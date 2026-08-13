Survey Says? The Verdict Is In
America Has Spoken: 71% call the FDA’s handling of COVID vaccine safety data a “serious scandal”
Imagine that.
Brief heads up:
FDA Vaccine Safety Cover-up: What the Polling Shows
A Rasmussen national survey of likely U.S. voters, conducted August 5–6, 2026, found:
71% call the FDA’s handling of COVID vaccine safety data a “serious scandal” (50% say “very serious”); 22% disagree; 6% unsure.
By party: Republicans 88% (67% “very serious”); independents 63% (44%); Democrats 61% (39%).
Asked what punishment is appropriate if officials are proven to have concealed severe side-effect data: 48% say criminal prosecution, 21% say job loss, 11% say loss of medical license, 10% say no punishment.
Background cited in the polling question: The survey referenced findings from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), whose April 29, 2026 interim report concluded senior FDA officials had been aware their vaccine safety-monitoring system was missing severe side-effect signals. On August 10, 2026, Johnson and Sen. Rand Paul released text messages from Anthony Fauci’s government-issued iPhone, dated January 25–26, 2021, in which Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, and Vivek Murthy discussed potential vaccine risks to pregnant women — while Fauci had publicly stated there were no red flags in pregnancy safety data.
Media coverage note: Two Media Research Center studies found no coverage of the text-message release on ABC, CBS, or NBC’s flagship evening/morning broadcasts, and no stories on Apple News, Google News, or MSN the following morning.
Source: Craig Bannister, “Voters Call FDA’s COVID Cover-up Scandal Serious, Want Perpetrators Punished,” NewsBusters/CNSNews, August 11, 2026. https://newsbusters.org/blogs/cnsnews/craig-bannister/2026/08/11/voters-call-fdas-covid-cover-scandal-serious-want
Encouraging in one way but the deluded state of so many Democratic voters indicates how serious our dilemma is. Meanwhile no one in the senate is really confronting the depth of the depopulation program or the international cabal to which both parties are indentured.
Leland - it’s encouraging to see how important this issue is to likely voters.
On another issue - I know you are familiar with Tom Haviland. Our work is now published re the embalmer clots:
https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2201
https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2202
We’ve been hounding Senator Ron Johnson to conduct a hearing on the subject.