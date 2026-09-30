The Facts - There’s Almost Too Many To Deal With, Buckle Up.

What happened: Sen. Ron Johnson’s Round Table put families, nurses and doctors on the record about COVID-era hospital care. Sen. Rand Paul released Anthony Fauci’s private notes on an Army Ebola experiment. Both came out yesterday. The issues are connected, and the facts are in. The Zyklon-B of the Plandemic was Remdesivir with Intubation. And you can quote me. Run, death is near is right.



If someone has a problem with me saying that, I just want to ask how can describing the crime scene be worse than the crime? No, it’s time to speak up and get busy.

The brief

The roundtable. Johnson held “COVID-19 Hospital Protocols: Real Stories from Real People” on September 28. Johnson’s thread numbers its witness posts 2 through 21: families who lost relatives, and nurses and doctors who say they were punished for pushing for treatment. Remdesivir, ventilators and denied treatments come up again and again.

The money. Congress and Medicare paid hospitals more for COVID patients, and paid extra again when a patient got certain new treatments, remdesivir among them. In 2020 the CARES Act told Medicare to raise what it pays for a hospital stay by 20 percent for any patient diagnosed with COVID-19. From November 2020, a second program, the New COVID-19 Treatments Add-On Payment, let hospitals collect 65 percent of a patient’s costs above the normal payment, up to a cap, whenever the patient got a treatment on a short list. CMS’s own list names VEKLURY, the brand name of remdesivir. The extra payment covers the whole stay, not just the drug, and CMS told hospitals to report the drug’s billing code even if the hospital got the drug for free. CMS says the program was meant “to mitigate potential financial disincentives for hospitals to provide new COVID-19 treatments.” Whether any hospital required remdesivir over a doctor’s judgment is what the families’ accounts raise.

One First Hand Doctor Account:

Show-stopper: Even Fauci opposed remdesivir use for a time. See at bottom for research on who allowed remdesivir into the COVID pipeline.**

The diary. The same day, Paul released pages from Fauci’s 2016 diary and NIAID emails about an Army experiment that sprayed monkeys with aerosolized Ebola after some of them got a vaccine. Nearly every monkey died. Fauci’s diary records that both unvaccinated monkeys died and 16 of the 20 vaccinated monkeys died. The vaccinated animals’ lungs were worse. NIAID’s own overview says NIAID paid for a 2015 aerosol study at the same lab. Fauci wrote that it “should have been a classified experiment that never should have been done in the first place.”

The room: twenty witness posts, one thread

At 8:43 on the morning of September 28, Johnson posted the notice: today at 1 p.m. Eastern, livestreamed on Johnson’s X account. Then the witnesses came, one post at a time.

Peggy Hokett’s husband, Raymond, died 24 days after being hospitalized in Oklahoma City. Johnson’s post says: “He was given remdesivir, told he would die because he was unvaccinated, and placed on a ventilator without consent.”

Stephanie Williamson’s husband, David, went into a hospital in Pomona, New Jersey, on December 10, 2021. The post: “He was denied alternative treatments, given remdesivir without consent, and pressured into intubation. David died 30 days later.”

Karen Hayles’s son, Chase, was a childhood cancer survivor with kidney damage. Chase was “assured he would not receive remdesivir” in a Houston hospital in 2021. “He received it anyway, further damaging his kidneys. Chase died while awaiting a kidney transplant.”

Cori Peth’s father, George, died April 7, 2022, in Colorado after three months in the hospital. The post: “He was denied monoclonal antibodies, given remdesivir, and told he would die if he refused a ventilator. He later died on the ventilator.”

Melodie McKeel’s husband, Bryan, was, “against the wishes of his family,” intubated and “denied further access to ivermectin after showing signs of improvement.” Darla Smith’s husband, Keith, died December 12, 2021 in York, Pennsylvania, after being placed on a ventilator. “Darla unsuccessfully fought to advocate for his treatment.”

Gail Seiler of Plano, Texas, went into the hospital with COVID in December 2021. With help from husband Brad, a former Army captain, Seiler was allowed to leave and recovered at home.

Then the people who worked in the hospitals. Donna Lowery is a registered nurse with 39 years of experience. After advocating for a COVID patient to receive a physician-ordered ivermectin prescription, Lowery “was terminated and faced a complaint filed against her nursing license” with the Florida Board of Nursing. Dr. James Miller, a surgeon from Everett, Washington, was billed to “detail hospital misconduct, patient mistreatment, retaliation, and deliberate targeting of doctors who challenged COVID-era treatment practices.” Attorney Aaron Siri posted a clip of Miller’s testimony: “The head of infectious disease medicine at my hospital privately told me that he was working with the state government to restrict the civil rights of unvaccinated people.”

