The White House. MAHA in a fight for its life.

Breaking News Today: Today’s sentencing for Fauci’s Number 2, David Morens was postponed til March 3, 2027 — after the Democrats take over.

The judge on the case Paula Xinis is an Obama appointee, but it was the DOJ that asked for the delay. Question: Why would the Trump DOJ postpone sentencing for Fauci’s #2, the guy who was bribed by Daszak to write a “scientific” article promoting natural origin and who wanted to “keep off of it any fingerprints of you [Daszak], NC Scientist 1 [Ralph Baric] and any Company #1 [EcoHealth] or grant colleagues.” Morens went on: “I need to keep this off govt email and govt phone text.” — from the indictment.

Morens already pled guilty. Sentencing was going to be today but the DOJ made the motion to reschedule itself . Not the judge, not Morens. Why wait until after the Democratic Congress takeover? The best answer I have so far: The White House and Justice Department want a higher profile political environment in the upcoming Fauci vs. Kennedy battle, “to jam” the pro vaxx Democrats. It might even work…like this: They try to impeach Kennedy, and the Morens sentencing all of a sudden becomes the biggest news item in history. What do you think? Let me know in the comments.

Tomorrow: The People [Ivan Raiklin] vs. Terry Adirim . Bad luck coming for the CIA/DOD shot mandaters, 10 AM Friday the 13th in Alexandria, VA. Ivan Raiklin will carry news on X.

I was on the phone with attorney Tom Renz yesterday. The country is still picking glass out of the midterms, and I thought this was news:

Calley Means on Joe Rogan for more than two hours saying Wiles had a “stranglehold” on policy, that she told him she needed sugar-industry money for the midterms, that lobbyists had more pull than the voters. Calley again Sunday on CBS Face the Nation: under the president’s nose, former lobbyists catering to vaping, ultra-processed food, pharma, pesticides, “with an excuse that we need their money for the midterms.”

But Tom Renz had called those shots a long time ago. In April 2024 he told Alex Jones that Wiles was running the Trump campaign and the PAC while sitting as co-chair of Mercury Public Affairs — the lobby shop Omnicom Group bought in 2003. Mercury’s client list includes the top names on the nation’s Most Wanted List: Pfizer, Gilead, Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, junk-food companies, and the nation of Qatar.

And Omnicom is in bed with Davos. The World Economic Forum lists Omnicom’s Golin Ketchum PR in its organizations directory. In 2019 Omnicom helped launch a WEF partnership at Davos. The Uniparty is everywhere they are.

The Renz interview on Alex Jones got yanked off the internet almost as soon as it landed. But you can still find a copy on Rumble. This week Renz posted the receipts again: Remember when we broke this on Infowars? Mission accomplished, he wrote.

Wiles may have tanked MAHA then gone into hiding, but the story ain’t over.



Tom Renz — the warning from outside. April 2024 on Infowars; still on it this week. Photo from his public X profile.

Means was inside the White House. Renz was just outside, but he was getting tips from inside the White House too. Just like Calley:

I hung up with Tom mad in the let’s get this figured out way and went hunting for the background story.

And then…I found The Secret Garden of health freedom history.

I went back in time.

I watched Tom’s old Alex Jones interview and let it run while I made notes. Wiles. Money everywhere. Health freedom blown up in back rooms…it’s a doozy.

Somewhere in there, almost as an aside, they mention Lou Dobbs. I remember he had tried hard to do something about this problem we have with the Deep State before he died. It was Alex who brought him up, and the time machine started whirring…

Dobbs. CNN. Years ago. Documents. Flu plans and North America stitched together. A FOIA document on the nightly news. Somebody actually put the secret out on television.

I hit pause.

This week’s health freedom fight is on old key in a new lock.

Dobbs is how I found the old door. God bless him.

A door in a walled garden — Chartwell, Kent. The paint comes off. Photo: Marathon / Geograph, CC BY-SA 2.0.

The quest never begins with a trumpet. It begins with a hidden door that was always in the wall, painted the color of the wall, so couldn’t see it. Then one day the paint is gone. You’re sure you’re still in the same room. But you’re not.

The hobbit finds a ring in a goblin tunnel and thinks it’s only a shiny thing, but it’s not.

Hansel sees the crumb. It looks like bread. But it is also the way home.

And Psyche is told not to look at her husband. He comes only in the dark. One night she lights a lamp anyway. It is not the monster she was warned about. It is Eros, Love himself. A drop of oil falls. He wakes. The deal is off.

The lamp is the trouble and the gift. Without it she stays well-treated but enslaved. With it she loses the easy dark but gets the truth.

