Imagine that.

Brief heads up:

FDA Vaccine Safety Cover-up: What the Polling Shows

A Rasmussen national survey of likely U.S. voters, conducted August 5–6, 2026, found:

71% call the FDA’s handling of COVID vaccine safety data a “serious scandal” (50% say “very serious”); 22% disagree; 6% unsure.

By party: Republicans 88% (67% “very serious”); independents 63% (44%); Democrats 61% (39%).

Asked what punishment is appropriate if officials are proven to have concealed severe side-effect data: 48% say criminal prosecution, 21% say job loss, 11% say loss of medical license, 10% say no punishment.

Background cited in the polling question: The survey referenced findings from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), whose April 29, 2026 interim report concluded senior FDA officials had been aware their vaccine safety-monitoring system was missing severe side-effect signals. On August 10, 2026, Johnson and Sen. Rand Paul released text messages from Anthony Fauci’s government-issued iPhone, dated January 25–26, 2021, in which Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, and Vivek Murthy discussed potential vaccine risks to pregnant women — while Fauci had publicly stated there were no red flags in pregnancy safety data.

Media coverage note: Two Media Research Center studies found no coverage of the text-message release on ABC, CBS, or NBC’s flagship evening/morning broadcasts, and no stories on Apple News, Google News, or MSN the following morning.

Source: Craig Bannister, “Voters Call FDA’s COVID Cover-up Scandal Serious, Want Perpetrators Punished,” NewsBusters/CNSNews, August 11, 2026. https://newsbusters.org/blogs/cnsnews/craig-bannister/2026/08/11/voters-call-fdas-covid-cover-scandal-serious-want