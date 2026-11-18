I finally figured it out. Same exact playbook. 2019: Create the virus, sell the vaccine. 2026: Create the AI virus, sell the protection as a racket. The name of the product:



ARTEX.

Country of Origin: China.

Imagine that.



I can’t write the whole thing down by hand, but you need to get this out there. Ask your favorite cypherpunk to explain it to you. This will get you started…

In February 2021, Johnny Vedmore and Whitney Webb put the World Economic Forum’s Cyber Polygon next to Event 201 and said the next rehearsal was for a “cyber pandemic.” Event 201 ran on October 18th, 2019. The WHO China office was told about pneumonia of unknown cause on December 31st.

A rehearsal. A pre-positioned institution. A cluster of failures. A China vector. Bill Gates on television saying a big virus would make people respond. The 2026 version is SMARTEX-26, for the two events that arrived at the same time: SMART and ARTEX.

On background:

What Webb documented

On July 8th, 2020, Klaus Schwab opened the first Cyber Polygon by telling the audience to prepare for “a potential cyber pandemic” and said a comprehensive cyberattack would make COVID-19 “a small disturbance in comparison.” Check Point’s CEO Gil Shwed had used the phrase 37 days earlier: “We need to protect ourselves against a ‘cyber pandemic.’” He was still on CNBC with it in June 2021.

The 2021 exercise, on July 9th, drilled a supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem. Teresa Walsh, FS-ISAC’s global head of intelligence, sat on a ransomware panel at it. FS-ISAC’s own 2021 report called for “a global FinCyber utility.”

The utility was already on paper. In November 2020 the WEF published its Partnership against Cybercrime report: “Permanent Nodes” (INTERPOL, Europol, FS-ISAC), short-term “Threat Focus Cells” run by those nodes, and a first principle of “a shared narrative for collective action against cybercrime.” The working group listed Bank of America, Santander, UBS, Credit Suisse, Sberbank/BI.ZONE, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Team8, Check Point, the FBI, the Secret Service, the Justice Department, the UK National Crime Agency and Israel’s National Cyber Directorate. The same report lists privacy law and antitrust law as barriers to cooperation and puts disinformation in the same sentence as terrorism and drug trafficking as a criminal use of the internet.

Webb’s point, in her article about “Ending Anonymity” is that the people who name the attacker are often the people who sell the defense. The fact that they are in fact also the attacker often follows. “Having to rely on State intelligence agencies and intelligence-linked cybersecurity firms for attribution of these crimes, it has never been easier for corrupt actors in those agencies or their partners to either manufacture or manipulate a crisis that could upend online freedom as we have known it.” SolarWinds is her example. The US agencies said “likely Russian in origin.” FireEye’s report never named Russia.

Twenty-nine days

On November 17th, 2026, Markus Bönig listed thirteen failures in under thirty days: Google Cloud, Binance, European retailers, two banks, Nvidia, Microsoft 365, the FAA, JPMorgan, United, Optimizely, Apple, the NSA. His article included references to my original one above. Here are three important things to keep in mind.

Optimizely. Malicious JavaScript pushed through a shared third-party service into corporate ecosystems just like in the drill. Report URI counted 178 organizations, including the BBC, HSBC and IKEA.

Binance. Binance says the attacker “leveraged the compromised computer of engineer B and used an internal AI tool,” to steal over $6B worth of crypto and cites an FBI statement pointing at North Korea.

SMART. The FAA’s new AI tool went live at all 22 air route traffic control centers on November 10th. Members of Congress had asked for a pause on October 9th. The nationwide ground stop came three days after launch. Microsoft 365 went down the day before that. Corporate and government computers around the world: completely down.

ARTEX is the China vector

On Friday the 13th, the same day as the ground stop, the FBI issued a FLASH alert on ARTEX: an open-source, LLM-driven platform “weaponized to automate multiple phases of cyber intrusions at machine speed,” with some intrusions going from first targeting to privileged access in under three hours. Researchers found more than 1,600 visible ARTEX installations. Many more could be behind VPNs. The FLASH names Claude, GPT, DeepSeek, GLM, Grok and Kimi as the models it plugs into. Press coverage is here.

Read the FLASH’s footnotes. The research behind it comes from Akamai, Microsoft, Google and Mandiant, Censys, CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Check Point and CERT-EU. Seven of the eight sell security or cloud. Microsoft and Check Point sat in the 2020 WEF working group that drafted the cyber alliance. The under-three-hours figure is Microsoft’s. The man who said “cyber pandemic” ran Check Point.

The tool’s author is Li Puhua, who publishes as Autumn-27. ThreatBook, a Beijing security firm, has said publicly that Li was one of its engineers and that ARTEX began as his personal project. The history is public on a surviving mirror of the original repository, 458 commits:

July 26th: first commit, “ARTEX init,” 287 files and 70,178 lines. The code existed before the repository did.

August 13th: the intercept rules are cleared for benchmark runs. August 15th: the gating on destructive and exfiltration actions moves into database rules anyone can delete.

August 30th: the domain redagents.ai changes registrars. September 3rd: ARTEX wins the Baidu Agent+ competition.

September 18th: a ban on scanning any online system goes into the README. Korean bank breaches surface October 6th to 8th.

October 8th: Li says the attacks are unrelated to him, closes the source and pulls the repository.

October 16th: ThreatBook launches RedAgents.ai with a paid ARTEX Pro. Eight days later. CrowdStrike dates a China-based group’s campaign, which it calls Vapor Panda, from October 17th. Microsoft ties a supply chain attack through ConnectWise to a state-aligned actor.

Escape or staged release. That is the COVID question moved to software. The record so far: the tool came out of a Beijing security company, its safety gating was moved into rules a user can delete, the paid version shipped eight days after the author disowned the free one.

SMARTEX-26

The week of November 10th gave the public two exhibits. Exhibit A: our own AI, rushed into air traffic control, with a ground stop to show for it, officially denied. Exhibit B: their AI, built in China, running the break-in at machine speed. Both end in the same sentence, that capable AI needs a gatekeeper. Neither exhibit needs to have caused the other, but the pattern is convenient.

Reminder: On November 9th, Bill Gates told CBS: “if you have a big cyber attack that caused a lot of problems, then people will say, okay, they were right... So it may be that we have to suffer a few of the negatives before we’ll respond as fully as we should.” The Gates Foundation co-hosted Event 201. Since May 14th, 2026 it has had a $200 million partnership with Anthropic, one of the labs whose model the FLASH names. I wrote about the ARTEX and SMART overlap on November 14th. Bönig’s document does a good job of naming the “remedy” to watch for: “centrally approved access to powerful AI, extensive tracking of its use, or barriers that push independent providers out of the market.”

Five questions to ask about any new AI or cyber rule

When the next proposal arrives, run it through these checks. Each one comes from the pattern in this story.