That’s what happened when I paused the video on a throwaway mention of Lou Dobbs. You are not supposed to look. But once you have seen it, you can’t go back to the dark and call the dark innocence. So I went looking for the original Dobbs FOIA file. It was a long journey. The story does not always announce itself. It arrives as a detail that refuses to stay small. Stay with me, breathe, hang in there…

Just in case you can’t handle it, let me tell you how we win first.

V. How We Win

Athens let any citizen force an audit of a magistrate’s books at the end of his term, and stand up in public with an objection. Any citizen could sue the proposer of an unlawful measure and freeze it until trial. The flashy exile vote test case faded into the history books, but the useful gift stayed: a window for ordinary people, a hook that pauses harm while discussion happens.

The people at the top almost never go to prison. But that is not the real purpose of the fight. Long before our time, people with no office and no army still forced the powerful to answer. They did it with a drawing, a magazine series, leaked papers, and a television program. Schools don’t teach these cases, and that forgetting is useful to whoever is in charge next. If you never hear that something works, you won’t try it.

But it did.

In the 1780s Britain ran a large part of the Atlantic slave trade. Ships left English ports, packed African people below deck, and sold them in the West Indies. Thomas Clarkson was a young man who had written a college essay against that trade and then could not let it go. He rode from port to port and sat with sailors who had worked the ships, until he had their stories in his own hand. In 1788 his campaign printed a drawing of one real ship, the Brookes.

It showed human beings laid out like cargo, shoulder to shoulder, on every deck. Once people saw that picture they could not pretend they did not know. They signed petitions. They stopped buying sugar grown by slaves. In 1807 Parliament passed the Slave Trade Act, which banned British ships from carrying slaves. The trade had been dragged into the light by paper and a picture.

A century later, John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil controlled most of the oil in the United States. It got secret cheaper rates from the railroads. Independent drillers and refiners were squeezed until they sold or died. Ida Tarbell grew up in the Pennsylvania oil country.

Ida Tarbell, my heroine.

Her father’s business had been one of the ones crushed. She spent years in company records, court files, and interviews, and from 1902 to 1904 McClure’s Magazine published her history of Standard Oil one chapter at a time. Readers waited for the next issue. Congress and the Justice Department had to deal with a public that now knew the method. In 1911 the Supreme Court ruled Standard Oil an illegal monopoly and ordered it broken into separate companies.

Tarbell’s History of Standard Oil, the last page of Chapter 1.

In the 1990s the big cigarette companies still told America that smoking was not proven to cause cancer and that nicotine was not a drug. Inside the companies, their own scientists knew both statements were false. Merrell Williams was a paralegal at a Louisville law firm that stored Brown & Williamson’s secret files. He photocopied thousands of pages. Those copies went to a private lawyer, then to Mississippi’s attorney general, then to Congress. In 1996 Jeffrey Wigand, who had been the company’s head of research, said the same thing on CBS’s 60 Minutes after the network had delayed the broadcast. In 1998 the companies signed the Master Settlement Agreement with the states: they paid a vast sum for health costs, they took ads off the air, and they had to turn over their files. Those files are still online and searchable.

In Britain the Post Office is a national institution. Many village post offices are run by ordinary people as a small shop under a contract. Starting in the late 1990s a Fujitsu computer system called Horizon showed money missing from their accounts. The Post Office treated the shortfalls as theft. Hundreds of subpostmasters were prosecuted. Some went to prison. Some went bankrupt. Some died. The software was wrong. Bugs created the missing money. Alan Bates and others sued. A High Court judge found that Horizon could not be trusted. Most of the country still paid no attention until January 2024, when an ITV drama, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, put faces on the files. Convictions began to be overturned. Ministers had to stand up in Parliament. The television show finished what the court papers had started.

The pattern is the same each time. Get the documents out of the building that wants them forgotten. Put them in front of someone who can compel an answer — a parliament, a court, a magazine public, a camera. Make looking away more expensive than dealing with it. Prison for the people at the top is rare. Open files, broken monopolies, compensation, and new rules happen more often. That is the better story.

It is buried, but it works. That is why it needs saying again. The Truth Bears Repeating — Plato.

Remember this sequence, recruit your team

Documented proof outside the corrupt institution that wants them forgotten. Somebody who can compel, handed a packet they can actually use. A public moment that makes looking away expensive. Handcuffs on the top layer are rare. Resignations, open files, compensation, new rules — those happen more often.

Calley Means, on Rogan and then CBS, said the part kids know from the playground: public pressure and shame outweigh a check. Money walks in, shame walks it back out, when the record is clear and enough people are watching that even someone inside the machine starts to feel the cost of reaching a hand out.

