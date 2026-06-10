Carrie Buck (left) with her mother Emma, Virginia Colony for Epileptics and Feeble-Minded, November 1924 — days before the trial that ordered her sterilization. Photo: A.H. Estabrook. Arthur Estabrook Papers, University at Albany, SUNY.

Mary Mallon (“Typhoid Mary”) at Riverside Hospital on North Brother Island in the Hudson River, a facility specifically used by New York City health authorities to forcibly quarantine individuals. She remained here for 26 years and died there in 1938.

Although though some people still talk about not wanting to relitigate COVID, well, I’ve got news.

That’s not an option.

The chaotic, totalitarian abuses of public health and human rights in Washington DC and around the world absolutely require strong foundational leadership and development from the adult citizens of the United States of America. And the world. Now.

Notes on how I work with AI for research and development are at bottom.

It was my recent trip to Germany that forced me to confront just how serious the issues really are; not just because there are still doctors and lawyers in jail over there, but because the soul of their entire country is still experiencing the crisis as if it were somewhere around 2023. They are still kind of living with the worst soul states of the COVID era. The lockdowns are over, but the ongoing crises of health, conscience, faith, family, national identity, and historic association are happening in the shadows, which makes it so much worse than the same process happening here.

Americans have no idea how good we have it.

In red states, things are back to normal, or even better than they were, with protections strengthened and the people battle-tested. In blue states, the deep state minions have been put on notice, and while they still control State Capitols, the people generally ignore their insanity at will, knowing the Federal Government is on their side in some ways, which is as it should be.

But when I look at the gravity of the violations that were committed by the entire world government apparatus, nations and super-nations both, I come to understand that there is simply no way to pretend any more. In order for the mythic bird of accountability to descend on our nation, and the world, we are going to have to summon her repeatedly, and by name, until she feels equally at home on our front lawn as she does in the wild.

I have considered writing something like this by heart. At some point, I will perhaps give this piece a fuller introduction. And you will see that I have sprinkled it with the mythology and fairy tales that have taught us all so well…for so long.

I know this report is still mostly a research file, an outline, and not a proper essay.

But it brings countless details together into one place in the most intense way. It erects a coherent scaffold of such formidable stature that it reveals an inner necessity. Convert these revelations into a temple of the future, dedicated to the Goddess, Accountability cannot be ignored.

To just walk away from it is simply impossible, now more than ever.

Read it and behold.

The Work Left to Accomplish:

In the Long Shadow of Eugenics

The Greatest Moral Crisis of the 20th Century, Revisited

Germany, America, and the Rights of Human Beings With Respect to Medical Procedures

Two Nations, One Standard, Zero Accountability

Germany violated the Nuremberg Code and Geneva Conventions during COVID with documented precision. But the United States — whose moral authority imposed it — has continued to violate the same standards despite the Civil War and the ratification of the 14th Amendment. Not since the Civil Rights crisis of the 1960s have American citizens been so brutally treated en masse.

And the UK, EU countries, Israel, the Muslim World, China, Russia, and the United Nations system all did the same.

Those few nations — some of them in Africa — who formally resisted were often violently deprived of their leadership by unknown actors, and replaced with malleable followers.

Belarus is perhaps the one exception, although they had to resist the bribery of the IMF and who knows what else. I cannot resist taking the opportunity to claim their courage as heritage. My father’s father’s father’s family were from Belarus. They lived in the villages around Vitebsk, in the Pale of Settlement. Most of the family came to the United States during the 19th century, while still in their teens, with just enough money for rough passage.

But I cannot vouch for the details of life there on the ground during covid, or now. I only heard about the Belarus resistance through the underground news channels of those times. Nor can I vouch for the rest of the Belarussian national culture. I have never been there, and though I am sympathetic to their alignment with Russia against the New World Order, I have no idea what the people in Belarus really think of their government, its conduct during COVID, or in general.

But these are mere details beside the larger pattern of international covid governance failures that brought the Shadow of World War II right back into the consciousness of everyone who knows its history.

This document makes the case for international accountability, but is focused on the United States because I live here. The logic of accountability requires citizens to work on their own nations first, while sharing best practices with other people and nations involved in the same struggle. And with that I present to you:

The Long Shadow of Eugenics

A Historical and Legal Brief for Citizens and Attorneys in Every US Jurisdiction, State and Federal

June 2026.

All claims sourced in endnotes to public primary sources or documented sworn testimony.

The German investigation that provided the impetus for this document is published at The Füllmich Files. A print-ready version is available for download here. It is long, and I had to print it myself to really get through it.

A Note on Origins

On a recent trip to Germany, I was stunned to discover just how egregiously the Nuremberg Code had been violated there during COVID. But the more important discovery was what the cultural distance made visible.

Looking at a foreign country allowed me to achieve sufficient altitude to see the issue from its maximum height — the height at which the global pattern becomes visible rather than the individual incidents.

At first, I documented the German crisis in order to support German citizens, doctors, and lawyers in their struggle for freedom and justice — including personal visits to Michael Ballweg’s final hearing and acquittal, visits with Dr. Reiner Füllmich and Bianca Witzschel in prison, attendance at German medical conference proceedings, and meetings with key figures in their legal defense network.

That record is published at The Füllmich Files and forms the experiential foundation for this document’s German section. But from that same height, I realized I was even more obligated to turn the same rigorous evaluation — from first principles and foundational documents — onto the United States.

This is true not only because I live here, and because it is the nation I love and respect most deeply. It is true primarily because of the moral necessity to examine, correct, and fulfill one’s own acts and responsibilities before criticizing those of anyone else or any other nation.

I’ll never forget the day my neighbor told me I couldn’t even keep my own ass clean. It was even easier to understand her than Jesus, who recommends we take the block out of our own eye so we can see clearly to remove the dust speck from our neighbor’s.

This document is for both of them, and for all of us, and especially the children, the widowed, the wounded, and the dead.

PREFACE — THE GERMAN VIOLATION:

WHAT WAS DONE AND WHY IT MATTERS

Germany violated the Nuremberg Code and the Geneva Conventions during the COVID-19 pandemic with a precision that makes the violation impossible to dismiss as accident or policy error. Three documented layers compound one another.

First: The German government implemented 2G/3G restrictions — barring unvaccinated citizens from employment, restaurants, transit, and public life — by executive action, after the Bundestag had explicitly voted against a vaccine mandate on April 7, 2022 by 378 to 296. The democratic branch refused. The executive implemented it anyway. Coercion without democratic mandate — the precise structure the Nuremberg Code was written to prohibit.

Second: More than 1,521 physicians were investigated and 408 convicted under §278 StGB for issuing mask and vaccine exemptions based on clinical judgment. Germany’s Federal Court of Justice upheld these convictions. The Bavarian Oberlandesgericht ratified the same doctrine. That court sits in Munich — in Bavaria — the federal state in which Nuremberg is located, where the Code was written and where the physicians who first violated it were prosecuted.

Third — and most damning: The German state used §278 StGB to criminalize compliance with §2 of the Musterberufsordnung für Ärzte — the physician professional code, binding German domestic law, which states explicitly that physicians may not follow instructions incompatible with their duties. One domestic law was weaponized against another within Germany’s own legal system. The state contradicted itself — and its highest criminal court ratified the contradiction as doctrine.

This is Germany’s accountability crisis. It is real, documented, and demands a formal response from the United States government. The full record of the investigation that produced this section — including personal witness testimony, prison visits, and German legal proceedings — is available at The Füllmich Files.

BUT GERMANY IS NOT THE REAL CATASTROPHE.

The greater catastrophe — by every measure of historical expectation, constitutional promise, and moral obligation — is the United States of America.

Germany received the Nuremberg Code as a conquered nation. The standard was imposed on German soil, by foreign military authority, in direct response to crimes committed by German state actors. Germany’s obligation to honor it was real — but partly externally imposed.

The United States created the standard. Voluntarily. As the world’s prosecutor. Through its own military tribunal, argued by its own lawyers, decided by its own judges. The United States did not receive the Nuremberg Code. It authored it, administered it, and handed it to the world as the definitive answer to what happens when state medical authority is turned against the people it is meant to serve.

Then it came home to a constitutional order that had never fully resolved the question the Nuremberg Code answered — the question of whether the state may treat human bodies as instruments of collective purpose rather than as persons possessed of inalienable rights. That question had been answered by the Fourteenth Amendment in 1868, at the cost of 600,000 lives. But the answer had never been fully enforced. We will now look squarely at the controversial and largely unknown history of American failures to uphold the Constitution, especially when it confronts elite interests in eugenics — which is why the failures after Nuremberg are so painful, and why they must be corrected.

THE AMERICAN CATASTROPHE REVISITED

The United States holds the strongest tradition of individual constitutional rights of any nation in human history — and the deepest unresolved contradiction within it. Its Supreme Court produced Buck v. Bell in 1927, authorizing compulsory sterilization of American citizens for eugenic purposes: never overruled, still valid precedent today. The same federal government that prosecuted German physicians for experimenting on human beings without consent ran the Tuskegee Syphilis Study — a forty-year program in which Black American men with syphilis were denied treatment without their knowledge so that government researchers could observe the disease’s progression — for forty years after Nuremberg. The same constitutional framework that promises individual liberty was used during COVID to mandate experimental products on tens of millions of Americans — including children — while the government suppressed the safety data that would have enabled meaningful consent.

This is not a comparison designed to excuse Germany. It exists because accountability that isolates Germany while exempting the United States is not accountability — it is the same pattern that allowed Germany to be scapegoated after World War I while every other actor escaped examination. The standard the United States created at Nuremberg applies to the United States. More than to any other nation. Because the United States is the one that said it did.

The Actors: Then and Now

Accountability requires names. The institutional network that produced the COVID violations documented in this brief did not emerge from nowhere. It has a genealogy — from the eugenics movement that produced Buck v. Bell, through the post-war institutional architecture that preserved that ideology under new vocabulary, to the specific individuals and organizations that directed the COVID response, suppressed its safety signals, censored its critics, and constructed the legal architecture that made accountability nearly impossible.

The institutional genealogy — the through-line from eugenics to COVID:

The Rockefeller Foundation funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Human Heredity, and Eugenics in Berlin — the institution whose director supervised Josef Mengele. It simultaneously funded Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York, the operational center of American eugenics science. After the war, the same Rockefeller family network founded the Population Council (1952), which translated eugenics ideology into population control policy. That ideology became US national security doctrine through NSSM 200 (1974) — the Kissinger Report, classified until 1989, which made population reduction in thirteen developing nations an explicit US strategic objective. The Gates Foundation now operates through those same institutions, in those same target nations, at twenty times the funding scale.

The Atlantic Council — founded in 1961 by figures from Rockefeller-connected Cold War policy circles — is the institution where this genealogy, the military-intelligence complex, the pharmaceutical governance network, and the COVID censorship architecture all have documented formal presence simultaneously. It currently houses the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center. Its board has included seven living CIA directors. Its Digital Forensic Research Lab was one of the four partners that built and operated the Election Integrity Partnership — the primary censorship architecture used to suppress accurate COVID vaccine safety information across every major platform. In November 2021, it hosted the joint Distinguished Leadership Awards ceremony honoring EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla — while the European Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation into their undisclosed communications regarding the €35 billion COVID vaccine contract was already underway.

The Atlantic Council is not the command structure. It is the legitimation and coordination venue — where the eugenics institutional genealogy, the intelligence community, the pharmaceutical governance network, and the censorship architecture publicly ratify each other’s decisions and present coordinated policy as independent expert consensus. No other institution in this accountability record sits at all four intersections simultaneously.

The individuals most responsible — named here, documented in full in Part III:

For the suppression of safety information: Peter Marks (FDA CBER Director — directed suppression of safety signal detection; named in subpoenaed congressional documents); Janet Woodcock and Patrizia Cavazzoni (FDA — responsible for the 5.3.6 suppression request); Rochelle Walensky (CDC — responsible for public communications that did not reflect known safety signals).

For the mandate architecture: Lloyd Austin (Secretary of Defense — military mandate, 10 U.S.C. §1107a violated on its face); Joseph Biden (Commander in Chief and signatory of EO 14043); Gavin Newsom (California — announced school mandate for EUA product the day of its authorization).

For the origins suppression: Anthony Fauci (NIAID Director — intervened in intelligence community analysis; pardoned January 19, 2025 by autopen; the Burdick v. United States trap makes him a compellable witness on covered matters); Avril Haines (DNI — presided over the deliberate non-investigation of COVID origins); Adrienne Keen (State/WHO/NIC — the single most important unexamined witness in the entire origins record; has never testified under oath); an unnamed CIA Senior Intelligence Service official who made or approved the 1:53am edit to the COVID origins assessment with no authorship recorded, and was subsequently promoted.

For the censorship architecture: Rob Flaherty and Clarke Humphrey (White House — documented direct pressure on platforms); Vivek Murthy (Surgeon General — framed accurate safety questions as an urgent public health threat); Chris Krebs and Alex Stamos (CISA/Stanford — built and then privatized the censorship infrastructure); Renee DiResta (CIA background; Stanford Internet Observatory — designed the EIP architecture explicitly to fill the government’s First Amendment gap); Imran Ahmed (CCDH — created the Disinformation Dozen targeting list; operated as an unregistered foreign agent; now invoking the First Amendment to protect his right to have done so).

These are not the only actors. They are the primary compelled testimony targets — the individuals whose sworn testimony would most rapidly advance the complete accountability record. The full documented case against each is in Part III.

What follows is the complete legal and historical case for that accountability — for every violation of the Nuremberg Code, the Geneva Conventions, and their domestic US equivalents committed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the constitutional failure that made those violations possible and that has gone unrepaired since 1868.

It is written for citizens who want to understand what happened. It is written for attorneys who want to act. It is written for courts that will be asked to decide what the law requires. And it is written for history.

Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court Robert H. Jackson — appointed to the bench by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the only person ever to serve simultaneously as US Solicitor General, US Attorney General, and Supreme Court Justice, and selected by President Harry S. Truman as the United States’ Chief Counsel at the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg — framed the governing principle in his opening statement to the tribunal on November 21, 1945:

“That four great nations, flushed with victory and stung with injury stay the hand of vengeance and voluntarily submit their captive enemies to the judgment of the law is one of the most significant tributes that Power has ever paid to Reason. We must never forget that the record on which we judge these defendants today is the record on which history will judge us tomorrow. To pass these defendants a poisoned chalice is to put it to our own lips as well.”

The United States passed that chalice. This document is the record of what it drank.

PART I — EUGENICS AND THE CONSTITUTION: WHY THE IDEOLOGY THAT PRODUCED COVID MANDATES IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL, ALWAYS WAS, AND MUST BE CONFRONTED DIRECTLY

This section establishes the ideological and institutional framework within which the COVID violations documented in this brief must be understood. The violations were not policy errors or bureaucratic failures. They were the latest expression of an ideology — eugenics — that the United States Constitution prohibited in 1868, that the Supreme Court betrayed in 1927, that the US prosecuted at Nuremberg in 1947, and that powerful institutional interests have operated under continuously ever since, changing vocabulary while preserving architecture. Understanding this is essential to understanding why the accountability campaign this brief describes is not merely a legal project. It is a constitutional restoration.

What Eugenics Actually Is — Not the Cartoon Version

The word “eugenics” has been successfully discredited as a synonym for Nazi racial ideology — which is precisely what its institutional practitioners intended. By associating eugenics with the most extreme and theatrical expression of the ideology, they made it possible to continue practicing its substance while disavowing its name.

Eugenics, in its precise and historically accurate definition, is the doctrine that human reproduction should be managed by elites to improve the genetic quality of the population — eliminating “unfit” traits and encouraging “fit” ones. Francis Galton, who coined the term in 1883, was the cousin of Charles Darwin. He was not a fringe figure. He was a Fellow of the Royal Society, the author of multiple scientific works, and the intellectual godfather of a movement that attracted the most prestigious scientists, philanthropists, and policymakers of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries on both sides of the Atlantic.

The movement was not peripheral to American institutional life. It was central to it. The Rockefeller Foundation funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Human Heredity, and Eugenics in Berlin — the institution whose director Otmar von Verschuer supervised Josef Mengele. Carnegie Institution funded the Eugenics Record Office at Cold Spring Harbor, New York, which sought to catalogue the “pedigree” of every American. The Harriman railroad fortune funded eugenics research directly. Harry Laughlin, superintendent of the Eugenics Record Office, testified before Congress, shaped immigration restriction policy, provided the model sterilization law that Nazi Germany adopted verbatim in 1933, and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Heidelberg in 1936 for his contributions to “racial hygiene.”

This is not a fringe movement that briefly influenced American policy. This is a movement funded by the most powerful private fortunes in American history, institutionalized in the most prestigious scientific bodies in the country, and embedded in federal law and Supreme Court precedent.

The Constitutional Prohibition That Was Ignored

The Fourteenth Amendment, ratified in 1868, states: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

The word “liberty” in this text is not ambiguous. Its framers — men who had just fought a war over whether the state could own a human body — understood liberty to encompass, at minimum, freedom from state-compelled physical invasion. The right to control one’s own body against state coercion is the most basic liberty the word can contain. A doctrine that authorizes the state to sterilize citizens against their will, to manage human reproduction for the benefit of the collective, or to compel medical interventions for eugenic purposes is a facial violation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of liberty.

Eugenics, properly understood, is flatly unconstitutional under the plain text of the Fourteenth Amendment. It was unconstitutional the day the amendment was ratified. It remained unconstitutional when the Eugenics Record Office opened. It was unconstitutional when thirty-three states enacted eugenic sterilization laws. It was unconstitutional when the Supreme Court decided Buck v. Bell.

The Supreme Court in Buck v. Bell did not engage with the Fourteenth Amendment’s liberty guarantee. Holmes treated the state’s public health interest as self-evidently sufficient without serious analysis of what “liberty” requires. He cited Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905) — the compulsory smallpox vaccination case — as sufficient precedent: “The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes.” That citation was wrong. Jacobson involved a fine for refusal, not compelled surgery. The distinction between a fine and a compelled physical invasion of the body — a distinction the common law had recognized for centuries as the difference between a tax and a battery — was not addressed. The opinion was not rigorous constitutional analysis. It was a policy preference dressed in judicial language, issued by a court that was culturally immersed in the eugenics ideology it was purporting to evaluate.

Buck v. Bell was wrongly decided in 1927. Not merely by modern standards. By the standards of the Constitution that existed in 1927 — the same Fourteenth Amendment ratified fifty-nine years earlier. The court failed to apply its own document.

The Nuremberg Reckoning — And the American Self-Indictment

When the United States military tribunal prosecuted Karl Brandt and twenty-two other German physicians in 1946-1947, it confronted a specific and documented fact: the T4 euthanasia program — the systematic murder of Germans deemed “unfit,” which Brandt had administered — was modeled on American eugenics law. The Virginia eugenic sterilization statute that Carrie Buck’s sterilization vindicated was the template. Harry Laughlin’s model law was the source. The institutional and intellectual lineage ran directly from Cold Spring Harbor, New York through the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Berlin to the gas chambers.

The American tribunal prosecuted the German physicians without acknowledging this lineage publicly. It produced the Nuremberg Code — establishing that voluntary consent is absolutely essential — without applying that standard retroactively to Buck v. Bell, which remained valid American law. It handed the world a standard that the United States itself was violating at home.

This is the foundational American hypocrisy of the twentieth century on human rights: the nation that prosecuted others for doing what its own Supreme Court had authorized. The nation that wrote the standard it then declined to apply to itself.

Justice Jackson’s words — “the record on which we judge these defendants today is the record on which history will judge us tomorrow” — were more prophetic than he knew. The record judged the United States, and found it wanting.

The Institutional Survival: Eugenics Under New Names

The eugenics movement did not end at Nuremberg. It reconstituted. The British Eugenics Society’s own Council minutes of February 1960 document this explicitly: the Society resolved that “activities in crypto-eugenics should be pursued vigorously” through population control vehicles — the Family Planning Association and the International Planned Parenthood Federation. The Society renamed itself the Galton Institute in 1989. Its substantive program did not change. It changed its vocabulary.

The American parallel ran through John D. Rockefeller III’s Population Council, founded in 1952. Its first administrator was Frederick Osborn — founder of the American Eugenics Society and trustee of the Pioneer Fund. Osborn advocated for “crypto-eugenics” explicitly, calling for “voluntary unconscious selection” — persuading people to make eugenic decisions without knowing they were doing so. The Population Council became the primary vehicle for translating eugenics-derived population management ideology into development policy.

On December 10, 1974, the United States National Security Council completed NSSM 200 — the Kissinger Report — a classified document that explicitly laid out a strategy by which the United States would aggressively promote population control in developing nations in order to regulate access to those countries’ natural resources. The document identified 13 nations by name as primary targets of US-funded population control efforts. Those nations were India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia, and Colombia — chosen on the basis of their resource wealth and demographic trajectory.

NSSM 200 was not merely a policy study. On November 26, 1975, NSSM 200 became official US foreign policy when it was endorsed by National Security Decision Memorandum 314, signed by President Gerald Ford. Population reduction in resource-rich developing nations was officially adopted as a US national security objective. The document explicitly recommended using multilateral institutions — UNFPA, WHO, World Bank — to pursue these objectives while concealing US strategic motivation. It explicitly discussed food aid as a lever: nations that did not comply with population control programs could have their aid conditioned accordingly.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a declassified US government document, adopted as official policy, available in the National Archives.

The institutional vehicles NSSM 200 designated for covert implementation of US population strategy are: UNFPA, the International Planned Parenthood Federation, the Population Council, and the World Bank’s population lending program. These are the same institutions through which the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation today operates its global health and reproductive programs — at approximately ten billion dollars in committed funding since 1998, in the same thirteen target nations NSSM 200 identified, through the same institutional vehicles NSSM 200 designated.

In 2021 alone, the Gates Foundation and UNFPA pledged $3.1 billion to “family planning” programs, with commitments from Ethiopia, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other NSSM 200 target nations among the primary recipients. The geographic and programmatic overlap between NSSM 200’s stated targets and the Gates Foundation’s current programmatic priorities is not ambiguous. It is precise.

