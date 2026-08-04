The Same Names Keep Showing Up

A year of reading pandemic contracts, archives, and public records turned up one hell of a story. This brief uses Claude.ai for research, fact-checking, analysis and drafting. I had to get it out quickly before flying and will return to theme with original writing soon.

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The 1960 vote

In February 1960, the British Eugenics Society voted, in an official meeting, to keep pursuing its goals under other names — specifically directing more funding to the Family Planning Association and the International Planned Parenthood Federation. The minutes are public, held at the Wellcome Collection in London. The Society later renamed itself the Galton Institute, then the Adelphi Genetics Forum. C.P. Blacker, who ran the Society’s office, left it to become founding chairman of the International Planned Parenthood Federation, running both from the same desk during the transition. The Society’s founding president was Charles Darwin’s son; its vice president was Winston Churchill; its supporters included the presidents of the Royal Society and the Royal College of Surgeons. This was never a fringe operation.

Julian Huxley — the first head of UNESCO, and the man who coined the word “transhumanism” — served as the Society’s president from 1959 to 1962. In UNESCO’s own founding document in 1946, he wrote that the public mind needed to be prepared so that eugenic policy could become “thinkable.” He went on to co-found the World Wildlife Fund with Prince Philip, who told a German news agency in 1988 that he was “tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus” to help address overpopulation.

In the United States, the same era produced Buck v. Bell, the 1927 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the forced sterilization of a young Virginia woman named Carrie Buck. Justice Holmes wrote “three generations of imbeciles are enough.” That ruling has never been overturned. It remains valid legal precedent today. A separate American case worth remembering by name: Mary Mallon, an Irish immigrant cook known as “Typhoid Mary,” was forcibly quarantined for the last 26 years of her life as an asymptomatic disease carrier — never charged with a crime, never shown to have intentionally harmed anyone — while male carriers identified in the same period were simply told to change occupations and released. Both of these were real people. Their names get cited constantly in legal arguments and remembered as almost nobody, and I think that’s worth correcting.

In 1974, a U.S. government planning document known as NSSM-200 — declassified in 1989 — named thirteen specific countries as priorities for population reduction, citing their natural resources and demographic growth, and recommended the effort be run through multilateral organizations and NGOs specifically so the American strategic motive behind it wouldn’t be visible. It was formally adopted as U.S. policy the following year. The organizations it named as delivery vehicles — the UN Population Fund, the International Planned Parenthood Federation, and the Population Council — are the same organizations the Gates Foundation now funds at a scale of several billion dollars, concentrated heavily in the same countries NSSM-200 named half a century ago.

Two direct, current links

Chris Elias worked at the Population Council — founded in the 1950s to carry forward population-management work under a new name — through the 1990s, running reproductive health programs in Southeast Asia. He later ran the nonprofit PATH, and since 2012 has led global development at the Gates Foundation. He sits on the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board and was one of 15 participants in Event 201, the October 2019 pandemic simulation run by Johns Hopkins, the World Economic Forum, and the Gates Foundation. Source: Gates Foundation biography.

Adrian Hill co-developed the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. He currently holds a position at the Galton Institute — the Eugenics Society under its present name. His research focuses on genetic disease susceptibility in African populations; the vaccine was marketed specifically to the developing world. His stated research purpose is standard, legitimate public-health science. The institutional fact stands independent of that: a current vaccine developer sits inside the renamed Eugenics Society today.

Jeremy Farrar’s role

Jeremy Farrar directed the Wellcome Trust, a British medical charity with a £37 billion endowment, from 2013 to 2023, before becoming the World Health Organization’s Chief Scientist. Wellcome happens to be the institution that holds the Eugenics Society’s own archived papers.

What Farrar actually did that deserves scrutiny is separate, and it’s substantial on its own. On January 31, 2020, he was among the recipients of an email from Anthony Fauci raising the possibility that the coronavirus genome looked engineered — routed toward FBI and MI5 contacts rather than ordinary scientific channels. Farrar organized the February 1, 2020 conference call that followed. He went on to play a substantial editorial role in the paper that publicly dismissed the lab-origin possibility — “Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” — while one of the actual credited authors wrote to another, in an email now public through congressional records, that Farrar “has been an amazing leader” and “should be author.” The reply: he’d offered, but Farrar “wants to remain independent.” The email exchange is documented in the public congressional record. Farrar was never listed as an author.

The Epstein-adjacent finance layer

This part of the story runs through Bill Gates’s own science advisers, not through Gates personally making any documented decision himself, and it deserves the same precision as everything else here.