Sunlight with a spine.

Wiles may be gone this week, but the lobby is not. Sunlight is how you keep the next one from moving into the same chair.

Lou Dobbs. On November 29th, 2006 he put Judicial Watch’s FOIA on Lou Dobbs Tonight . Photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0.

Transcripts. Judicial Watch. Scanned pages programs have to read twice. An August 2007 plan with a title only a committee could love: the North American Plan for Avian and Pandemic Influenza. Names on the Coordinating Body. Then those same names, years later, still talking about the same control system. Finally, a 2025 speech in which the architect of the PATRIOT ACT and former Homeland Security secretary Michael Chertoff recommended we fuse the economy with national security and model China…stop playing checkers, because they are playing Go.

It all sounds so normal, until you realize you’ve just been tricked.

My name for the trick is The Fusion warrant. I came up with the idea. It’s the One Warrant to Rule Them All.

They like to dress it up as “China.” But China is just the costume. The play is older, and closer to home. It is not a Beijing-only product. It is an imperial habit wearing China like a borrowed coat. But the reality is Atlantic rooms, British facilitation, American boards asking a free country to treat the Bill of Rights as some kind of delay that “serious” nations outgrew.

If we leave these guys alone, they won’t just copy Beijing, they’ll train Americans to be mice, to feel small in their own house “for the greater good.” The answer to that is no.

Hell no.

II. The virus was never only a germ

The control system that wants to take over our free people does not treat viruses as only biology. It treats the idea of a virus as a key that unlocks three doors at once: your mind, your body, and your machine. Nobody in a nice suit says “fusion warrant.”

But we need a memorable name to see the pattern.

A warrant is permission to enter what should otherwise be private. A fusion warrant is permission to enter your thoughts, your flesh, and your technology under one emergency story, as if a bad opinion, a fever, and a phone were all the same infection. The word virus means originally meant poison in ancient times. In this case the idea is the poison, especially in the hands of these wicked powers and principalities.

Here’s how they are using these magic words against you:

Mind Virus. Dissent becomes contagion. Correction becomes cure. China’s Xinjiang papers said it straight: extremism as disease, the camp as hospital, “transformation” as a score. Read the New York Times Xinjiang Papers and the ICIJ China Cables. Over here we got the polite version. Blacklists. “Misinformation” as a germ. Doctors punished for citing studies. Decent people thinking that talking was some kind of harm.

Body Virus. One hand is lockdowns, masks, passes, closed schools, the theater at the border. The other is emergency shots, liability shields, standing orders, the vaccine factory kept warm for next time. These are the left and right hands of managing populations. Lock people down and they get restless. Offer the shot without the lockdown and people might still say no.

Together they own you…

Unless you fight back.

Machine. Codes, feeds, cameras, and now the models that sort us. When the AI labs write their own scare stories, they put a pathogen next to a computer that might “go wrong.” That is not only science fiction. That is a world where the health office, the speech office, and the software office all claim one permit.

On September 17th, 2026, that machine layer put on dress-up clothes, and I finally saw the origin of this scheme for what it was: British Imperialism, Tavistock style:



Chequers…on the global chessboard.

Dumfries House, where King Charles and the Ditchley Foundation organized the AI Security Conference in September, 2026.

And the Rockefeller Foundation paid for it, as usual. In 1939 they put money into Tavistock psychiatry as war came on — the Foundation still brags about that first check. In February 1946 they wrote the bigger one: twenty-two thousand pounds over three years, so the Clinic could open what became the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations, billed to New York as “social and preventive psychiatry.” Alan Gregg, the Foundation’s medical director, recommended it. The men who had selected officers and studied morale for the British Army now took those group methods into factories, ministries, and boardrooms: how to move a room of people as if they were one body. Rockefeller got a British laboratory that treated the mind as something you could organize. Tavistock got American dollars to walk out of the hospital and into ordinary life. The grant letters sit in the Wellcome Trust archive along with the records of the Eugenics Society. London’s methods. New York’s checkbook. Older than Rockefeller’s 2010 Lock Step report. Older than the King’s weekend in Scotland.

But same habit.

