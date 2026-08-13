Mother's Arms

Mother's Arms

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Mikael Reichel's avatar
Mikael Reichel
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I guess this is the nail on which it all should or could be hung on. In an ethical perspective there is no question to all of us, those that matter I woul say, that while the Nüremberg and following treaties or conventions put this is context of “human experimentation” it may have an issue in the strict legal context? Asking this rhetorically, are the jabs experiments? I would sleep better if this could be legally settled so that we dont miss shutting any backdoors.

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