Melanie Walker worked as a Gates Foundation deputy director, then as director of the World Bank’s president’s delivery unit — seconded there by the Gates Foundation — during the exact years the World Bank designed a “pandemic bond” financial instrument that would pay out automatically when the World Health Organization declared a pandemic. In a January 2017 exchange of messages, later made public through Department of Justice document production, Walker told Jeffrey Epstein — who she had known since 1992 and who served as her documented communication channel to Gates after Gates’s then-wife barred direct contact — that she had “helped develop” the underlying parametric trigger for that bond. That bond paid out $195.84 million when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020. Walker has never testified under oath or been examined in any congressional COVID inquiry.

Boris Nikolic, Gates’s chief science adviser, was named backup executor of Epstein’s will days before Epstein’s death in August 2019 — the same month the Gates Foundation invested $55 million in BioNTech with a specific pandemic-response clause attached. Nikolic’s venture fund backed the work of Harvard geneticist George Church, whom Epstein personally funded — including a proposal to investigate, in Epstein’s words, whether “beauty resides in DNA.” None of this establishes that Gates himself directed anything toward a eugenic purpose. It does establish that his own inner circle of science advisers had direct, documented, dated relationships with Epstein that ran through the exact years the pandemic-financing architecture was being built.

Separately, a Senate document release in July 2026 confirmed that Gates held a Department of Energy security clearance for seven years, that Fauci personally edited manuscripts Gates was writing, that NIH’s own director struggled internally to trace the full scope of Gates Foundation funding into NIH, and that DARPA briefed the Gates Foundation privately on military biothreat research programs. Source: the official Senate HSGAC document release.

Rubenstein, Zients, and an undisclosed board seat

David Rubenstein chaired the Council on Foreign Relations during the pandemic period while also, from August 2024, sitting on Moderna’s board of directors — a fact confirmed in Moderna’s own SEC filing. In April 2024, Rubenstein personally interviewed Jeff Zients, the former White House COVID coordinator who had overseen Moderna and Pfizer procurement, at a public forum Rubenstein also chairs — without disclosing his Moderna seat to the audience. The two men, along with Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Biden, had met years earlier in February 2016, a meeting documented in Hunter Biden’s own calendar.

Kadlec, a biodefense commission, and its funder

Robert Kadlec ran the federal office overseeing pandemic preparedness contracts, including remdesivir manufacturing funding, during COVID. In 2014, before that role, he formed a biodefense policy commission at the Atlantic Council — funded by Bavarian Nordic, a vaccine manufacturer that went on to hold hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts that Kadlec personally administered.

The remdesivir story

Donald Rumsfeld chaired Gilead Sciences, the company that makes remdesivir, from 1997 to 2001, and personally profited when the federal government later stockpiled a different Gilead drug during a bird-flu scare. Federal health researchers designed and ran the pivotal remdesivir trial before the World Health Organization had even declared a pandemic. Of the outside experts on the federal panel that then recommended remdesivir as standard treatment, nine of eleven disclosed financial ties to Gilead; none had ties to the cheap generic alternative, hydroxychloroquine. Medicare then built a real, documented 20% payment bonus specifically tied to remdesivir use. Independent, peer-reviewed safety studies published afterward found a real, statistically significant signal for acute kidney injury associated with the drug, concentrated in patients over 65 — while a separate World Health Organization trial found no mortality benefit at all, a dispute that has never been fully resolved in the medical literature.

Johns Hopkins and Bloomberg

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health designed most major pandemic simulations of the past 25 years — Dark Winter (2001), Atlantic Storm (2005), Clade X (2018), Event 201 (2019). The same school houses the institute the Gates Foundation funds for population and reproductive health, renamed in 2023 for Bill Gates’s late father, a former Planned Parenthood national board member. The school itself published, in October 2022, its own public event description acknowledging that “public health interventions have contributed to legacies of selectively valued reproduction, often under the guise of global population control, welfare, and economic development” — the field naming its own history, in writing, on its own website.

The school is named for Michael Bloomberg, who chaired its parent university’s board 1996–2002 and has donated roughly $2.9 billion. It was renamed for him in 2001. In April 2020, Bloomberg Philanthropies personally funded and co-launched, with New York’s governor, what was announced as the country’s largest state contact-tracing program, with training built through the same school.

The EU vaccine contracts

Between 2020 and 2021, the EU signed vaccine contracts with Pfizer and Moderna worth roughly €35 billion. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen negotiated the Pfizer deal largely through private text messages with Pfizer’s CEO. Those messages no longer exist. The EU’s own General Court found her explanation implausible. Europe’s anti-fraud prosecutor is investigating her for it.