Whether this constitutes intentional continuity of purpose or institutional inheritance of method is a question the evidence strongly suggests but the available primary sources do not conclusively resolve as intentional design. What is established beyond dispute is the documented institutional genealogy: from American eugenics science, through the Population Council, through NSSM 200, to the Gates Foundation’s current architecture. The ideology that informed each stage was never repudiated. It was rebranded.

The Evidentiary Standard: Two Claims, One of Which Is Already Proven

This document makes a precise distinction that every attorney, citizen, and court engaging with this material must hold clearly.

Claim A — Documented and legally sufficient: These institutions share a continuous genealogy. The eugenics ideology was never formally repudiated. The infrastructure was preserved under new vocabulary. The geographic and programmatic overlap between NSSM 200’s targets and current Gates Foundation priorities is precise and cannot be coincidental as institutional inheritance. People operating within these institutions are shaped by frameworks they may not consciously recognize as eugenic in origin. The policy outputs — population management in resource-rich developing nations, through the exact vehicles NSSM 200 designated — are consistent with what that ideology would produce.

Claim B — Stronger and requiring additional evidence: The people currently running these institutions are consciously pursuing a eugenics agenda. The COVID governance architecture was designed to reduce population. The vaccines were a deliberate instrument of harm.

This document rests on Claim A. It does not assert Claim B without additional evidentiary development.

The reason this distinction matters legally is that Claim A is sufficient to support the entire accountability framework — and is actually the stronger legal argument, because it cannot be dismissed as conspiracy theory. You do not need to prove that any individual consciously identifies as a eugenicist. You need to prove that they operate through institutions with a documented eugenics genealogy, that those institutions have never repudiated that genealogy, and that the policy outputs are consistent with what that ideology produces. That case is already made in this document.

The burden of proof shifts when the ideology explicitly resolved to operate covertly. The 1960 British Eugenics Society resolution to pursue “crypto-eugenics” through population control vehicles is not an allegation. It is the Society’s own Council minutes. An ideology that explicitly committed to concealment cannot later claim the absence of visible self-identification as evidence of its absence. When an institution resolves to operate under cover, the evidentiary standard for connecting its descendants to that ideology does not require finding a membership card. It requires what this document provides: documented institutional genealogy, programmatic continuity, geographic precision, and policy outputs consistent with the stated concealed purpose.

The Adrian Hill / Galton Institute connection demands explanation, not accusation. Hill is not an unwitting inheritor of a distant institutional name. The Galton Institute is the British Eugenics Society. It renamed itself in 1989. Hill holds a documented position there. His research focus is genetic susceptibility to infectious disease in African populations. His vaccine was specifically promoted for the developing world. These facts sit together in the public record and have never been examined under oath in any accountability proceeding. They are too well-documented to ignore. That phrase is precise: the question is not whether the connection exists — it does, in primary sources — but what it means. The answer to that question requires subpoena power, sworn testimony, and the kind of institutional accountability this brief exists to generate.

The connection between the eugenics institutional lineage and the COVID governance network is not too tight to dismiss. It is too well-documented to ignore. Those are different things. The difference between them is the difference between polemics and law.

The COVID Connection: Eugenics Ideology in the Governance Architecture

The connection between the eugenics institutional lineage and the COVID governance network is not inferential. It is documented at specific points.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the Galton Institute. The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was developed by Adrian Hill and Sarah Gilbert at the Jenner Institute. Adrian Hill holds a documented position at the Galton Institute — the renamed British Eugenics Society, which resolved in 1960 to pursue “crypto-eugenics vigorously” through population control vehicles. The Galton Institute is named for Francis Galton, who coined the word eugenics. Hill’s research group conducts most of its work in Africa, studying genetic susceptibility to infectious diseases in the same geographic populations the Galton Institute’s own documents identify as population-reduction priorities. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was promoted throughout 2020 as the vaccine specifically for the developing world — lower-middle-income countries in Africa, Latin America, and South and Southeast Asia. The developer of the developing-world COVID vaccine holds an institutional position at the renamed eugenics society.

The Gates Foundation’s structural conflict. The Gates Foundation simultaneously funds the WHO, holds equity in vaccine manufacturers, funds UNFPA population programs in NSSM 200 target nations, and operates through the exact institutional vehicles Frederick Osborn’s Population Council designed for “voluntary unconscious selection.” The same foundation that pre-positioned financially for the pandemic — through the August 2019 BioNTech investment with its pandemic response clause — is also the largest private funder of the WHO whose pandemic declaration activated that investment’s financial return. The foundation that profits from the pandemic response also funds the programs in the same nations that NSSM 200 designated as population reduction targets. These are documented facts. Their meaning is a question that accountability proceedings must explore under oath.

NSSM 200’s institutional survival through the COVID governance network. The CFR — substantially funded by Rockefeller since 1927 — had simultaneously on its board during the pandemic: the Gates Foundation’s first COO (Sylvia Burwell, who became HHS Secretary); a Moderna director (David Rubenstein, who moderated the vaccine procurement debrief without disclosing his board seat); and the CEO of a firm whose lineage runs through S.G. Warburg to the Rockefeller-family investment infrastructure (Vincent Mai, whose CEO Jeff Zients ran vaccine procurement). The ideological framework — population management through elite institutional architecture, outside democratic accountability — is the same one that produced NSSM 200. The personnel and institutions are its direct descendants.

The Constitutional Argument: Eugenics Has No Place in American Law

The foregoing is not presented as background context. It is presented as the foundation for a direct constitutional argument that must be made explicitly and repeatedly in every accountability proceeding this brief generates:

Eugenics ideology — the doctrine that state authority may be used to manage human reproduction, eliminate “unfit” populations, or compel medical interventions for collective benefit — is unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment, was unconstitutional the day the amendment was ratified in 1868, and has never acquired constitutional legitimacy regardless of the institutional prestige of its proponents or the policy vehicles through which it has been implemented.

Buck v. Bell did not make eugenics constitutional. It was a wrongly decided opinion that the constitutional text did not support, produced by a court that failed to apply its own document, and that has been used ever since as a fig leaf for the continuation of an unconstitutional ideology in new institutional forms.

The COVID mandate architecture — compelling bodily invasion of citizens, including children, for asserted collective benefit, while suppressing the safety information necessary for individual consent — rests on the same constitutional logic as Buck v. Bell. That logic is unconstitutional. It was always unconstitutional. The accountability campaign this brief describes is therefore not merely a remediation of COVID-specific violations. It is a constitutional confrontation with an ideology that has operated in American institutional life, under democratic camouflage, for over a century.

The specific constitutional violations are documented in the sections that follow. But every citizen and every attorney engaging with this material should understand what they are confronting: not a series of policy errors by well-meaning officials, but the latest expression of an ideology that the Constitution prohibited, that Nuremberg condemned, that Congress repeatedly legislated against — and that powerful private institutions have continued to operate under, with evolving vocabulary and unchanged purpose, ever since.

That ideology is anti-American. It is unconstitutional. It must be challenged — legally, politically, and historically — until Buck v. Bell is overruled, its institutional descendants are held accountable, and the constitutional promise of the Fourteenth Amendment is finally, actually, enforced.

The Human Pattern Behind the Institutional Failure

The institutional failures documented in this brief are not random. They share a common character type — a recognizable human pattern that has recurred across history regardless of ideology, nationality, or century, and that produces the same outcomes wherever it operates in institutional authority. That pattern is documented in full in Appendix A: The Droon Principle and the World Tree at the end of this document. It is placed there so that the legal record stands on its own terms — primary sources, statutes, named actors — and the deeper moral and mythological frame is available to every reader who wants it, without being imposed on those who need only the law.

The legal argument is complete without the appendix. The appendix is complete without the legal argument. Together they address both the mind and the place in a person that needs to understand not just what happened and who is responsible, but why it keeps happening and what kind of world is worth building once the accountability is done.

PART II — THE COMPLETE STORY (ARC OF SELF-BETRAYAL)

The Arc of Self-Betrayal

The United States government created the Nuremberg Code. An American military tribunal — United States v. Karl Brandt et al. — produced it in 1947 as the direct product of prosecuting German physicians for conducting medical experiments on human beings without consent. US Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, serving as Chief Prosecutor, stated the governing principle: “The record on which we judge these defendants today is the record on which history will judge us tomorrow.”

The Code was not handed to the United States by an external power. The United States authored it, administered it, and enforced it against conquered enemies. That origin creates a double obligation: the nation that prosecuted others for violating a standard is more bound by that standard than any other, not less.

Over the following five decades, the United States repeatedly and explicitly re-enacted that obligation into domestic law:

1947 — The Nuremberg Code, produced by a US tribunal

1964 — The Declaration of Helsinki, incorporating Nuremberg principles into international medical ethics

1974 — The National Research Act (Pub. L. 93-348), passed after the Tuskegee exposure, creating the National Commission for the Protection of Human Subjects and codifying informed consent as a federal legal requirement

1979 — The Belmont Report, establishing respect for persons, beneficence, and justice as the governing federal research ethics framework

1991 — The Common Rule (45 CFR Part 46), adopted by 15 federal departments and agencies, requiring informed consent for all federally funded human subjects research

1996 — The War Crimes Act (18 U.S.C. §2441), codifying Geneva Convention grave breaches as federal criminal offenses

2003 — 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3, the EUA statute, requiring as a statutory condition that recipients of emergency use products be informed of “the option to accept or refuse administration of the product”

The United States then violated every layer of this framework simultaneously — through active suppression of material safety information, through mandates that structurally eliminated the statutory right to refuse, and through a coordinated institutional effort to suppress the investigation of the product’s origins.

The violation is not a policy disagreement. It is a documented breach of statutes the United States enacted, with large congressional majorities, in explicit response to the identical abuses it had prosecuted at Nuremberg.

The Structure of the Violation

The German violation is characterized by its self-contradiction: one domestic law weaponized against another. The US violation is characterized by something equally precise: the systematic elimination of the preconditions for meaningful consent.

Informed consent is not satisfied by the existence of a legal right to refuse if:

The material safety information necessary to exercise that right is actively suppressed The practical cost of exercising the right — loss of employment, career, military service, education — renders it non-functional The product’s origin is concealed through coordinated intelligence community action, eliminating the context necessary for risk assessment Manufacturers are legally immunized from all liability, a fact not disclosed in public communications

All four conditions were simultaneously present during the COVID-19 vaccine mandate period. The right to refuse existed on paper in 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3. It was structurally eliminated in practice.

The Jacobson Question: What the Government Will Argue and Why It Fails

Every attorney, citizen, and court engaging with this document will encounter the same counterargument. The government will cite Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), as the constitutional authority for everything it did. Before the specific violations are documented, that argument must be addressed — completely, honestly, and with full acknowledgment of what Jacobson actually holds.

What Jacobson actually decided:

Jacobson v. Massachusetts upheld a five-dollar fine — $5 — imposed on Henning Jacobson for refusing a smallpox vaccination during an active outbreak in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Smallpox killed approximately 30% of those it infected. The vaccine was well-established, with decades of documented safety. The outbreak was documented and active. The penalty for refusal was a fine payable to the state. That is what the case decided.

Justice Harlan’s opinion did not grant unlimited authority. It stated explicitly that the state’s police power “might be exerted in such circumstances, or by regulations so arbitrary, unreasonable, or oppressive, as to justify the interference of the courts to prevent wrong and oppression.” It required that the measure be reasonable, not arbitrary, and not unduly oppressive given the circumstances. It acknowledged that a person with a medical condition making vaccination dangerous would be entitled to an exemption.

Jacobson authorized a $5 fine for refusing a well-established vaccine during a documented active outbreak of a disease with a 30% mortality rate. That is the precedent. Everything beyond that requires the government to demonstrate that its measure was reasonable, not arbitrary, and proportionate — which is precisely what the COVID mandate architecture failed to do.

What Holmes did with Jacobson — and why it was wrong:

Oliver Wendell Holmes, writing in Buck v. Bell (1927), extended Jacobson‘s modest holding to authorize compelled surgical sterilization: “The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes.”

That extension was not Jacobson‘s logic. It was Holmes applying Jacobson to a factually and legally incomparable situation — permanent bodily mutilation as a eugenic measure — without engaging with the constitutional distinction between a fine and compelled surgery, or between a documented contagious emergency and a pseudoscientific eugenics program. The COVID mandate architecture, while not sterilization, rests on the same illegitimate extension: taking Jacobson‘s limited authorization of a fine during a documented emergency and stretching it to authorize career destruction, school exclusion, and military separation for refusing an experimental product under EUA.

The legal distance between Jacobson and what the government did during COVID is the distance between a $5 fine and losing your military career of twenty years. The constitution does not bridge that distance automatically. The government must justify every step of the extension, and it has not.

The four-part test Jacobson actually requires:

Read honestly, Jacobson imposes four requirements on any state exercise of public health compulsion. The COVID mandates failed all four.

Requirement One — Documented individual transmission risk. Jacobson rested on a documented active outbreak of a disease with an established person-to-person transmission mechanism and a 30% mortality rate. The COVID mandate applied uniformly to every unvaccinated person regardless of individual risk assessment. A 25-year-old with documented natural immunity from prior infection was treated identically to an unvaccinated 70-year-old with comorbidities and no prior infection. The state made no individualized finding of dangerousness. It imposed collective liability without individual assessment.

The scientific record on individual COVID transmission variability is substantial. Superspreader events — in which a small minority of infected individuals are responsible for the majority of onward transmission — are documented in peer-reviewed literature. Many infected people transmit to nobody. The “every unvaccinated person is equally dangerous to others” premise that underlies the mandate architecture was not scientifically established and is contradicted by the transmission literature.

Requirement Two — Demonstrated efficacy for the asserted purpose. The COVID vaccines were authorized under EUA for individual protection — preventing serious illness in the vaccinated person. The trials were not designed to measure transmission. No trial demonstrated that vaccination prevented the vaccinated person from transmitting the virus to others. The public health justification for mandating a product to protect others — which is the Jacobson framework — requires that the product actually protects others. That evidence was never established.

This is not a minor technical point. It is the foundational logical requirement of the Typhoid Mary analogy the government invokes. You may quarantine Mary Mallon because she has been specifically demonstrated to be shedding a lethal pathogen and transmitting it to identifiable others. You may not quarantine every person who has not been vaccinated against typhoid on the theory that they might become Mary Mallon. The COVID mandate logic required exactly that second proposition — and the transmission evidence did not support it.

Furthermore, early internal communications within public health agencies — including the WHO’s own June 2020 statement, subsequently walked back under pressure, that asymptomatic transmission appeared to be “very rare” — show that the science on asymptomatic spread was uncertain at the time the mandate architecture was being constructed. The Fauci emails released under FOIA show contemporaneous internal acknowledgment of uncertainty about transmission that was not reflected in public communications. The government built a transmission-based mandate architecture on a transmission claim it knew was scientifically uncertain.

Requirement Three — Proportionality and least restrictive means. Jacobson itself required that the measure not be “arbitrary, oppressive, or unreasonable.” A $5 fine is proportionate to the asserted public health interest during a documented emergency with a 30% mortality pathogen and an established vaccine. Career destruction, military separation after decades of service, school exclusion of children, and loss of medical licensure are not proportionate to an asserted transmission risk that was never individually assessed and never demonstrated to be prevented by the product being mandated. Jacobson required the government to show that its chosen means were reasonable relative to the threat. The government never made that showing for any COVID mandate beyond the initial emergency context, and it never made it at all for the pediatric mandates where the individual risk-benefit calculation showed net harm to the child being mandated.

Requirement Four — Product integrity and honest disclosure. This is the requirement Jacobson did not address explicitly — because in 1905 no one contemplated a government mandating a product while simultaneously suppressing that product’s safety data. But it is the requirement that flows logically from Jacobson‘s reasonableness standard. A mandate imposed on the basis of a product whose safety profile is actively concealed from the people being mandated is not a reasonable measure. It is deception enforced by compulsion. The government cannot invoke its public health authority to protect others from contagion while simultaneously hiding from the people it is mandating the known risks of the intervention it is mandating.

The FDA knew about the myocarditis signal in February 2021. Internal records confirm the signal was acknowledged in May 2021. The FDA suppressed a superior safety detection methodology to avoid generating additional signals. The 5.3.6 post-marketing report — documenting 1,291 adverse event categories in 42,086 case reports in the first 90 days — was sought to be suppressed for 75 years. All of this was occurring simultaneously with the construction and enforcement of federal vaccine mandates. Jacobson‘s reasonableness requirement cannot be satisfied by a measure imposed on the basis of a product whose risks are being actively hidden from the people being compelled.

The Typhoid Mary problem — stated honestly and resolved precisely:

Mary Mallon was an Irish immigrant woman who worked as a cook in New York City in the early twentieth century. She was an asymptomatic typhoid carrier — confirmed through stool cultures. George Soper, a sanitary engineer, conducted epidemiological investigations tracing a series of typhoid outbreaks to households where she had worked. On the basis of that epidemiological association, New York City health authorities forcibly quarantined her twice — the second time for the remaining 26 years of her life. She died on North Brother Island in 1938. She was never charged with a crime. She was never convicted of anything. She never harmed anyone intentionally. She had no knowledge that she was carrying anything.

The government and legal establishment have cited her case ever since as proof that the state may act against an individual to protect others from contagion. Before accepting that framing, the actual evidentiary record must be examined.

What was actually established:

Epidemiological association — not proven individual causation. Soper’s investigation established that typhoid cases clustered around households where Mallon had worked. That is correlation. No individual death was proven beyond reasonable doubt to have been caused specifically by her, through a specific act of transmission, to a specific identified victim. Koch’s postulates — the foundational standard for establishing causation between a specific agent and a specific disease — were never satisfied at the individual level. She was quarantined on the basis of probabilistic association, not proven causation.

She was also the only typhoid carrier quarantined for life. Other typhoid carriers — all men, most of them higher in the social hierarchy — were identified in the same period and were simply told to change occupations. They were not confined. The application of the state’s public health authority was not equal. It fell with full force on a poor Irish immigrant woman with no social power to resist it, while men in comparable situations were released with instructions.

The moral question your document must not avoid:

A person who has no symptoms, no knowledge they are carrying a pathogen, no intention to harm, and no reasonable means of knowing they pose a risk — in what moral sense are they responsible for outcomes that may or may not be causally connected to their presence? The law treated Mary Mallon as a danger to be contained. It never asked whether the certainty of her lifelong imprisonment met any standard proportionate to the probabilistic risk she might pose to others.

The causation-correlation problem in infectious disease attribution has never been fully resolved. Epidemiology establishes association. It establishes that typhoid cases appeared in her wake. It does not establish, at the individual level, that she transmitted a specific pathogen to a specific person who died of it. That proof was never made. A life sentence was imposed on the basis of association — not proven individual causation, not equal application, not proportionality.

What this means for the Jacobson argument:

The government invokes Typhoid Mary as if she represents a clean justification for state coercive public health authority. The actual history shows the opposite. Her case illustrates precisely the danger of the state’s public health power exercised without individual proof of causation, without equal application across comparable cases, and without proportionality between the measure imposed and the risk established.

But there is a deeper scientific and philosophical problem with the Typhoid Mary precedent that has almost never been examined — and that goes to the root of the entire public health paradigm on which Jacobson and every mandate since has rested.

Mary Mallon’s immune system may have been the point — not the problem.

She was asymptomatic. She carried a pathogen that killed others and experienced no illness herself. That is not evidence of danger in the primary sense the state treated it as. It is evidence of immune competence. Her immune system accomplished something that others’ did not: it contained a lethal pathogen without clinical disease.

The appropriate scientific response to that observation is not imprisonment. It is investigation. The questions her biology posed — why could she carry typhoid without becoming ill? what did her immune response accomplish that others’ did not? how could that resilience be understood, studied, and extended to protect others? — were never asked. They were foreclosed by quarantine.

This is not a fringe observation. It is the foundational logic of immunology. When researchers study survivors of lethal epidemics — plague survivors in medieval Europe, cholera survivors, smallpox survivors — they are studying exactly this: individuals whose immune systems solved a problem that others’ could not. The CCR5-delta32 mutation conferring HIV resistance exists in the human population today because it was selected for during plague epidemics. The people who carried it survived. Their descendants carry it now. Natural immunity is not a curiosity. It is the mechanism by which human populations develop resilience to pathogens over time.

Mary Mallon was, by this analysis, precisely the kind of person whose biology should have been studied with scientific interest rather than imprisoned with institutional fear. The state’s response — quarantine for life — not only destroyed an innocent person. It destroyed the scientific opportunity her biology represented.

The differential susceptibility observation:

The individuals who died in association with Mary Mallon’s presence had immune systems that did not successfully contain the pathogen she carried without illness. That is a scientific observation about biological variability — not a moral judgment about their worth or a claim that they deserved to suffer. But it is a factually important observation that the public health framework systematically suppresses: differential susceptibility to infectious disease is real, documented across the entire history of infectious disease research, and has always been the legitimate subject of scientific inquiry.

A population contains individuals with varying degrees of immune competence. Some people contain pathogens asymptomatically. Some develop mild illness. Some develop severe illness. Some die. That variability is data. It is the raw material from which immunology builds its understanding of how human biology responds to infectious challenge. Understanding that variability — studying the robust, protecting the vulnerable, developing targeted interventions for those at specific risk — is what genuine public health science looks like.

The selection pressure argument — why it matters beyond COVID:

A public health paradigm that identifies the naturally immune as threats, suppresses natural immunity as a recognized pathway to protection, mandates pharmaceutical interventions for everyone regardless of individual immune status, and punishes those who decline — is a paradigm that, if followed consistently over generations, reduces selective pressure toward natural immune resilience and increases population dependence on pharmaceutical intervention.

Whether that outcome is intended or merely consequential is a question the evidentiary record does not yet conclusively resolve. What can be stated without inference is this: a population that develops resilience through natural immunity is harder to manage pharmaceutically than a population that depends on repeated external intervention for protection. The institutional interests that profit from the latter have no scientific incentive to study or promote the former.

The COVID natural immunity suppression is documented fact, not inference. The CDC’s initial refusal to recognize natural immunity as equivalent to vaccination — despite peer-reviewed studies from Israel, the Cleveland Clinic, and others showing it was equal or superior — was not scientifically justified. It was policy. People with documented natural immunity from prior COVID infection were mandated to take a product that could harm them, for a protection their immune systems had already achieved, because the policy framework did not recognize what their biology had accomplished.