The thread kept going into the next day. Dr. Randy Grellner, an Oklahoma state senator and family physician, told the story of a longtime patient, a 72-year-old farmer and Navy veteran who died after being hospitalized. Post 21 introduces Dr. Pierre Kory, a pulmonary and critical care physician.

What the internet did with it

By evening the roundtable had a second life on X. The biggest post, 931,000 views from Benny Johnson, says “There needs to be arrests. Real stories from real victims of Dr. Fauci.” Johnson’s own witness posts, through number 16, never mention Fauci or arrests.

The most repeated number came from attorney Ralph Lorigo, as posted by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: Lorigo sued 212 hospitals for patients seeking ivermectin, won 72 court orders, and 69 of those 72 patients survived. In the 140 cases Lorigo lost or could not reach court in time, the post says every patient died. Remember that one.

What Fauci wrote about remdesivir

Fauci’s diary has an entry on remdesivir. March 18, 2020: a call from the President, with Azar, Hahn, Redfield, Gottlieb and Birx in the room, and Health Secretary Alex Azar offering to approve hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir alone:

“To my amazement and dismay, Azar said that he could approve HC and Remdesivir now with the powers that he has. … I took a deep breath and said that this was wrong and should not be done.”Fauci diary, March 18, 2020

The same-day email from Fauci to Redfield, Hahn, Birx and others reads differently from the way the debate later went. On hydroxychloroquine: “I am comfortable with the HC plan as discussed in the Oval.” It is “an approved drug and although it has some adverse events, we have tons of experience with it.” On remdesivir: “I have more concern about the potential toxicities of this unapproved, investigational drug in the context of COVID-19 as well as the need to prove that it works before we widely distribute it. The bulk of the data that we have with Remdesivir is in Ebola where it did not have a clear benefit.” The proposal: “leading with HC in a flexible distribution protocol and accelerating the clinical trial aspect of Remdesivir.” [*more sources on this below]

Two days later, the March 20 entry records Fauci telling reporters that the evidence for free distribution of hydroxychloroquine “is purely anecdotal and there is no convincing evidence by an RCT that either HC ro (sic) remdesivir works.” On June 15, when the government moved to pull the emergency use authorization, Fauci wrote: “I was always against the EUA for HC and Ch since I did not believe that it fulfilled the criteria (some indication of efficacy) for an EUA.” The diary entries here run from March to June 2020.

Ivermectin has its own dates. NIH’s treatment guidelines panel recommended against it on August 27, 2020. On January 14, 2021, it moved to “insufficient data to recommend either for or against.”

The diary and the paper trail behind it

On September 28, Paul released a package of documents on NIAID-funded Ebola research. It holds Fauci’s diary pages from March 2016 and the emails of the NIAID officials around Fauci. The experiment at the center of it sprayed a fine mist of live Ebola at monkeys, some vaccinated and some not, to test whether a vaccine would protect against an aerosol attack. NIAID’s overview says the government has planned for that scenario since 2006, when the Department of Homeland Security named Ebola and Marburg material threats. The documents, in order:

June 2015 A former NIAID employee now at the Defense Department’s joint vaccine office calls NIAID staff about an aerosol study of a VSV-based Ebola vaccine and what looks like vaccine-caused lung damage, according to NIAID’s own overview. Nov 2015 The Defense office asks to partner on NIAID’s next animal slot to test how different vaccine platforms affect the lungs after an aerosol dose. The study design “was crafted with input from NIAID,” the overview says, and run at the Army lab, USAMRIID. Its answer to whether NIAID money went in: “For the 2015 aerosol study, NIAID provided funds.” Mar 7, 2016 Fauci’s diary, the same page that records breakfast with Greg Simon and a BBC interview: “USAMRIID did an aerosolized challenge of Zika in NHPs and showed that the VSV vaccine did not protect (no surprise). However, they showed that although the 2 control animals died and 16 of 20 vaccinated animals died, there was more inflammation in the lungs of the vaccinated animals.” The entry says “Zika.” The vaccine, the countries and the results match the Ebola experiment described two days later.