Then America put it in the law. After September 11th, 2001, Congress passed the Patriot Act. Chertoff was at Justice when he designed it — and treated speech, search, and money as one security problem. FEMA, already practicing “all-hazards” for storms and quakes, got folded into the new Department of Homeland Security, so flood and terror sat at the same desk. In 2003 the White House named the doctrine: all-hazards preparedness — terror, disaster, and “other emergencies” — under one secretary. In 2005, with Chertoff as that secretary, his advisory council defined “fusion”: blend data across government and the private sector, all-crimes, all-hazards. The fusion centers followed. By 2007 he held Homeland Security’s seat on a North American flu plan that treated a virus as continental logistics. In 2025 he spilled the beans: COVID taught America to fuse economic security with national security, and he named China as the model. That is the fusion warrant in an American law enforcement agency. One permit to control the mouth, the body, and the machine.

And finally, the family friendly name, the evolution of “planned parenthood” and the “conservation” cover: “One Health.”



Back then, the doctrine was also British. Francis Galton, Darwin’s cousin, coined “eugenics” in London in 1883: who should breed, who should not and why. University College London took his money and put a name on it — the Galton Chair of National Eugenics, Karl Pearson the first professor, laboratory on Gower Street. In 1899, a few minutes’ walk away, London opened the School of Tropical Medicine — later Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, LSHTM — Rockefeller money on the building, imperial bodies in the curriculum. In the 1930s that school taught “Medical Statistics and Racial Hygiene in Tropical Countries” out of a department staffed from Pearson’s shop. The school’s own history says so. Same city. Same question. WHO lives. WHO works. WHO breeds.

British establishment evolutionary biologist Julian Huxley later became president of the British Eugenics Society and helped found the World Wildlife Fund in 1961 along with SS agent and Bilderberg founder Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands. Prince Philip was WWF-UK’s first president that same year, then president of WWF International from 1981 to 1996. Gerald Durrell opened Jersey Zoo in 1959 and a preservation trust in 1963; in 1971 he founded an American sister, Wildlife Preservation Trust International — later Wildlife Trust — which pioneered conservation medicine, wildlife and human sickness as one field, years before the 2010 rebrand as EcoHealth Alliance. In 1986, while still president of WWF International, Philip wrote a foreword to a book whose sales helped the Fund: he was “tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus” because human numbers had denied other species a place to exist. That is not a joke that got away from him. That is the conservation caste saying out loud that people are the pest and a virus is a tool. Then they put it on a global letterhead. In September 2004, at Rockefeller University in New York, the Wildlife Conservation Society laid down twelve Manhattan Principles — “One World, One Health” — with WHO, FAO, and CDC in the room: people, livestock, and wild animals on one map, because a germ in a bat could become an order in a capital. Rockefeller money helped charter the One Health Commission in Washington in 2009. FAO, the animal-health office in Paris, and WHO signed a 2010 tripartite note to run health risks at the “human-animal-ecosystems interface” as one job. USAID’s PREDICT program paid for wildlife swabs in the name of stopping the next pandemic. By COVID, “One Health” was no longer a zoo slogan. It was global biosecurity: land, livestock, hospitals, and the speech about all three treated as one governable system. Galton’s question, Huxley’s institutions, Durrell’s trust, Philip’s wish. Care for animals never needed that. Control of people did.

The doctrine that fused conservation with pandemic preparedness is older than the infamous Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance, but it is the same template. Daszak’s name is Ukrainian, but he grew up in Britain. His role in the creation of viruses like COVID-19 in Wuhan is well-documented. So are his subsequent efforts to cover it up and bribe government officials to keep the gain-of-function gravy train running. In fact, those acts resulted in his formal debarment from US government contracts until 2029.

It also resulted in the guilty plea of Tony Fauci’s number two, David Morens, who will be sentenced today. But all that was just biology, and the new thing they need to control is technology.

So, where do all the Silicon Valley titans go to decide the future of AI diplomacy?

Great Britain.

Hunh?

Remember, the country we had to fight to get our freedom in 1776? And you thought they have been our friends since the wars right? Well, they worked very hard to make you think that way.

Ditchley has been in precisely this business since 1958. Sir David Wills set it up at Ditchley Park in Oxfordshire to keep British and American decision-makers in the same rooms after a war that had taught London how expensive it was when America stayed home. American Ditchley followed in 1964. Then Canada, later Germany. Closed conferences. No public gallery. About forty people who matter.

For the AI Treaty, Ditchley organized it. Dumfries House was the setting — a King’s Foundation estate with nice light and a long drive. Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic. Britain’s AI minister. King Charles talking harmony, safety, and international cooperation so that “no nation is left behind, but the human race is left in place.” They talked about shared principles. Dignity. Flourishing. Stewardship. Words you could stitch on a pillow.

Their draft pinciples document is not a law, but the shape is still the same control key, an upgrade “in silico.”

Ditchley Park, Oxfordshire — the organizer’s house. Closed transatlantic conferences since 1958. Photo: Ralph Loch, CC BY-SA 3.0.

