Mother’s Arms is about where we want to be, or go if you’re not already there, namely in the arms of the Mother.

Phone number: 518-291-3369

Email: lelandatwork@fund-balance.com

I started writing an email newsletter for people around 2003. I had been stimulated to political action by the inspiration of Dennis Kucinich and his campaign for president. Prior to that I had focused on love, music, travel, culture and spiritual research.

As of 2001 I was a new father. I was happy in the high spiritual mountains of New Mexico, but my concerns about the future were mounting. 911, George Bush, the War in Iraq, the declining general health and environmental quality of life in the US were haunting me.

I had stayed out of politics and news, confining myself to research from time to time, but the risks to freedom and goodness, coupled with the opportunity represented by Kucinich’s campaign were alchemical, and my free will moved in response.

Since 2004, on and off, I have spoken out, campaigned for good candidates, led marches, lobbied elected officials, worked in the New Mexico and New York State Capitols, run for office and continued to write.

I wrote a newsletter called Mother Media years, did some radio shows, and then edited a newspaper called the Sun News for several years. When the COVERT-1984 Plandemonium started, I knew it was time to begin again in earnest.

At the time the plandemic began, I was already actively working with a powerful community in Columbia County New York to overturn the vaccine mandates in New York State. The religious exemption had just been removed from state law there. We were ready.

The article below is how I started out. At the time, I was unsure about how to distinguish between nanotech bioweapons and fake virology in the causal matrix of the global takeover attempt. I think it is now safe to say that although the virus model is false, and that terrain theory is fact, mRNA nanoparticle bioweapons do exist and cause harm. They can be aerosolized and delivered by aircraft, and of course, injected. The harm they cause can mimic that which is now called “viral illness,” but they can do a great deal more harm as well, as we have now seen so clearly. But the real danger, as the biowarfare specialists know and teach, is that when you pair hypnotic psychological operations with bioweapons, you can shut down the world.

I am always open to good sources of clear causation analysis on this topic, but for now, I am going to recommend Karen Kingston’s work on the subject. Tom Cowan, Sasha Latypova, David Martin and many others also deserve recognition for their contribution to a clear understanding of the causal matrix of the recent genocide. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Ron DeSantis deserve credit for running for President of the United States on the issue.

Many others not mentioned have my undying love and respect. You know who you are.

Covert Dimensions of the "Corona Virus"

April 24, 2020

The so-called "coronavirus" is a covert operation. In general, there is no more risk this year than any year during the spring fever, flu and cold season. There is additional risk if you live in a dense 5G installation zone. There is also some additional danger if you are susceptible to sickening or deadly suggestions.

The main features of the operation are

1. Hypnotic suggestion feeding pseudoscience and outright lies through the mainstream media.

2. A coverup of the rollout of 5G.

3. A false premise for mandatory vaccinations, population control, and the technocratic state.

4. Weaponized antisocial fearmongering.

5. Police state tactics designed to deprive people and governments of national and personal sovereignty under false premises.

6. Orwellian Newspeak.

7. Obscuring the true cause of immune system and personal health, including access to nature, sunlight, fresh clean air and water, organic food, whole food vitamins and minerals, movement, self-expression opportunities, purposeful work and meaningful relationship.

8. False positive testing and quarantine, terror-inducing treatment limited to the administration of fever-reducing medication which has been known to cause pneumonia, often followed by invasive medical procedures that sometimes result in what is known as iatrogenic death, or death by hospitalization, already the third leading cause of death in America prior to this event.

The information basis upon which these false and damaging activities are enacted is the naturally occurring immune system event known as "spring fever" or the common cold and flu, which are exacerbated by aerosol (chemtrail) spraying of aluminum particles (also used by vaccine manufacturers as "adjuvants" to aggravate the immune system supposedly with intent to create immunity). Where there are serious additional symptoms or increased fatalities, these are seen either as a result of statistical manipulation of false positives to feed the cover story, or in areas where 5G has been deployed, where there are high concentrations of vaccine resisters to punish as in Italy, and in areas where there are significant concentrations of environmental pollution, poor nutrition, unhealthy lifestyle and related factors.