“The US Embassy and the Liberian and Guinea and Sierra Leone officials are going batshit because we are planning to do vaccine studies there and use the VSV as ring vaccine if other outbreaks occur. What idiots those guys at USAMRIID are. This should have been a classified experiment that never should have been done in the first place. Now I have to speak with the NSC from the SKIF tomorrow to pick up the doo-doo and explain why this is an irrelevant experiment.”Fauci diary, March 7, 2016

Mar 9, 2016 Fauci writes of a teleconference in the SCIF with the White House, the CIA, the Defense Department and HHS about the experiment. The count in this entry: 2 controls, 22 vaccinated. “Even though almost all of the aerosole-challenged animals died,” the vaccinated animals showed “necrosis, inflammation and fibrin in the lungs” and the unvaccinated did not. Fauci adds that the Defense Department “has never considered such experiments to be classified. That is a big mistake,” and that “the idea that the vaccine can do harm is now causing people a great deal of concern.” Mar 10, 2016 Fauci emails NIAID’s Cliff Lane: “When the DoD people presented the data and the NSC White House people asked them who funded the study, they said that they did together with NIAID!!!! No one followed up on that, but I almost fell off my chair.” Fauci says the Defense Department wanted to publish the data. “I said that I thought that it should be classified and the NSC people blew them out of the water and said that they agreed with me.” Lane, to two NIAID scientists that day: “I would not move forward on any experiments in this area until a bit of dust settles (if it does). One might consider this dual use research. Please do not get into discussions outside the two of you until we have a chance to talk.” Scientist Peter Jahrling answers that if this counts as dual-use research “then the entire DTRA portfolio which calls for aerosol challenge against MCM for BioDefense pathogens is dual use,” and adds: “I have serious concerns about the RIID experiment and its interpretation.” Mar 11-12, 2016 Michael Kurilla, who ran NIAID’s biodefense research office, writes to Fauci on March 11 that “this has nothing to do with ‘revealing’ a vulnerability.” Fauci answers on March 12 that Kurilla is “still missing the point” and describes the difference between an attack and a natural infection: a “2.5 micron aerosolized virus that makes its way to the alveolar spaces.” Kurilla’s reply: “my line of reasoning was focused on the issue of classification for the aerosol results and why it makes no sense to classify.” Kurilla’s signature block on the March 11 email carries a line from Neil deGrasse Tyson: “We spend the first year of a child’s life teaching it to walk and talk and the rest of its life to shut up and sit down.” Mar 14, 2016 Jahrling to Lane: “I had Mike on the edge agreeing to concur with my decision to proceed with the confirmation of virulence study we had planned for aerosol exposures using Ebola Makona. Clearly someone needs to attempt to repeat the USAMRIID study using all the appropriate controls which are sorely lacking.” Then: “I will keep the rest off Email, but if aerosol challenge studies are considered DURC then the entire MCM development paradigm is gutted.” Jahrling adds that Kurilla wants to wait for the FDA meeting on March 31 before starting any new studies. Mar 18, 2016 Kurilla sends Fauci a written overview, “a timeline of when we knew what.” The stated aim: “to conclude that classification was never a consideration at any time.” The overview says: “At no time during any of these discussions detailed above was the issue of classification of sensitive material raised.” It calls the study “the NIAID sponsored aerosol study.” Mar 22, 2016 Kurilla: “The classification issue appears to be a red herring at least from multiple, albeit second-hand sources within DOD.”

Paul says NIAID paid for and helped design the 2015 experiment. NIAID’s own overview says the same. Paul says the episode is why the Risky Research Review Act is needed: “When I say we NEED the Risky Research Review Act, this is exactly why.”

What both records add up to

The roundtable moves the questions to the bedside. The witnesses name cities and dates: Oklahoma City, Pomona, Houston, York, Sarasota. Each account has a chart, a pharmacy record and a bill behind it. CMS’s payment rules name the drug that appears in many of the accounts.

The diary pages show something rarely visible from outside: the people running a federal biodefense program arguing in writing about what the public gets to see. One official wanted the results classified. Another wrote that classification made no sense. A third wrote, “I will keep the rest off Email.” The vaccine at risk was one planned for use in West Africa, and the animals in the study nearly all died.

Both records come out of the Department of Health and Human Services. NIAID sits inside its National Institutes of Health. The payment rules came from its Medicare agency, CMS.

Paul’s bill, reintroduced in March 2025 with Sen. Gary Peters, would create a Life Sciences Research Security Board that has to approve federal funding for high-risk life sciences research and can compel agencies to turn over records, classified ones included.

What you can do this week

Read the documents before you read anyone’s summary of them, this one included.

The Ebola package is public. Fauci’s diary pages are 499 to 501. Johnson’s witness thread takes ten minutes to read.