There are actually three houses in this story, and understanding them all produces an accurate picture of the proximal origins of The Imperial Project.

Along with Dumfries House, Chequers is another historic English family residence, now the British prime minister’s official country place — Tudor brick in Buckinghamshire, the UK’s Camp David, given to the nation in 1917. Churchill was supposed to spend weekends there. From the air, the long gravel drives looked, as Martin Gilbert later put it, almost like an arrow cut in the lawn. In the Blitz, especially at full moon, the chiefs of staff treated it as a Luftwaffe target.

Chequers, Buckinghamshire — the official house Churchill skipped on moonlit nights. Public domain.

So Churchill asked Ronald and Nancy Tree if he could use Ditchley Park, their wooded Oxfordshire house, “when the moon is high.” About a dozen weekends, late 1940 into autumn 1942. FDR’s envoy Harry Hopkins sat up late in that library, being pressed for American support. The moon is only why they were not at Chequers. The Anglo-American kernel is Hopkins in the dark, and a private house doing what an official house could not.

Sixteen years later Wills put a foundation in the same Park and told the Churchill story as family history. What the story is for, in their own telling, is the habit that followed: keep the right Americans in the room.

They do not have to conquer the United States. They only have to get the right Americans in the room, on the board, on the “shared principles,” talking alliance and competitiveness, until they think they can haughtily pronounce our Bill of Rights a reactionary deceleration.

But this country was born as a way out of that kind of capture. We left European state churches, standing armies, and imperial trade cages and wrote a Constitution that treated distant polite coordination of speech and conscience as part of the problem. You can still run the old test, the 1776 test. Take the famous names off the page. King. Ditchley. The frontier labs.

Does the lock on a your mouth, body, and technology now feel like the price of a subscription or a prison?

You see? The weekend in Scotland was just decoration.

And this crypto-eugenics paper trail goes back even farther.

In 1972, at Ditchley Park, they held a conference on population policy in rich countries. The report thanks the Rockefeller Foundation for printing it and sending it around the world. Ten months later David Rockefeller wrote “From a China Traveler” in the Times about how well China kept order. In the pandemic years Ditchley hosted China–Europe rooms. In 2023 it helped with Bletchley Park’s AI Safety Summit.

Britain, over and over, seems to set the tone of these “soft” power systems. Neil Ferguson of Imperial College was the British modeler whose March 2020 paper told governments that without his preferred lockdowns, half a million people would die in the UK and more than two million in the United States. His numbers were used to scare whole countries into shutting down. Ferguson later told the London Times that Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, the UK government’s own pandemic brain trust thought they could not lock down the Chinese way until Italy did it. Then he “realised we could.”

Great. London courting Beijing. London has the highest concentration of surveillance cameras outside Asia. Are you seeing what I’m seeing? Maybe take another look at The Opium Wars and Kissinger’s opening to China on the same timeline.

The UK is like Common-law theater with pipes running both ways. Ditchley-style rooms keep the American half of the “special relationship” inside the conversation. The fusion warrant is not a Beijing-only product. It is a global habit that needs Americans to nod. British facilitation. Royal hosting. Atlantic boards. Soft principles that ask a free country to treat the Bill of Rights like extra furniture.

Once people buy that story, informed consent — the living heart of Nuremberg — can be set aside and it’s called kindness: “stay safe” and “protect Grandma,” are just the lies they tell us to use our good nature against us, it’s the weaponization of conscience, the deadly underbelly of guilt.

Money follows the syringe and the digital passport. The Fourth Industrial Revolution gets sold as safety. The meanest part is inside: good people start to feel selfish for wanting to speak their minds, and for wanting their children’s bodies to remain whole and healthy.

Care for the sick never needed a fusion warrant.

Control did.

III. The North American Union of Pandemics

November 29th, 2006. Lou Dobbs Tonight. Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch. Dobbs has been chewing on the Security and Prosperity Partnership, the quiet North American machinery people nicknamed a union. Fitton points at FOIA paper.

Business first. The U.S. section of the North American Competitiveness Council wrote that in a pandemic the borders and the big roads should stay open so commerce and critical supplies could keep moving. Disease, in that ink, is a logistics problem.

Then government. August 2007. Canada, Mexico, and the United States publish the North American Plan for Avian and Pandemic Influenza, out of that same partnership, after Cancún in March 2006. Surveillance, borders, power plants and hospitals, measures on the public, all tuned so trade takes as little hit as possible. Flu planning folded into continental integration. Three countries moving together on purpose.