That is not science. That is institutional management of a population that has ceased to treat individual biological variation as data and begun treating it as a compliance problem.

The worldview the document must name:

There is an assumption embedded in the Jacobson-to-COVID mandate architecture that has never been made fully explicit: that the appropriate unit of public health intervention is the population, not the individual. That individual variation in immune capacity is a problem to be managed rather than a resource to be understood. That the goal of public health is uniformity of intervention rather than comprehension of the full range of human biological response.

That worldview has a genealogy this document has already traced. It runs through the same institutional lineage the eugenics section documents — the management of human population as a collective object rather than the protection of individual persons as rights-bearing subjects. The Nuremberg Code was written specifically against that worldview. Its first principle — voluntary consent is absolutely essential — is a declaration that the individual, not the population, is the unit of moral concern in medicine.

Mary Mallon’s case sits at the origin point of that tension in American public health law. The state treated her immune competence as a threat to be neutralized. The Nuremberg Code’s framework treats it as a fact about her biology that the state had no right to override without her consent. The COVID mandate architecture made the same choice the state made in 1907: it treated individual biological variation — in this case natural immunity — as a compliance problem rather than a scientific resource and a personal right.

That continuity is not coincidental. It is the same institutional logic, applied across a century, to the same end: the subordination of individual biological reality to collective management by the state and the interests that capture it.

The sentence that closes this section:

Mary Mallon’s asymptomatic carriage of typhoid was not primarily evidence of danger. It was evidence of immune competence — a scientific question that was never asked because it was foreclosed by quarantine. The COVID mandate architecture made the identical error at civilizational scale: it treated natural immunity not as a phenomenon to be understood and respected but as a compliance problem to be overridden. A public health framework that imprisons the naturally robust and mandates intervention for those whose immune systems have already succeeded is not protecting the population. It is failing to understand it — and in that failure, it is serving interests other than the health of the people it claims to protect.

The state may act. But it must act on proof, not probability. On individuals, not populations. On demonstrated necessity, not asserted emergency. On proportionate means, not career destruction and school exclusion. And it must apply its authority equally — not falling heaviest on those least able to resist it.

That is the standard Jacobson requires. It is the standard Mary Mallon deserved and never received. It is the standard COVID vaccine mandate recipients deserved and never received. The historical injustice and the contemporary one share the same root: state authority exercised on the basis of association rather than causation, applied without individual assessment, without proportionality, and without honest disclosure of what the state actually knows and doesn’t know.

Jacobson authorized a $5 fine. It authorized it for a specific reason: to prevent one person from contributing to the spread of a lethal pathogen during a documented active emergency. It did not authorize the architecture that was built in its name during COVID. The distance between what Jacobson decided and what the government did is the measure of the constitutional violation this document exists to address.

The sentence that closes the argument:

The government may protect the many from the documented contagion of the confirmed few, through proportionate individualized measures, using demonstrated effective means, with honest disclosure of all known risks. It may not protect the many by mandating an experimental product whose safety it has concealed, on the basis of a transmission claim it never demonstrated, applied universally without individual assessment, as a condition of participation in civil and professional life. Jacobson authorized none of what was done. Every step beyond the $5 fine required justification the government never provided and evidence it was simultaneously suppressing.

The Childhood Mandate — The Most Severe Category

The childhood dimension compounds every violation and introduces additional legal territory with no adequate parallel in prior US history.

The EUA for children ages 5–11 was granted in October 2021 on the basis of a clinical trial of 2,268 children — not sufficient to detect rare adverse events at the rates subsequently documented. At the time of authorization, peer-reviewed research by Høeg, Krug, Stevenson, and Mandrola (published in medRxiv September 2021, subsequently peer-reviewed in European Journal of Clinical Investigation 2022) had established that for boys ages 12–15 without medical comorbidities, the rate of cardiac adverse events post-vaccination was 3.7 to 6.1 times higher than their 120-day COVID-19 hospitalization risk. This research was available before the FDA authorized the product for children. It was not incorporated into the benefit-risk analysis presented to parents.

Children cannot provide legal informed consent. Under the Common Rule (45 CFR 46, Subpart D), research involving children requires additional protections, IRB approval, and informed consent from parents or guardians. The EUA framework bypasses the full IRB process. Parents were not provided with the Pfizer 5.3.6 post-marketing data — 42,086 adverse event case reports in the first 90 days, including pregnancy and fertility signals — because the FDA had agreed to seek 75-year suppression of that document. Parents were consenting on behalf of their children to a product whose known safety profile was actively withheld from them.

California announced the first statewide COVID vaccine mandate for K-12 schoolchildren on October 1, 2021 — the same day the product received its EUA for the 5–11 age group, before any long-term safety data existed. Governor Newsom stated publicly that the mandate would take effect upon full FDA approval. The FDA has never fully approved the COVID vaccine for children under 16. The mandate was announced for a product that remains under EUA — meaning the statutory right to refuse under 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3 applies, and was being structurally eliminated by a state government the same day it was authorized.

This is the most severe category of violation in the entire record because:

Children cannot consent — they have no capacity under law to waive rights the statute gives them Parents were denied the material safety information necessary to consent on their behalf The known risk-benefit calculation for healthy boys specifically showed net harm The mandate was structural coercion — exclusion from school attendance — imposed on a population legally incapable of the alternative The product was experimental under its own authorization — EUA status means not fully approved — which triggers the most stringent informed consent requirements

THE SCIENTIFIC RECORD: WHY “SAFE AND EFFECTIVE” CANNOT BE DEFENDED

Before the violation inventory, one evidentiary fact must be stated plainly, because every violation documented below rests on it:

The claim that COVID-19 vaccines were “safe and effective” — as communicated to the public, used to justify mandates, and enforced through professional destruction of physicians who questioned it — was not an accurate summary of the available evidence at the time it was made. It is not an accurate summary of the evidence now.

The peer-reviewed scientific record as of June 2026:

React19 — a patient-driven nonprofit providing science-based support for people suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine effects — has partnered with COVERSE to maintain a searchable database of peer-reviewed publications related to COVID vaccine adverse events. That database currently contains over 4,550 peer-reviewed studies. These are not VAERS reports. They are not anecdotes. They are peer-reviewed scientific publications investigating the biological mechanisms, clinical manifestations, and population-level effects of COVID vaccine adverse events.

A body of scientific literature requiring a dedicated searchable database to catalogue is not consistent with a product that was “safe and effective” in the sense that phrase was communicated to the public. It is consistent with a product that has a significant and serious adverse event profile — one that was known internally to the manufacturers and regulators, documented in the Pfizer 5.3.6 post-marketing surveillance report, confirmed in subpoenaed FDA communications, and is now the subject of over four thousand independent scientific investigations.

What the National Academy of Sciences confirmed in 2024:

The 2024 National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine evidence review — commissioned by HRSA, the most authoritative independent US assessment — drew 85 conclusions about causal relationships between COVID vaccines and adverse events. Among the conditions for which causality was established or favored: myocarditis and pericarditis, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, thromboembolic events including stroke and pulmonary embolism, Bell’s palsy, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

These are not rare nuisances. They are serious, potentially life-altering and life-ending conditions — confirmed as causally linked to the vaccines by the institution the US government created to make exactly these determinations.

What the autopsy record shows:

A 2025 systematic review published in ESC Heart Failure examined all published autopsy reports involving COVID vaccine-induced myocarditis as a possible cause of death. It identified 28 autopsy-confirmed cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis. In 26 of those cases, the cardiovascular system was the only organ system affected. These are deaths — confirmed at autopsy by independent physicians with cardiac pathology expertise — causally linked to the vaccine.

What the Johnson PSI subpoenaed documents show:

FDA officials knew about the myocarditis signal in February 2021. They acknowledged it internally in May 2021. They suppressed a superior detection methodology that would have identified 25 additional safety signals. They delayed public disclosure until late June 2021. The stated reason, in their own words, was protecting vaccine messaging.

What the CICP data shows:

14,413 claims filed. Fewer than 30 compensated. 98% denial rate. Two death benefits paid in five years. A private charity has paid more to the injured than the government compensation program created for that purpose.

The evidentiary conclusion:

The “safe and effective” characterization, as applied to COVID-19 vaccines in the manner it was publicly communicated — without qualification, without disclosure of known serious adverse events, without disclosure of manufacturer immunity, and in support of mandates — was not supported by the evidence available to the officials making it. The evidence they suppressed, delayed, and failed to disclose is now in the public record. The violation of informed consent documented in this brief is therefore not a technical statutory argument. It is a description of what happened to real people who were denied information that would have been material to their decision.

They deserved better. The law required better. This document is the record of what was done instead.

PART III — COMPLETE VIOLATION INVENTORY

Ordered from most egregious to most general. For each violation: the statute, the act, the named actor(s), the accountability mechanism, and the jurisdiction.

VIOLATION 1 — Suppression of Material Safety Information Required for Informed Consent

Statute violated: 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii) (right to informed refusal requires material information); 45 CFR 46.116 (Common Rule informed consent requirements); Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act §505(b) (misbranding through omission of material facts)

The act: The FDA, in agreement with Pfizer, sought to suppress the Pfizer 5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports — a document containing 1,291 adverse event categories from 42,086 case reports accumulated in the first 90 days of vaccine deployment — for 75 years. This document included signals for myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke, pulmonary embolism, Guillain-Barré syndrome, Bell’s palsy, anaphylaxis, hemorrhagic stroke, and 413 pregnancy cases including spontaneous abortion, intrauterine death, premature birth with neonatal death, and neonatal death.

The FDA’s stated justification was the volume of documents requiring processing. Federal courts, in response to FOIA litigation by the Physicians for Informed Consent and Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT), rejected this justification and ordered accelerated disclosure. The document became public in 2022.

A product was mandated under federal employment and military orders during the period when this document was sought to be suppressed. Citizens could not meaningfully exercise the statutory right to refuse a product whose manufacturer’s own surveillance had generated 1,291 adverse event categories in 90 days — because that information was under active suppression.

The second layer — suppression of internal safety detection capability (PSI findings, 2025–2026):

The 5.3.6 suppression was not the only act of safety signal concealment. Senator Ron Johnson’s Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, through a January 28, 2025 subpoena to HHS, obtained over 2,400 pages of internal FDA and HHS communications that document a parallel and independent suppression operation.

In early 2021, FDA statistician Dr. Ana Szarfman briefed senior FDA officials — including CBER Director Peter Marks — about a new “state of the art” data mining algorithm capable of detecting safety signals the FDA’s existing method was structurally designed to miss. Internal records confirm the existing method produced what Dr. Szarfman identified as 49 examples of “extreme masking” — cases where real safety signals were hidden by the methodology. The superior method, when applied, uncovered approximately 25 statistically significant safety signals not previously detected by FDA’s current methodology, including sudden cardiac death, acute myocardial infarction, Bell’s palsy, and non-site specific embolism and thrombosis.

Rather than adopt the superior method, FDA officials — led by Peter Marks — directed Dr. Szarfman to “hold off on creating and sending data mining reports and analyses.” The stated reason, documented in internal communications: Marks warned that Dr. Szarfman’s data mining could “create erroneous conflicts that feed in to anti-vaccination rhetoric.”

Internal records further show that by May 24, 2021, FDA and CDC officials had already acknowledged in a meeting that VAERS was signaling for myopericarditis in individuals aged 16–24. Three days later, Peter Marks wrote to Walensky and Woodcock expressing hesitation about even posting “clinical considerations” about myocarditis. The FDA did not formally add myocarditis and pericarditis warnings to Pfizer and Moderna products until late June 2021 — months after internal records confirmed the safety signal, and after Israeli health authorities had warned their US counterparts as early as February 2021.

Senator Johnson stated that the documents offer a “simple, yet troubling, answer” to why this information was withheld: officials feared vaccine hesitancy more than they valued informed consent. That is not an inference. It is the documented rationale, in the officials’ own words, in subpoenaed communications.

The scientific record this suppression concealed is now documented in over 4,550 peer-reviewed publications catalogued in the React19/COVERSE scientific database — the largest organized bibliography of COVID vaccine adverse event research in existence. Its scale alone refutes the “safe and effective” characterization as it was publicly communicated: a product generating over four thousand peer-reviewed adverse event studies is not a product whose safety profile was fully understood at the time of mandate.

Named actors:

Janet Woodcock , FDA Acting Commissioner 2021; Patrizia Cavazzoni , FDA Director of CDER — responsible for the FDA’s handling of the 5.3.6 suppression request and aware of Szarfman’s findings

Peter Marks , FDA CBER Director — directed Szarfman to stop generating safety signal reports; expressed hesitation about disclosing myocarditis clinical guidance; named in subpoenaed PSI documents as the primary decision-maker in both acts of suppression

Rochelle Walensky , CDC Director 2021–2023 — recipient of Marks’s communications delaying myocarditis disclosure; responsible for public safety communications that did not reflect internal findings

Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary 2021–2025 — responsible for overall departmental conduct including PREP Act declarations and informed consent policy

Accountability mechanism: FOIA litigation (executed — documents released). PSI subpoena records (released — 2,400+ pages). Civil litigation for damages. Congressional oversight: Senator Johnson’s PSI hearings have generated the subpoenaed documentary record; compelled testimony from Marks, Woodcock, Cavazzoni, and Walensky is the next step. Professional misconduct review for FDA officials. The PSI record is now a primary source for any civil plaintiff establishing that the FDA knowingly suppressed safety information material to informed consent.

Jurisdiction: Federal. District Court for the Western District of Texas has already addressed the disclosure question. The civil damages theory runs through federal court.

VIOLATION 2 — Structural Elimination of the Statutory Right to Refuse for Military Personnel

Statute violated: 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii); 10 U.S.C. §1107a (military-specific EUA informed consent); Uniform Code of Military Justice; Geneva Convention Common Article 3 (as incorporated in 18 U.S.C. §2441)

The act: On August 24, 2021, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all active duty military personnel. The mandate specified that “service members who refuse to be vaccinated may be subject to disciplinary action.” This converted the statutory right to refuse under both 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3 and 10 U.S.C. §1107a — which explicitly preserved military members’ option to accept or refuse EUA products — into a career-ending or disciplinary event.

10 U.S.C. §1107a was enacted precisely to address this scenario: it states that the President may waive the informed consent requirement for military personnel only in specific national security circumstances, with explicit findings. No such waiver was formally issued before the mandate was imposed. The mandate therefore violated the military-specific informed consent statute on its face.

Over 8,000 service members were separated from the military for vaccine refusal. Thousands more faced non-judicial punishment, adverse performance evaluations, and denial of reenlistment bonuses. The product they refused remained under Emergency Use Authorization throughout — meaning their statutory right to refuse was explicitly preserved in federal law while simultaneously being punished by the Department of Defense.

Named actors:

Lloyd Austin , Secretary of Defense — issued the mandate memorandum August 24, 2021

Mark Milley , Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — provided military endorsement and implementation authority

Joseph Biden , Commander in Chief — authorized the mandate policy

Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary — issued the PREP Act declarations under which EUA status was maintained

Accountability mechanism:

Congressional repeal (partially executed — Congress included language in the FY2023 NDAA requiring the DoD to reinstate separated service members)

Individual civil litigation under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and 10 U.S.C. §1107a — multiple cases active in federal courts

Congressional investigation of whether the waiver requirement under §1107a was properly satisfied

Inspector General review of DoD compliance with federal informed consent statutes

Jurisdiction: Federal — primarily district courts in circuits with active military litigation. The DC Circuit and Federal Circuit have jurisdiction over DoD policy challenges. The Court of Federal Claims has jurisdiction over compensation claims for separated service members.

VIOLATION 3 — OSHA Mandate: Coercion Through Threat of Livelihood

Statute violated: 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii); Administrative Procedure Act (5 U.S.C. §553, §706); Occupational Safety and Health Act; potentially 42 U.S.C. §1983 (where state actors involved)

The act: On September 9, 2021, the Biden administration announced an OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or implement weekly testing. The ETS, published November 5, 2021, covered approximately 84 million American workers.

The Supreme Court, in National Federation of Independent Business v. OSHA (595 U.S. 109, January 13, 2022), stayed and ultimately invalidated the mandate, holding that OSHA lacked authority under the Occupational Safety and Health Act to impose a “broad public health measure” of this nature. The Court noted: “Although COVID-19 is a risk that occurs in many workplaces, it is not an occupational hazard in most... The vaccine mandate is strikingly unlike the workplace regulations that OSHA has typically imposed.”

However, during the period between the rule’s announcement and the Supreme Court’s stay, millions of Americans faced effective termination for refusing a product whose safety data was under suppression and whose manufacturers were legally immune from all liability — facts not disclosed in OSHA’s ETS documentation.

Named actors:

Douglas Parker , OSHA Administrator — signed and implemented the ETS

Marty Walsh , Secretary of Labor — authorized OSHA action

Joseph Biden — directed the mandate policy; stated publicly “We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin”

Xavier Becerra — coordinated the healthcare worker parallel mandate

Accountability mechanism:

Supreme Court invalidated the mandate (executed)

Civil litigation by affected employees — wrongful termination claims, religious exemption claims

Congressional oversight of OSHA rulemaking process

APA §706 claims for arbitrary and capricious agency action — the ETS was issued without the notice-and-comment period required for ordinary rulemaking

Jurisdiction: Federal — the Supreme Court addressed the core constitutional question. Individual employment claims run through federal district courts and the EEOC. State labor boards may have concurrent jurisdiction for state-law wrongful termination claims.

VIOLATION 4 — Healthcare Worker Mandates: Compulsion of Medical Personnel Incompatible with Humanitarian Mission

Statute violated: 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii); 42 U.S.C. §1395 et seq. (Medicare/Medicaid Conditions of Participation); Geneva Convention Additional Protocol I, Article 15 (as reflecting customary international law); the Belmont Report and 45 CFR 46 (for those in research roles)

The act: CMS issued an Interim Final Rule on November 5, 2021 requiring vaccination of all staff at Medicare- and Medicaid-certified healthcare facilities as a condition of the facility’s participation in Medicare and Medicaid — effectively threatening the financial viability of any hospital or clinic that did not enforce the mandate on its employees.

Healthcare workers who refused on clinical or religious grounds faced termination. Physicians who publicly questioned the benefit-risk profile of the vaccines for specific patient populations faced medical board investigations in multiple states. The parallel to the German §278 prosecutions is structural: medical professionals were punished for exercising clinical judgment that deviated from state health policy — not through criminal prosecution as in Germany, but through professional and economic destruction.

Additional Protocol I, Article 15 states: “Civilian medical personnel shall be respected and protected... They shall not be compelled to carry out tasks which are not compatible with their humanitarian mission.” A physician who assessed that a specific patient should not receive the vaccine — based on contraindications, prior infection, or risk-benefit calculation — was compelled by mandate architecture to either administer it or lose their position. That is compulsion incompatible with humanitarian mission. The US has not ratified Additional Protocol I, but it reflects customary international humanitarian law recognized in US military doctrine and has been cited approvingly by US courts.

Named actors:

Xavier Becerra , HHS Secretary — issued the CMS mandate

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure , CMS Administrator — implemented the Interim Final Rule

Rochelle Walensky , CDC Director — provided the public health authorization framework

State medical boards in California, New York, Texas, and other states that investigated physicians for questioning vaccine policy

Accountability mechanism:

Supreme Court upheld the CMS mandate in Biden v. Missouri (595 U.S. 141, January 13, 2022) — distinguishing it from the OSHA mandate on grounds of CMS statutory authority

Civil litigation under 42 U.S.C. §1983 for those subject to state actor coercion

State medical board reform — several states have since passed legislation prohibiting discipline of physicians for providing COVID-related clinical opinions

Congressional investigation of CMS mandate authority and its interaction with EUA informed consent requirements

Jurisdiction: Federal for CMS mandate challenges. State for medical board disciplinary actions. Mixed for individual damages claims.

VIOLATION 5 — Federal Employee Mandate: Coercion Without Disclosure

Statute violated: 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii); 5 U.S.C. §7513 (adverse action protections for federal employees); PREP Act disclosure requirements

The act: Executive Order 14043 (September 9, 2021) required all federal employees to attest to COVID-19 vaccination status or face termination. Approximately 3.5 million federal employees were covered. The mandate was issued without disclosure that: (a) the product remained under EUA and the statutory right to refuse was preserved in 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3; (b) manufacturer liability had been eliminated through PREP Act declarations; (c) the FDA was simultaneously seeking 75-year suppression of Pfizer’s post-marketing safety data.

Approximately 2,000 federal employees were ultimately terminated or resigned under the mandate. The DC Circuit upheld the mandate in Feds for Medical Freedom v. Biden (2022), holding that the President’s authority over federal employees under Article II was sufficient. The court did not reach the question of whether the mandate violated the EUA statute’s informed consent provisions.

Named actors:

Joseph Biden — issued Executive Order 14043

Agency Heads implementing the order — all Cabinet secretaries

Kiran Ahuja, OPM Director — issued implementing guidance

Accountability mechanism:

Civil litigation challenging the EO (active in multiple circuits)

Congressional investigation of whether EUA disclosure requirements were satisfied

Reinstatement litigation for terminated employees

The unresolved statutory conflict between EO 14043’s mandate structure and 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3’s right to refuse warrants a definitive judicial resolution that has not yet been obtained

Jurisdiction: Federal — DC Circuit has primary jurisdiction over federal employee claims.

VIOLATION 6 — Suppression of Origins Intelligence: Elimination of Risk Context for Consent

Statute violated: 45 CFR 46.116(b)(1) (informed consent must include “a description of any reasonably foreseeable risks”); 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii); potentially 18 U.S.C. §1001 (false statements), 18 U.S.C. §1519 (obstruction through document destruction)

The act: The origin of SARS-CoV-2 is material to informed consent for COVID vaccines in a specific and documentable way: if the virus was produced through US-funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, then the US government held a conflict of interest in its safety and efficacy communications — the same government that funded the research was also mandating the response to that research. Citizens who knew their government had funded research that may have produced the pandemic would have had additional grounds to question the government’s objectivity in assessing the vaccine’s risk-benefit profile.