If you or your family went through a hospital stay like these, tell Johnson’s office.

Johnson’s contact page carries a COVID Hospital Protocols survey.

If you want, you can ask your two senators one question.

Find them on the Senate’s contact page. Senators answer their own constituents, so use your own state’s. Suggested message:

“I read the records Sen. Paul released on September 28 about the 2015 Ebola aerosol study NIAID paid for. Will you cosponsor the Risky Research Review Act, and will you ask HHS for the hospital protocols and remdesivir billing records behind the accounts Sen. Johnson’s witnesses gave?”

Get the records for anyone you lost.

Federal law gives patients the right to their health records. A family member who has legal authority as a personal representative, including the executor of an estate, can ask for them on a deceased patient’s behalf. Ask for the full chart, the medication administration record, and the itemized bill.

Pass along the documents and the clips.

The families testified and the diary is public. Now it’s up to you.

Sources

Documents and official pages

Sen. Rand Paul, “Chairman Paul Releases Documents on NIAID-Funded Risky Ebola Research Experiments,” September 28, 2026 (Fauci diary excerpts, pages 499 to 501, and NIAID emails and overview): paul.senate.gov/readingroom/?ref=0928 Anthony Fauci’s diary, 2020: March 18, March 20, June 15 (faucisdiary.com) CMS transmittal MM11764, section 3710 of the CARES Act, 20 percent increase for COVID-19 patients: cms.gov/files/document/MM11764.pdf CMS, New COVID-19 Treatments Add-On Payment, eligible products including VEKLURY (remdesivir): cms.gov, NCTAP page NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines panel, statement on ivermectin, January 14, 2021 (archived; address from search results): statement-on-ivermectin-01-14-2021.pdf FLCCC Alliance release on NIH’s change from “against” (August 27, 2020) to “neither for nor against,” January 15, 2021, via Newswise: newswise.com Sen. Rand Paul, release reintroducing the Risky Research Review Act, March 5, 2025: paul.senate.gov Sen. Ron Johnson, contact page with the COVID Hospital Protocols survey: ronjohnson.senate.gov/contact U.S. Senate, Contacting U.S. Senators: senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm HHS, Individuals’ Right under HIPAA to Access their Health Information: hhs.gov HHS, Personal Representatives (HIPAA): hhs.gov Just the News, Vance and Kennedy headline the Make America Healthy Again summit (address shared in posts): justthenews.com X search for posts from HHS, Kennedy, FDA and CDC on Fauci, NIAID or Paul, September 28, 2026: x.com/search

Sen. Ron Johnson’s roundtable posts, September 28 to 29, 2026

Other posts cited

* Fauci on Remdesivir:

In March 2020 the White House wanted two unproven drugs handed out fast: hydroxychloroquine, an old malaria drug, and remdesivir, an unapproved experimental drug made by Gilead. Anthony Fauci's diary shows Fauci was uneasy about both, for different reasons. On March 18, Health Secretary Alex Azar offered to approve both drugs on the spot, using the powers of the office. Fauci wrote: "I took a deep breath and said that this was wrong and should not be done." That afternoon Fauci emailed the heads of the FDA and CDC and a White House official, and called remdesivir an "unapproved, investigational drug" that raised "more concern about the potential toxicities" than hydroxychloroquine did. Most of the evidence on remdesivir, Fauci added, came from Ebola, "where it did not have a clear benefit." Hydroxychloroquine was different. It was already approved, and doctors had "tons of experience with it." Fauci wrote, "I am comfortable with the HC plan as discussed in the Oval," and the diary describes that plan as an expanded-access protocol, a structured program that lets patients get the drug while doctors record what happens, which would "still get wide distribution and possibly learn something." The next day the diary records that the White House had been about to make both drugs available under "compassionate use," the rule that lets doctors give an unapproved drug to a patient outside a study, and that Fauci wrote, "I convinced them not to" (March 19). On March 20 Fauci told reporters there was "no convincing evidence by an RCT," a randomized controlled trial, the standard test of whether a drug works, that either drug worked. On April 4, at a White House task force meeting, Fauci "strenuously objected" when Peter Navarro handed out a folder of studies claiming hydroxychloroquine was effective. On June 15, as the government moved to pull the emergency permission the FDA had given hydroxychloroquine, Fauci wrote, "I was always against the EUA," the emergency use authorization, because there was no sign the drug worked. Put simply, Fauci fought to keep either drug from going out with no study attached.

**Who Was in the Approval Chain for Gilead’s Remdesivir