Jones told people Dobbs had documents tying disease to a push for bigger control. The papers are not a cartoon villain’s diary. They are colder, which is why they last. Planners used fear of a flu to build shared power over movement, goods, and behavior. That is the body-and-commerce half of the warrant, dated, in the language of partnership.

Loud talk got us to quiet pages. The pages are what count.

The rest of the wall fills in. Rockefeller’s real 2010 Lock Step scenario holds up China’s quarantine as the model that “saved millions,” and says the hard controls stick after the disease fades. Neil Ferguson — Imperial College London, the man behind those death forecasts — sat on SAGE, Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies. His March 16th, 2020 paper (Imperial Report 9) put 510,000 UK deaths and 2.2 million U.S. deaths on the table if governments did not lock down. Those numbers were not a weather report. They were a weapon. Prime ministers and presidents waved them on television. People were terrified into compliance. But the models were wrong. Sweden never locked down and came in far under Imperial’s numbers, and SAGE’s later waves (Omicron, Freedom Day) missed so badly that SPI-M’s own chair said the models were at variance with reality.

But in December 2020 he told the London Times that SAGE had thought you could not do a China-style lockdown in Europe. Then Italy did it. “And we realised we could.” Xinjiang treated ideas as infection. COVID treated speech as infection and the body as a thing to restrict and to dose. The AI years offered the computer the same fear.

Line them up. 2006 television. 2007 plan. 2010 scenario. 2020 lockdowns. 2025 speech. 2026 Scottish weekend. The warrant is the thread. China is the costume they pull out when they want it to look inevitable. The American spirit is what they would like to see apologize, and then die.

IV. The Planners We Didn’t Watch Out For Carefully Enough - The Actual Wolves

A plan that size has a Coordinating Body. State. Health. Homeland Security. Agriculture. Four of them tell you where the real layer lives: the insulated stratosphere of the unaccountable. Cabinets, the Atlantic Council, then “new American security,” then Gates and the UN, then a board, then a consulting shop that sells risk management back to the government it used to run. Two of them are the virus men. John Lange treated the germ as a diplomatic standing order. Michael Chertoff treated the scare as a reason to fuse everything else. The name fits the file. Lange is the quieter half of that pair, and he never really left the work.

John E. Lange

Neil Ferguson

Bill Gates, Davos 2011

World Economic Forum

Omnicom

Pfizer

Gates Foundation

United Nations

Imperial College

WHO

Charles III

Logos used for identification. Portraits: U.S. government / Imperial College (Thomas Angus) / WEF 2011.

John E. Lange. Career Foreign Service. Ambassador to Botswana. Deputy U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator when PEPFAR was being stood up. From 2006 to 2009 he was the State Department’s Special Representative on Avian and Pandemic Influenza — the American face of the 2007 North American Plan’s diplomatic engine, the man whose job was to make a flu scare into a permanent international habit. He did not treat H5N1 as a one-season panic. In his later oral histories he says the risk was never overblown, that another pandemic virus will emerge, that governments need standing machinery to “eliminate or at least mitigate” it. After he left State he took one month off and went to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Then the United Nations Foundation as Senior Fellow for Global Health Diplomacy. He sat as a co-chair of the Polio Partners Group. He chaired the measles-and-rubella leadership team. He kept going to the World Health Assembly in Geneva. In April 2025 he was still on a campus podcast talking global health diplomacy and public service. In November 2025 he sat for a PEPFAR oral history at the UN Foundation in Washington. The through-line is not a résumé accident. Lange is the person who kept the virus itself useful as a control model for biology: WHO rules, IHR, “permanent preparedness,” Gates money, UN convening, the idea that health diplomacy is just foreign policy by another name. Dobriansky built the global-affairs room. Leavitt built the domestic market. Chertoff built the security fuse. Lange kept the germ at the center of the warrant.

Paula Dobriansky. Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs when health and democracy got braided into foreign policy. Before that, Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. After office, Thomson Reuters, government affairs, teaching a news-and-data company how to talk to capitals. Vice Chair of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center. Harvard’s Belfer Center. Defense Policy Board. Secretary of State’s foreign affairs board. More boards. June 2025, Newsmax.

Paula Dobriansky as Under Secretary of State for Democracy and Global Affairs. U.S. State Department, public domain.

Confirmed by the Senate. Then the room with no ballot. Then the company that wants the weather forecast. Then another board. The flu plan was a season. The class stays.

