Mother's Arms

Mother's Arms

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Mikael Reichel's avatar
Mikael Reichel
Jun 10

The IDA interview got my full attention, I never heard anyone from a US administration say what you said. With absolute clarity. With full moral authority. The included "Füllmich files" is outstanding work, in detail, in context in legibility and again from solid ethical foundation. It is just that the Reiner case (my working name is Reinergate) is the Canary in the coal mine, a mine already riddled with dead birds. That is, what is going on in Germany is in various shapes and forms going on in most parts of Europe. Even in my own country of Sweden, that had relatively benign lockdown during Corona, the vaccinations still are being rolled out. That is, the genocide has not ceased. This is why, to me, Reinergate encompasses the totalitarian abuse making the process of his release a process for all.

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