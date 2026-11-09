Mother's Arms

Mother’s Arms

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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
14h

https://www.malone.news/p/did-susie-wiles-really-block-maha my substack essay from today for a counterpoint. https://www.malone.news/p/did-susie-wiles-really-block-maha

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Mike Sweeney's avatar
Mike Sweeney
20hEdited

Thanks Leland, and I will try to read all the details on my trip to Florida this week. I am headed down for a Birthday Father and Son golf trip to visit my older Military son, who will transition out of the Military in Spring of 2027. Not a political comment, 13 years of anything is probably enough - Military life is hard.

It will be VERY easy for him to get a civilian job in The Swamp, as the entire reward system is set up that way. He has taken on Herculean efforts in the Military and he has excelled - he deserves an easier path IMO. It will be MUCH harder to step outside the economic influences of "The Swamp". Just reality, let's see what happens next Spring. It's his decision.

I have a large problem with Amaryllis Fox Kennedy's path. I knew she went to work for a Lobbying firm last summer, but the hiding of it being Suzy's firm (they never leave), is a betrayal to me. It's a free country, sort of, so you get to make money for your family - they come first.

But a little disclosure from her or Bobby would have helped. I know you are close with him, and I only know him from the "Autism Moms", but man oh man - that is a HUGE blind spot.

I get it - in a court of law.... this is NOT a court of law. It is the REAL world of families with vaccine injured kids (our younger son). The betrayals just keep coming and so do the vaccines.

Thanks for your efforts.

#AeternusUmbra (watch forever)

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