Michael Chertoff. Homeland Security’s seat on that Coordinating Body. Judge. Head of Justice’s Criminal Division. Helped build the post-2001 security state, including work tied to the Patriot Act. After DHS he started The Chertoff Group — cyber, infrastructure, preparedness, biotech risk, the whole pile they used to keep in separate drawers. Covington & Burling. Chair of BAE Systems, Inc., the American arm of a British defense contractor. CNAS work on biotechnology and “competitiveness.” Advice back to Homeland Security when “disinformation” was the word of the month.

Michael Chertoff, official DHS portrait, 2005. In 2025 he said COVID taught America to fuse economic and national security — and named China as the model. Public domain, U.S. government.

April 11th, 2025. New Lines Institute. He said it in the calm voice of a man who thinks he is being helpful. His own shop wrote it up:

He used to keep national security and the economy in different boxes. COVID broke the boxes. Supply chains snapped. Security showed up in places people used to call business. America, he said, had to fuse economic security and national security the way a serious country does. Then he named the model. China. China had been playing that game a long time. We had been playing checkers. They had been playing go.

He is describing the merger — scare, then fuse — and holding up China as the grown-up in the room. That is why the Dobbs FOIA file matters. We did not dream up a theory and go quote-hunting. We followed television to a plan, the plan to a secretary, the secretary to a speech in 2025 that is still teaching the fusion warrant.

Because he says China, people hear foreign. Look at the room. Atlantic Council. CNAS. Covington. Defense boards. Sold as American competitiveness. Run as the same global habit: one warrant, consent optional, Chinese success as the costume, British and American conference culture as the stage. Left alone, that does not just copy Beijing. It trains Americans to feel small in their own house.

Mike Leavitt. HHS secretary for the national pandemic architecture and the bird-flu money. Utah governor before that. After 2009, Leavitt Partners — value-based care, “alliances,” the craft of lining up industry and government so policy feels like everyone agreed. Then Health Management Associates, co-chair, all fifty states, public money meeting private delivery. Keep the vaccine plants “warm.” Draw the lines before the next emergency.

Mike Leavitt, HHS Secretary, Geneva, 2007 — the year of the North American pandemic plan. U.S. Mission Geneva, public domain.

Warm plants without consent are a gun on the table. His path is how a flu plan becomes a standing business of managing bodies through Medicaid, Medicare, and meetings where the public is spoken for.

If you stop at a mid-level scientist or one memo, you will always feel you missed the joke. The method lives upstairs. Strategy rooms. Biopower task forces. Law firms. Defense boards. Health consultancies that turn an emergency into a product line. Polite. Bipartisan in manners. Good at the words competitiveness, resilience, preparedness. Rarely asked to answer the way a parent answers when a rule hurts a child or shuts a doctor up.

Before the next charter, framework, or emergency rule hardens into habit, take the famous names off the document. Chertoff. The King. The Big Foundations. The Task Forces.

Does the restriction on a person’s speech, body, or technology still look like flourishing? If it doesn’t, then the names were just marketing messages, madness sold as maturity.

People often already know what to do from here, each in their own kitchen. Ask who profits and who judges the harm, and whether those are the same people. Ask when the emergency ends — get a date, not a feeling. Ask whether “beating China” is allowed to cancel consent. Walk away from the companies that sell the cage. Talk. Price the risk. Remember a corporate charter is a privilege, not a hunting license. Stop public money for systems that erase consent.

And build the yes, or the no doesn’t have anywhere to go. A doctor who still uses judgment. A parent who still protects a child’s body. A teacher who will not grade a kid’s conscience as a disease. A nurse who writes down what happened. A neighbor who says love is not the same thing as compliance. A mayor who puts an end date on an emergency. A reporter who lays one official sentence next to another. A clinic, a ride, a stack of paper on the table.

You do not need a world government to keep people well, even if the people who want one need you to think you do.

They almost never go to jail. This week’s White House shakeup is the same story in present tense: health policy as fundraising furniture, midterms as the excuse, the insulated class still writing the rules. It has to stop.

VI. The Dragon Disappears into the Crack in the Wall

Stories end in lots of ways. Sometimes the dragon dies on the grass. More often it has already begun to look smaller than its roar — a long body, suddenly tired, sliding off toward a crack in the wall. The rats flee the sinking ship. The police and military switch sides.

The door in the wall is still there. The lamp still works.

Learn the keys. Break the locks.

These truths are good for life.

— Dionysus

A note on the text: I admit I struggle to wrestle the language of the new digital research and drafting tools into something useful and illuminating, even empowering. I wrote a lot of this post myself, and do all of the high level tone-setting. Then I hand-stitch everything together and rewrite whole sections, but the power of the information delivery is still faster than my ability to edit it. It is an intense workout of the mind, and hopefully, the end of their information advantage. So I leave some of the rough spots unedited in order to keep the information timely. I will keep improving the literary quality and usability of these articles, please bear with me as I integrate the new tools into the mission.