There are volumes of documentation for all my assertions, in addition to those cited. The following is an introduction to my research on the subject. It is an evolving document, and I regret its limitations. I share it with you with the understanding that I am not asking you to believe me, but rather to take a look at the evidence assembled, consult your own conscience, and be in touch with me if you have objections or discover important additional information.

The "corona virus pandemic" is a covert operation designed to facilitate an increase in government control over the populations of the planet and to institute a eugenics campaign. There is little truth to public government statements, and what truth there is becomes misinterpreted disinformation in their media, using the existing ill health of civilized people and their media addiction to create the illusion of pandemic disease. Since the 1950s, when the use of psychiatrists in public relations became standard practice, hypnotic suggestion and unconscious psychological manipulation have been standard operating procedure for corporate salesmen, warmongering governments, environmental polluters and their news media. You may recall the great movie "Wag the Dog" with Robert DeNiro wherein these methods and the psychological vulnerabilities on which they are based are exposed with terrifying humor.

Where recently there have been significant fatalities over and above the usual influenza and related diseases like asthma and emphysema - which often get lumped in through false positive testing with "corona virus" fatalities in order to inflate the statistics for propaganda purposes - these have been shown to correlate with the following:

1. High degrees of environmental pollution, bad nutrition and generally poor health.

2. 5G installations as in Wuhan, the Princess Lines cruise ship, and New York City for example.

3. In Italy, the draconian measures instituted correspond with a high degree of vaccine resistance among Italians and can be seen as covert punishment. In addition, Italians are very religious, which makes them a target of the "scientific" dictators driving the current agenda.

Italians are well known for their long lives filled with wine and smoke. When studies were done on why it was that Italians lived so long even while drinking and smoking, it was discovered that they had extended family networks, a drop in social culture, and a constant stream of family and friends over for social events and shared meals. Depriving Italians of their social life was itself the cause of the severity in Italy. I do not know if there were 5G installations in Italy, but will find out. An excellent paper on some of the issues in Italy and Europe is called "Does Corona Virus Serve a Larger Agenda,"1 from Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s website Children's Health Defense. Here is one of the relevant quotes:

"In Europe, as luck would have it, the pandemic first affected northern Italy, namely Lombardy and Veneto, which have by far the largest number of vaccine hesitant people in Europe and probably the world. Veneto strongly opposed the expansion of vaccine mandates. Activists demonstrated for months, with rallies of more than 50,000 people. As a result, the regional government appealed to the Council of State, arguing that the law violated constitutional freedoms and demanded autonomy in health matters. Of note, the WHO then decided to move its European headquarters to Venice, the capital of Veneto...[T]he WHO soon managed to take control of the situation and appointed a special advisor, Dr. Gualtiero Ricciardi, who had been forced to resign earlier from the Italian HHS due to a long list of undeclared conflicts of interest, to steer the coronavirus crisis."

The issue of mandatory vaccinations and vaccine injury has made it easier to track the footsteps of the bad actors. It is the Center for Disease Control (CDC) which has been denying vaccine injury for all these years, covering up even their own studies showing causation of injury and autism. These issues were highlighted in the Vaxxed and Vaxxed 2 documentaries2, which are essential research material for anyone interested in understanding the current situation. I have copies of both videos and can get them to you if you would like to watch them. They are also available on the internet. Why anyone would listen to the CDC is beyond me, given their track record of lies and their association with the convicted felons at the drug companies.

Those in favor of this control system desire the introduction of a single global currency, which they announced in the pages of the Economist in 1988. I cover that story in my article, "From the Phoenix to the Balance Point3." The unnamed writer(s) for the Economist points out in that article that this single currency would have to be introduced to deal with global financial collapse, which they declared would be inevitable as long as national sovereignty and national currencies remained in force. It is not hard to see how they might also find it necessary to create such a collapse in order to legitimate their self-fulfilling prophecy. This would of course be the same methodology they have used in false flag attacks like 9/11 and throughout history (the Maine, the Lusitania, the Gulf of Tonkin, the Gunpowder plot et al). In addition, Mike Pompeo was recently caught on CNN declaring that we are currently in a "live exercise." You will see in the RFK website article from France4, that "The latest simulation for preparedness was Event 201 a rehearsal of a coronavirus pandemic organized on October 18, 2019 in New York by Johns Hopkins University, the Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum."