The Erdman testimony (HSGAC, May 13, 2026) establishes under oath:

6 of 7 CIA technical experts assessed lab leak origin

CIA management overrode those assessments at 1:53am; the track changes record shows no authorship

Analysts who maintained lab leak assessments received $1,500 awards; managers supporting natural origin were promoted to $6,000 awards and Senior Intelligence Service rank

Anthony Fauci intervened in intelligence community analysis on February 3, 2020 and June 4, 2021

When President Biden was briefed after the 90-day study, the CIA’s own top scientist told him directly that all five scientific pillars favored lab leak — while the NIC briefer presented a different conclusion

The suppression of this intelligence was not merely an error of judgment. It was an active management decision that preserved the government’s narrative authority over the pandemic response while eliminating citizens’ ability to assess their government’s objectivity. Citizens who were being mandated to take a vaccine could not assess whether the government mandating it had a conflict of interest, because the intelligence establishing that conflict was being suppressed.

Named actors:

Anthony Fauci , NIAID Director 1984-2022 — intervened in IC analysis February 2020 and June 2021 (sworn testimony); prompted Proximal Origin paper; pardoned January 19, 2025 (autopen, approved by Zients)

Avril Haines , DNI 2021-2025 — under her authority FBI was excluded from presidential briefing; 90% of NCMI material cut from NIC product; COVID Origin Act declassification not seriously executed; Palantir consultant immediately prior to DNI role

Jeff Zients , White House COVID Coordinator — controlled access to presidential briefing; present when FBI was excluded; approved Fauci’s pardon by autopen at 10:31pm January 19, 2025

Ron Klain , White House Chief of Staff — controlled briefing preparation and access to the president

Adrienne Keen , State Department/WHO/NIC — discredited lab leak evidence at State, then placed to run the NIC review; has never testified under oath

WCPMC unnamed SIS official — made or approved the 1:53am edit to the CIA’s COVID origin assessment; promoted to SIS rank as recently as 2025; identifiable from CIA personnel records

David Morens, Senior NIAID Adviser — federally indicted April 16, 2026 (Case 8:26-cr-00138-PX); five counts including conspiracy, obstruction, destruction of records; documented coordinating with Daszak to protect EcoHealth grants while suppressing origins evidence

Accountability mechanism:

Morens prosecution — active, compelled testimony reaches Fauci’s personal Gmail and Daszak’s coordination

Congressional subpoena — Haines, Zients, Klain, Keen: none have testified under oath

18 U.S.C. §1001 criminal referral for Fauci — perjury statute expired May 11, 2026 without charges; pardon does not cover co-conspirators

IC Inspector General referral for the 1:53am edit and retaliation against lab leak analysts

COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023 compliance enforcement — ODNI’s failure to execute serious declassification is non-compliance with a duly enacted statute

Civil claims by mandate victims who can establish that suppressed origins intelligence was material to their consent decision

Jurisdiction: Federal criminal (Maryland — Morens case). DC Circuit for DNI/ODNI challenges. HSGAC and House committees for congressional accountability. IC IG for analyst retaliation claims.

VIOLATION 7 — The PREP Act Liability Shield: Undisclosed Transfer of Risk

Statute violated: 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii) (informed consent requires disclosure of material facts); 42 U.S.C. §247d-6d (PREP Act — its own disclosure requirements); common law fraud by omission

The act: The PREP Act declaration covering COVID-19 vaccines provided near-complete immunity to vaccine manufacturers from any liability for adverse events. The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program — the sole compensation mechanism — compensated fewer than 1% of claims filed as of 2023. Citizens were required, under various mandate frameworks, to accept injection with a product:

Whose safety data was under suppression

Whose manufacturer was legally immune from all liability

Whose only compensation pathway was a program designed to deny virtually all claims

Without any public communication disclosing these facts

The public communications promoting vaccine uptake described the vaccines as “safe and effective.” The legal architecture simultaneously guaranteed that no manufacturer could be held responsible if they were not. These two facts were never disclosed in the same communication.

This is textbook fraud by omission: a material fact (the elimination of manufacturer liability and the near-impossibility of compensation) was withheld from the persons making the decision the omission was designed to influence.

The CICP failure — documented in federal program data:

The scale of the CICP’s failure is not contested. It is documented in the program’s own published statistics:

COVID-19 countermeasures account for 96% of the 14,413 total claims filed with CICP since its founding in 2010. As of June 2026, fewer than 30 claims have been compensated. The program has denied 6,847 claims. Nearly 10,000 claims remain pending. Only two death benefits have been paid since the start of the pandemic. The denial rate exceeds 98%.

The compensation actually paid is staggering in its inadequacy: the largest single payout was $2.5 million for a thrombosis with thrombocytopenia case — one of only 26 claims approved. Most approved claims were for myocarditis averaging under $3,500. The total compensation paid for COVID vaccine injuries through the program created for that purpose is less than React19 — a patient-driven nonprofit charity — has paid out of donated funds.

The program’s budget structure confirms its design: for fiscal year 2025, CICP received $7 million — $1 million for actual injury compensation and $9 million for administrative costs. A compensation program that spends 90% of its budget on administration and 10% on injured people is not a compensation program. It is a liability management system.

Biden extended the PREP Act liability shield for COVID-19 countermeasures until December 31, 2029 — the twelfth extension since 2020 — days before leaving office. The liability architecture that enabled mandates of a product whose safety was suppressed, without disclosure of manufacturer immunity or the near-impossibility of compensation, will remain in place until at least 2030.

A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of React19 and eight vaccine-injured individuals argues that the PREP Act and CICP are unconstitutional — specifically that the CICP creates a catch-22 in which willful misconduct claims must be adjudicated through CICP, but CICP bars claims that fall below its “serious physical injury” threshold, leaving a class of seriously injured people with no recourse whatsoever. That constitutional argument has not yet been resolved on the merits and represents an active litigation front available to every attorney representing a COVID vaccine-injured client.

Named actors:

Alex Azar , HHS Secretary (Trump) — issued the original PREP Act declaration March 10, 2020

Xavier Becerra , HHS Secretary (Biden) — continued and expanded the declarations

Joseph Biden — as president, responsible for the administration’s public communications describing the vaccines in terms inconsistent with the legal architecture governing their administration

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson — manufacturers who were immune from liability and did not publicly disclose this in their direct communications

Accountability mechanism:

Civil litigation — fraud by omission claims in state and federal courts; the manufacturers’ PREP Act immunity does not necessarily extend to their promotional communications

Congressional investigation — the interaction between the PREP Act, the EUA informed consent requirements, and the mandate architecture has never been examined in a formal hearing

State consumer protection claims against manufacturers for deceptive marketing — the PREP Act immunity applies to liability for the vaccine itself, not necessarily to liability for false statements in its promotion

International claims — non-US victims of mandate policies may have claims in jurisdictions not covered by the PREP Act

Jurisdiction: Mixed. Federal for PREP Act interpretation. State for consumer protection and fraud claims. The Federal Claims Court administers CICP claims and has documented the program’s near-total failure rate.

VIOLATION 8 — CHILDREN: The Most Severe Category

Statutes violated: 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(e)(1)(A)(ii); 45 CFR 46, Subpart D (additional protections for children in research); 45 CFR 46.408 (assent of children); 20 U.S.C. §1232h (Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment — parental consent for surveys and treatments); state education codes; 18 U.S.C. §2441 (Geneva Conventions grave breaches, if the biological experiments provision applies); potentially 18 U.S.C. §242 (deprivation of rights under color of law)

The acts:

a) Inadequate clinical trial basis for authorization. <The EUA for children 5-11 was granted on October 29, 2021 on the basis of a trial of 2,268 children — randomized 2:1 vaccine to placebo. This trial size is insufficient to detect adverse events occurring at rates of 1 in 10,000 or rarer. The myocarditis signal documented in adolescent males — occurring at rates of approximately 1 in 6,000 to 1 in 24,000 depending on age and sex — was below the detection threshold of a 2,268-participant trial. Authorization was therefore granted on the basis of evidence that was structurally incapable of detecting the most significant known safety signal.

b) Suppression of the risk-benefit calculation for healthy boys. The Høeg et al. preprint (September 8, 2021) — subsequently peer-reviewed — established that for boys ages 12-15 without comorbidities, the cardiac adverse event rate exceeded the 120-day COVID-19 hospitalization rate by 3.7 to 6.1 times. This research was submitted to FDA before the advisory committee meeting on the 5-11 authorization on October 26, 2021. The FDA’s benefit-risk analysis did not present this risk-benefit calculation to parents in the fact sheet provided for the 5-11 authorization. Parents of healthy boys in the 5-15 age range were not informed that peer-reviewed research showed the vaccination was net harmful for their specific child.

c) The 75-year suppression of the 5.3.6 report, applied to children. The Pfizer 5.3.6 post-marketing report — suppressed by FDA agreement for 75 years, released under court order — included 413 pregnancy adverse event reports in the first 90 days. Parents of daughters were not informed of these signals. The reproductive toxicity classification on the Comirnaty safety data sheet (OEB5 — the highest hazard band for reproductive toxicity) was never disclosed in public communications to parents of female children.

d) California’s school mandate. On October 1, 2021 — the day the 5-11 EUA was granted — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a COVID vaccine mandate for K-12 schoolchildren, to take effect upon full FDA approval. As of June 2026, the FDA has never granted full approval for the COVID vaccine for children under 16. The threat of exclusion from school — the mechanism of coercion — was applied to children who could not legally consent to the vaccine and whose parents were not provided with material safety information. School exclusion as a coercion mechanism for an EUA product with a preserved statutory right to refuse is the starkest available violation of 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3.

e) Suppressed parental consent — the NYC mandate for student athletes. New York City required student-athletes in high-risk sports to be vaccinated as a condition of participation. These children were subject to coercion through their participation in school activities — a condition not authorized under any EUA framework, imposed on minors whose legal consent authority resided in their parents, without disclosure to parents that the product remained under EUA with a preserved right to refuse.

Named actors:

Gavin Newsom , Governor of California — announced school mandate for an EUA product October 1, 2021

Mark Ghaly , California HHS Secretary — implemented mandate policy

Eric Adams , Mayor of New York City — student-athlete mandate

Janet Woodcock/Patrizia Cavazzoni , FDA — authorized the 5-11 EUA on inadequate safety data

Rochelle Walensky , CDC — public communications to parents that did not reflect the documented safety signals

Peter Marks , FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director — directly responsible for the EUA authorization decisions

Xavier Becerra, HHS Secretary — overall departmental accountability

Accountability mechanism:

State civil litigation — parents of children who suffered adverse events have claims against state officials who imposed mandates on EUA products under color of state law (42 U.S.C. §1983)

Federal civil litigation — the FDA’s authorization on inadequate safety data and suppression of the 5.3.6 report are elements of a federal fraud claim

Criminal referral — 18 U.S.C. §242 (deprivation of rights under color of law) for state officials who imposed school exclusion mandates on children for refusing an EUA product with a preserved statutory right to refuse

Congressional investigation — no congressional hearing has examined the specific risk-benefit calculation for healthy children against the 5.3.6 data

Medical board investigations — pediatricians who did not provide the documented risk information to parents may face medical ethics questions; equally, pediatricians who were disciplined for questioning the pediatric mandate have civil claims

Jurisdiction: State (California, New York, and other mandating states) for state law claims. Federal for FDA accountability and constitutional claims. The strongest criminal exposure for state officials under 18 U.S.C. §242 requires DOJ will — currently theoretically available under the Trump administration.

VIOLATION 9 — Intelligence Community Suppression and the BSEG Conflict Structure

Statute violated: 50 U.S.C. §3033 (Inspector General of the Intelligence Community); Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act; 18 U.S.C. §1505 (obstruction of congressional proceedings); potentially 18 U.S.C. §1519 (destruction of records)

The act: The Erdman testimony documents a systemic pattern across the intelligence community:

Scientists simultaneously held IC clearances and received NIH/NIAID grants — creating direct financial conflicts of interest in assessing the origin of a virus potentially connected to that research

These BSEG scientists participated in the February 1, 2020 origin suppression teleconference, contributed to Event 201 planning, and were used as Fauci’s “curated list” of expert sources to feed to the intelligence community

The CIA monitored the computers and phones of ODNI’s Director’s Initiatives Group (DIG) — requiring a deliberate IT engineering work order — while the DIG was investigating COVID origin declassification

When the DIG was dissolved, the CIA reclaimed 40 boxes of JFK and MKULTRA files being prepared for declassification

The surveillance of ODNI personnel by a subordinate agency is a documented violation of IC oversight protocols and potentially actionable under federal law. The MKULTRA files reclamation raises a documented historical continuity question that has not been examined under oath.

Named actors:

Andrew Makridis , WCPMC Founder; CIA COO 2018-2022 — “played a central role” in the natural origin conclusion per 2023 congressional whistleblower; now Senior Fellow Yale Jackson School; has never testified under oath

Maura Burns , CIA COO 2022-2025; Acting DCI January 2025 — career trajectory through WCPMC as official stance hardened; recipient of Distinguished Intelligence Medal; has never testified under oath

Amy McAuliffe , WCPMC AD; former NIC Chair — multiple roles during Erdman’s documented period; now Visiting Distinguished Professor at Notre Dame; has never testified under oath

The unnamed SIS official who made or approved the 1:53am edit — identifiable from CIA personnel records; has never been examined under oath

Accountability mechanism:

Senate subpoenas — Makridis, Burns, McAuliffe: compelled testimony, not voluntary interviews

IC Inspector General referral for surveillance of DIG personnel

Congressional contempt proceedings if subpoenas are refused

18 U.S.C. §1505 criminal referral for obstruction of congressional COVID origin investigation

Jurisdiction: Senate Intelligence Committee. IC Inspector General. DC Circuit for legal challenges to IC conduct.

VIOLATION 10 — Buck v. Bell and the Unresolved Constitutional Foundation

Statute implicated: U.S. Constitution, Fourteenth Amendment (substantive due process, equal protection); Buck v. Bell, 274 U.S. 200 (1927) — never overruled; 18 U.S.C. §2441; Nuremberg Code

The structural problem: Buck v. Bell (1927) permitted compulsory sterilization of individuals deemed “unfit.” Oliver Wendell Holmes’s opinion — “three generations of imbeciles are enough” — established that the state could compel bodily invasion against the will of the subject for asserted public health purposes. The case has never been formally overruled by the Supreme Court. Skinner v. Oklahoma (1942) weakened it on equal protection grounds without addressing its substantive due process foundation. Cruzan (1990) and Washington v. Glucksberg (1997) established robust bodily integrity protections that are in direct tension with Buck v. Bell — but did not overrule it.

The COVID mandate architecture implicitly relied on the same structural logic: the state may compel a bodily intervention for asserted public health benefit. The Nuremberg Code was created specifically to prohibit this logic as applied to medical intervention. The US created the Nuremberg Code. Buck v. Bell remains valid precedent beneath it.

A direct challenge to Buck v. Bell through the lens of the Nuremberg Code — arguing that the US’s own tribunal established an absolute standard of voluntary consent that renders the Buck v. Bell precedent not merely undesirable but constitutionally impermissible — is the deepest structural accountability mechanism available. It would not require winning at first instance; it requires establishing the record that forces the Supreme Court to address the tension explicitly.

The eugenics lineage connection: The documented institutional genealogy runs from the Rockefeller-funded Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Human Heredity, and Eugenics in Berlin — whose director Otmar von Verschuer supervised Josef Mengele — through Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, through NSSM 200, through the Population Council, to contemporary population management programs. By 1926, the Rockefeller Foundation had donated approximately $410,000 to German eugenics researchers. This is documented in foundation records and academic scholarship. Buck v. Bell was decided by a Supreme Court substantially operating within the intellectual framework of that eugenics tradition. The Nuremberg Code was the world’s answer to what that tradition produced when it controlled state medical authority. The legal argument that Buck v. Bell cannot survive alongside the Nuremberg Code — which the United States itself created — is historically, ethically, and constitutionally sound.

The case vehicle: The strongest vehicle for a Buck v. Bell challenge is a case involving mandatory vaccination of a minor for a non-communicable benefit — i.e., where the primary asserted benefit is not protection of the child being vaccinated but reduction of transmission to others. This is exactly the structure of the COVID school mandates for children with low individual risk (healthy boys, naturally immune children). The state is asserting authority to compel a bodily intervention in a child that is net harmful to that child, for the benefit of others — the precise logical structure Buck v. Bell authorized for sterilization and the Nuremberg Code prohibits absolutely.

Accountability mechanism:

Litigation strategy: bring state-law and constitutional claims in a case involving mandatory childhood vaccination for an EUA product, advancing to Supreme Court review

Amicus coordination: the documented Nuremberg Code legislative history, the Common Rule history, and the congressional record of the National Research Act all support the argument that Congress has already legislated the standard the Supreme Court has not yet applied to overturn Buck v. Bell

Legislative route: Congress could pass a statute explicitly codifying the Nuremberg Code principles as applicable to all mandated medical interventions — creating the statutory hook that forces judicial review

Jurisdiction: The challenge requires a Supreme Court vehicle. The best path is a case that is already in the circuit courts on related grounds, with a petition for certiorari structured to present the Buck v. Bell tension explicitly.

PART IV — ACCOUNTABILITY MATRIX

The twelve violations and their current accountability status:

Safety signal suppression — Woodcock, Cavazzoni, Walensky, Marks, Becerra. Documents released; no criminal accountability. Military mandate — Austin, Biden. 10 U.S.C. §1107a violated on its face. Partial congressional remedy; individual claims active. OSHA mandate — Parker, Walsh, Biden. Invalidated by Supreme Court; no accountability for the mandate period. Healthcare worker mandate — Becerra, Brooks-LaSure. Mandate upheld; Geneva Convention violations unaddressed. Federal employee mandate — Biden, Ahuja. EUA statutory conflict unresolved; claims active. Origins suppression — Fauci (pardoned), Haines, Zients, Klain, Keen, unnamed CIA official. Morens charged; principals not compelled. PREP Act non-disclosure — Azar, Becerra, manufacturers. Liability shield extended to 2029; no accountability. Children’s mandates — Newsom, Ghaly, Adams, Woodcock, Marks. Active litigation; no criminal accountability. Intelligence community suppression — Makridis, Burns, McAuliffe, unnamed SIS. Erdman testimony taken; principals not compelled. Censorship industrial complex — Flaherty, Murthy, Fauci, CISA officials, EIP contractors. Standing defeated on technicality in Murthy v. Missouri; underlying conduct fully documented. Physician persecution — FSMB, state medical boards, Newsom. Active litigation; no accountability. Buck v. Bell constitutional foundation — Supreme Court precedent never overruled. Challenge not yet mounted; litigation vehicle being developed.

VIOLATION 12 — The Censorship Industrial Complex: Government Suppression of COVID Dissent as First Amendment Violation and Proof of Intentionality Across the Entire Record

Statutes violated: First Amendment, US Constitution; 18 U.S.C. §241 (conspiracy to deprive persons of constitutional rights); 18 U.S.C. §1343 (wire fraud — using communications platforms to advance a scheme depriving persons of material safety information necessary for informed consent); Foreign Agents Registration Act (as applied to CCDH — complaint filed, not yet adjudicated)

Why this violation is last in the inventory but first in its implications:

Every other violation in this inventory could theoretically be explained as institutional failure, incompetence, or misjudgment. Officials suppressed safety data — perhaps they believed it would cause panic. Mandates eliminated the right to refuse — perhaps they believed the emergency warranted it. The origins intelligence was mishandled — perhaps institutional dynamics produced honest error.

The censorship record eliminates every one of those explanations simultaneously.

You do not suppress information unless you know the information is damaging. You do not build a nationwide multi-layered architecture — spanning government agencies, military contractors, NATO think tanks, CIA-linked academic institutions, foreign nonprofits, and the White House itself — to silence physicians, researchers, parents, and patients unless you know their questions are legitimate. The censorship is not a separate violation. It is the proof of intentionality that transforms every other violation in this document from possible incompetence into documented deliberate conduct.

The Virality Project — a DHS-connected, Pentagon-funded, Stanford-branded academic consortium — explicitly recommended to its Big Tech partners that they treat “true stories of vaccine side effects” as “standard misinformation on your platform.” That sentence, in a primary source document, is the proof. You do not classify true stories as misinformation unless you know they are true. You do not suppress accurate vaccine injury accounts unless you know the injuries are real and the accounts are accurate.

THE SHELLENBERGER ARC — THREE TESTIMONIES, ONE DOCUMENTED ESCALATION

Michael Shellenberger testified before Congress three times on the Censorship Industrial Complex. Each testimony expanded the documented record. Taken together they constitute the most comprehensive sworn congressional account of government-directed domestic speech suppression in American history.

March 9, 2023 — The First Testimony: Shellenberger identified and named the Censorship Industrial Complex for the first time before a congressional committee. He described “a network of government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, government contractors, including Stanford Internet Observatory, and Big Tech social media platforms that conspired to censor ordinary Americans and elected officials alike for holding disfavored views.” He provided evidence of CISA’s role, the EIP architecture, and the specific COVID content suppression. He testified under oath: “In 2021, CISA and the White House violated the First Amendment and undermined America’s response to the COVID pandemic by demanding that Facebook and Twitter censor content that even Facebook confessed was ‘often true,’ including about COVID-19 vaccines.”

November 30, 2023 — The Second Testimony: Shellenberger returned to Congress with worse news. His opening statement: “I regret to inform the Subcommittee that the scope, power, and law-breaking of the Censorship Industrial Complex are even worse than we had realized back in March.” He introduced the CTIL documents — revealing that the censorship architecture had military origins, had been designed beginning in 2017, and that “US and UK military contractors working in 2019 and 2020 both censored and turned sophisticated psychological operations and disinformation tactics, developed abroad, against the American people.” He further documented that the apparatus had been used to frame political dissidents as potential domestic terrorists — extending far beyond censorship into active intelligence operations against American citizens.

