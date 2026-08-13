Mother's Arms

Mother's Arms

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John G Coster's avatar
John G Coster
5d

Encouraging in one way but the deluded state of so many Democratic voters indicates how serious our dilemma is. Meanwhile no one in the senate is really confronting the depth of the depopulation program or the international cabal to which both parties are indentured.

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
5d

Leland - it’s encouraging to see how important this issue is to likely voters.

On another issue - I know you are familiar with Tom Haviland. Our work is now published re the embalmer clots:

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2202

We’ve been hounding Senator Ron Johnson to conduct a hearing on the subject.

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