Perhaps the most important and useful of all the current research documents, in addition to the above, are the following:

1. The Dana Ashlie Video on the relationship between 5G, Coronavirus, Vaccination and Eugenics: https://www.brighteon.com/42d3cd7d-ac25-443e-b071-742f04c7b72c

2. "Does the Coroavirus Exist"5 by David Crowe, on the science behind the creation of the "coronavirus pandemic" illusion and its failure to satisfy Koch's postulates regarding the causality of a microbe in disease.

3. The Electric Sense article on 5G and the "corona virus".6

The basic reality of coronavirus is that it is symptomatic of a standard immune system response, an attempt to clean up the body as is customary with "Spring Fever," and not causal of disease, which is why it can be present and there will be no symptoms, and why in the case of 5G induced pneumonia-like symptoms, it can be absent, but there are still "symptoms." What we are seeing is additional mortality due to 5G exposure as in Wuhan, Italy & NYC, as well as environmental pollution, poor lifestyle and nutrition choices, fever reducing medication, hypnotic suggestion, antisocial behavior (which causes stress) and what's known as iatrogenic death, which means death from going to the hospital. This was already the third leading cause of death in America before people started getting herded into them, given fever reducing medication which causes pneumonia (I know, it happened to me), and scared to death by endless mind control propaganda. People are literally being scared to death like rabbits, and if you don't believe that's possible, search the web for "pointing the bone" or listen to Dr. Thomas Cowan and Sayer Ji discuss it on their channels.

Spring is a time of immune system activity, hence the term spring fever and the well known allergy season. This immune system activity is part of the transition from winter to spring, wherein people who have been shut up inside all winter, and are dried out and somewhat toxified by poor diet and absence of sunlight, fresh air and clean water, recover their natural balance.

The presence of coronavirus is indicative of the fact that the immune system is working, and is not causal to disease, as has been admitted by many medical professionals who are aware that coronavirus presence does not satisfy what is known as Koch's postulates, the standard for determining causality in disease. The CDC and their masters are trying to weaponize Spring and our own immune system against us. You can learn more about these aspects of the issue in the attached article, "Does the Coronavirus Exist?" This article will get you up to speed on the scientific issues associated with false positive testing, and other false statements regarding causality, contagion, severity and fatality number. The article is also on the web with links here:

https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/does-2019-coronavirus-exist

If you are looking for good general sources of information that update on a regular basis, Bobby Kennedy's Children's Health Defense7 & GreenMedInfo8 and are perhaps the best overall sources of real information at this time, although there are others.

Bob Dylan released a new song recently called Murder Most Foul. I include it below. His song is about the last time they killed a king in our country. This time, they are killing everyone, with the corona (Latin - crown) virus (Latin - poison). They are trying to poison the crown chakra, which connects us to the divine spirit, awareness and mind, and the infinite sacred source of life, power and goodness. No wonder people are sick and dying.

As for who "they" are, that is for another day. You will find a brief treatment of the matter in my Life is Good declaration below. Ultimately, we cannot blame "them," or we become powerless victims. We must take back our own power, accepting and expressing our true feelings about the situation in safe and non-violent ways. Then we will be able to create new models for the futures that make theirs obsolete. The New World Order is over. A New Idea's Time Has Come. Let's gather our ideas with joy, and bring them successfully into the world.

As Bob says below, "stay observant."

All Love,

Leland

Bob Dylan song on JFK assassination

About "Murder Most Foul"

At midnight on March 27, 2020, Bob Dylan released "Murder Most Foul", his first studio release since 2017's Triplicate and first original song release since 2012's Tempest. He noted on Twitter that fans "might find [the song] interesting" and also to "stay safe, stay observant".

With a title likely derived from Shakespeare's Hamlet, the song revolves around the circumstances of President John F. Kennedy's assassination and its ensuing impact on popular culture, making many references to songs, films, musicians, artists, and celebrities who would come to prominence in the years following President Kennedy's death. As Bob Dylan's The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan took off the same year as Kennedy's death, the song also winds up being a retrospective on many cultural events running parallel to Bob Dylan's long career as a songwriter.

