Mother's Arms

Mother’s Arms

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Donald Gaines's avatar
Donald Gaines
Oct 2

I am a survivor of the Covid pandemic treatment. I was hospitalized and given the Fauci treatment and just happened to survive it. So now years later my am now having kidney problems that were never diagnosed before my 10 day hospital stay. So what can I do to offset the major medical problems that are already costing massive amounts of money?

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1 reply by Leland Lehrman
Glenn Tamir's avatar
Glenn Tamir
Sep 30

Truly disturbing Leland. Thank you and everyone staying on top of this!

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