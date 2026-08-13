Washington’s Return to Geneva — and the Return of Informed Consent

On August 12, 2026, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States is reclaiming the Secretariat of the Geneva Consensus Declaration, taking the role back from Hungary. The Geneva Consensus Declaration is a 2020 political statement centered on women’s health, family, and national sovereignty. It is non-binding, and it is a separate instrument from the treaty law described below — but the timing and connections are important.

The United States is re-asserting itself in Geneva on questions of bodily autonomy and consent at the same moment the country and the world are confronting, in public, exactly how far its own institutions strayed from those principles during COVID. Fauci-era government-phone text messages, released August 10, 2026 by Senators Johnson and Paul, include a January 25–26, 2021 exchange between Fauci, Walensky, and Murthy on vaccine safety communication in pregnancy — part of a broader reckoning now underway over what the public was and wasn’t told.

There’s another Geneva in this story. The Declaration of Geneva, adopted by the World Medical Association in 1948, was written in direct response to Nuremberg-era medical crimes — it’s the modern physician’s restatement of the Hippocratic Oath. It isn’t a treaty between states, and it isn’t the Geneva Consensus Declaration in the news this month. But it feeds directly into the Declaration of Helsinki, and other internationally binding instruments below. This is just a brief summary of the situation. The full documentation is available in my research briefs.

When Nuremberg Failed — The Crime of the Century

During the COVID emergency, HHS and FDA replaced the standard informed consent requirement with a weaker “fact sheet” disclosure, using the Emergency Use Authorization statute, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3. That was layered on top of the PREP Act (42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d), invoked by HHS in March 2020. And in August 2021, active-duty U.S. military personnel — who hold protected-person status under the Geneva Conventions — were mandated to receive an EUA vaccine before standard clinical trial review was even complete. And then there’s the pregnant women, and everyone else…

The Law That Was Supposed to Prevent This

This isn’t a matter of opinion or interpretation. These are treaties the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and most of the world have already signed and ratified.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Article 7, is the center of it: “No one shall be subjected without his free consent to medical or scientific experimentation.” The United States ratified it in 1992. Germany ratified it in 1973. Switzerland ratified it in 1992. Article 7 has no derogation clause. The drafters left it out on purpose. There is no declared emergency, of any kind, under this treaty, that provides a lawful basis to suspend the consent requirement. In the U.S., ratified treaties are the supreme law of the land under Article VI of the Constitution. Germany and Switzerland give ratified treaties comparable binding force under their own constitutions.

The Nuremberg Code, from the U.S. Military Tribunal’s 1947 judgment in the Doctors’ Trial, is where all of this starts. Its first principle: voluntary consent of the human subject is “absolutely essential.” No emergency exception, then or now.

The Declaration of Helsinki (1964, World Medical Association) turns that principle into binding professional ethics for doctors worldwide — including in the U.S., Germany, and Switzerland. Article 25 requires that participation in research be voluntary and that subjects be adequately informed. Article 26 requires that subjects be told of their right to refuse or withdraw consent without reprisal.

The Oviedo Convention on Human Rights and Biomedicine (1997) does the same at the treaty level for the Council of Europe. Article 5 requires free and informed consent for any health intervention; Article 16 requires free, informed, specific consent for research. Switzerland ratified it on July 24, 2008, effective November 1, 2008, and is directly bound by it. Germany never signed or ratified it — but German consent obligations run instead through the ICCPR, Germany’s Basic Law (Grundgesetz), and the domestic medical profession’s own ethics code (Musterberufsordnung, §2).

The EU Clinical Trials Regulation requires rigorous informed consent procedures and bars using an Emergency Use Authorization as a substitute for completed clinical trial review outside genuine emergencies.

The Geneva Conventions, Convention IV Article 32, ratified by the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and nearly every nation on earth, prohibit measures causing physical suffering through “medical or scientific experiments not necessitated by the medical treatment” of a protected person — squarely relevant to the 2021 military mandate. Back home, the War Crimes Act of 1996 (18 U.S.C. § 2441) makes it a federal crime, with extraterritorial reach, for U.S. nationals or military members to commit grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions. A “grave breach” includes “willful killing, torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments, willfully causing great suffering or serious injury to body or health.”

This Isn’t Just an American Story

The ICCPR’s consent requirement binds every country that ratified it — not the United States alone. The same failures showed up elsewhere: in the European Union’s own vaccine procurement contracts with Pfizer and Moderna, and in Germany’s regulatory and prosecutorial conduct during the pandemic.



Reiner Fullmich is still in jail. The doctor’s are still on trial, and there is a new one next week in the high court.



The standard already exists, already signed, already in force almost everywhere.



What’s missing isn’t a new declaration. It’s enforcement of the one that’s already there.



Let’s do that in Geneva.

Now. This year.



It’s about time someone did the right thing in that town.

Source: TrialSite News, “Washington Reclaims the Geneva Consensus: Women’s Health Framework—or Global Abortion Politics?”, August 2026. Read the original article