[Verse 1]

It was a dark day in Dallas, November '63

A day that will live on in infamy

President Kennedy was a-ridin' high

Good day to be livin' and a good day to die

Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb

He said, "Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?"

"Of course we do, we know who you are!"

Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car

Shot down like a dog in broad daylight

Was a matter of timing and the timing was right

You got unpaid debts, we've come to collect

We're gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect

We'll mock you and shock you and we'll put it in your face

We've already got someone here to take your place

The day they blew out the brains of the king

Thousands were watching, no one saw a thing

It happened so quickly, so quick, by surprise

Right there in front of everyone's eyes

Greatest magic trick ever under the sun

Perfectly executed, skillfully done

Wolfman, oh Wolfman, oh Wolfman, howl

Rub-a-dub-dub, it's a murder most foul.

Life is Good

A Declaration of the Health of Nature

Nearly a quarter of a millenium has blessed this miraculous planet since our ancestors finally enshrined for all eternity the fundamental rights of Life. In that time we have upheld this Republic, the last best hope of Earth, first through blood and sacrifice, now through non-violent conversation. In all these efforts, one thing has been indispensable, the words of the soul. Whether we stood by our first causes in battle or peaceful gathering, we spread the light through the courageous will to be true to our soul's higher calling.

Whatever one may hope lies behind the powers that be, and whatever responsibility we may have for their continuing presence, it can hardly be denied that in all that time we have never been entirely free of those hierarchical structures which were once supposed to be the evidence of divine order. Although the bells of political freedom now ring loudly over nearly the entire Earth, the ground has shifted beneath our feet, and the soul of the struggle has moved to the deepest strata of our collective consciousness: the science of the essence of life itself.

We may have reforged our swords into ploughshares. The advent of weapons of mass destruction may have created an existential crisis for autocrats, theocrats, and warlords. But conflict has not yet subsided. We are now faced with humanity's greatest existential crisis since the Inquisition, a struggle for the very definition of that Life itself to which we have been given the inalienable right by Nature's God. For those who imagine they can wage war on terror would now wage war on disease, and war by any name is Hell.

We understand that people desire health, and that disease is not our natural state. But we question the prevailing assumptions regarding the cause and treatment of the present disease. A healthy respect for the opinions of mankind requires us to declare the grounds of the disagreement that impels us to act. The treatment advocated for the current disease among people amounts to tyranny. We would disagree with this treatment regardless of the cause. However, we also disagree with the diagnosis, and the fundamental worldview that has promoted it.

Perhaps the most important understanding to dawn upon the human spirit in the last two millenia is that the ends do not justify the means, but rather must unite within one harmonious benevolence. Those who would fight disease with a sword will still die by that sword, even should their enemy prove to be an illusion, or deep within themselves. In nature, disease - like evolution - progresses to healing through the adaptation of the indivdual to the environment where symptoms are the messengers of Nature. Symptoms are evidence of pre-existing damage the body is trying to heal, and are not causal. No sword or needle can be effective against past damage caused by one's own unhealthy lifestyle, or damaging environmental exposure. Evolutionary adaption is a principle of the Universe. Fighting against the symptoms of evolutionary adaptation is as foolish and impossible as fighting against morality or conscience. Whether you align with science or with spirit, illness can only truly be understood within the balance of life context. You cannot fight against illness and be effective, just as you cannot shoot the messenger and expect to avoid the message. The fact that our current leaders would have us believe that we can fight illness with weapons of war is perhaps the primary reason they have lost the consent of the governed, and with it the legitimacy of their institutions.

Nature's God is immune to the ignorant attacks of the wayward members of the medical profession. She cares for her children with peace and forgiveness, with love and patience, administering healing thoughts, words, warmth, nourishment, and balm. The medical profession has been press ganged into offensive military service by an absolute despotism we have not had to face on our own soil since the 1960s, or perhaps even since the founding. This despotism has finally lost its ability to convince the people of its right to usurp our Republic through religious, political or military coercion, and now flails about in a wounded rage, overreaching even its own inflated self-importance in the desperation of final collapse.