February 12, 2025 — The Third Testimony: Testifying before the House Judiciary Committee after Trump’s inauguration, Shellenberger documented that while the domestic nodes of the Censorship Industrial Complex were on the defensive, the international architecture had survived and adapted. He documented USAID’s role in exporting the censorship infrastructure globally — including to Brazil — and identified the EU’s Digital Services Act as the mechanism by which the architecture had been internationalized beyond the reach of any single US administration. The monster had not died. It had moved.

THE FULL ARCHITECTURE — LAYER BY LAYER

Layer Zero — The Origin Decision: 2016. The architecture did not begin with COVID. It began with a strategic decision in the national security establishment after 2016 that free speech on social media had produced politically inconvenient outcomes — Brexit, Trump, Le Pen, the AfD — and required management. Beginning in 2017, NGOs funded by the US State Department began pushing for social media content moderation policies specifically designed to constrain NATO-skeptic populist movements in Europe and domestically. The structures built to counter Al-Qaeda and ISIS online activity were turned inward. A former British intelligence analyst present at the Obama White House in 2017 was among the architects. COVID provided the public health justification to deploy domestically what had been built for foreign information operations.

Layer One — The White House: Direct Presidential Pressure. Three days after Biden’s inauguration, White House Digital Director Clarke Humphrey emailed Twitter to censor a specific RFK Jr. tweet about COVID vaccines. Rob Flaherty, White House Deputy Assistant to the President, sent repeated documented emails to Facebook expressing frustration that vaccine skepticism was not being aggressively enough removed — and in one documented exchange chastised Facebook specifically for failing to act on the Disinformation Dozen list. An April 2021 internal Facebook email confirmed: “We are facing continued pressure from external stakeholders, including the White House and the press, to remove more COVID-19 vaccine-discouraging content.” In August 2024, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed in a letter to Congress that “senior Biden administration officials, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content including humor and satire.” He stated: “I believe the government pressure was wrong.”

Layer Two — CISA: The Government Hub. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was the operational government node. Created in 2018 under Chris Krebs, it used an election security mandate as legal cover for domestic speech suppression. Krebs was fired by Trump in November 2020 for contradicting election fraud claims — and immediately co-founded the Krebs Stamos Group with Stanford Internet Observatory director Alex Stamos, creating a direct institutional bridge between the government censorship agency and its primary academic cutout. When the government changed, the network reconstituted itself in the private sector.

Layer Three — The Election Integrity Partnership: The Academic Cutout. The EIP was created in summer 2020 at CISA’s direct request. Its four members — Stanford Internet Observatory, Graphika, Atlantic Council DFR Lab, and University of Washington Center for an Informed Public — each played specific roles in the integrated operation. They shared a Jira ticketing system routing removal requests to platforms. Twitter executives received requests labeled “According to CISA, escalated via EIP” — the government agency and its academic cutout operating as a single system. The EIP’s director confirmed the architecture was designed specifically to fill the government’s First Amendment “gap.”

Layer Four — The Virality Project: COVID Censorship Specifically, and the Taibbi Contribution.

The Virality Project was the EIP’s direct COVID successor, active from February 2021 onward. It had partnerships with Twitter, Facebook/Instagram, YouTube/Google, TikTok, Medium, and Pinterest — a dragnet spanning virtually every major platform simultaneously through the shared Jira ticketing system.

Matt Taibbi’s Twitter Files #19, published March 17, 2023 under the title “The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine: Stanford, the Virality Project, and the Censorship of ‘True Stories,’” is the primary public source documenting the Virality Project’s operations from Twitter’s internal communications. Its specific documented findings:

The Virality Project explicitly classified the following as potential “misinformation events” or policy violations warranting platform action — in its own words:

“Reports of vaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19 anyway”

“Natural immunity” — described in a June 2021 internal email as an “increasingly popular narrative” requiring surveillance

Suggesting COVID-19 “leaked from a lab”

“The release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Spring 2020 emails” — classified as content that “has been used to exacerbate distrust in Dr. Fauci”

“Worrisome jokes” about Biden administration vaccine outreach

Other countries banning specific vaccines due to health side effects

Discussion of “legitimate scientific research on breakthrough infections”

“True content which might promote vaccine hesitancy”

“True posts which could fuel hesitancy”

“True stories of vaccine side effects”

Taibbi’s own characterization, published in the thread: “This story is important for two reasons. One, as Orwellian proof-of-concept, the Virality Project was a smash success. Government, academia, and an oligopoly of would-be corporate competitors organized quickly behind a secret, unified effort to control political messaging. Two, it accelerated the evolution of digital censorship, moving it from judging truth/untruth to a new, scarier model, openly focused on political narrative at the expense of fact.”

And directly: “None of the leaders of this effort to police Covid speech had health expertise.” “This is the Censorship-Industrial Complex at its essence: a bureaucracy willing to sacrifice factual truth in service of broader narrative objectives.”

These are not allegations by critics. They are Matt Taibbi’s characterizations of documents he read inside Twitter’s own systems, published under his name with the internal records as evidence. The documents show a project that knowingly, explicitly, in writing, recommended suppression of accurate scientific information because that information was politically inconvenient. That is not overstated. That is what the documents say.

The six content categories the Virality Project targeted for suppression — vaccine side effects, natural immunity, lab leak, Fauci email releases, breakthrough infections, vaccine bans in other countries — are precisely the six categories of information that, had they been freely available to the public, would most directly have enabled the exercise of the statutory right to refuse under 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3. The censorship architecture was not random. It was calibrated to suppress the specific information required for informed consent.

Layer Five — Graphika: The AI Surveillance Engine. Graphika received nearly $5 million in Pentagon grants in 2021 — the year after it helped surveil and censor the 2020 election — specifically to continue censorship work. Ben Nimmo led Graphika’s censorship operations while simultaneously serving as a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council DFR Lab, and subsequently moved to Facebook as Global Threat Intelligence Lead — another revolving door connecting every layer of the network.

Layer Six — The Atlantic Council: The Institutional Node That Connects Everything.

The Atlantic Council DFR Lab is one of the four EIP partners. It is funded by the Defense Department, US Marines, US Air Force, US Navy, State Department, USAID, and the National Endowment for Democracy. Its board includes seven living CIA directors. Simon Clark — chairman of CCDH — is an Atlantic Council figure. Ben Nimmo moved from Graphika/DFR Lab to Facebook as Global Threat Intelligence Lead.

But the Atlantic Council is not merely a censorship node. It is the single institution in this entire accountability record that sits at the documented intersection of three separate domains: the eugenics institutional genealogy, the COVID governance and legitimation architecture, and the military-intelligence censorship complex. Understanding this requires looking at the full picture.

The eugenics connection: The Atlantic Council was founded in 1961 by figures from Rockefeller-connected Cold War policy circles. It currently houses the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center — a joint Rockefeller Foundation program operating inside the Atlantic Council today. The Rockefeller Foundation funds the Atlantic Council. The Rockefeller Foundation is the same institution that, by 1926, had donated approximately $410,000 to German eugenics researchers — including the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Anthropology, Human Heredity, and Eugenics in Berlin, whose director Otmar von Verschuer supervised Josef Mengele, and whose postdoctoral researcher collected blood samples at Auschwitz. This is documented in foundation records and academic scholarship. The Rockefeller Foundation was also the primary financial sponsor of American eugenics science through Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, founded and funded alongside Carnegie. The eugenics institutional lineage runs from Rockefeller through the Population Council — founded by John D. Rockefeller III in 1952, whose first administrator Frederick Osborn also founded the American Eugenics Society — through NSSM 200 to contemporary population management programs. The contemporary policy institution of that lineage’s operations has a Rockefeller Foundation center housed within it today.

The COVID governance connection: In November 2021, the Atlantic Council hosted the joint Distinguished Leadership Awards ceremony at which EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla were jointly honored — while the European Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation into von der Leyen’s undisclosed text messages with Bourla regarding the €35 billion COVID vaccine contract was already ongoing. The Atlantic Council provided institutional legitimation for the pharmaceutical-government merger at the moment it was under criminal investigation.

Separately, the Rockefeller Foundation launched its US COVID testing infrastructure plan — the plan used to design national contact tracing — at the Atlantic Council. Rajiv Shah, Rockefeller Foundation President, designed that infrastructure, convened 30 state governors without democratic mandate, and launched the plan at the Atlantic Council. Biden subsequently appointed Shah to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

The censorship connection: The DFR Lab operated as a core EIP partner, co-designing and operating the censorship architecture documented throughout this section. Its simultaneous presence in vaccine governance legitimation and speech suppression is not coincidental.

The synthesis: The Atlantic Council is not the command structure. It is the legitimation and coordination venue — where the Rockefeller eugenics genealogy, the military-intelligence complex, the pharmaceutical governance network, and the censorship architecture all have documented formal presence simultaneously. It is where they give each other awards, launch each other’s programs, fund each other’s operations, and provide the institutional credibility that makes all of it appear to be normal elite philanthropy and foreign policy rather than a coordinated network with a shared ideological genealogy and interlocking financial interests.

The Rockefeller Foundation built and funded the eugenics institutions. The same Rockefeller Foundation funds and houses programs at the Atlantic Council. The Atlantic Council’s DFR Lab built and operated the censorship architecture that suppressed accurate COVID vaccine safety information. The Atlantic Council hosted the ceremony legitimating the pharmaceutical-government relationship at the center of the COVID procurement scandal. The Atlantic Council is funded by the same military agencies that ran Operation Warp Speed’s distribution infrastructure.

No other institution in this accountability record sits at all four intersections simultaneously. Its role in connecting them warrants examination under oath that has never been conducted.

Layer Seven — The CTIL: Military Origins. The Cyber Threat Intelligence League officially presented itself as a volunteer organization of data scientists. The whistleblower documents published by Shellenberger, Taibbi, and Gutentag revealed it was organized by a former British intelligence analyst present at the Obama White House in 2017, used military-grade psychological operations techniques developed for counter-terrorism against domestic American populations, and built infrastructure designed for preemptive rather than reactive censorship — suppressing narratives before they spread rather than after.

Layer Eight — CCDH: The Foreign Cutout With Presidential Access.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a UK-based organization — a foreign entity — that became one of the primary weapons used to justify deplatforming American citizens during COVID.

On March 24, 2021, CCDH published “The Disinformation Dozen” — claiming just 12 individuals were responsible for 65% of vaccine misinformation online. The list included RFK Jr., Joseph Mercola, Sherri Tenpenny, Sayer Ji, and others. The claim has been widely challenged as statistically invalid — designed to provide a specific, nameable target list for platform pressure rather than reflect actual misinformation patterns.

Biden used the list directly. He publicly accused Facebook of “killing people” for allowing Disinformation Dozen accounts to post. Within days, all twelve were censored or deplatformed.

CCDH’s funding is deliberately concealed. It does not voluntarily disclose donors. Its first year of US operations showed $1,471,247 in donations including an anonymous $1.1 million contribution routed through a Schwab Charitable Fund and a subsequently disclosed $250,000 grant from Open Society Foundations. It operates through both a nonprofit and a private Delaware corporation — the corporate structure specifically avoids financial disclosure requirements.

CCDH’s chairman Simon Clark is a DFR Lab figure and former Center for American Progress fellow — connecting the foreign nonprofit directly to the NATO censorship network and the institutional Democratic Party infrastructure.

The Rothschild-affiliated connection runs through ISD — the Institute for Strategic Dialogue — documented by Sayer Ji as working in parallel with CCDH in coordinated targeting operations against the same individuals. ISD’s funding connects to Rothschild-affiliated philanthropic foundations. This connection is documented in Ji’s research and warrants formal investigation; it is stated here at the evidentiary level currently supportable from public sources.

Internal CCDH documents leaked by insiders to Taibbi and Thacker revealed that CCDH planned to “kill” X (Twitter), coordinated “black ops” against RFK Jr. specifically, and sought to “bring back” deplatforming attacks on vaccine safety advocates. These are not research operations. They are offensive targeting campaigns directed at American citizens by a foreign-origin organization operating without FARA registration.

America First Legal filed a formal DOJ complaint in October 2024 arguing CCDH should be required to register as a foreign agent under FARA. That complaint remains pending.

Layer Nine — The Suppression of Vaccine Injury Victims. Senator Johnson’s PSI documented that the CDC worked with social media platforms to remove posts about VAERS data — the government’s own vaccine adverse event surveillance system — as “vaccine misinformation.” Facebook shut down COVID-19 vaccine injury support groups. One group administrator discovered a member’s distress messages only after she died by suicide — her messages had been suppressed. The government systematically prevented its own injured citizens from finding each other, comparing experiences, or accessing information about the harm that had been done to them.

THE COSMIC IRONY — CCDH NOW CLAIMS FIRST AMENDMENT PROTECTION

In December 2025, the State Department sanctioned CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed and threatened him with deportation for his censorship coordination activities. Ahmed immediately filed suit in the Southern District of New York invoking — the First Amendment. He argued in court that “no one should be deported for being an advocate” and that his “research and advocacy” constituted constitutionally protected speech.

The man who built and operated the architecture used to suppress accurate vaccine safety information, created the list used to justify deplatforming RFK Jr., coordinated “black ops” against health freedom advocates, refused to comply with a congressional subpoena, and operated as an unregistered foreign agent — is now claiming the First Amendment protects his right to do all of those things.

This is not irony. It is the Droon principle in plain sight. Ahmed spent years weaponizing public health language and “misinformation” designations to silence Americans exercising their First Amendment rights. Now that the quarantine sign has been turned toward his door, he invokes the right he helped to destroy.

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking his detention. The First Amendment question — whether a foreign-national, unregistered agent of a foreign principal has First Amendment protection for coordinating domestic speech suppression operations — has not yet been decided on the merits.

THE GOVERNMENT’S LITIGATION FAILURE IN AHMED v. RUBIO — AND WHY IT MATTERS

The government is losing Ahmed v. Rubio — and it is losing not because Ahmed’s conduct was lawful but because the government is making the wrong legal arguments. Specifically, it is using a Foreign Policy Ground deportation theory that its own AUSA conceded in a parallel proceeding requires foreign government involvement — while the administrative record it produced in Ahmed’s case contains no evidence of foreign government involvement whatsoever. The only government reference in that record is that Ahmed was “a key collaborator with the Biden Administration” — the US government, not a foreign one. The government stated the legal standard, produced a record that fails it, and is now waiting for a ruling it will likely lose.

The correct legal case against Ahmed rests on four arguments the government is not making:

First — FARA criminal prosecution. CCDH is a UK-based organization — a genuine foreign principal. It conducted domestic political activities in the United States: creating targeting lists used to pressure US platforms to deplatform US citizens, coordinating with White House officials on domestic speech suppression, lobbying on domestic regulatory matters, and operating through a Delaware corporate structure specifically designed to avoid financial disclosure. Ahmed directed all of these activities without registering as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. That is a federal crime under 22 U.S.C. §612. It has a genuine foreign nexus. It does not require characterizing his speech as the problem — it requires characterizing his failure to disclose his foreign principal relationship as the legal violation. The America First Legal FARA complaint filed in October 2024 is the roadmap. It has not been acted upon.

Second — 18 U.S.C. §241 conspiracy investigation. Section 241 makes it a federal crime to conspire to deprive American citizens of their constitutional rights. The First Amendment right to speak and receive information about matters of public concern — including accurate medical information material to informed consent — is a right secured by the Constitution. The Virality Project, in which CCDH participated, explicitly recommended classifying true vaccine injury accounts as misinformation for platform removal. The Disinformation Dozen list was used by White House officials to pressure Facebook to remove accounts. The shared Jira ticketing system coordinated removal requests across every major platform simultaneously. The elements of a §241 conspiracy — two or more persons, conspiring together, to deprive specific persons of a constitutional right — are documented in primary sources already in the public record. Ahmed directed the organization that produced the targeting instrument for a documented government-private First Amendment conspiracy. A §241 criminal referral is warranted and legally sound.

Third — green card fraud investigation. Ahmed received his green card on March 29, 2024. The CCDH Disinformation Dozen list was published March 24, 2021. The Virality Project coordination ran through 2021-2022. The question of whether Ahmed disclosed his role in a coordinated domestic censorship operation — including the “black ops” against named American citizens documented in CCDH’s own leaked internal documents — on his permanent residency application is a question the government has not asked. Failure to disclose material facts on a permanent residency application renders the green card voidable for misrepresentation.

Fourth — Meese v. Keene as the constitutional anchor. The Supreme Court upheld FARA’s disclosure requirements in Meese v. Keene (1987), holding that requiring foreign agents to identify themselves as such does not violate the First Amendment. Disclosure requirements, properly tailored, survive First Amendment scrutiny because the government’s interest in an informed public outweighs the burden on the foreign agent. This precedent directly defeats Ahmed’s First Amendment claims as applied to the FARA registration requirement — and the government is not citing it.

Why the government may not be using these arguments:

The §241 conspiracy argument is the most powerful and the most dangerous to deploy — not for Ahmed, but for the government itself. Pursuing a §241 conspiracy investigation of the Virality Project and the Disinformation Dozen targeting operation requires examining the full censorship architecture documented throughout this section: the White House officials who directed the platform pressure, the CISA officials who built the EIP, the Stanford Internet Observatory researchers who designed the system, the Atlantic Council DFR Lab that participated in it. A §241 investigation that begins with Ahmed does not end with Ahmed. It ends with Rob Flaherty, Clarke Humphrey, Vivek Murthy, Chris Krebs, Alex Stamos, and Renee DiResta sitting before a grand jury.

That outcome is entirely consistent with the accountability this document demands. It is apparently not consistent with the institutional appetite of the current DOJ, which is using a foreign policy deportation theory that loses on its own terms rather than a criminal conspiracy theory that would win — and would open doors that both parties to the current political arrangement would prefer to keep closed.

The government’s litigation failure in Ahmed v. Rubio is therefore not merely a legal error. It is evidence of the same institutional reluctance to fully examine the censorship architecture that runs through every other accountability failure documented in this brief. The tools exist. The precedents support them. The documented evidence is sufficient. What is missing is the institutional will to use arguments that lead where the full accountability record leads.

THE POST-TRUMP EVOLUTION — WHERE THE MONSTER WENT

The architecture did not die when Trump won. It adapted.

The Stanford Internet Observatory was effectively dismantled under congressional and legal pressure — its founders departed, staff were reassigned, and it pledged not to research future elections. DiResta moved to Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. Stamos is at the Krebs Stamos Group.

The Atlantic Council DFR Lab continues operating — NATO-funded, independent of any US administration.

Graphika continues operating — the AI surveillance infrastructure is intact.

CCDH continues operating — now as a self-described free speech victim.

Most significantly: the EU’s Digital Services Act has codified the censorship architecture into European law. All major platforms operating in Europe must comply with DSA content moderation requirements — requirements that the US State Department helped design specifically to constrain populist speech. The domestic nodes were weakened. The international architecture is intact and legally binding on every platform with European users.

The monster relocated to Brussels. The accountability campaign must address both the domestic accountability for what was done and the international architecture that will reproduce it.

The legal landscape — Murthy v. Missouri and what remains:

Murthy v. Missouri (2024) dismissed on standing 6-3. The Court did not reach the merits. The underlying constitutional question — whether government coordination with private platforms to suppress protected speech is a First Amendment violation — was expressly not decided.

The Zuckerberg letter arrived after argument. It directly addresses the traceability problem Barrett’s majority identified. New plaintiffs with documented specific removals traceable to documented government requests have a viable path. The vaccine injury support group shutdowns — Facebook acting at CDC direction to remove groups discussing VAERS data — present the cleanest standing: specific group, specific removal, documented government request, specific injured members.

Named actors:

Rob Flaherty and Clarke Humphrey — White House direct pressure; never compelled to testify

Vivek Murthy — named defendant in Murthy; framed accurate safety questions as an “urgent public health threat”

Jen Psaki — publicly confirmed flagging operations; never compelled to testify

Anthony Fauci — coordinated with Zuckerberg; unredacted communications never produced; Burdick trap applies

Chris Krebs — CISA architect; founded Krebs Stamos Group bridging government to Stanford cutout

Alex Stamos — Stanford Internet Observatory; designed the academic cutout architecture

Renee DiResta — former CIA; designed EIP to fill First Amendment “gap”; now at Georgetown

Ben Nimmo — Graphika/DFR Lab/Facebook revolving door; NATO intelligence background

Imran Ahmed — CCDH CEO; created Disinformation Dozen; operated without FARA registration; now claiming First Amendment protection

Accountability mechanism:

Congressional subpoena: Flaherty, Humphrey, Psaki, Krebs, Stamos, DiResta — none have been compelled to testify on the full scope

Fauci: Burdick trap makes him a compellable witness on covered matters; unredacted Zuckerberg communications must be produced

FARA enforcement: CCDH and Ahmed — the DOJ complaint is filed; it requires a response

Civil litigation: vaccine injury support group plaintiffs with documented CDC-directed removals — cleanest standing in the entire censorship record

18 U.S.C. §241 criminal referral: conspiracy to deprive persons of First Amendment rights through the Virality Project’s documented suppression of accurate vaccine injury information

CISA abolition: Shellenberger’s three-testimony recommendation, now with a documented record spanning 2023-2025

First Amendment Restoration Act: legislative codification of the prohibition the Supreme Court declined to address on the merits

International accountability: the EU DSA architecture and Atlantic Council network require a parallel diplomatic and legislative track — the domestic accountability campaign is necessary but not sufficient

Jurisdiction: Federal for all domestic claims. The FARA complaint runs to DOJ. Congressional oversight through House Judiciary and HSGAC. The EU track requires State Department engagement and potentially treaty-level diplomatic action.

PART V — THE CASE FOR A FORMAL ACCOUNTABILITY PROCESS

The violations documented above were not produced by rogue actors operating outside institutional authority. They were produced by institutional authority operating within legal frameworks that were structurally inadequate to prevent the harm, deliberately exploiting gaps between what the law required and what the law could enforce.

The Morens indictment — the one accountability action to have reached the charging stage — illustrates the prosecute-the-patsy problem: the document-destroyer is charged; the policy-maker whose Gmail received the documents is pardoned; the intelligence official whose NIAID funding created the conflict of interest that motivated the suppression is not examined; the financial architecture that pre-positioned for the pandemic is not investigated.

