Affairs, Who’s who on Trump’s National Security Council, May 2025. https://instituteforglobalaffairs.org/2025/05/mapping-the-trump-47-administration-nsc-key-figures-and-leaders/ Politico Pro, January 2025, Mike Waltz National Security Council staff. https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2025/01/mike-waltz-national-security-council-00197880 Letter from Gerald Connolly, ranking member, House Oversight Committee, to Walker Barrett, 1 April 2025. https://oversightdemocrats.house.gov/imo/media/doc/2025-04-01-gec-to-non-principals-re-signal-ti-request.pdf Daily Caller, 7 November 2026, White House staffers undermined pesticide reform over ‘national security,’ former MAHA adviser alleges. https://dailycaller.com/2026/11/07/calley-means-joe-rogan-experience-podcast-white-house-staff-block-pesticide-investigation/ NPR, 6 November 2026, Stephen Miller to replace Susie Wiles as Trump’s chief of staff. https://www.npr.org/2026/11/06/nx-s1-6032795/stephen-miller-replace-susie-wiles-trumps-chief-of-staff Public Citizen, Meet Susie Wiles: Controversial Corporate Lobbying Clients, 41 unique clients 2017 to 2024. https://www.citizen.org/article/meet-susie-wiles-controversial-corporate-lobbying-clients/ Susie Wiles, White House financial disclosure (OGE 278e), 2025. https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Wiles-Susie.pdf Sludge, 8 November 2024, Trump selects corporate lobbyist Susie Wiles as chief of staff. https://readsludge.com/2024/11/08/trump-selects-corporate-lobbyist-susie-wiles-as-chief-of-staff/ Susie Wiles, White House financial disclosure, 2026 annual report. https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Wiles-Susie-2026-Annual.pdf Continental Strategy, LLC (registrant id 401106285), client Swisher International, Inc. (formerly SI Group Client Services), form LD-2, line 12 income, 2025: 1st quarter 2025 filed 17 April 2025 (24887031-38f0-4a21-b2e5-fb2a65b077a7) $75,000; 2nd quarter 2025 filed 21 July 2025 (9ba4ccb8-9c49-4c1e-98d1-4ef016de0361) $75,000; 3rd quarter 2025 filed 20 October 2025 (7df027f7-be0c-4c36-bc3c-1e0bc5aa7e6d) $75,000; 4th quarter 2025 filed 19 January 2026 (8107c826-e1c7-47c4-bfb7-5153d3643cbd) $75,000. Arithmetic: 4 x $75,000 = $300,000. The first three quarters of 2026 are $75,000 each (77c85fd7-dba9-476a-896e-326431a17d70, fa4bf464-ddcf-45a9-8673-993152f800a4, 30f30632-def5-467e-a84e-faa7ffd3acea), so the annual rate continues. In 2024 the quarterly figure was $45,000. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401106285&filing_year=2025. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/24887031-38f0-4a21-b2e5-fb2a65b077a7/print/ James Blair, White House financial disclosure (OGE 278e), 2025. https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Blair-Michael-James.pdf Federal Election Commission, Schedule B disbursements to Rapid Loop Consulting: 191 payments from 23 June 2020 to 4 June 2026, total $2,497,617.21. To check: go to fec.gov/data/disbursements/, enter Rapid Loop Consulting under Recipient name, open the results and add the Disbursement amount column; or query the API at https://api.open.fec.gov/v1/schedules/schedule_b/?recipient_name=Rapid%20Loop with an api_key. Largest payers: Anna Paulina Luna for Congress (committee C00718239) $875,651; Saving Arizona PAC $442,140; Never Surrender, Inc. $203,187. Example: Anna Paulina Luna for Congress, 4 June 2026, $5,000, digital advertising, filing image 202607159875298082. https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202607159875298082 Bloomberg, 10 April 2026, top White House aide weighing temporary exit for midterms role. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-04-10/top-white-house-aide-weighing-temporary-exit-for-midterms-role Georgetown Institute of Politics, profile of Richard Walters.

https://politics.georgetown.edu/?p=17639

Axios, 1 May 2026, Richard Walters joins White House staff. https://www.axios.com/2026/05/01/richard-walters-white-house-staff Axios, 8 November 2026, “Richard Walters to leave White House as Stephen Miller succeeds Susie Wiles”. https://www.axios.com/2026/11/08/richard-walters-white-house-stephen-miller Political Wire, 7 November 2026, “Stephen Miller Moves to Clean House at White House”. https://politicalwire.com/2026/11/07/stephen-miller-moves-to-clean-house-at-white-house/ Wikipedia, Tony Fabrizio. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tony_Fabrizio Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, client page (16 archived copies, January 2018 to January 2026).