Endnotes

This week. Politico on Means, Rogan, and the stalled MAHA agenda; Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, Wiles out, Friday, November 6th, 2026. Calley Means, Joe Rogan Experience #2578, same day; CBS Face the Nation, November 8th, as covered by the Washington Post and Newsweek. Means’s account of Wiles, sugar money, vapes, glyphosate, midterm fundraising — his testimony, now in the public record. Also MedPage Today.

Renz / Jones on Wiles. Tom Renz with Alex Jones, April 2024. Renz’s X post, April 26th, 2024; Rumble copy of the interview after it was pulled elsewhere. Renz, November 7th, 2026: “Remember in April of 2024…” Earlier warning: October 19th, 2026.

Mercury / Omnicom / WEF. Wiles co-chair, Mercury Public Affairs (joined February 2022; still listed through the campaign). Mercury is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group; Omnicom bought a majority stake in 2003 (PR Week). Client list as reported by Sludge: Pfizer, Gilead, Gavi, junk food, Qatar, others. WEF: Ketchum / Omnicom in the Forum’s organizations directory; Omnicom a founding member of a WEF partnership announced at Davos, January 22nd, 2019.

Lou Dobbs / Judicial Watch. CNN, Lou Dobbs Tonight, November 29th, 2006, Tom Fitton segment on the Security and Prosperity Partnership FOIA. Judicial Watch production, September 25th, 2006, U.S. section of the North American Competitiveness Council — pandemic control, borders and major roads to stay open for commerce.

North American Plan. North American Plan for Avian & Pandemic Influenza, August 2007, Security and Prosperity Partnership of Canada, Mexico, and the United States, after Cancún, March 2006. Coordinating Body seats: State, HHS, DHS, USDA and counterparts. Local archive: goldenfusion/data/spp-dobbs-2006/ .

Chertoff / China. Remarks at the New Lines Institute, April 11th, 2025, as written up by The Chertoff Group: COVID broke supply chains; fuse economic and national security; China already plays that integrated game; America had been playing checkers, China go. CNAS Task Force on Biotechnology and American Competitiveness, Chertoff chair.

Lock Step. Rockefeller Foundation and Global Business Network, Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development, May 2010, chapter “Lock Step.” Archive.org copy. Not the fake “Operation Lockstep” paste that circulates online.

Neil Ferguson / SAGE / the scare models. Imperial College COVID-19 Report 9, March 16th, 2020: 510,000 UK deaths and 2.2 million U.S. deaths in an unmitigated scenario — the figures governments used to sell lockdown. SAGE is Britain’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies; Ferguson was a leading SAGE voice. Tom Whipple interview with Neil Ferguson, The Times (London), December 25th–26th, 2020: SAGE thought China’s lockdowns could not be done in Europe until Italy; “And we realised we could.”

Xinjiang / mind as infection. New York Times Xinjiang Papers, November 16th, 2019; ICIJ China Cables internment manuals.

Dumfries / Ditchley, September 17th, 2026. Ditchley’s own announcement: “His Majesty The King convenes AI leaders; Ditchley facilitates,” Dumfries House, Scotland. Nvidia, DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic. Venue Dumfries; Ditchley the organizer.

Ditchley founding. Sir David Wills, 1958, to support the US–Europe transatlantic alliance. American Ditchley, 1964. Closed conferences, no public gallery.

Chequers and the moon. Chequers is the PM’s official country house (1917). Churchill at Ditchley Park on moonlit weekends, late 1940–autumn 1942; Gilbert’s “arrow in the lawn”; Harry Hopkins. International Churchill Society / Ditchley’s own telling. The 1958 foundation is sixteen years later — origin color they use, not a continuous legal instrument.

Ditchley 1972 / Rockefeller China. ERIC ED077702, Ditchley Park, September 29th–October 2nd, 1972. David Rockefeller, “From a China Traveler,” New York Times, August 10th, 1973.

Lange. State Department Special Representative on Avian and Pandemic Influenza, 2006–2009. UN Foundation bio; Gates Foundation 2009–2013. ADST oral history; 1050 Bascom, April 22nd, 2025; SMU PEPFAR oral history, November 10th, 2025. Standing line: H5N1 was never overblown; permanent preparedness.

Dobriansky / Leavitt. Atlantic Council bio; Newsmax board, June 11th, 2025; HMA–Leavitt Partners; Leavitt June 2020 Senate HELP testimony on “warm” manufacturing (KSL / Leavitt Partners write-up).