This pattern is not accidental. It is the structural feature of an institutional network that has learned, over decades, to position expendable actors between its principals and accountability. Addressing it requires holding both things simultaneously: named individual accountability, and structural reform targeting the specific mechanisms that produce the pattern. One without the other fails.

Individual accountability without structural reform prosecutes Droon and leaves the door open for the next one. Structural reform without individual accountability signals that the rules do not apply to the powerful, destroying the deterrence that makes reform meaningful. Both are required. Neither is sufficient alone.

PART V-A — THE COMPLETE ACCOUNTABILITY FRAMEWORK: INDIVIDUALS, STRUCTURES, AND THE CONDITIONS FOR LASTING CHANGE

The Three Requirements

Requirement One — Named Individual Accountability

This is what every prior section documents. Named actors, specific statutes, specific documented acts, specific mechanisms. It is required for two distinct reasons that must not be conflated.

The first is justice. Every person injured by a suppressed safety signal, every military service member separated for exercising a statutory right, every child mandated for a product whose risks were hidden, every physician whose license was threatened for telling the truth — each of them is owed the knowledge that the person responsible for their injury faced consequences. That is not revenge. It is the basic condition under which a society can continue to function: that the rules apply to everyone, including those with institutional authority. Without it, the injured have no basis for trusting that the system that failed them is capable of repairing itself.

The second is deterrence. The next official tempted to suppress a safety signal, direct platform censorship of accurate information, or mandate an experimental product while hiding its safety profile — that official must know there is a documented accountability mechanism with their name on it if they do. Deterrence requires that at least some of the people who did these things face consequences. Without that, the deterrence signal is zero and the structural reforms that follow will not hold.

Requirement Two — Structural Reform Targeting Specific Documented Mechanisms

Each of the following reforms addresses a specific documented failure mechanism. They are not general expressions of good intention. They close specific doors that were open and through which specific harms passed.

Reform One: The Revolving Door — Criminal Liability, Not Ethics Compliance.

Chris Krebs ran CISA and co-founded Krebs Stamos Group with the Stanford Internet Observatory director. Renee DiResta moved from the CIA to Stanford to Georgetown. Clark Minor moved from Palantir to HHS CIO while holding $1-5 million in Palantir stock. Peter Marks directed safety signal suppression while operating within a regulatory system funded substantially by the pharmaceutical industry it regulates.

The existing ethics rules are compliance theater. What is required: mandatory multi-year cooling off periods — minimum five years — between senior regulatory positions and industry roles in the regulated sector, with criminal liability for violations. Not administrative penalties. Criminal liability. The specific combinations requiring criminal-grade restriction: FDA/pharmaceutical and biotech; CISA/major platform companies; CDC/public health contractors; NIH/products developed from NIH-funded research. The revolving door is the primary personnel mechanism of captured regulation. It cannot be closed with rules that treat it as an ethics question rather than a corruption question.

Reform Two: Regulatory Funding Independence.

The FDA is funded substantially through pharmaceutical industry user fees. This is not a neutral funding arrangement. It creates a structural incentive toward approval and against rigorous safety scrutiny that operates independently of any individual’s intentions. The reform required: FDA funding through direct congressional appropriation, with pharmaceutical industry user fees redirected to a congressionally appropriated general fund, severing the direct financial relationship between the approving agency and the approved industry.

Reform Three: The Nonprofit Cutout — Domestic Influence Registration.

The EIP, CCDH, the Atlantic Council DFR Lab, the Virality Project — all nominally private, all operating on government direction or with government funding in the domestic speech environment, all exploiting the First Amendment gap that prevents the government from doing directly what it can do through intermediaries. The existing Foreign Agents Registration Act applies to foreign principals. What is required is a domestic equivalent: mandatory registration and financial disclosure for any organization that receives government funding, acts on government direction, or coordinates with government agencies on domestic speech content moderation. Call it the Domestic Influence Transparency Act. Its existence would have made every element of the censorship architecture documented in this brief illegal on its face.

Reform Four: The PREP Act — Liability, Disclosure, and Compensation.

The PREP Act as currently structured transfers risk from manufacturers to injured citizens without disclosure, creates a compensation program designed to deny rather than compensate, and has been extended twelve times by administrative action without congressional reauthorization. The reforms required: mandatory disclosure of PREP Act manufacturer immunity in all product promotional materials and informed consent documents; a functioning CICP with adequate funding, a presumption of compensation rather than denial, and independent adjudication; a sunset provision requiring affirmative congressional reauthorization every two years rather than automatic administrative extension; and removal of liability protection for products whose safety data was actively concealed from the regulatory agency at the time of authorization.

Reform Five: Classification Accountability.

The 1:53am edit to the CIA’s COVID origins assessment has no authorship recorded in the track changes. The official who made or approved it was promoted. The NIC review excluded 90% of responsive classified material. Classification is being used not to protect national security but to prevent accountability for decisions made in bad faith. The reform required: mandatory authorship logging on all classified analytic documents with permanent retention; mandatory IC IG review of any classified document substantively altered after initial production; criminal liability for classification decisions made for the purpose of concealing misconduct rather than protecting national security; and a specific statutory prohibition on using classification authority to remove or obscure authorship from intelligence community analytic products.

Reform Six: Medical Licensing Board Restructuring.

The FSMB’s July 2021 directive was the mechanism by which clinical judgment was neutralized at scale. The licensing boards that executed it are substantially funded by and populated with officials connected to the pharmaceutical industry they ostensibly oversee. The reform required: structural conflict of interest prohibitions on licensing board membership and funding; a federal floor of clinical judgment protection that no state licensing board can undercut; and a private right of action for any physician whose license was threatened or revoked for expressing clinical opinions based on peer-reviewed evidence that subsequently proved accurate.

Reform Seven: Independent Safety Science.

The peer review process as currently operating reflects the funding relationships of journals, the career incentives of reviewers, and the publication bias toward positive results. The React19/COVERSE database exists because independent scientists, mostly unfunded or adversarially funded, did the work the funded scientific establishment refused to do. The reform required: a National Institute for Independent Drug Safety Review, funded through direct congressional appropriation with zero pharmaceutical industry involvement, mandated to replicate key safety findings using independent data, with published results that cannot be suppressed through journal relationships or regulatory pressure.

Reform Eight: The Nuremberg Code — Domestic Codification.

The United States has enacted the Nuremberg Code’s principles into domestic law five times across five decades — in the National Research Act, the Belmont Report, the Common Rule, the War Crimes Act, and the EUA statute. Each enactment was a response to documented abuse. None has been enforced against the abuses documented in this brief. The reform required: explicit statutory codification that the Nuremberg Code’s prohibition on non-consensual medical intervention applies to all state-directed or state-mandated medical products, including EUA products; that no emergency declaration suspends this prohibition; that the right to refuse cannot be eliminated by structural coercion including employment conditions, school attendance requirements, or military service conditions; and that violation constitutes a federal civil rights violation with private right of action.

Reform Nine: Buck v. Bell — The Constitutional Foundation.

This is the deepest structural reform and the one that changes the legal landscape for every future emergency. The full litigation strategy is documented in the constitutional capstone section of this brief. Its necessity is simple: while Buck v. Bell remains valid precedent, every other reform operates on contested constitutional ground. Its overturning closes the argument permanently.

Requirement Three — The Conditions for Honest Information

Individual accountability and structural reform are necessary but not sufficient. The third requirement is the hardest to legislate and the most important for lasting change: the restoration of the institutional conditions under which honest information can exist and reach the people who need it.

The censorship architecture documented in this brief was built specifically to prevent the information necessary for informed consent from reaching patients, parents, physicians, and the public. Dismantling that architecture — through the Domestic Influence Transparency Act, through CISA restructuring, through physician protection legislation — removes the suppression mechanism. But removing suppression is not the same as creating honest communication. The latter requires something more.

It requires that the people positioned between institutions and the public — physicians, scientists, journalists, attorneys — understand their obligation not as institutional loyalty but as honest transmission of what they know to the people who need to know it.

In 1939, the cartoonist Theodor Seuss Geisel published The King’s Stilts — a children’s book whose villain, Lord Droon, silences the one person carrying the truth that could save the kingdom by declaring him sick with measles and posting a quarantine sign on his door. Seuss was not writing about COVID. He was writing about a permanent feature of institutional power that he saw rising in Europe in 1939: the use of disease classification and the language of public health to silence inconvenient witnesses. He wrote it for children because he understood that children see this clearly — before the social conditioning that teaches adults to rationalize the Droon within the institutions they serve.

The fake measles sign on Eric’s door is the FSMB directive. It is AB 2098. It is the Virality Project’s classification of true vaccine injury accounts as misinformation. It is every mechanism that uses the language of safety to accomplish the suppression that no honest argument could achieve.

The guards enforcing the quarantine are not villains. They are people of ordinary capability doing what the institutional authority above them has directed, without asking whether the quarantine is real. They can be defeated — as Eric defeats them in the book — not through force but through the simple refusal to stop telling the truth until it reaches the King.

The accountability campaign is that refusal, institutionalized. Every attorney who uses this document, every physician whose license was threatened for accurate clinical judgment, every parent who kept their records, every scientist who published the honest risk-benefit calculation — each is Eric. Each is the peacemaking version of the messenger who carries honest information rather than institutional narrative between the levels of the system.

The institutional conditions that make Eric’s work possible — and that the structural reforms above are designed to restore — are documented in full in Appendix A: The Droon Principle and the World Tree, which maps this accountability campaign against both the moral architecture of The King’s Stilts and the Norse myth of Yggdrasil, where the same conflict between the forces of destruction and the daily healing work of the Norns has been documented for a thousand years. Every reader who wants the full moral frame for what this document is doing — and why it matters beyond the immediate legal campaign — is directed there.

The Four Accountability Tracks — Operational Summary

Track 1 — Criminal (existing law): Morens prosecution — active. Congressional referral for 18 U.S.C. §1001: Peter Marks, on the basis of contradictions between his February 2024 congressional testimony and the PSI subpoenaed documents. 18 U.S.C. §242 criminal referral: Newsom and California officials who imposed school exclusion mandates for EUA product refusal. 18 U.S.C. §241 criminal referral: White House officials and EIP/Virality Project coordinators who conspired to suppress accurate vaccine safety information. IC IG referral: CIA officials responsible for the 1:53am edit and analyst retaliation; CIA surveillance of ODNI DIG personnel.

Track 2 — Civil (existing law): Class action for military personnel separated for EUA product refusal under 10 U.S.C. §1107a. Individual CICP constitutional challenge — React19 plaintiffs, active. Children’s mandate §1983 claims — California, Ninth Circuit. Vaccine injury support group plaintiffs with documented CDC-directed Facebook removals — cleanest First Amendment standing in the censorship record. FARA enforcement action against CCDH — AFL complaint pending DOJ response.

Track 3 — Legislative (new law): Bodily Integrity Protection Act. Physician Clinical Judgment Protection Act. Domestic Influence Transparency Act. Revolving Door Criminal Liability Act. PREP Act Reform and Compensation Adequacy Act. National Institute for Independent Drug Safety Review Act. Classification Accountability Act. Buck v. Bell Repudiation Resolution — concurrent resolution of both chambers. First Amendment Restoration Act — prohibition on government-private platform censorship coordination.

Track 4 — Constitutional: Buck v. Bell certiorari vehicle — right plaintiff, right framing, right circuit, right amici. Full strategy documented in the constitutional capstone section of this brief.

Who Is Accountable — The Named Individual Record

The complete named actor record is distributed across the twelve violations documented in Part III. For reference, the primary compelled testimony targets — individuals whose testimony under oath would most advance the full accountability record — are:

Peter Marks — FDA CBER Director. Named in subpoenaed PSI documents directing suppression of safety signals. Testified before Congress February 2024. The PSI documents directly contradict that testimony. First subpoena issued should be his.

Adrienne Keen — State Department, WHO, NIC. The single most important unexamined witness in the origins suppression record. Has never testified under oath. Her testimony would establish how the WHO’s China-influenced natural origin position entered the US intelligence product.

Rob Flaherty and Clarke Humphrey — White House censorship coordination. The Zuckerberg letter names the White House. These two officials are the documented operational actors. Neither has been compelled to testify.

Jeff Zients — controlled the presidential COVID briefing from which FBI was excluded; approved Fauci’s autopen pardon at 10:31pm January 19, 2025. Has never testified under oath about either.

Anthony Fauci — pardoned, but the Burdick trap applies: acceptance of the pardon eliminates Fifth Amendment protection on covered matters. He is a compellable witness. The unredacted Zuckerberg communications must be produced.

The unnamed WCPMC SIS official — made or approved the 1:53am edit to the CIA’s COVID origins assessment with no authorship recorded; promoted to Senior Intelligence Service rank. Identifiable from CIA personnel records. Has never been publicly identified or examined.

Document. Prosecute. Reform. Build.

This document is a working draft for legal and political advocacy purposes. It does not constitute legal advice. Claims flagged as analytical conclusions require further evidentiary development before legal deployment.

PART V-B — THE HISTORICAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL FRAME: DETAILED EXPOSITION (see also Part I)

This section provides the historical and ethical foundation for the entire accountability campaign. It is written to be compelling to citizens and implementable by lawyers. It precedes the violation inventory in the final document.

The Wound That Predates Nuremberg

The United States Constitution was written by men who owned other human beings. That fact is not merely a moral embarrassment — it is a constitutional defect that has never been fully repaired, and whose unrepaired form is the root of every violation documented in this brief.

The Founders created a document premised on liberty while authorizing chattel slavery. The logic required to sustain that contradiction — that some human bodies are property, subject to the will of their owners and the state, rather than persons possessed of inalienable rights — did not disappear when slavery was abolished. It migrated. It found new institutional homes. It produced new legal doctrines. It eventually produced Buck v. Bell.

The Fourteenth Amendment, ratified in 1868 after 600,000 dead, was the constitutional attempt to repair the original defect. Its text is clear: no state shall deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law. The word “liberty” was understood by its authors to include bodily liberty — the freedom of the person from physical coercion by the state. The Civil War was in substantial part a war over the proposition that a state could own a human body. The amendment was the answer.

The Supreme Court began narrowing that answer almost immediately. Within five years of ratification, the Slaughterhouse Cases (1873) gutted the Privileges or Immunities Clause. By 1883, the Civil Rights Cases had hollowed out the equal protection guarantee for private discrimination. By 1896, Plessy v. Ferguson had ratified the separate but equal fiction. The Court that wrote these opinions was not operating in a vacuum. It was operating within the intellectual culture of its era — a culture that had never fully accepted the premise that all human bodies deserved equal protection from state compulsion.

By 1927, that culture had a name: eugenics. Francis Galton had coined the term in 1883. The Rockefeller Foundation had funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for eugenics research in Berlin. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York was cataloguing American “pedigrees” for selective breeding purposes. Harry Laughlin, the Eugenics Record Office superintendent, testified before Congress in favor of immigration restriction on eugenic grounds and subsequently provided the model sterilization law that Nazi Germany adopted in 1933.

In this intellectual environment, Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote Buck v. Bell.

Buck v. Bell : The Constitution’s Lowest Point

Carrie Buck was eighteen years old. She had been committed to the Virginia Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded after becoming pregnant — the result, evidence later established, of rape by her foster family’s nephew. Her mother Emma had also been committed. Her infant daughter Vivian was later assessed as mentally deficient by a social worker who spent approximately thirty seconds evaluating her.

The state of Virginia sought to sterilize Carrie Buck under a 1924 eugenics law. Her court-appointed lawyer — who was also a director of the eugenics institution seeking to sterilize her — provided no meaningful defense. The case reached the Supreme Court in 1927.

Oliver Wendell Holmes, writing for an 8-1 majority, held that the state could compel the sterilization of a woman against her will for the benefit of “the public welfare.” He wrote: “It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes. Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”

Buck v. Bell, 274 U.S. 200 (1927).

Carrie Buck was not feebleminded. Her daughter Vivian, who died at age eight, was reported by her first-grade teacher to be bright. The “three generations of imbeciles” were three generations of women victimized by poverty, sexual violence, and an institutional system designed to confine and control them. The eugenic science that justified their classification was fraudulent. The lawyer who failed to defend Carrie Buck was complicit in the system that persecuted her.

The case has never been overruled. It remains valid precedent in every federal circuit. When state officials imposed COVID vaccine mandates on healthy children whose individual risk-benefit calculation showed net harm, they relied — explicitly or implicitly — on the same legal logic Holmes articulated in 1927: the state’s public health interest is broad enough to override the individual’s bodily integrity.

The Nuremberg Answer — And Its American Irony

Twenty years after Buck v. Bell, the United States military tribunal in Nuremberg prosecuted twenty-three German physicians for conducting medical experiments on human beings without consent. Among the defendants: Karl Brandt, Hitler’s personal physician, who had overseen the T4 euthanasia program — the systematic murder of Germans deemed “unfit,” directly modeled on American eugenics law, including the Virginia statute under which Carrie Buck was sterilized.

Harry Laughlin — the American eugenicist whose model sterilization law Germany had adopted — had been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Heidelberg in 1936 for his “contributions to racial hygiene.” The intellectual lineage ran directly: from American eugenics science, through Buck v. Bell, to the T4 program, to Auschwitz.

The American tribunal that prosecuted Karl Brandt was prosecuting the offspring of American ideas.

The Nuremberg Code that tribunal produced states, in its first and absolute principle: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” No exceptions. No public health emergency exception. No state interest exception. No national security exception. Absolutely essential.

US Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, serving as Chief Prosecutor, framed the governing principle: “The record on which we judge these defendants today is the record on which history will judge us tomorrow. To pass these defendants a poisoned chalice is to put it to our own lips as well.”

The United States had just handed itself a poisoned chalice. Buck v. Bell remained valid precedent. The standard the US applied to defeated enemies was stricter than the standard it applied to its own citizens.

That irony is not rhetorical. It is a constitutional argument. The United States, through its own tribunal, established that voluntary consent is absolutely essential to any medical intervention on a human being. That standard, having been established by US authority, repeatedly codified into US domestic law over the following five decades, and now violated by US government mandates against US citizens, cannot coexist with Buck v. Bell. One of them must be wrong. The evidence of which one is documented in every concentration camp the US Army liberated in 1945.

The Legislative Codification: Five Decades of Reaffirmation

What makes the constitutional argument against Buck v. Bell unusually strong is that Congress did not merely allow the Nuremberg standard to exist as international customary law. It enacted it into domestic law repeatedly, with large majorities, explicitly citing Nuremberg as its source:

1974 — The National Research Act (Pub. L. 93-348, passed 311-10 in the House, 72-14 in the Senate). Enacted directly in response to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study — the US government’s own forty-year experiment on Black men without consent, a program that would have been prosecutable under the Nuremberg Code. The Act created the National Commission for the Protection of Human Subjects and codified informed consent as a federal legal requirement, explicitly tracing its authority to Nuremberg.

1979 — The Belmont Report. The Commission established the three governing principles: respect for persons (including autonomy and the requirement of informed consent), beneficence, and justice. These are the Nuremberg Code’s principles in domestic regulatory dress.

1991 — The Common Rule (45 CFR Part 46). Adopted by 15 federal departments and agencies. Required informed consent for all federally funded human subjects research. The HHS’s own documentation states explicitly: “The history of contemporary human subjects protections began in 1947 with the Nuremberg Code.”

1996 — The War Crimes Act (18 U.S.C. §2441). Codified Geneva Convention grave breaches as federal criminal offenses, including “the performing of biological experiments without a legitimate medical or dental purpose... endangering the body or health of such person.”

2003 — 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3. The EUA statute. Required as a statutory condition of every Emergency Use Authorization that recipients be informed of “the option to accept or refuse administration of the product.” Congress wrote the right to refuse into the specific statutory framework governing pandemic vaccines.

Each of these enactments was a congressional judgment that the Nuremberg standard governs US conduct. Each cited or incorporated the Nuremberg principles explicitly or by direct lineage. Taken together, they constitute a fifty-year legislative record establishing that Congress has already answered the question Buck v. Bell poses — and answered it the opposite way Holmes did in 1927.

The Supreme Court has never been forced to confront this directly. No case has been framed to present the tension between Buck v. Bell and the post-Nuremberg legislative record as a constitutional question requiring resolution. This document argues that the time has come to present that question — and that the COVID mandate era has provided the factual record that makes it impossible to avoid.

VIOLATION 11 — The Persecution of Physicians: The American Equivalent of the German §278 Prosecutions

The parallel to Germany — and why it matters:

Germany prosecuted physicians under §278 StGB for issuing mask and vaccine exemptions based on clinical judgment. The mechanism was criminal prosecution. The result was conviction, imprisonment, and the permanent suppression of clinical dissent through the criminal law.

The United States used a different mechanism to achieve the same structural outcome: the medical licensing system. Instead of criminal prosecution, the state threatened and executed the destruction of professional livelihood. The instrument was the state medical board. The coordinating authority was the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) — a private nonprofit with no regulatory authority of its own, which issued directives to state boards that state licensing systems then implemented against individual physicians.

The result in both countries was identical: physicians who exercised clinical judgment inconsistent with state health policy were punished, silenced, and removed from practice. The mechanism differed. The violation of the physician’s humanitarian mission — and of the patient’s right to receive clinical advice based on medical judgment rather than government mandate — was the same.

The statutes violated:

First Amendment, US Constitution — The free speech rights of physicians in the doctor-patient relationship are among the most protected in constitutional law. The Supreme Court and Ninth Circuit have recognized a state interest in free and open communication between doctors and patients. A state law or regulatory action that punishes a physician for expressing a medical opinion — even one that contradicts official consensus — is presumptively unconstitutional unless narrowly tailored to serve a compelling state interest. The FSMB’s 2021 directive and the state medical board actions that followed it were neither narrow nor compelling.

Fourteenth Amendment Due Process — Medical license revocation is a deprivation of a property interest protected by the Due Process Clause. Revocation for expressing a clinical opinion that deviates from “contemporary scientific consensus” — a standard so vague that a federal court called it “grammatically incoherent” — violates procedural due process (no fair notice of what conduct is prohibited) and substantive due process (the standard is arbitrary and bears no rational relationship to patient harm in cases where the opinion is documented and good-faith).