https://fabriziolee.com/

Federal Election Commission operating expenditure bulk files, 2010 to 2026 (https://www.fec.gov/files/bulk-downloads/<year>/oppexp<yy>.zip, for example 2024/oppexp24.zip). Select payees named Fabrizio Lee & Associates, Fabrizio Lee, Lee Fabrizio or Fabrizio Ward in any spelling, drop memo lines (MEMO_CD = X), count each SUB_ID once and add TRAN_AMT: $46.87 million in 590 lines, first paid in 2012. Fabrizio McLaughlin & Associates, the earlier firm name, adds $0.73 million for 2010 to 2013 and is outside that total. Largest payers: Republican National Committee (committee C00003418) $14,834,486; Make America Great Again Inc. (MAGA Inc., committee C00825851) $8,545,630. Search by hand at fec.gov/data/disbursements/, Recipient name Fabrizio, committee RNC or MAGA Inc. Examples: RNC to Fabrizio Lee & Associates LLC, 23 October 2024, $1,331,600, filing image 202504019755003707; MAGA Inc. to Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, LLC, 10 October 2024, $857,664, filing image 202410249710777050 (https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202410249710777050). https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202504019755003707 Federal Election Commission operating expenditure bulk files, 2009 to 2026 (https://www.fec.gov/files/bulk-downloads/<year>/oppexp<yy>.zip). Select payee Advancing Strategies, LLC in any spelling, drop memo lines (MEMO_CD = X), count each SUB_ID once and add TRAN_AMT: $8,218,957 in 364 lines. Largest payers: Donald J. Trump for President 2024 $3,331,293; Make America Great Again Inc. (MAGA Inc., committee C00825851) $962,918, all in 2022; Linda McMahon for Senate 2012 $587,328; Republican National Committee (committee C00003418) $554,191. Search by hand at fec.gov/data/disbursements/, Recipient name Advancing Strategies. Example: MAGA Inc. to Advancing Strategies, LLC, 26 October 2022, $930,000, filing image 202307319585165543. https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202307319585165543 Checkmate Government Relations (registrant id 401109039). For each year, count the distinct clients on whose filings line 18 names Christopher LaCivita (the database lists him as ‘LACIVITA, CHRISTOPHER’; Chris LaCivita Jr.): 2025, 77 clients; 2026 through the third quarter, 107 clients. Of those, count the clients whose line 17 lists the White House Office: 49 in 2025, 76 in 2026. Count every Checkmate filing of the year, registrations and quarterly reports, once per client. In the API, filter registrant_id=401109039 and filing_year, and read the lobbyists and government entities on each filing. Example: Checkmate for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, third quarter 2026, filed 22 October 2026, which names LaCivita on line 18 and the White House Office on line 17. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401109039&filing_year=2026. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/18560bde-b5f7-478d-9fdc-f42ae8b65ed6/print/ Sludge, 15 September 2025, Trump allies’ children and nieces and nephews cash in on the lobbying boom. https://readsludge.com/2025/09/15/trump-allies-children-and-niblings-cash-in-on-lobbying-boom/ Senate lobbying disclosure database, lobbyist names containing LaCivita, filings from 1999 through the third quarter of 2026 (about 2.0 million filings, loaded 8 November 2026). Two names appear: ‘LaCivita, Chris,’ on DCI Group filings from 2003 to 2005, and ‘LaCivita, Christopher,’ on Checkmate Government Relations filings (registrant id 401109039) from 2025. No lobbyist named Victoria LaCivita appears on any filing. To check: on lda.gov open Search Filings, enter LaCivita as the lobbyist name and leave the year blank, or read line 18 of Checkmate’s filings; the API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored). Example: Checkmate for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, third quarter 2026, line 18. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/18560bde-b5f7-478d-9fdc-f42ae8b65ed6/print/ Lobbying Disclosure Act reports (form LD-2), published by the Senate at lda.gov. A registrant files one per client each quarter. On the form, line 12 is income, the fee the registrant received from the client in the quarter; line 16 is ‘Specific lobbying issues,’ written by the lobbyist; line 17 lists the House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies contacted; line 18 names the lobbyists. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored). Registrant ids: Ballard Partners 401104288; Continental Strategy, LLC 401106285; Checkmate Government Relations 401109039. Example filing: Ballard Partners for Bayer U.S. LLC, third quarter 2026. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/043602d4-1da5-46f0-8ad0-8df86f56a603/print/ Lobbying income reported by Ballard Partners (Senate registrant ID 401104288), Continental Strategy, LLC (401106285) and Checkmate Government Relations (401109039) on form LD-2, line 12, added by the method in the footnote for each firm: take every client’s report for each quarter of the year, use the latest filing for a quarter when an amendment replaces the original, skip registration pages because they carry no income, and add the amounts. 2024: Ballard $19,350,000, Continental $1,804,936, Checkmate $70,000, together $21,224,936. 2025: $88,150,000, $27,646,703 and $22,512,500, together $138,309,203. 2026 through the third quarter: $98,140,000, $35,706,760 and $36,550,000, together $170,396,760. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open each result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id and filing_year, and ignores a registrant name filter. The link is one example from the set, Ballard’s fourth quarter 2025 report for Balkan Energy DMCC. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/9f06da93-b0c3-4027-a194-b6f585391c7b/print/ Calley Means on X, 9 November 2026, New York Times excerpt on the 2 May meeting.

Ballard Partners (registrant id 401104288), client Bayer U.S. LLC, form LD-2, line 12 income. Add the eight quarterly reports: 4th quarter 2024 filed 18 January 2025 (c6b621a9-2a60-41f6-a28d-c5bf8a9b7103) $30,000; 1st quarter 2025 filed 15 April 2025 (f87c28a8-e50a-4522-853a-3202a736e34f) $90,000; 2nd quarter 2025 filed 14 July 2025 (1b27a3fd-fa39-4eae-af13-60f891abc301) $90,000; 3rd quarter 2025 filed 15 October 2025 (ef20db14-2d01-4cd3-b50e-14ebb1c87a31) $90,000; 4th quarter 2025 filed 12 January 2026 (8f8e045f-f3bc-4b7c-bca8-08c780424780) $90,000; 1st quarter 2026 filed 14 April 2026 (b24c0e1c-71aa-4dc5-b9c7-d38ecaa0cef1) $90,000; 2nd quarter 2026 filed 14 July 2026 (ce35be9c-0d4e-4813-a4c2-8045deabc6a7) $90,000; 3rd quarter 2026 filed 15 October 2026 (043602d4-1da5-46f0-8ad0-8df86f56a603) $90,000. Arithmetic: $30,000 + 7 x $90,000 = $660,000. The registration page filed 16 January 2025 carries no income. Line 18 names Brian Ballard and Daniel McFaul on every report. Line 17 lists the White House Office from the first quarter of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026 and is empty in the fourth quarter of 2024. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401104288&filing_year=2025. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/f87c28a8-e50a-4522-853a-3202a736e34f/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 19 April 2025 by Ballard Partners for the client RAI Services Company (formerly RAISC), first quarter 2025. In the filing, line 17, “House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies,” lists the offices contacted, and line 18 lists the lobbyists. Line 17 here lists FDA, HHS, the House and the Senate. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/e2dc71f8-aab9-4b98-a4f4-510dfa9d12c5/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 18 January 2025 by Ballard Partners for the client Bayer U.S. LLC, fourth quarter 2024. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area AGR (Agriculture); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/c6b621a9-2a60-41f6-a28d-c5bf8a9b7103/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 15 October 2026 by Ballard Partners for the client Bayer U.S. LLC, third quarter 2026. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area AGR (Agriculture); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/043602d4-1da5-46f0-8ad0-8df86f56a603/print/ U.S. Right to Know, Bayer lobby tracker (Wayback copy, 13 September 2026). https://web.archive.org/web/20260913204430id_/https://usrtk.org/pesticides/bayer-lobby-tracker/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by Ballard Partners (registrant id 401104288) for the client RAI Services Company, formerly RAISC (client id 63), the Reynolds American affiliate. Line 12, “Income”: 2025, four quarterly reports at $140,000 each, 4 x 140,000 = $560,000 (ids e2dc71f8-aab9-4b98-a4f4-510dfa9d12c5, 709d757c-6c64-4152-93fc-052341c921d9, 47300861-5cd5-440e-b4cc-fbb81eefa33b, e1585b05-7578-438d-8bdd-0efe0b00e5d2); 2026, first quarter $150,000, second quarter $190,000, third quarter $210,000, a total of $550,000 (ids 2db8af07-1dba-478a-a642-059854c28490, e9348592-f256-4f69-a341-8eba2f442b43, 7331df3d-2d39-4b8a-ad20-d17e9dcef75e). Each id opens at https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/<id>/print/. Line 16 on the tobacco issue area carries the text on harm reduction in FDA tobacco regulation; line 18 names Brian Ballard, Richard Haselwood, Daniel McFaul and Tola Thompson among the lobbyists. Filings for other clients of the same registrant also appear in a search, so open only the RAI Services Company results. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401104288 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/7331df3d-2d39-4b8a-ad20-d17e9dcef75e/print/ Ballard Partners (registrant id 401104288), client U.S. Sugar Corporation, form LD-2, line 12 income. Every quarterly report from the first quarter of 2019 through the third quarter of 2026, 31 reports, reports $120,000; the 2018 reports report $120,000 as well. Examples: first quarter 2019, filed 18 April 2019 (5d9dcb3d-9e9b-4732-87c2-7cc3b481fa20); third quarter 2026, filed 19 October 2026 (26ccf45e-71a9-4375-962c-78335ef1b76f). To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401104288&filing_year=2026. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/26ccf45e-71a9-4375-962c-78335ef1b76f/print/ Ballard Partners (registrant id 401104288), client Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, form LD-2, line 12 income, $80,000 in each of five quarters: 3rd quarter 2025 amendment filed 17 October 2025 (88c94d90-3184-4913-8d49-e5cb0f63ee32) $80,000; 4th quarter 2025 filed 14 January 2026 (e7e8536b-aa06-42ac-ab79-f9df1f562e25) $80,000; 1st quarter 2026 filed 16 April 2026 (9897f16d-eb5d-4e1c-b3de-f795cf91bf79) $80,000; 2nd quarter 2026 filed 17 July 2026 (24704e06-de27-4534-a2e8-d12f3a667107) $80,000; 3rd quarter 2026 filed 18 October 2026 (c3e97aa2-4dbd-41bc-94e8-ef17c269022e) $80,000. The fourth quarter 2025 and 2026 reports carry the filing type ‘Report (No Activity)’ on lda.gov. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401104288&filing_year=2026. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/c3e97aa2-4dbd-41bc-94e8-ef17c269022e/print/ Ballard Partners (registrant id 401104288), client Novo Nordisk Inc., form LD-2, line 12 income, $120,000 in each of five quarters: 3rd quarter 2025 filed 17 October 2025 (f4b51b07-2208-4f28-acf3-4b1f18bab7af) $120,000; 4th quarter 2025 filed 15 January 2026 (986e285f-2560-46d1-a53c-08c77c2fbca0) $120,000; 1st quarter 2026 filed 16 April 2026 (7109e973-abb2-47fc-9a48-c423227d260b) $120,000; 2nd quarter 2026 filed 15 July 2026 (3e28f215-b8f7-4a83-858a-4e4d9e5581f3) $120,000; 3rd quarter 2026 filed 18 October 2026 (e04779a3-3ed5-417f-8c7f-47f74a53998f) $120,000. The second quarter 2025 report, the first for this client, shows $40,000. The fourth quarter 2025 report carries the filing type ‘Report (No Activity)’ on lda.gov. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401104288&filing_year=2026. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/e04779a3-3ed5-417f-8c7f-47f74a53998f/print/ Bloomberg Government, 15 July 2026, Trump Official Leaves White House to Lead Ballard’s AI Lobbying. https://news.bloomberglaw.com/bloomberg-government-news/trump-official-leaves-white-house-to-lead-ballards-ai-lobbying Continental Strategy, LLC (registrant id 401106285), income by year on form LD-2, line 12. For each year, add line 12 of every quarterly report, one per client per quarter, using the latest amendment where one replaces the original and skipping registration pages: 2021 $105,000 (2 reports); 2022 $401,000 (11); 2023 $885,000 (13); 2024 $1,804,936 (55); 2025 $27,621,864 (377); first three quarters of 2026 $35,706,760 (453). Clients: 215 distinct clients appear on Continental’s filings from 2021 through the third quarter of 2026. Examples: fourth quarter 2021, filed 3 February 2022 (1d2e5281-3663-4464-8ab1-955518dddb00, $90,000, the larger of the two 2021 reports); second quarter 2026, Telekom Srbija, filed 19 July 2026 (f9b63889-98b3-485f-bad6-2f21b211a9a6, $300,000). To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401106285&filing_year=2025. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/f9b63889-98b3-485f-bad6-2f21b211a9a6/print/ Wikipedia, Carlos Trujillo, American lobbyist and diplomat. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlos_Trujillo Continental Strategy, LLC (registrant id 401106285). The Senate lobbying database holds 1,169 Continental filings (registrations and quarterly reports, 2021 through the third quarter of 2026, loaded 8 November 2026). Line 18, the list of lobbyists, never names anyone surnamed Wiles. The lobbyists named most often are Carlos Trujillo, Timothy Costa, Alejandro Garcia, Alberto Martinez and John Barsa. To check: on lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter Continental Strategy as the registrant, and read line 18 of the reports, or search the lobbyist name Wiles. Continental’s statement that Katie Wiles does not lobby the federal government is reported by the New York Times and CBS. Example: Continental for Swisher International, first quarter 2025, lobbyists Trujillo, Miles and Costa. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/24887031-38f0-4a21-b2e5-fb2a65b077a7/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 21 July 2025 by Continental Strategy, LLC for the client Swisher International, Inc., second quarter 2025 (filing 9ba4ccb8-9c49-4c1e-98d1-4ef016de0361). Line 16, issue area TOB (Tobacco), reads ‘tobacco regulation.’ Line 17 lists the Department of Commerce, the Executive Office of the President, the Department of Health and Human Services, the House and the Senate. The third and fourth quarter 2025 reports (7df027f7-be0c-4c36-bc3c-1e0bc5aa7e6d and 8107c826-e1c7-47c4-bfb7-5153d3643cbd) list the Executive Office of the President and HHS as well; the first quarter 2025 report lists the Executive Office of the President. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401106285&filing_year=2025. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/9ba4ccb8-9c49-4c1e-98d1-4ef016de0361/print/ Continental Strategy, LLC (registrant id 401106285), client American Beverage Association, form LD-2, line 12 income, 2025: 1st quarter 2025 filed 15 April 2025 (4676f835-f1c2-4972-b712-97a65eaeb620) $90,000; 2nd quarter 2025 termination report filed 18 July 2025 (0b2d023c-69c2-4eed-99fc-ef7195dc7272) $90,000. Arithmetic: $90,000 + $90,000 = $180,000. The fourth quarter 2024 report (filed 13 March 2025, e20600a6-1e4b-4e0f-bd73-ccd4c2af3e01, $30,000) belongs to 2024. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401106285&filing_year=2025. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/4676f835-f1c2-4972-b712-97a65eaeb620/print/ Checkmate Government Relations (registrant id 401109039), income on form LD-2, line 12. For each period, add line 12 of every quarterly report, one per client per quarter, using the latest amendment where one replaces the original and skipping registration pages: fourth quarter 2024 $70,000 (one report, filed 21 January 2025, deca0c93-c276-4d6d-9b44-bb8e58e56305); 2025 $22,512,500 (227 reports); first three quarters of 2026 $36,550,000 (358 reports). Clients: 169 distinct clients appear on Checkmate’s filings from 2024 through the third quarter of 2026. Example: Checkmate for a client in the third quarter of 2025, filed 20 October 2025 (86e7cb11-5f9b-4a7f-999d-4b0e45e4e3c6, $450,000). To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401109039&filing_year=2026. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/86e7cb11-5f9b-4a7f-999d-4b0e45e4e3c6/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by Checkmate Government Relations (registrant id 401109039) for the client Juul Labs, Inc. (client id 65423). The registration was filed on 2 April 2025 (id c0f0ece8-6cbe-448d-8536-169db40b1ff1). Line 12, “Income,” for 2025: first quarter $20,000; second quarter $60,000 (the amendment filed 21 July 2025, id d28dc41d, replaces the original of $20,000, id 84cebea9-52f4-454b-8c34-98343819eb58); third quarter $60,000; fourth quarter $60,000. The sum is 20,000 + 60,000 + 60,000 + 60,000 = $200,000. Report ids: bd06ad6e-809f-44b8-be77-64d38a23d775, d28dc41d-006f-40a7-8fc7-5bdf7603f7c5, dce3bb7d-be18-4075-bb93-7c6c4386e1bc, 64d2cb34-46ac-4b94-999d-f239ddcc7873. Line 16 on the tobacco area reads “Engagement related to vapor technology issues”; line 18 for 2025 names Caitlin Koury, Charles McDowell and Christopher LaCivita. The second and third quarter 2026 reports are no-activity reports. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401109039 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/bd06ad6e-809f-44b8-be77-64d38a23d775/print/ Checkmate Government Relations (registrant id 401109039), client Juul Labs, Inc., form LD-2, line 12 income, 2025: 1st quarter 2025 filed 21 April 2025 (bd06ad6e-809f-44b8-be77-64d38a23d775) $20,000; 2nd quarter 2025 amendment filed 21 July 2025 (d28dc41d-006f-40a7-8fc7-5bdf7603f7c5) $60,000; 3rd quarter 2025 filed 20 October 2025 (dce3bb7d-be18-4075-bb93-7c6c4386e1bc) $60,000; 4th quarter 2025 filed 20 January 2026 (64d2cb34-46ac-4b94-999d-f239ddcc7873) $60,000. Arithmetic: $20,000 + 3 x $60,000 = $200,000. Line 16 reads ‘Engagement related to vapor technology issues.’ Line 17 lists FDA, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Trade Representative, and from the second quarter of 2025 the White House Office. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401109039&filing_year=2025. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/d28dc41d-006f-40a7-8fc7-5bdf7603f7c5/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by Checkmate Government Relations (registrant id 401109039) for the client PMI US Corporate Services Inc. (client id 65930), the Philip Morris International U.S. services company. The registration was filed on 17 April 2025 (id 0d3ef196-cb52-4c3b-8aa0-d6f55dc964fe). Line 12, “Income”: first quarter 2025 $10,000, second quarter $30,000, third quarter $30,000, fourth quarter $30,000 (filed as the termination report on 20 January 2026), a total of 10,000 + 30,000 + 30,000 + 30,000 = $100,000. Report ids: 8777eae4-dc2c-4dd6-ba5d-b1c3ed57c748, 51b1be20-0845-42d5-95a5-27b15a696f60, f5fe5a37-fdf5-4f67-ba93-b97ca15bd1f7, 87aed9cf-d693-457d-bd4f-55fa2bd2720c. Line 16 on the tobacco area reads “Issues related to tobacco harm reduction and alternative nicotine products for adults.” To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401109039 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/8777eae4-dc2c-4dd6-ba5d-b1c3ed57c748/print/ Checkmate Government Relations (registrant id 401109039), client Eli Lilly and Company, form LD-2, line 12 income, 2025: 1st quarter 2025 filed 21 April 2025 (6221ff5d-09b2-442f-b6e3-98086beef514) $40,000; 2nd quarter 2025 filed 20 July 2025 (1896c6da-ff2f-45b1-970b-ac9e42aa543c) $120,000; 3rd quarter 2025 filed 20 October 2025 (dbb774a7-a57b-439d-b925-96b6229aacb7) $120,000; 4th quarter 2025 filed 20 January 2026 (adb89045-c940-4aee-ab34-d12fe78dae14) $120,000. Arithmetic: $40,000 + 3 x $120,000 = $400,000. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401109039&filing_year=2025. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/dbb774a7-a57b-439d-b925-96b6229aacb7/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by Checkmate Government Relations (registrant id 401109039) for the client Blackstone Administrative Services Partnership L.P. (client id 71879). The registration was filed on 20 March 2026 (id 4dad353e-ca05-4daf-9a83-72ffb6321d5b). Line 12, “Income”: first quarter 2026 $50,000, second quarter $150,000, third quarter $150,000, a total of $350,000. Line 16 on the health issues area reads “Advocacy on various healthcare topics related to the Blackstone portfolio.” Report ids: a56b5d72-09dd-487e-b478-068458a18e73, 851dad94-269f-4850-9593-fbc91c2c8fcb, b8f557f2-f00a-48d0-82be-f52760ef16e3. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401109039 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/b8f557f2-f00a-48d0-82be-f52760ef16e3/print/ BioSpace, Moderna secures up to $750M in funding from Blackstone to advance flu program, 27 March 2024. https://www.biospace.com/moderna-secures-up-to-750m-in-funding-from-blackstone-to-advance-flu-program Checkmate Government Relations (registrant id 401109039), client Stop Gas Station Heroin LLC, form LD-2, line 12 income: 3rd quarter 2025 filed 20 October 2025 (d95b729e-5b66-42cf-b5f1-574e7de1e33d) $150,000; 4th quarter 2025 filed 20 January 2026 (a2af8f6f-9160-41c5-892a-27abeccd8390) $300,000; 1st quarter 2026 filed 17 April 2026 (2342c21e-feb5-478a-901e-7bcfa96e9d3b) $150,000; 2nd quarter 2026 filed 16 July 2026 (55354c99-2ceb-4c31-99c1-071b5f1ced15) $150,000; 3rd quarter 2026 filed 18 October 2026 (d2c45cde-b51b-42ad-9578-7c6b7d13c1f8) $150,000. Arithmetic: $150,000 + $300,000 + 3 x $150,000 = $900,000. Line 16 reads ‘Issues relating to Kratom products and regulations.’ Line 17 of the fourth quarter 2025 report lists FDA, HHS, the House, the Senate and the White House Office. To search for a filing, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ needs registrant_id= (the registrant= filter is ignored), for example https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/?registrant_id=401109039&filing_year=2026. Where an amendment replaces an original report for the same client and quarter, use the amendment. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/a2af8f6f-9160-41c5-892a-27abeccd8390/print/ GV Wire (New York Times), 17 June 2026, how an addictive gas-station drug found allies in Trump’s cabinet. https://gvwire.com/2026/06/17/how-an-addictive-gas-station-drug-found-allies-in-trumps-cabinet/ FARA registration 7534, Checkmate Government Relations supplemental statement, 30 September 2025. https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7534-Supplemental-Statement-20250930-1.pdf Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed by ArentFox Schiff LLP for the client Puritan Medical Products Co., LLC, third quarter 2025 through first quarter 2026. Line 16 reads: “Issues related to the PREP Act, which provides liability immunity for medical countermeasures during public health emergencies.” The excise tax is described in the Pfizer, Sanofi and Moderna reports cited below, which list the Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund and vaccine excise taxes. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter ArentFox Schiff as the registrant and Puritan Medical Products as the client.. https://lda.gov/search/filings/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 20 April 2026 by Avenue Solutions for the client Moderna, Inc., first quarter 2026. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area HCR (Health Issues); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/4a56a303-b55c-48ff-aa0f-957cdc2e0853/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 20 July 2026 by Avenue Solutions for the client Moderna, Inc., second quarter 2026. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area HCR (Health Issues); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/bf4ec79f-237d-4f52-8475-2d6f74829525/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by Avenue Solutions for the client Moderna, Inc., first quarter 2025 through third quarter 2026, seven reports. Each lists “Issues related to the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP)” on line 16. The reports from the third quarter of 2025 on add “Issues related to vaccine safety and approval.” The first and second quarter 2026 reports add “Issues related to FDA’s delay in reviewing Moderna’s flu vaccine,” and the third quarter 2026 report, filed 20 October 2026, replaces it with “Issues related to FDA’s approval of Moderna’s flu vaccine” and adds “Issues related to Messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies.” The link is the third quarter 2026 report. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant and the client, set the filing year and period, open the result, and read line 16 (specific lobbying issues) and line 17 (offices contacted).. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/09f262e4-2aa5-4313-b567-6db330d1b27e/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 21 January 2025 by Miller Strategies, LLC for the client Pfizer Inc., fourth quarter 2024. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area HCR (Health Issues); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/45ad2a11-8349-48a7-82cd-407a97e2c966/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 20 April 2026 by Miller Strategies, LLC for the client Pfizer Inc., first quarter 2026. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area HCR (Health Issues); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/8f2443e8-3a53-4dc9-b865-a33dae4bc86e/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) for the client Pfizer Inc. in 2025 and 2026 whose line 16 lists the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, the PREP Act or vaccine liability: 30 reports from five registrants, Pfizer Inc. (in-house, “VICP Reform and Excise Tax”), Miller Strategies, Todd Strategy Group (”Vaccine Policy, Coverage and Access and the Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund”), Marshall & Popp (”vaccine excise taxes and the Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund”) and Williams and Jensen (”Vaccine excise tax issues and VICP”). The White House Office appears on line 17 in three: Pfizer Inc., first quarter 2025, and Todd Strategy Group, second and third quarters 2025. The link is Todd Strategy Group’s second quarter 2025 report. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant and the client, set the filing year and period, open the result, and read line 16 (specific lobbying issues) and line 17 (offices contacted).. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/ab74248d-1dcf-49d1-b312-a9d4027c1459/print/ Count of lobbying reports for 2025 and 2026 (through the third quarter) whose line 16 mentions the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, VICP, the PREP Act, vaccine liability or the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, by client: Pfizer 30 (five registrants), Sanofi 28 (four), Merck 20 (four: Merck in-house, Crossroads Strategies, W Strategies, Williams and Jensen), BIO 11 (two), Moderna 7 (one), PhRMA 4 (Covington & Burling, “draft legislation relating to potential improvements the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program”), GSK 2, Novavax 2. Total 104. To reproduce: search lda.gov by client and period, open each report and read line 16. The link is one example from the set, GSK’s second quarter 2026 report. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant and the client, set the filing year and period, open the result, and read line 16 (specific lobbying issues) and line 17 (offices contacted).. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/67b5714f-7362-43a2-86fd-22759280fe17/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed by GSK (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Inc.) for itself, second quarter 2026. Line 16 lists “Smucker’s VICP bill,” “Provisions related to the pharmaceutical industry” and “Vaccine policy issues.” To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant and the client, set the filing year and period, open the result, and read line 16 (specific lobbying issues) and line 17 (offices contacted).. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/67b5714f-7362-43a2-86fd-22759280fe17/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and by Avoq, LLC for BIO, 2025 through the third quarter of 2026, 11 reports listing “VICP/CICP” or the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. The White House Office appears on line 17 in five of the BIO reports: the second, third and fourth quarters of 2025 and the first and second quarters of 2026. The link is the second quarter 2026 report. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant and the client, set the filing year and period, open the result, and read line 16 (specific lobbying issues) and line 17 (offices contacted).. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/502870c0-d272-474e-8980-b4e5519180f8/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) for the third quarter of 2026. BIO lists “H.R.9672: Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2026” and “Senate Discussion Draft - Vaccine Injury Protection Act” under Vaccines and Infectious Disease. The American Association for Justice lists “Draft legislation on the Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act. H.R.9672 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2026.” The link is the American Association for Justice report. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant and the client, set the filing year and period, open the result, and read line 16 (specific lobbying issues) and line 17 (offices contacted).. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/3d207ca1-0d36-4dea-a158-ec7ef9193754/print/ BioPharma Dive, Pfizer and BioNTech pause COVID vaccine study on low enrollment. https://www.biopharmadive.com/news/pfizer-biontech-to-pause-covid-vaccine-low-enrollment/816395/ Reuters, Exclusive: Pfizer, BioNTech halt US COVID vaccine study after recruitment struggles, 1 April 2026 (CP24 copy). https://www.cp24.com/news/world/2026/04/01/pfizer-biontech-halt-us-covid-vaccine-study-after-recruitment-struggles-reuters/ Pharmaceutical Executive, Pfizer, BioNTech pause COVID vaccine study over low enrollment, 3 April 2026. https://pharmexec.com/view/pfizer-biontech-pause-covid-vaccine-study-low-enrollment-totals Gigazine, 19 February 2026, FDA reverses its rejection of Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine. https://gigazine.net/gsc_news/en/20260219-fda-reverses-rejection-moderna-mrna-flu-vaccine/ FDA, minutes of the 18 June 2026 Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting. https://www.fda.gov/media/194955/download Endpoints News, FDA hires new vaccine director. https://endpts.com/fda-hires-new-vaccine-director-a-year-after-two-senior-leaders-quit-in-protest/ AABB, 9 September 2026, FDA names Karim Mikhail CBER director. https://www.aabb.org/news-resources/news/article/2026/09/09/fda-names-karim-mikhail-cber-director Lobbying report (form LD-2), 2nd quarter amendment, filed 23 July 2024 by Bayer Corporation (Consolidated Report), registrant id 5632, client id 12, second quarter 2024. The amendment replaces the original report (id c5a18cc9-3d36-48de-87fd-d1a19cb49e54). Look on the lobbying activity page for issue area Natural Resources: line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the words “Monitor and engage on legislative and administrative action related to designating phosphate as a critical mineral”; line 17, “House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies,” lists the offices contacted for that area. For 2024 the offices include the Bureau of Land Management, EPA, Interior and the Office of Management and Budget; from the third quarter of 2025 they include the White House Office, the Office of Management and Budget, Interior, the U.S. Geological Survey, BLM and EPA. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=5632 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/1b9fd0b0-47ec-42f2-8df8-79ddd1e97588/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2), 3rd quarter amendment, filed 20 October 2025 by Bayer Corporation (Consolidated Report), registrant id 5632, client id 12, third quarter 2025. The amendment replaces the original report (id c0647eff-56a5-4e0e-849a-c05bd688fb8e). Look on the lobbying activity page for issue area Natural Resources: line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the words “Monitor and engage regarding the inclusion of glyphosate on the critical minerals list”; line 17, “House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies,” lists the offices contacted for that area. Among the offices listed are the White House Office, the Office of Management and Budget, the Interior Department, the U.S. Geological Survey, BLM and EPA. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=5632 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/4a1e5d1b-cd3f-4b3f-a4aa-97bc8e2a65b2/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2), 4th quarter amendment, filed 31 August 2026 by Bayer Corporation (Consolidated Report), registrant id 5632, client id 12, fourth quarter 2025. The amendment replaces the original report (id 00b6826e-3c4a-4bac-81a4-7cc018533b21). Look on the lobbying activity page for issue area Natural Resources: line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the words “Monitor and engage regarding the inclusion of glyphosate on the critical minerals list”; line 17, “House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies,” lists the offices contacted for that area. Among the offices listed are the White House Office, the Office of Management and Budget, the Interior Department, the U.S. Geological Survey, BLM and EPA. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=5632 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/38ff4659-fcfa-49f0-b51b-71b38e695fc8/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2), 1st quarter amendment, filed 31 August 2026 by Bayer Corporation (Consolidated Report), registrant id 5632, client id 12, first quarter 2026. The amendment replaces the original report (id a229bfd0-5906-4e09-949f-3e2dab8d1b73). Look on the lobbying activity page for issue area Natural Resources: line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the words “Monitor and engage regarding the inclusion of glyphosate on the critical minerals list”; line 17, “House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies,” lists the offices contacted for that area. Among the offices listed are the White House Office, the Office of Management and Budget, the Interior Department, the U.S. Geological Survey, BLM and EPA. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=5632 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/571f1c40-b136-4857-9f71-61ad57c61f0f/print/ Department of the Interior, critical minerals notice, 7 November 2025 (USDA recommended adding phosphate). https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2025-11-07/html/2025-19813.htm Bayer’s 2025 federal lobbying spending, from form LD-2 filings. In-house: Bayer Corporation (Consolidated Report) files its own reports as registrant id 5632. Read line 13, “Expenses,” on the four 2025 quarterly reports, using the latest amendment where one replaces the original: first quarter $2,950,000 (https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/3d783c63-898d-48ba-9e1a-ea26025b6934/print/); second quarter $2,520,000 (https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/173aa36a-0972-46cf-9502-cd55fc8cf647/print/); third quarter amendment $1,970,000 (https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/4a1e5d1b-cd3f-4b3f-a4aa-97bc8e2a65b2/print/); fourth quarter amendment, filed 31 August 2026, $1,760,000 (https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/38ff4659-fcfa-49f0-b51b-71b38e695fc8/print/). The sum is 2,950,000 + 2,520,000 + 1,970,000 + 1,760,000 = $9,200,000. Outside firms: in the same year 15 registrants filed for Bayer clients, and line 12, “Income,” on each of their 2025 quarterly reports, summed by registrant, gives Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld (registrant id 682) $250,000; Ballard Partners (registrant id 401104288) $360,000; BGR Government Affairs (registrant id 5357) $200,000; Capitol Counsel LLC (registrant id 313715) $200,000; HB Strategies (registrant id 401104718) $480,000; Holland & Hart LLP (registrant id 18444) $40,000; Invariant LLC (registrant id 314237) $240,000; Lynn Tjeerdsma Consulting (registrant id 401110221) $10,000; Mercury Public Affairs, LLC (registrant id 70175) $180,000; Rural and Ag Policy Consultants (registrant id 401109355) $20,000; The Peterson Group Inc (registrant id 401106416) $240,000; The Russell Group, Inc. (registrant id 22688) $330,000; The Washington Tax & Public Policy Group (registrant id 294930) $200,000; Todd Strategy Group (registrant id 401103321) $200,000; Venture Government Strategies, LLC (registrant id 401103475) $240,000. The sum across the 15 is $3,190,000. Registration pages carry no income and are skipped. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the client name Bayer and the filing year 2025, and open each result; or use the API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ with registrant_id=5632 for the in-house reports and client_name=bayer with filing_year=2025 for the outside firms (the registrant= filter is ignored). U.S. Right to Know’s Bayer lobby tracker reports the same in-house total as $9.19 million, the sum of the original quarterly reports before the fourth quarter amendment.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/3d783c63-898d-48ba-9e1a-ea26025b6934/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by Ballard Partners (registrant id 401104288) for the client Bayer U.S. LLC (client id 63586). Ballard registered for the client on 16 January 2025 (registration id 70a80d07-2862-439f-9c64-eb06a17d377d). Line 12, “Income,” on the quarterly reports: fourth quarter 2024, filed 18 January 2025, $30,000; then $90,000 in each quarter from the first quarter of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026. Add the eight reports: 30,000 + 7 x 90,000 = $660,000. The eight report ids, each opening at https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/<id>/print/ : c6b621a9-2a60-41f6-a28d-c5bf8a9b7103, f87c28a8-e50a-4522-853a-3202a736e34f, 1b27a3fd-fa39-4eae-af13-60f891abc301, ef20db14-2d01-4cd3-b50e-14ebb1c87a31, 8f8e045f-f3bc-4b7c-bca8-08c780424780, b24c0e1c-71aa-4dc5-b9c7-d38ecaa0cef1, ce35be9c-0d4e-4813-a4c2-8045deabc6a7, 043602d4-1da5-46f0-8ad0-8df86f56a603. Line 18 names the lobbyists Brian Ballard and Daniel McFaul; line 17 lists the White House Office from the first quarter of 2025 on. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401104288 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/043602d4-1da5-46f0-8ad0-8df86f56a603/print/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by Mercury Public Affairs, LLC (registrant id 70175) for the client Bayer U.S. LLC. Mercury’s registration for the client was filed on 30 September 2025 (id 6a1bae36-5a1f-491b-8a01-574d6deaf280). Line 18 on the third quarter 2025 report, filed 14 October 2025, names Bryan Lanza and John Lonergan as the lobbyists. Line 12, “Income”: $90,000 in each of the five quarterly reports from the third quarter of 2025 through the third quarter of 2026, a total of 5 x 90,000 = $450,000. The five report ids, each opening at https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/<id>/print/ : b6a6ce2c-6a9a-4da6-86a3-aca733db958b, 4cf0fdb7-6e47-4605-bbf9-e2c94930fdbf, 164820d1-22c2-4517-9ca0-268db359de4e, 05ded94e-1c4f-4f6b-a58e-afd9cd57de38, 86685f51-18b9-4e27-a1cb-86bf3b893f9c. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=70175 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/b6a6ce2c-6a9a-4da6-86a3-aca733db958b/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 20 April 2026 by Bayer Corporation, as its own lobbyist (consolidated report), first quarter 2026. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area AGR (Agriculture); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/a229bfd0-5906-4e09-949f-3e2dab8d1b73/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 20 July 2026 by Bayer Corporation, as its own lobbyist (consolidated report), second quarter 2026. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area AGR (Agriculture); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/85d0f018-b51b-48f7-acbd-f24be2818753/print/ CNBC, 30 April 2026, House strips MAHA pesticide language from the farm bill. https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/30/congress-house-maha-pesticide-farm-bill-roundup-bayer-glyphosate.html Solicitor General’s brief, Monsanto v. Durnell, 1 December 2025. https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-1068/386073/20251201170732560_24-1068%20--%20Monsanto%20v.%20Durnell.pdf U.S. Right to Know, Trump administration asks Supreme Court to back Bayer again, aided by officials who came from Bayer’s law firms. https://usrtk.org/pesticides/trump-administration-asks-supreme-court-to-back-bayer-again-aided-by-officials-who-came-from-bayers-law-firms/ Ninth Circuit, Natural Resources Defense Council v. EPA, No. 20-70787, opinion of June 2022 vacating the human-health portion of EPA’s glyphosate interim decision. https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USCOURTS-ca9-20-70787/pdf/USCOURTS-ca9-20-70787-0.pdf Retraction Watch, 4 December 2025, glyphosate safety article retracted, Monsanto ghostwriting. https://retractionwatch.com/2025/12/04/glyphosate-safety-article-retracted-elsevier-monsanto-ghostwriting United Soybean Board, 21 July 2026, announces Courtney Knupp as incoming CEO. https://unitedsoybean.org/hopper/united-soybean-board-announces-courtney-knupp-as-incoming-ceo/ Agri-Pulse, USB names Knupp as new CEO. https://www.agri-pulse.com/articles/25018-usb-names-knupp-as-new-ceo Campaign Legal Center, complaint to the USDA Inspector General about Secretary Rollins, 23 April 2026. https://campaignlegal.org/sites/default/files/2026-04/Rollins%20Complaint_Final%204-23.pdf E&E News, USDA chief says MAHA alliance is unchanged by Trump’s pesticide order. https://www.eenews.net/articles/usda-chief-says-maha-alliance-is-unchanged-by-trumps-pesticide-order/ CBS News, Trump presidential library fundraising. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-presidential-library-fundraising NewsNation, Tillis: LaCivita and Blair need to answer a lot of questions. https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/tillis-guilfoyle-lacivita-blair-need-to-answer-a-lot-of-questions/amp/ Semafor, 8 October 2026, Trump-tied firm helped organize political advisers’ Balkans travel. https://www.semafor.com/article/10/08/2026/trump-tied-firm-helped-organize-political-advisers-balkans-travel FARA registration 7545, Continental Strategy, Exhibit A and B, 16 February 2026 (Republika Srpska engagement). https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7545-Exhibit-AB-20260216-14.pdf FARA registration 7741, CRB Global LLC, registration statement, 17 June 2026. https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7741-Registration-Statement-20260617-1.pdf FARA registration 7562, RRB Strategies, supplemental statement, 12 May 2026. https://efile.fara.gov/docs/7562-Supplemental-Statement-20260512-2.pdf New York Times, 15 October 2026, mystery trip for Susie Wiles’s daughter raises new questions about Trump Jr. (via DNYUZ). https://dnyuz.com/2026/10/15/mystery-trip-for-susie-wiles-daughter-raises-new-questions-about-trump-jr-nyt/ Foreign Agents Registration Act eFile database. To check the registrations: go to efile.fara.gov, open Browse Filings, choose Active Registrants, and search the registrant names Boies Schiller Flexner, James Blair and Christopher LaCivita; none is listed. Under Browse Filings, Foreign Principals, search Republika Srpska: the registrations that appear are 7545 (Continental Strategy), 7741 (CRB Global LLC) and 7562 (RRB Strategies)..