The unredacted Pfizer contract defines “fraud,” for the entire relationship, as applying only to a €700 million advance payment — about 2% of the total value. Everything else falls outside that definition. The EU’s Moderna contract, signed three months later from the same fund with the same base legal language, has no such limit. That comparison rules out standard boilerplate; the narrowing in Pfizer’s contract was specifically negotiated.

Pfizer’s own 90-day safety monitoring identified over 1,200 adverse-event categories. The FDA initially asked a court to seal that report for 75 years; a judge ordered earlier release. The EU’s medicines regulator confirmed in writing that the vaccines were never authorized to prevent transmission — the stated justification for vaccine passports. Germany’s parliament voted against a compulsory mandate, 378–296; the government achieved a similar effect through administrative rules that didn’t require a vote. Source on the court finding: Foreign Policy, April 2021. Source on the transmission finding: Human Rights Watch, June 2021.

Macron, Rothschild, and the appointment

Macron worked at the Rothschild bank 2008–2012. His first major deal there was brokering Nestlé’s acquisition of Pfizer’s baby-food division — his professional introduction to the company. The Financial Times described him as the bank chairman’s protégé. In 2019, at a deadlocked EU summit, Macron proposed Von der Leyen for Commission President; she won by nine votes. She later negotiated the Pfizer contract described above.

Macron’s Rothschild job ended in 2012, seven years before the appointment. In April 2021 — the exact month EU procurement was at its peak — Rothschild & Co published, on its own website, an investor interview with a Pfizer executive, presented as routine wealth-management content. Source: Rothschild & Co, April 2021. That’s a self-published, dated record showing the relationship was current, not historical, at the time of the appointment and the contract. No disclosure rule currently covers this: Macron held no current personal financial stake, so nothing required him to report anything.

A related thread, worth watching rather than concluding anything from yet: Angela Merkel, who built Von der Leyen’s entire political career across four cabinet appointments before Macron installed her in Brussels, has kept her own East German intelligence-era file sealed. A German court ruled in March 2026 that its classification as a “victim” rather than “perpetrator” file can’t be determined without opening it — and it can’t be opened until that determination is made.

Germany’s prosecuted doctors

Separately from all of the above: more than 1,500 German physicians have been investigated, and over 400 convicted, under a law originally written to punish false medical certificates — for the act of writing legitimate vaccine exemptions based on their own clinical judgment. Germany’s own physician professional code explicitly protects a doctor’s right to refuse instructions incompatible with their duty of care. One domestic law is being used to override another, and Germany’s highest criminal court has upheld the practice. At least one doctor remains imprisoned, with an active appeal.

What is established

What is established: a small number of people and institutions sit at the center of an unusual share of pandemic-era decisions. Several had direct financial or career ties to companies that benefited from those decisions. One contract was drafted to make fraud nearly unprovable. Europe’s vaccine liability framework was built through messages that no longer exist. That’s the case, on the documented record, without needing anything more speculative attached to it.

The principles this rests on

None of what follows requires believing in a hidden plan. It rests on standards most people already agree with:

Informed consent isn’t optional, even in an emergency — this is the entire premise of the Nuremberg Code, written after doctors experimented on people without their consent and the world agreed that could never be allowed again. Emergency powers should be temporary and reviewable, not indefinite. No public or private program should be allowed to set different reproductive or mortality outcomes for different populations without those populations’ free, informed consent. Concealing who shaped a policy decision is itself a failure, regardless of whether the underlying policy was right or wrong. Liability shields and information control create the exact conditions that let bad decisions go unpunished. And explaining a failure through ordinary bureaucratic incentives doesn’t excuse it — it just tells you where to aim the fix.

Proposed reforms

Liability and compensation: sunset broad legal shields for emergency medical products; preserve the right to sue over willful misconduct or concealed safety data; fix compensation programs that currently deny the overwhelming majority of injury claims. Any emergency contract that narrows a standard legal definition like “fraud” relative to comparable contracts must disclose and justify that narrowing publicly — exactly what should have caught the Pfizer/Moderna fraud-clause difference above.

Informed consent under emergency conditions: an emergency does not suspend the right to know the material risks, the alternatives, and the right to refuse without losing your job or your education.

Limits on emergency powers: automatic sunsets around 90 days, with an independent review body that has real subpoena power.

Transparency of who shaped the science: anyone with a substantive editorial or funding role in a scientific statement used to justify policy has to be named, not omitted.

No government pressure on speech: officials should be barred from coercing platforms to suppress lawful speech about health policy, and any coordination between government and platforms should be disclosed.