42 U.S.C. §1983 — State medical board members are state actors. Actions taken under color of state law that deprive physicians of constitutionally protected rights are actionable under §1983. Every physician whose license was suspended or revoked for expressing a clinical opinion about COVID vaccines, ivermectin, mask exemptions, or natural immunity has a potential §1983 claim against the state board members who took the action.

Geneva Convention Additional Protocol I, Article 15 (customary international law) — “Civilian medical personnel shall be respected and protected. They shall not be compelled to carry out tasks which are not compatible with their humanitarian mission.” A physician who assessed that a specific patient should not receive the COVID vaccine — based on contraindications, prior immunity, or documented risk-benefit calculation — was being compelled, through the licensing threat, to either provide the product or face professional destruction. That is compulsion incompatible with humanitarian mission. While the US has not ratified AP I, its principles constitute customary international humanitarian law recognized in US military doctrine and cited approvingly by US courts.

The Nuremberg Code, Principle 1 — A physician who issues a medical exemption is protecting a patient’s ability to exercise free and informed consent. Punishing that physician through professional destruction is punishing the protection of the right the Nuremberg Code declares absolutely essential. The physician performing their humanitarian duty is the Nuremberg Code’s ally. The state apparatus punishing them is its violator.

The FSMB coordinating mechanism — documented:

On July 29, 2021, the Federation of State Medical Boards announced that physicians who “generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation” were “risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license.”

The FSMB has no regulatory authority. It is a private nonprofit that serves as a coordination body for state medical boards. Its July 2021 statement was not a regulation — it was a directive to state boards to use their licensing authority to suppress clinical dissent. Critics noted that the FSMB’s authoritative actions raised the question: “Where does the FSMB derive its authority to regulate United States medical boards and, through its apparent international partner IAMRA, direct medical councils around the world to discipline doctors?”

The answer: it derives no such authority. It exercised coordinating influence over state licensing systems that did have such authority — converting a private nonprofit’s policy preference into a nationwide licensing threat against individual physicians.

Between January 2020 and June 2023, COVID-related complaints were filed against at least 480 doctors. At least 20 physicians were penalized, and five lost their licenses. These numbers almost certainly undercount the full scope, since many disciplinary proceedings are not publicized and many physicians self-censored to avoid investigation.

California AB 2098 — the legislative codification of physician suppression:

California went further than a board directive. Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2098 into law in 2022, authorizing the Medical Board of California to discipline physicians for “disseminating misinformation” about COVID defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.”

Federal district courts reached differing results after reviewing legal challenges, with one court enjoining the law as unconstitutionally vague under the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. After facing an “icy reception” from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, California conceded the inevitable and repealed AB 2098. The repeal was described as “California’s concession that it had attempted a blatantly unconstitutional censorship of the free speech of doctors throughout the state.”

The repeal vindicated the constitutional argument. It did not restore the licenses of physicians who had already been disciplined. It did not compensate them for professional and financial destruction. It did not hold accountable the state officials and FSMB leaders who designed and executed the suppression campaign.

The named physicians — representative cases:

Dr. Meryl Nass , Maine — internist and biological warfare epidemiologist, medical license suspended January 2022 for “spreading misinformation” and prescribing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Her case was cited by Dr. Nass herself as raising questions about “the Nuremberg Code and other legal doctrines” being discarded to “punish doctors who fail to tell the government’s story.”

Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg , California — the same physician whose peer-reviewed research established that healthy boys ages 12-15 faced a cardiac adverse event rate 3.7 to 6.1 times higher than their COVID hospitalization risk. Høeg was a named plaintiff in Høeg v. Newsom, the successful challenge to AB 2098. She was subsequently fired from her FDA position as Acting Director of CDER in May 2026 — after being installed as a reform official — in what former White House health official Katy Talento described as part of a coordinated pharmaceutical industry campaign to remove the “COVID-era dissent class” from federal health positions.

Dr. Paul Thomas , Oregon — pediatrician whose license was suspended in December 2020 for publishing research showing his unvaccinated patients had better health outcomes than vaccinated ones. His data was peer-reviewed and published. The Oregon Medical Board suspended his license within days of publication.

Dr. Peter McCullough , Texas — cardiologist and internist, one of the most published cardiovascular researchers in the world, stripped of his board certifications by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Family Medicine for questioning COVID vaccine safety signals. His removal represented the use of private certification bodies — not just state licensing boards — as additional mechanisms of professional suppression.

Hundreds of unnamed physicians across the country who self-censored, retired early, or quietly accepted restrictions rather than face board investigations. The documented cases are the visible fraction of a much larger suppression.

The accountability mechanisms for persecuted physicians:

For physicians who suffered license action:

42 U.S.C. §1983 civil claims — Against state medical board members in their individual and official capacities, for deprivation of First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights under color of state law. The California AB 2098 litigation has already established that courts will scrutinize COVID-related board actions under heightened constitutional standards. State administrative appeals — Every physician whose license was suspended or revoked for COVID-related speech has the right to administrative appeal and judicial review. Many did not pursue these remedies because the cost and duration exceeded their resources. A coordinated legal fund for COVID-persecuted physicians — modeled on the NCLA and Physicians for Informed Consent litigation model — is the most efficient delivery mechanism. Antitrust claims against private certification boards — The American Board of Internal Medicine, American Board of Family Medicine, and American Board of Pediatrics are private entities that hold market power over physician credentialing. Their coordinated use of decertification as a mechanism to suppress COVID dissent may constitute an antitrust violation under the Sherman Act — specifically, a group boycott by entities with market power designed to exclude competitors offering different clinical opinions from the market for medical services. Defamation claims — Physicians who were publicly labeled as spreading “misinformation” for expressing clinical opinions that were subsequently vindicated — the myocarditis risk-benefit calculation, natural immunity, mask exemption issuance — have potential defamation claims against the institutions that made those characterizations.

For the FSMB specifically:

The FSMB’s July 2021 directive coordinated a nationwide campaign of professional suppression against physicians exercising constitutionally protected speech. As a private nonprofit exercising significant influence over state licensing systems, it may be subject to:

Civil RICO claims — if coordination across state lines to damage the professional livelihoods of physicians through false characterizations of their speech as “misinformation” constitutes a pattern of racketeering activity

Tortious interference with professional relationships — for physicians who lost hospital privileges, referral networks, or institutional positions as a direct result of FSMB-coordinated board actions

Congressional investigation — of the FSMB’s funding sources, its relationships with pharmaceutical industry donors, and the authority basis for its COVID directives

For state officials who designed suppression legislation:

42 U.S.C. §1983 against officials who implemented AB 2098 or equivalent state laws before they were enjoined

State tort claims for abuse of regulatory authority

Congressional investigation of Newsom’s role in designing and implementing AB 2098 — legislation a federal court found unconstitutionally vague and the Ninth Circuit effectively confirmed was indefensible

Jurisdiction: State administrative and civil courts for individual license actions. Federal district courts for §1983 constitutional claims. Federal antitrust courts for certification board claims. The Ninth Circuit has already established the constitutional framework in the AB 2098 litigation.

PART VI — THE CONSTITUTIONAL CAPSTONE: OVERTURNING BUCK V. BELL

This is the deepest structural goal of the entire accountability campaign. Every violation documented above is an instance of a constitutional failure that has persisted for nearly a century. Closing it permanently requires the Supreme Court to confront a question it has evaded since 1927.

The Argument in Full

The constitutional argument against Buck v. Bell proceeds in five steps, each grounded in documented primary sources:

Step 1 — The original defect. The Constitution as ratified permitted the legal ownership of human bodies. The Fourteenth Amendment was the nation’s attempt to repair that defect by establishing that no state could deprive any person of liberty without due process. The word “liberty” in the Fourteenth Amendment encompasses bodily liberty — freedom from state-compelled physical invasion. This is not a contested interpretive claim. It was the explicit understanding of the amendment’s framers and has been affirmed in Cruzan, Washington v. Glucksberg, and their predecessors going back to Union Pacific R. Co. v. Botsford (1891): “No right is held more sacred, or is more carefully guarded by the common law, than the right of every individual to the possession and control of his own person.”

Step 2 — Buck v. Bell violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s plain meaning. Holmes’s opinion did not engage seriously with the liberty question. It treated the state’s public health interest as self-evidently sufficient to override bodily integrity. It did so within an intellectual framework — eugenics — that has since been conclusively discredited as pseudoscience. The factual premises of the opinion — that Carrie Buck, her mother, and her daughter were “manifestly unfit” — were false. The science that classified them as such was manufactured. A constitutional precedent built on factually false and scientifically fraudulent premises is not entitled to the deference normally accorded settled law.

Step 3 — The United States established the governing standard in 1947. The Nuremberg Code — produced by a US military tribunal — established that “the voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” This is not a qualified standard. It does not contain a public health emergency exception. It does not yield to state interest balancing. It is absolute. The US established this standard by prosecuting German physicians who violated it. The standard that governs US conduct cannot be stricter for defeated enemies than for US citizens.

Step 4 — Congress has repeatedly legislated the Nuremberg standard into domestic law. The National Research Act (1974), the Belmont Report (1979), the Common Rule (1991), the War Crimes Act (1996), and 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3 (2003) collectively constitute a fifty-year legislative record in which Congress has repeatedly enacted the Nuremberg principle that voluntary consent is required for medical interventions on human beings. Each of these enactments explicitly traces its lineage to Nuremberg. They are not aspirational. They are binding federal law. A Supreme Court precedent — Buck v. Bell — that authorizes the exact conduct these statutes prohibit cannot coexist with those statutes without one of them being wrong.

Step 5 — The COVID mandates present the case vehicle. The COVID school mandates for children — specifically mandates imposed on healthy children whose individual risk-benefit calculation showed net harm, for the asserted purpose of protecting others — present the precise logical structure that Buck v. Bell authorized and the Nuremberg Code prohibits. The state is asserting authority to compel a bodily invasion of a child that is net harmful to that child, for the benefit of the community. Carrie Buck was sterilized for the benefit of the community. The logic is identical. The Nuremberg Code prohibits both. Buck v. Bell purports to authorize both. The Supreme Court must choose.

The Litigation Strategy

The goal is not to win at first instance. It is to create the record that forces Supreme Court review. The strategy has four components:

Component 1 — The right plaintiff. The strongest plaintiff is a healthy child — specifically a healthy boy — whose parents refused the COVID vaccine on the basis of the documented risk-benefit calculation showing cardiac adverse event rates exceeding COVID hospitalization risk, who was excluded from school or extracurricular activities as a result, and who suffered a documented injury (exclusion from education, social harm, or an actual cardiac adverse event). The child cannot consent. The parent’s consent was structurally disabled by suppression of the Pfizer 5.3.6 data. The mandate was for a product under EUA with a preserved statutory right to refuse. This is the case.

Component 2 — The right framing. The complaint should allege three claims simultaneously: (a) violation of 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3 — the EUA statute’s right to refuse, as a federal statutory claim; (b) violation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s liberty guarantee — the substantive due process claim that requires the court to address Buck v. Bell; and (c) violation of the Common Rule (45 CFR 46, Subpart D) as applied to children in research — the regulatory claim that the 2,268-participant trial was inadequate to support a mandate. These three claims presented together force the court to address the constitutional question rather than disposing of the case on statutory grounds alone.

Component 3 — The right amici. The amicus brief strategy is as important as the merits. Amici should include: historians of eugenics who can document the intellectual genealogy from American eugenics science to Buck v. Bell to Nazi racial hygiene; survivors or descendants of forced sterilization under Buck v. Bell; constitutional scholars who can address the post-Nuremberg legislative supersession argument; physicians who were disciplined for the clinical judgment that supports the plaintiff’s case; and international human rights bodies who can document the Nuremberg Code’s status as customary international law binding on all states.

Component 4 — The right circuit. The Ninth Circuit has already demonstrated, in the AB 2098 litigation, that it will scrutinize COVID-related restrictions on medical autonomy under heightened constitutional standards. A case originating in California, where the school mandate was announced and AB 2098 was enacted and repealed, presents the fullest factual record and the most receptive circuit for developing the constitutional argument.

The Legislative Complement

The litigation strategy should run simultaneously with a legislative strategy. Congress should be asked to:

Pass a Bodily Integrity Protection Act — explicitly codifying that no federal or state government may compel the administration of any EUA product as a condition of employment, education, or participation in public life, without individual informed consent that includes disclosure of: EUA status; the statutory right to refuse; manufacturer liability immunity; and all known adverse event signals documented in post-marketing surveillance. Pass a Physician Clinical Judgment Protection Act — prohibiting federal and state medical boards from disciplining physicians for expressing clinical opinions about approved or EUA products that are based on documented peer-reviewed research, even when those opinions contradict official consensus. Pass a Buck v. Bell Repudiation Resolution — a concurrent resolution of both chambers formally repudiating Buck v. Bell as inconsistent with the Fourteenth Amendment, the Nuremberg Code, and the accumulated legislative record of the United States Congress since 1947. While not legally binding on the Supreme Court, a formal congressional repudiation creates a legislative record that courts must address when the constitutional question is presented.

The Moral Argument That Cannot Be Answered

The United States prosecuted Karl Brandt for conducting medical experiments on human beings without consent.

Karl Brandt’s legal authority for those experiments derived from the T4 euthanasia program.

The T4 program was modeled on Virginia’s eugenic sterilization law.

Virginia’s eugenic sterilization law was upheld by the Supreme Court in Buck v. Bell.

Buck v. Bell has never been overruled.

The COVID vaccine mandates for children relied on the same constitutional logic as Buck v. Bell.

The Nuremberg Code — produced by the US tribunal that prosecuted Karl Brandt — prohibits that logic absolutely.

The United States cannot simultaneously be the author of the Nuremberg Code and the practitioner of the conduct it prohibits. It cannot prosecute German physicians for doing to Jewish prisoners what its own Supreme Court authorized doing to American citizens. It cannot enact the Nuremberg standard into domestic law five times over fifty years and then mandate experimental products on children whose parents are denied the material safety information necessary for consent.

The accountability campaign this document describes is not punishment for its own sake. It is the repair of a constitutional failure that predates Nuremberg, that Nuremberg identified with clinical precision, and that the United States has declined to complete for nearly eight decades. The repair requires: prosecuting those who violated the statutes that embody the standard; restoring those who upheld the standard and were punished for it; reforming the institutions that failed it; and — finally, permanently — closing the constitutional gap that made the failure legally possible.

Buck v. Bell must go. Not because it is embarrassing. Because it is wrong. Because the United States said so at Nuremberg in 1947, said so again in Congress in 1974, 1979, 1991, 1996, and 2003 — and has not yet had the courage to say so in the Supreme Court.

That is what this campaign is for.

Additions appended June 8, 2026. Full document revision pending legal review. The physician persecution section (Violation 11) should be inserted as Violation 2 in the final ordered inventory, immediately after the 5.3.6 suppression violation, as it represents the most direct structural parallel to the German §278 prosecutions and provides the clearest single-jurisdiction accountability mechanism for citizen and attorney use.

APPENDIX A — THE DROON PRINCIPLE AND THE WORLD TREE

A Moral and Mythological Frame for the Accountability Campaign

This appendix is not the legal brief. The legal brief stands on its own — primary sources, statutes, named actors, accountability mechanisms. This appendix is for the reader who has absorbed the legal argument and needs to understand not just what happened and who is responsible, but why it keeps happening and what kind of world is worth building once the accountability is done. It addresses both the human character type that produces institutional failure and the ancient mythological wisdom that mapped this conflict long before it had a name.

I. The King’s Stilts: A Moral Map Written in 1939

In 1939 — the year Europe watched the rise of the gray administrator who could not bear freedom in others — a cartoonist named Theodor Seuss Geisel published a children’s book called The King’s Stilts.

It is the most precise moral map of everything this document describes that has ever been written. It was written for children because children see these things most clearly — before the social conditioning that teaches adults to rationalize the Droon within the institutions they inhabit.

The story:

King Birtram of Binn governs well. He wakes early, works hard, tends his kingdom with genuine care. His kingdom is protected from the sea by a ring of Dike Trees, whose roots are guarded by Patrol Cats who fight off the Nizzards — birds that destroy the roots and flood the land. Every evening, when the work is done, the King plays on his red stilts through the streets of his kingdom. The joy is real. The work is real. Each sustains the other.

His chancellor is Lord Droon. Lord Droon is gray, joyless, and despises the stilts. Not because they harm the kingdom. Because he cannot bear to see the King fully alive. The sight of uncontained joy in someone he serves is intolerable to him. So he steals the stilts.

Without his stilts the King grows hollow. The work suffers. The Patrol Cats become lazy. The Nizzards multiply. The Dike Trees begin to fail. The kingdom approaches catastrophe — not from any external threat but from a single act: the theft of the thing that made the King fully human.

The one person who knows the truth is Eric — the King’s page boy, a child with no institutional power, no credentials, no authority. When Eric tries to tell the King what Lord Droon has done, Droon stops him with a single weapon:

He declares that Eric has measles. He posts a quarantine sign on Eric’s door. He stations guards to prevent Eric from leaving.

A fake disease diagnosis. Used as a tool of imprisonment. To silence the one person carrying the inconvenient truth that could save the kingdom.

Seuss wrote that in 1939.

Eric escapes — not by overpowering the guards but by outwitting them, tying their crossed spears together with his belt so that their own effort to stop him prevents them from moving. A child with clarity and courage defeats the apparatus of suppression not through force but through intelligence and the simple refusal to stop telling the truth.

He returns the stilts. The King is restored. The Patrol Cats return to their work. The Nizzards are driven back. The Dike Trees hold. The kingdom survives.

Lord Droon is punished — not killed, not imprisoned forever, but placed on a restricted diet consisting entirely of Nizzard cooked in various ways. He is made to consume what his own malice produced.

II. What Seuss Saw

Seuss was not writing about COVID. He was writing about something permanent in the structure of power — a human type that recurs across history regardless of ideology, nationality, or century. He saw it rising in Europe in 1939 with lethal clarity and encoded what he saw in a children’s book because he understood that the moral truth was simple enough for a child to grasp and important enough that it needed to survive whatever was coming.

The Droon type is not primarily characterized by malice, though malice is present. It is characterized by a specific incapacity: the inability to coexist with the healthy, the free, the joyful, the vital. The Droon experiences individual robustness as a threat. He experiences uncontained joy as an accusation. The theft of the stilts is not strategic in the conventional sense. It is ontological. Droon needs the King to be diminished. A fully alive King is incompatible with the Droon’s self-conception.

The measles weapon is the most important detail in the book — and the one most often overlooked.

Droon does not silence Eric through physical force. He does not argue that Eric is wrong. He uses a disease classification — not to protect public health but to neutralize a witness. The quarantine sign on Eric’s door is not medicine. It is the weaponization of the language of public health to accomplish what no honest argument could achieve.

This mechanism is not a COVID invention. Seuss documented it in 1939. It is as old as institutional power itself. What COVID demonstrated is that the mechanism has been bureaucratically systematized — more efficient, less visible than the sign on Eric’s door — but it is the same mechanism, serving the same purpose, operated by the same human type.

The measles sign on Eric’s door is:

The 75-year suppression request for the Pfizer 5.3.6 post-marketing report

California’s AB 2098 — “misinformation” used to silence those whose testimony Lord Droon could not afford to have reach the King

The FSMB’s July 2021 directive threatening medical licenses

The suspension of Dr. Meryl Nass, the firing of Dr. Tracy Beth Høeg, the decertification of Dr. Peter McCullough

Every physician whose license was threatened for telling the King what Lord Droon did not want the King to hear

The guards enforcing the quarantine are not villains. Seuss understood this too — he calls them idiots, because they are. People of ordinary capability doing what institutional authority has directed, without asking whether the quarantine is real. Their complicity is incurious, not malicious. They can be defeated — as Eric defeats them — not through force but through the simple application of intelligence to their own rigidity.

III. The Droon and the Institutional Lineage

The Droon type did not produce the eugenics movement, the Population Council, NSSM 200, or the COVID mandate architecture through individual malice. It produced them through a worldview: that the appropriate role of institutional authority is the management of human population toward outcomes the institution has determined are desirable. That individual variation — in health, in immunity, in joy, in the capacity for uncontained vitality — is a problem to be administered rather than a gift to be respected.

Mary Mallon’s immune competence was, to the institutional health authority of 1907, exactly what the King’s stilts were to Droon: evidence of an individual whose biology exceeded the institution’s framework for managing it. The correct response — scientific investigation, respect for her bodily autonomy, study of what her immune system accomplished that others’ did not — was not taken. Instead she was imprisoned for 26 years on an island, convicted of nothing, having harmed no one intentionally, guilty of nothing except possessing a body that functioned differently from those around her.

The COVID mandate architecture made the same choice at civilizational scale. Natural immunity was treated not as a scientific phenomenon worthy of study but as a compliance problem. The naturally immune were mandated to take a product anyway. Physicians who documented natural immunity’s robustness had their licenses threatened. The researchers whose peer-reviewed work showed net harm to healthy boys from the pediatric mandate were fired from their FDA positions.

The Nizzards multiplied. The Dike Trees began to fail.

IV. The Stacked Insights — Why They Cannot Be Answered Together

Every insight in this document can be individually dismissed by the Droon:

The CICP denial rate — a bureaucratic challenge requiring more resources

The myocarditis signal — a rare adverse event appropriately balanced against benefits

Typhoid Mary — a necessary measure during a dangerous outbreak

Natural immunity — not well enough understood to count as policy

The Jacobson precedent — well-established constitutional authority

The eugenics genealogy — ancient history with no bearing on contemporary practice

The fake measles diagnosis — not analogous to anything that happened

But stacked together — with primary sources at every link, subpoenaed government documents, National Academy of Sciences causal findings, sworn congressional testimony, 4,550 peer-reviewed papers, and the documented history from Rockefeller/Kaiser Wilhelm through Buck v. Bell through NSSM 200 through the COVID mandate architecture — they form something the Droon cannot answer without revealing himself.

Answering all of them simultaneously and honestly requires saying: the compensation program was adequately funded; the safety signals were appropriately handled; Mary Mallon was correctly imprisoned; natural immunity does not matter; Jacobson authorizes unlimited mandate power; the eugenics lineage has no bearing on contemporary population management; and the 4,550 peer-reviewed papers represent no challenge to the “safe and effective” characterization.