https://efile.fara.gov/

Federal Election Commission, receipts to MAGA INC. (committee id C00892471, treasurer Charles Gantt) from the contributor RAI SERVICES COMPANY. The 30 April 2026 receipt is $5,000,000, line 17 of the Form 3X monthly report filed 20 May 2026, transaction SA17.5313, image 202605209870174577. The earlier receipts of $1,000,000 each: 5 February 2025, line 17, mid-year 2025 report, image 202507319789366244 (transaction SA17.4456); 30 June 2025, line 17, same report and image (SA17.4457); 29 December 2025, line 17, year-end 2025 report, image 202601319808906875 (SA17.5170). The same search also returns $1,000,000 on 2 January 2025 (image 202507319764531184) and $1,000,000 on 31 March 2026 (image 202606269874270113). To search: go to fec.gov, open Data, Receipts (https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/), enter the committee MAGA INC. and the contributor name RAI Services Company, set the years 2025 and 2026, and read the date and amount columns; each row links to its filing image. The API call is https://api.open.fec.gov/v1/schedules/schedule_a/?committee_id=C00892471&contributor_name=RAI%20SERVICES%20COMPANY&two_year_transaction_period=2026 (also 2024 for the January 2025 receipt), with an api_key from api.data.gov.. https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/fecimg/?202605209870174577 New York Times, 20 May 2026, Kenneth P. Vogel and Christina Jewett, “A $5 Million Donation From Big Tobacco Preceded F.D.A. Vape Decision”. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/20/us/politics/donation-big-tobacco-vaping.html The Daily Beast, Trump’s MAHA goon faces axe over vaping blow-up. https://www2.thedailybeast.com/trumps-maha-goon-faces-axe-over-vaping-blow-up Fortune, 23 May 2026, FDA’s tobacco center drafted new rules to let e-cigs and pouches onto the market, but staffers didn’t write them. https://fortune.com/2026/05/23/fdas-tobacco-center-just-drafted-new-rules-to-let-ecigs-pouches-onto-market-but-staffers-didnt-write-them/ Bloomberg, 12 May 2026, FDA commissioner Makary expected to resign. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2026-05-12/trump-s-fda-commissioner-marty-makary-expected-to-resign Mediaite, Trump dodges on whether he fired the head of the FDA. https://mediaite.com/media/tv/i-dont-want-to-say-trump-dodges-on-whether-or-not-he-fired-head-of-fda Nicotine Insider, 8 October 2026, more vape companies join FDA court fight (D. Md. 8:26-cv-02767). https://nicotineinsider.com/2026/10/08/more-vape-companies-join-fda-court-fight/ Lobbying reports (form LD-2) filed by Continental Strategy, LLC (registrant id 401106285) for the client Swisher International, Inc., formerly SI Group Client Services (client id 57671). Registered 1 November 2023 (id 7e265502-7b9a-4ce5-8f31-3fc72c9f1f42). Line 12, “Income”: $75,000 in each quarter of 2025, 4 x 75,000 = $300,000; and $75,000 in each of the first three quarters of 2026, a total of $225,000. Report ids, 2025 then 2026: 24887031-38f0-4a21-b2e5-fb2a65b077a7, 9ba4ccb8-9c49-4c1e-98d1-4ef016de0361, 7df027f7-be0c-4c36-bc3c-1e0bc5aa7e6d, 8107c826-e1c7-47c4-bfb7-5153d3643cbd, 77c85fd7-dba9-476a-896e-326431a17d70, fa4bf464-ddcf-45a9-8673-993152f800a4, 30f30632-def5-467e-a84e-faa7ffd3acea. Line 16 on the tobacco area carries the text on tobacco regulation. To search: go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the filing year and the filing period, and open the result. The API at https://lda.gov/api/v1/filings/ takes registrant_id=401106285 and filing_year=; the registrant= filter is ignored.. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/30f30632-def5-467e-a84e-faa7ffd3acea/print/ Heidi Overton, White House financial disclosure, 2025. https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Overton-Heidi.pdf Heidi Overton, White House financial disclosure, 2026 annual report. https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Overton-Heidi-2026-Annual-1.pdf Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 15 January 2026 by Ballard Partners for the client RAI Services Company (formerly RAISC), fourth quarter 2025. In the filing, line 17, “House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies,” lists the offices contacted, and line 18 lists the lobbyists. Line 17 here lists HHS and the House. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/e1585b05-7578-438d-8bdd-0efe0b00e5d2/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 17 April 2026 by Ballard Partners for the client RAI Services Company (formerly RAISC), first quarter 2026. In the filing, line 17, “House(s) of Congress and Federal agencies,” lists the offices contacted, and line 18 lists the lobbyists. Line 17 here lists the House. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/2db8af07-1dba-478a-a642-059854c28490/print/ Lobbying report (form LD-2) filed 18 October 2026 by Ballard Partners for the client RAI Services Company (formerly RAISC), third quarter 2026. In the filing, find the lobbying activity page for issue area TOB (Tobacco); line 16, “Specific lobbying issues,” holds the quoted words. To search for it, go to lda.gov, open Search Filings, enter the registrant name, the year and the quarter, and open the result. https://lda.gov/filings/public/filing/7331df3d-2d39-4b8a-ad20-d17e9dcef75e/print/ Calley Means on X, 8 November 2026, posts on the 2 May meeting.