Mother's Arms

Mother’s Arms

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Laura Kasner
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What might end up being just as mind-boggling is if we can convince Senator Ron Johnson to hold a hearing on the subject of the embalmer clots (which are also being found in the living).

But we are doubtful it will ever happen. This subject seems to have a gag order attached to it. None of these people will talk about it despite our team reaching out to them (numerous times):

Tucker Carlson: https://laurakasner.substack.com/p/tucker-meets-the-clots

Joe Rogan

Megyn Kelly

Glenn Beck

Dr. Drew Pinsky

Lara Logan

Mike Rowe

Russel Brand

Bret Weinstein

Dan Bongino

Steve Bannon

Note: According to our worldwide surveys, the majority of embalmers did not start seeing these types of clots until after the covid shots rolled out.

Pics and videos:

aurakasner.substack.com/p/another-graphic-video

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