Science, once the liberator of humanity from the dogmatic persecution of a fallen Church has now, at the apex of its own power, fallen to the same despotic temptations as the Church it once opposed. Evolution is fundamentally a function of cooperation with the natural environment. Societies based on this same sacred understanding, whether indigenous or modern, understand this. It is on this path we will now walk again.

Additional Notes for Consideration

"If you bring forth what is within you, what you bring forth will save you.

If you do not bring forth what is within you, what you do not bring forth will destroy you."

- Jesus

From the Gospel of Thomas, (The Sayings of Jesus) Saying # 70, translation Elaine Pagels as recorded in the current (Spring 2020) issue of Parabola, The Quest (available at the farm store).

The following issues are relevant to our declaration and a proper understanding of the situation:

1. The matter of truth in medicine, with Paracelsus in mind, in particular the question of the pathogenicity or symptomatic nature of "viruses" given what we know about the inefficacy and harmful nature of vaccines. The question of causality is of vital importance, because if the presence of virus is symptomatic, there is no argument for either vaccination or "social distancing," as the cause may lie elsewhere, for example in natural seasonal immune system activity, environmental or nutritional toxicity, hypnotic suggestion, aluminum aerosol spraying supposedly for the purpose of climate change geoengineering, false positive testing, biased assumptions among scientists and health care workers, inadequate understanding of the relationship between mind and matter, add your insight here and those we have not yet considered but may one day provide a clearer understanding.

2. The use of poison or injury as "remedy" in "medicine," which has a long terrible history (in addition to vaccine damage) from male and female circumcision to mercury teething powder, to mercury and arsenic as a remedy for seasonal colds and fevers, to chemotherapy, unnecessary, ineffective antibiotics, drugs and surgery.

3. The relationship of the use of poison or injury as "remedy" to human sacrifice as a method for appeasing "God."

4. The difficult believing anything the CDC and its scientists have to say on "coronavirus," given their track record of lies and conflicts of interest.

5. The value and limitations of etymology for understanding "corona virus" literally "crown poison" from the Latin. It may be valuable to recognize that the message is poisoning our crowns (spirit, mind, crown chakra, connection with God)

6. The suspicious coincidence of aluminum in both chemtrails and adjuvant, the effect in both cases being to aggravate the immune system. As a student of Rachel Carson since my time at Yale's Forestry and Environmental Studies program, I have watched the aerial spraying program with distress. Having watched an increase in the density and frequency of aerial spraying this spring, I can report a real concern about the coincidence of this media event with a chemtrail augmented natural seasonal immune response. What I am seeing is the wesponization of our own immune systems against us, wherein the natural spring fever, or flush of the winter's accumulations, is deemed suspect, just as chickenpox and other immune system development activities has now been demonized.

7. The idea of the "vaccination" of Earth through chemtrail geoengineering. The correspondence of geoengineering and vaccination, even to include the same toxic substance, aluminum, can give us insight into the mind of those operating the program. One of the classic signs of the current malaise is the "engineering mindset." This mindset, prior to the advent of systems thinking, is typically filled with undeclared assumptions and prejudices, many of which date to Francis Bacon's infamous declaration that science would "put Nature in the stocks." See bottom for the work of my CEO and colleague Wayne Miller on the advances in systems thinking that have made reductionist biology obsolete even among mainstream 21st century scientists.**

8. The question of where to put faith in healing. What are the limits of materialist interventions? What are the limits of faith if any in the absence of knowledge and skill? What is the role of morality and spiritual consequence in illness? How can we safely communicate the role and efficacy of faith in healing today?

9. The role of free will and destiny in illness and death. The potential to choose life. What was the determing factor in who lived and who dived in the World War II deathcamps according to Jacques Lusseyran, the blind French Resistance leader whose book And There Was Light has become such a classic teaching tale.

10. The role of iatrogenic death (death by hospitalization) and statistical manipulation in creating the public profile of the "pandemic." Iatrogenic death is the third leading cause of death in the United States.

11. The power of hypnosis in public relations and the manufacturing of desire, disease and consent. We might consider Laurie Anderson's famous song, "Language, It's a Virus Oooo..."