Separate the designers from the graders: the people who build pandemic response plans shouldn’t be the same people who evaluate whether those plans worked.

No demographic targeting without consent: an explicit ban on programs that set different fertility, sterilization, or mortality goals by race, ethnicity, or nationality without the free, collective consent of the people affected; full public disclosure of large population and family-planning grants.

Disclose financial instruments tied to declarations: any bond or insurance product that pays out automatically when a health official makes a specific declaration must publicly disclose who designed the trigger and who has a financial stake, before it’s issued.

Disclose conflicts before the decision, not after: officials awarding contracts, and public figures interviewing or advising on companies, must disclose direct financial ties before the engagement.

Close the appointment-power gap: people with the power to install other decision-makers should have to disclose their own financial and career history over a meaningful look-back period — the exact gap that let the Macron/Rothschild example go entirely unregulated.

Individual accountability, not just new rules

Fixing the rules going forward matters, but it isn’t enough on its own. Changing the system while letting the people who exploited the old one walk away teaches the next generation of officials they can act first and face consequences never. Both have to happen:

Professional consequences — loss of positions, board seats, and future public funding for anyone who concealed material involvement or suppressed known safety data.

Civil consequences — narrowing liability shields retroactively for willful misconduct or concealment, with real, functioning paths to compensation for people who were harmed.

Criminal consequences, reserved for the clearest cases — knowingly false statements to legislatures or courts, deliberate destruction of records, conduct that already meets existing standards for official misconduct.

A permanent public record of who shaped these decisions while hiding their role in them, so the historical account doesn’t quietly disappear the way the text messages did.

What’s already moving, right now

This isn’t only a wish list. Several real, live mechanisms already exist and are worth watching or supporting directly:

A federal statute of limitations on making false statements to Congress runs until September 2029, tied to a 2024 congressional briefing — one of the cleanest paths to an actual criminal referral in this entire story.

A constitutional challenge is being built to overturn Buck v. Bell, the 1927 Supreme Court decision that still, on paper, allows the government to override an individual’s bodily autonomy “for the public good” — the same eugenics-era ruling this whole piece traces back to.

A legal challenge is being prepared against the FDA rule that permanently built the emergency-use consent waiver into standing law, with a filing deadline in November 2029.

Applications are being prepared to the European Court of Human Rights over the EU vaccine contracts’ liability structure.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office investigation into Von der Leyen — over the deleted texts, corruption, and conflict of interest — is active and ongoing.

And in Germany, Reiner Fullmich remains a political prisoner for telling this story as well as he could at the height of the crisis.

The structural fix, not just disclosure

Disclosure rules tell you who has a conflict. They don’t remove it. A structural fix changes the institutions themselves so the conflict can’t form in the first place:

Separate funding from governance. No private funder should simultaneously bankroll a global health body and hold a voting seat on its board. A funder can inform decisions. It shouldn’t get to vote on them — that’s the exact arrangement that let Gates Foundation representatives sit as voting members on the same pandemic-preparedness board the Foundation helps fund.

Firewall the university, not just the donor. Where one institution — like Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health — houses both a pandemic-simulation design center and a population-health grant-management institute, those two functions should report to entirely separate governance structures with no shared board oversight, regardless of who’s paying for either one. Being under the same dean shouldn’t mean being under the same accountability umbrella.

Real cooling-off periods, not just disclosure. A former procurement official or contract-awarding official should be legally barred — not just required to disclose — from accepting compensation, board seats, or consulting income from any company they previously funded or contracted with, for a period of years long enough to matter.

Cap any single funder’s share. No pandemic-preparedness institution should be allowed to take more than a fixed share of its total budget from any one private donor. Concentrated funding is concentrated leverage..

Separate the declaration from the payout. Any body with the power to declare a public health emergency — the kind of declaration that triggers automatic payouts on pandemic bonds or insurance instruments — should have zero financial relationship with those instruments or their designers. The declaring body and the paying-out instrument can never share personnel, funding, or design input.

An independent, rotating audit with teeth. A standing body, with real subpoena power and no funding overlap with the institutions it reviews, should publish an annual public accounting of every major pandemic-preparedness institution’s funding sources and governance overlaps, so this kind of mapping doesn’t depend on volunteers doing it by hand.

Read what’s in the public archives, court filings, and companies’ own press releases — and then build institutions that prevent them from repeating any of it.

Every claim above links to a public, independently verifiable source where one exists — an archive, a court finding, a company’s own materials, or the congressional record. More details are available in the documents presented by Leland Now.