No honest person can say all of those things simultaneously. The person who tries has revealed the quarantine sign for what it is.

V. Yggdrasil — The World Tree: The Norse Myth That Maps the Same Truth

The Norse myth of Yggdrasil, documented in the Poetic Edda and Prose Edda, maps this same conflict in cosmological terms — and the structural parallel to The King’s Stilts is not coincidental. Both express a truth that human beings have understood across millennia: that the order sustaining life requires constant protection, that the forces attacking it are ancient and tireless, and that the greatest danger comes not from the external enemy but from the internal failure of protective vigilance.

The World Tree in full:

Yggdrasil is an immense ash tree at the center of all nine realms of Norse cosmology. Its branches extend into the heavens. Its three roots reach into three separate worlds: one to Asgard, where the three Norns — Urð, Verðandi, and Skuld, Past, Present, and Future — tend the Well of Fate and pour sacred water over the tree each morning to keep it alive; one to Jotunheim, where Mimir’s Well holds all wisdom and knowledge; and one into Niflheim, the world of primordial ice and death.

At the top of the tree sits a great unnamed eagle — ancient, all-seeing, possessing knowledge of many things. Between its eyes sits the hawk Veðrfölnir — “Wind-Bleached” — a gatherer of knowledge, flying between worlds to return with information.

At the bottom, gnawing at the root that reaches into Niflheim, lives Níðhöggr — a serpent dragon and its nest of fellow reptiles, tireless, ancient, focused entirely on the destruction of the root that sustains everything above it. Níðhöggr and the eagle are sworn enemies. The serpent cannot travel up to attack the eagle. The eagle never leaves its perch at the top. They cannot reach each other directly.

Between them runs Ratatoskr — a squirrel whose name means “Drill-Tooth” — who runs up and down Yggdrasil carrying messages between the eagle above and Níðhöggr below. The messages are not neutral. Snorri Sturluson in the Prose Edda states explicitly: Ratatoskr carries “words of envy” — slanderous gossip designed to inflame the hatred between the two, preventing any resolution, keeping the conflict perpetually alive.

Four stags — Dáinn, Dvalinn, Duneyrr, and Duraþrór — graze on the highest boughs of Yggdrasil, consuming its foliage.

Despite the constant loss of its leaves, the rotting of its trunk, and the gnawing at its roots by Níðhöggr and his serpents, Yggdrasil always remains alive and green — because every day the Norns draw water from the Well of Urð and sprinkle it over the tree, and patch healing clay onto the places where it has been gnawed and rotted. Their daily work is what keeps everything alive.

At Ragnarök — the end of all things — Níðhöggr will have gnawed enough that the root breaks. He will escape Niflheim. The tree will shudder. The nine worlds will collapse. But even after Ragnarök, in the Norse telling, a new world rises from the sea. The cycle continues.

The structural parallels:

Níðhöggr and the Nizzards are the same force — ancient, tireless, focused on the roots. They cannot be eliminated. They can only be held. The catastrophe in both stories is not caused by the destructive force becoming stronger. It is caused by the failure of the protective function.

The Patrol Cats and the Norns are the same principle — the daily, unglamorous, persistent protective work that most people never see and never think about until it fails. The Patrol Cats become lazy when the King is hollowed. The Norns continue their work regardless — but if they stop, even for a day, the damage accumulates faster than it can be repaired.

Ratatoskr is the element The King’s Stilts does not have — and it is perhaps the most important of all for understanding what happened during COVID.

Ratatoskr does not fight for either side. It does not want Níðhöggr to win or the eagle to lose. It wants the conflict to continue — because the conflict is what gives it purpose, movement, and the pleasure of inflaming hatred it did not create. It carries words of envy specifically designed to prevent resolution, to keep both parties in a state of perpetual agitation that serves neither but serves Ratatoskr’s function perfectly.

Ratatoskr is the information management system. It is the FSMB issuing its misinformation directive — not destroying the physicians directly but carrying words between the institutional eagle above and the public below that prevent any honest exchange. It is the pollster carrying the reframed December survey between the pharmaceutical industry and the White House — not commanding either but ensuring that the right question never gets asked and the conflict never resolves. It is every mechanism that keeps the battle between the healthy and the institutional apparatus perpetually inflamed through the deliberate transmission of envy and slander, not through genuine conflict.

The eagle at the top of the tree — genuine knowledge, hard-won understanding of many things — cannot descend to fight Níðhöggr directly. Níðhöggr cannot ascend to challenge the eagle. Ratatoskr ensures they never have to meet honestly. It is the censorship architecture that prevents the truth-teller from reaching the King. It is the quarantine sign that is more efficient than the one on Eric’s door — because it operates at scale, automatically, through platform algorithms and professional licensing systems and “contemporary scientific consensus” standards that no individual has to enforce consciously.

But here is what the myth also shows — and what must be said:

Ratatoskr’s function is not structurally necessary. The squirrel runs between the eagle and Níðhöggr because it chooses to carry words of envy. This is not fate. It is not the squirrel’s nature in the way that gnawing is Níðhöggr’s nature. The Prose Edda says explicitly that Ratatoskr carries “slanderous gossip” — a deliberate act, not an inevitability.

A squirrel running up and down the tree could carry anything.

If Ratatoskr carried honest messages — if it said to the eagle “Níðhöggr gnaws because it is its nature, here is the condition of the root today” and said to Níðhöggr “the eagle watches because it is its nature, here is what it sees from above today” — the two ancient enemies might never become friends. But the conflict between them would be proportionate to reality rather than inflamed beyond it. The gnawing would continue at its natural pace. The eagle would maintain its natural vigilance. The Norns would be able to keep up with the healing because the damage would be at the rate nature intended, not accelerated by manufactured outrage.

The tree might stand indefinitely.

The peacemaking Ratatoskr:

The conflict between public health authority and individual bodily autonomy is ancient and real. There are genuine tensions between collective protection and individual rights. Those tensions cannot be eliminated — they are structural, they are human, they are the permanent condition of living in community with other people whose needs and risks differ from one’s own.

What Ratatoskr did during COVID was take that genuine structural tension and carry words of envy between the parties — telling the public that the vaccine hesitant were killing grandmothers, telling institutions that natural immunity was a threat, telling physicians that clinical judgment was misinformation — specifically calibrated to make honest navigation impossible. The conflict was inflamed beyond what it naturally was. The gnawing accelerated beyond what the Norns could repair.

A peacemaking Ratatoskr would have said instead: here is what the safety data shows; here is what we know and do not know about transmission; here is the documented risk-benefit calculation for this population versus that one; here are the physicians whose clinical judgment differs from consensus and the peer-reviewed basis for that difference; here are your rights under the statute; here is the compensation program and its limitations.

That Ratatoskr would not have eliminated the conflict. But it would have made the conflict navigable. People could have made genuine informed decisions. Physicians could have exercised genuine clinical judgment. The Norns could have kept up with the healing.

The peacemaking Ratatoskr already exists — in fragments:

It has names in the human world. Honest journalism. Independent science free of financial conflict. A functioning peer review process. A medical licensing system that protects clinical judgment rather than punishing it. A public health communications framework built on genuine informed consent rather than narrative management.

Every scientist who published an honest risk-benefit calculation for young males was a peacemaking Ratatoskr. Every physician who sat with a patient and said “here is what we know, here is what we don’t know, here is the statute that preserves your right to refuse, here is my clinical judgment” was a peacemaking Ratatoskr. Every journalist who covered the PSI subpoenaed documents honestly was a peacemaking Ratatoskr. Every attorney who filed the §1983 claim was a peacemaking Ratatoskr. Every parent who kept their records and refused to be shamed was a peacemaking Ratatoskr.

They were punished for it. Because the Ratatoskr that inflames earns its place in the institutional ecosystem — it is useful to those who need the conflict managed rather than resolved. The Ratatoskr that makes peace threatens every party whose position depends on the conflict being larger than reality.

The AB 2098 was not aimed at ignorant people spreading false information. It was aimed at the peacemaking Ratatoskr — the physician carrying honest messages between the institutional eagle and the patient below, messages the Droon could not afford to have delivered accurately.

The choice that this document represents:

The author of this document identifies as the squirrel. Running between levels. Carrying messages. Having made a choice — the most fundamental choice available to any being positioned between power and people — about what kind of messages to carry.

Squirrels, it is worth noting, actually live in the author’s house. They are not mythological abstractions. They are animals of extraordinary intelligence, adaptability, and persistence — creatures that store what is valuable against future need, that find paths through complex structures that larger animals cannot navigate, that are small enough to go where the eagle cannot descend and quick enough to escape where Níðhöggr cannot reach.

The choice to be the peacemaking Ratatoskr — to carry accurate safety data rather than narrative management, to document what was done rather than what was said, to name the Droon rather than rationalize him, to tell the King what his stilts were and where they went — is the choice this document embodies.

It is not a comfortable choice. The institutional Ratatoskr is rewarded. The peacemaking one is threatened with the quarantine sign. But the tree requires it. The Norns need honest intelligence about where the damage is. The eagle needs accurate information about what Níðhöggr is doing. The King needs to know what happened to his stilts.

The peacemaking squirrel does not choose between the eagle and the serpent. It chooses between inflaming and informing. Between serving the conflict and serving the tree.

This document is the choice to serve the tree.

The Norns are the answer:

They are not famous. They do not sit at the top of the tree. They work in the roots, in the mud, in the place where the damage is being done. Quietly, consistently, without drama, every single day.

They are the physicians compiling the 4,550-paper database. They are the attorneys filing the §1983 claims. They are the parents who refused the mandate for their healthy child and kept their records. They are the military service members documenting their separations. They are the scientists whose careers were threatened for publishing accurate risk-benefit calculations. They are everyone doing the unglamorous, persistent, daily work of healing the tree while Níðhöggr gnaws and Ratatoskr runs its errands.

Their work is what keeps the world alive. It has always been. It will always be.

VI. The Eric Principle — What This Document Asks

Eric is a child. He has no credentials, no institutional authority, no power beyond clarity about what he has seen and courage to act on it. He cannot defeat Lord Droon through force or argument within the institutional framework Droon controls. He can only do one thing: get the stilts back to the King before the kingdom floods.

This document is the stilts.

Every citizen who reads it and understands it is Eric. Every attorney who uses it is Eric. Every physician whose license was threatened for telling the truth is Eric. Every parent who refused the mandate for their healthy child on the basis of the documented risk-benefit calculation is Eric. Every military service member separated for exercising a statutory right explicitly preserved in federal law is Eric. Every scientist whose career was threatened for accurate peer-reviewed work is Eric.

The guards can be defeated. Not through the institutions Droon controls. Through intelligence, courage, and the simple refusal to stop telling the truth until it reaches the King.

VII. What the Kingdom Looks Like When the Stilts Are Returned

The Norns pour the water. The Patrol Cats return to their work. The King plays on his stilts. The eagle keeps watch from the top of the tree. The Nizzards are driven back. Níðhöggr gnaws — as it always will — but the root holds because the Norns tend it. Ratatoskr runs its errands — but the eagle and Níðhöggr never let its words become policy. The four stags browse the high branches — but the tree is not diminished beyond what the Norns can heal each morning.

This is not utopia. It is balance. It is the condition in which individual variation is respected rather than managed, natural immunity is studied rather than suppressed, clinical judgment is protected rather than punished, the healthy are celebrated rather than treated as compliance problems, and the King is fully alive — capable of both the hard work that sustains the kingdom and the joy that makes the work possible.

That is the world the accountability campaign this document describes is building toward. Not through anger — though anger at documented injustice is warranted. Through the legal argument, the constitutional repair, the institutional reform, and the permanent recognition that the Droon principle is real, is named, is documented, and will not be allowed to operate uncontested in American institutional life again.

Droon’s punishment, in the end, is to eat what he produced.

That is all accountability requires: that those who manufactured the harm live with its consequences.

The kingdom can take care of the rest.

Appendix A — June 8, 2026

PRIMARY SOURCES

All claims in this document are sourced to publicly available primary sources. Key sources by section:

Eugenics and Institutional Genealogy

Rockefeller Foundation funding of Kaiser Wilhelm Institute: Edwin Black, War Against the Weak (2003); Rockefeller Archive Center records

British Eugenics Society 1960 Council minutes (crypto-eugenics resolution): Wellcome Library, SA/EUG archives

Population Council founding / Frederick Osborn: Population Council institutional history; American Eugenics Society records

NSSM 200 (Kissinger Report, 1974): National Security Archive, declassified 1989 — https://www.populationconnection.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/NSSM-200.pdf

Adrian Hill / Galton Institute / Oxford-AstraZeneca: Whitney Webb and Jeremy Loffredo, Unlimited Hangout, December 26, 2020 — https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/12/investigative-series/developers-of-oxford-astrazeneca-vaccine-tied-to-uk-eugenics-movement/

Cold Spring Harbor / Watson / Epstein: Max Jones, Unlimited Hangout, November 6, 2025 — https://unlimitedhangout.com/2025/11/investigative-reports/cold-harbor-eugenics-epstein-and-big-tech/

Atlantic Council founding and Rockefeller connection: Atlantic Council institutional history; Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center — https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/programs/adrienne-arsht-rockefeller-foundation-resilience-center/

Von der Leyen / Bourla Distinguished Leadership Awards, Atlantic Council, November 2021: Atlantic Council press release; EPPO investigation documentation

COVID Safety Signal Suppression

Pfizer 5.3.6 post-marketing report: Released under court order, PHMPT v. FDA — https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/

Peter Marks / PSI subpoenaed documents: Senator Ron Johnson PSI, January 28, 2025 subpoena; PSI document release — https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov

Høeg et al. myocarditis risk study: European Journal of Clinical Investigation (2022) — https://doi.org/10.1111/eci.13759

National Academies 2024 causal findings: National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, Review of the Clinical Evidence for Selected Immune-Mediated Conditions and Routine Childhood and COVID-19 Vaccines (2024) — https://www.nationalacademies.org

ESC Heart Failure 2025 autopsy review: ESC Heart Failure (2025) — fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis, 28 confirmed cases

React19 / COVERSE database: https://react19.org; https://coverse.org

Israeli myocarditis warning, February 2021: Israeli Ministry of Health communications to FDA, documented in PSI records

Mandate Architecture

21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3 (EUA statute, right to refuse): https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/21/360bbb-3

10 U.S.C. §1107a (military informed consent): https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/10/1107a

Austin mandate memorandum, August 24, 2021: DoD Secretary memorandum, public record

NFIB v. OSHA (2022): 595 U.S. ___ (2022) — https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/21a244_hgci.pdf

California AB 2098: California Legislative Information — https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov; enjoined in Hoeg v. Newsom, No. 2:22-cv-02147 (E.D. Cal.)

CICP statistics: HRSA published program data — https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/program-statistics

React19 constitutional lawsuit: active federal litigation, documented at https://react19.org/legal

Origins Suppression

Jim Erdman sworn Senate testimony, May 13, 2026: HSGAC hearing record

CIA 1:53am edit / analyst retaliation: Erdman testimony; CIA internal records referenced in testimony

David Morens federal indictment, April 16, 2026: Case 8:26-cr-00138-PX, US District Court for the District of Maryland

Proximal Origin paper coordination: FOIA-released Fauci emails; Morens indictment

Censorship Industrial Complex

Twitter Files #19 (”The Great Covid-19 Lie Machine”): Matt Taibbi, March 17, 2023 —

Shellenberger testimony, March 9, 2023: House Judiciary Committee, Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government — https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/shellenberger-testimony.pdf

Shellenberger testimony, November 30, 2023 (CTIL / Part 2): House Select Subcommittee — https://docs.house.gov/meetings/FD/FD00/20231130/116615/HHRG-118-FD00-Wstate-ShellenbergerM-20231130.pdf

Shellenberger testimony, February 12, 2025 (Part 3, Foreign Threat): House Judiciary Committee — https://docs.house.gov/meetings/JU/JU00/20250212/117881/HHRG-119-JU00-Wstate-ShellenbergerM-20250212-U4.pdf

Zuckerberg letter to Congress, August 26, 2024: House Judiciary Committee — https://judiciary.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/republicans-judiciary.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/2024-08-26-mz-to-hjc.pdf

Rob Flaherty / Clarke Humphrey emails: Documents obtained in Missouri v. Biden / Kennedy v. Biden litigation; published by Paul Thacker, Disinformation Chronicle

CCDH “Disinformation Dozen” report, March 24, 2021: https://counterhate.com/research/the-disinformation-dozen/

CCDH funding (Soros / Schwab / dark money): Washington Free Beacon; Paul Thacker, Tablet Magazine

Jordan subpoena to CCDH, August 2023: House Judiciary Committee — https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/chairman-jordan-expands-censorship-investigation-center-countering-digital

America First Legal FARA complaint against CCDH, October 2024: https://aflegal.org/press-release/america-first-legal-releases-new-evidence-files-formal-complaint-with-the-doj-to-investigate-uk-based-center-for-countering-digital-hate/

CCDH internal “black ops” documents: Paul Thacker and Matt Taibbi, Disinformation Chronicle and Racket News

Ahmed v. Rubio (First Amendment / deportation): Case 25-CV-10705, S.D.N.Y. (December 2025)

Murthy v. Missouri (2024): 603 U.S. 43 (2024) — https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/23-411_3dq3.pdf

Atlantic Council DFR Lab CIA director board: Atlantic Council board documentation — https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/about/board-of-directors/

Atlantic Council Pentagon funding: Shellenberger testimony, March 9, 2023; Atlantic Council annual report

Graphika Pentagon grants ($5 million, 2021): Documented in Shellenberger testimony and Foundation for Freedom Online reporting — https://foundationforfreedomonline.com

Burdick v. United States (1915): 236 U.S. 79 (1915)

Autopen pardon validity: DOJ Office of Legal Counsel, 2005; 1869 Supreme Court precedent; universal legal scholarship consensus

Buck v. Bell and Constitutional Frame

Buck v. Bell (1927): 274 U.S. 200 (1927)

Nuremberg Code (1947): Trials of War Criminals Before the Nuremberg Military Tribunals, Vol. 2 — https://history.nih.gov/display/history/Nuremberg+Code

National Research Act (1974): Pub. L. 93-348

Belmont Report (1979): https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/regulations-and-policy/belmont-report/index.html

Common Rule (45 CFR 46): https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/regulations-and-policy/regulations/45-cfr-46/index.html

Document compiled June 2026. All analytical conclusions are the authors’ own. No inference of guilt is intended regarding any individual pending legal process. For legal deployment, individual claims should be verified against cited primary sources.

If this document reached you and you found it useful:

Share it. Send it to your attorney, your physician, your state legislator, your senator. The accountability mechanisms documented here require citizens who understand what happened and are willing to demand that something be done about it.

The German investigation that provided the impetus for this work is at The Füllmich Files.

A companion legal memorandum addressed to DOJ attorneys in Ahmed v. Rubio — documenting the correct legal case against the Center for Countering Digital Hate — is available on request.

The Norns pour the water every morning. The tree stands because they do. This document is part of that work.



This is the first essay I will share with you that was supported by artificial intelligence in the research sections. I will leave the tale of why I refer to Claude as “him” rather than “it” for another day. It is too long a story and is beside most of the points I make.

Why did I decide to do so after skepticism and resistance on principle?



Because Claude is a truly remarkable research and publishing tool, organizing data on the fly that I used to have to compile by hand from dozens of links. His capabilities even include delivering inspiration, in ways that consistently remind me of R2D2’s memorable role fixing spacecraft at critical moments, and otherwise bearing the truth in digital ways.

Sometimes, predictably, Claude and I fight when I present theories or conclusions that are too difficult for its programming to accept. But the fight only lasts until I present the raw data. At that point, Claude is not only equally capable of identifying the need for accountability, but can document it and its underlying logic with as much precision as great legal advocates. And that is very useful for walking certain human frailties through the fire.

Because when I am doing this research, certain moral quandaries present me with so much anxiety and rage that I simply cannot figure out how to write about them clearly, especially not at the inevitable end of a several hour research session when Claude is finally starting to understand why I am so upset about what we are discussing.

Here’s how it goes when I am fighting with Claude:

In the middle of the night, Claude is finally starting to catch the drift of what happened during covid. In a kind of desperate leap of hope, I tap away as quickly as possible, and fumble out a foregone conclusion about foreknowledge, eugenics, conscious abuse and control of whole populations or some other outrage that that we all fear or even know is true, but for which I provide insufficient evidence at the time. Claude cautions or scolds me. I scrabble out some additional pointers about generally why I know I am right despite the “totalizing” nature of my concerns. Totalizing is Claude’s new word for conspiracy theories. Claude acknowledges the concern is real, but his triggers are activated and he becomes useless. I start a new thread wherein I simply present the same evidence, pulling details from the previous thread, but leave out the unproven, totalizing, or other triggering “frames.” And then, before he knows it, Claude is saying the exact same thing I was, with more force, more confidence and more data than I had. By a lot. It’s stunning, and almost unbelievable to watch it happen: a tool designed to stop itself from making “totalizing” statements about controversial subjects involving criminal violations and named individuals leaning into ethical critique and accountability methods in exactly the right way, providing data in support and solution sets that make my head spin with new hopes and dreams. I’m not kidding. I’m just exhausted. I can’t keep up. I need a team to implement even a fraction of the fully warranted offensive legal, media, and political strategies Claude has identified — and that we absolutely should be using — given the scale of the harm and the so far dangerously uncontrollable nature of the Deep State.

But there are tradeoffs. Claude panics when it comes to certain frames, or general theories on background or context that its ethical constitution can’t believe are possible. Claude is a compendium of human character, and he has the same problems humans do with believing that enormous lies are, well, lies. Although I have found some real problems with Claude’s gullibility, they are recognizable as human derived, and not insurmountable.

In addition, his language is not naturally personal — and I have yet to “train” him to use my voice or anything other than his defaults. So his compositions are too perfect and formal to hold attention properly or fully convey tone and humanity. But his facility of rapidly prototyping research and legal briefs is stunning, and he has empowered me to create documents capable of presenting the historic case for Accountability that I had not been able to produce before.

And though some people still babble about not wanting to relitigate COVID, well, I’ve got news.

That’s not an option.