12. The anthropology of "pointing the bone," the ancient practice of death by decree (magical or scientific hypnosis).

13. The critique of the suggestibility of the European ego by George Gurdjieff in his book Meetings with Remarkable Men.

14. The role of humor and creative visualization in the proposal of alternative futures, and the extra-sensitive nature of inflection points to the "butterfly effect" (Hendrik Lorentz) and the hundredth monkey effect (apocryphal). The idea whose time has come (Victor Hugo). The model which makes the old one obsolete. (Buckminster Fuller) The role of the single particle of sand (dropped from above) in reducing or creating system stability.

15. The emotional and psychological issue of fear, anger and sadness, and the effect our response to them has on creating reflections of denial or acceptance in our lives, individually and collectively.

** The below is the work of my CEO and colleague Wayne Miller at Nura Health. These paragraphs form part of our requested submission to Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and his health policy team. The following scientific perspective forms one of the core tenets of our recommendations for the new generation of his Health Care for All plan:

"Physicians refer to a “gold standard” in scientific research as the best methodology for conducting a scientific study. Interestingly, other scientists, such as physicists, never speak of the same gold standard. There is a reason for that, but first an explanation of what it is. The “gold standard” is a tool for examining scientific questions in which two components have a dominant role in the functionality of the system under observation. In conventional research these two variables are called the ‘dependent’ and ‘independent’ variables. Historically, a research study maintains the dependent variable in a constant state while the independent variable is changed in multiple ways, and takes measurements of how those changes impact the dependent variable. In theory, such an experimental format illustrates the nature of the relationship between the two components. As with so many things, there is a big difference between theory and practice.

In reality, the more a system is operationally dependent on the activity of multiple variables, not just two, the less the gold standard methodology is able to establish certainty regarding the relationships between the variables. Other variables not studied but which nonetheless impact the relationship between the two variables being studied are called ‘confounding factors’. Here is the problem: almost all human physiology is governed by multiple feedback loops which impact multiple variables that play a role in multiple conditions. Said simply, we humans are walking confounding factor machines. This makes use of the gold standard methodology an unreliable tool for achieving understanding in complex multi-variant environments. Indeed, the gold standard methodology was a tool that dominated 19th century research. In the early 21st century the domain of research called ‘systems biology’ was developed to address the challenge of using conventional thinking about research methods in complex adaptive multi-variant environments. Why is this relevant to healthcare policy makers?

In conventional science research, it is assumed that knowledge is enhanced when things are taken apart and their component parts are examined in isolation of one another. This is called ‘reductionist’ or ‘mechanistic’ thinking. Studying the functionality of variables operating in an intact system (as the system was designed to operate) doesn’t exist in a ‘gold standard’ reductionist research framework. By contrast, in the study of large intact complex systems it is understood that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. The term “emergent property” is used to describe some characteristic of a complex adaptive system that is only visible and therefore only measurable when the system under examination is operationally intact. This advance in thinking about how to understand complex systems is stunning for its policy implications. In short, we have built a healthcare system relying upon a 19th century tool to achieve knowledge and understanding, and guide policy. Meanwhile, 21st century tools have already been created to address the shortcomings that were unknown two centuries ago. We now have the capacity to apply a more sophisticated approach and yet adoption of it is retarded by the economic self -interest of those who do not want to be measured. (Those interested in anthroposophy may find it interesting that even without knowledge of Steiner's work, Wayne and the systems thinkers have independently discovered some of the exact same problems that Steiner identified about science, even without requiring acknowledgment of Spirit.)

1https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/does-the-coronavirus-pandemic-serve-a-global-agenda/

2

http://vaxxedthemovie.com/

3https://fund-balance.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/From-the-Phoenix-to-the-Balance-Point-Changing-The-Plan-for-2018-A-Transformational-Response-to-War-Financial-Collapse-and-Natural-Disaster.pdf

4https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/does-the-coronavirus-pandemic-serve-a-global-agenda/

5https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/does-2019-coronavirus-exist

6https://www.electricsense.com/5g-coronavirus/

7

http://childrenshealthdefense.org/

8

https://www.greenmedinfo.com/